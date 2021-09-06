openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cc

code-complexity

by Simon Renoult
4.1.0 (see all)

Measure the churn/complexity ratio. Higher values mean hotspots where refactorings should happen.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

266

GitHub Stars

190

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

code-complexity

Measure the churn/complexity score. Higher values mean hotspots where refactorings should happen.

Build Status Coverage Status Style Status NPM Version

Quoting Michael Feathers (source here):

Often when we refactor, we look at local areas of code. If we take a wider view, using information from our version control systems, we can get a better sense of the effects of our refactoring efforts.

Note: code-complexity currently measures complexity using lines of code count. While imperfect, this measure gives a good enough idea of what's going on.

Usage

$ npx code-complexity <path-to-git-directory or URL>

Help

    Usage: code-complexity <target> [options]

    Measure the churn/complexity score. Higher values mean hotspots where refactorings should happen.

    Options:
      -V, --version          output the version number
      --filter <strings>     list of globs (comma separated) to filter
      -f, --format [format]  format results using table, json or csv
      -l, --limit [limit]    limit the number of files to output
      -i, --since [since]    limit analysis to commits more recent in age than date
      -u, --until [until]    limit analysis to commits older in age than date
      -s, --sort [sort]      sort results (allowed valued: score,
                             churn, complexity or file)
      -h, --help             display help for command

    Examples:

    $ code-complexity .
    $ code-complexity https://github.com/simonrenoult/code-complexity
    $ code-complexity foo --limit 3
    $ code-complexity ../foo --sort score
    $ code-complexity /foo/bar --filter 'src/**,!src/front/**'
    $ code-complexity . --limit 10 --sort score
    $ code-complexity . --since=2021-06-01 --limit 100
    $ code-complexity . --since=2021-04-01 --until=2021-07-01

Output

$ npx code-complexity https://github.com/simonrenoult/code-complexity --sort=score --limit=3

┌──────────────────────────────┬────────────┬───────┬───────┐
│ file                         │ complexity │ churn │ score │
├──────────────────────────────┼────────────┼───────┼───────┤
│ src/cli.ts                   │ 103        │ 8     │ 824   │
├──────────────────────────────┼────────────┼───────┼───────┤
│ test/code-complexity.test.ts │ 107        │ 7     │ 749   │
├──────────────────────────────┼────────────┼───────┼───────┤
│ .idea/workspace.xml          │ 123        │ 6     │ 738   │
└──────────────────────────────┴────────────┴───────┴───────┘

Troubleshooting

  • Error: stdout maxBuffer exceeded: use the flag --since to limit the number of commits to analyze.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial