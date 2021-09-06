Measure the churn/complexity score. Higher values mean hotspots where refactorings should happen.
Quoting Michael Feathers (source here):
Often when we refactor, we look at local areas of code. If we take a wider view, using information from our version control systems, we can get a better sense of the effects of our refactoring efforts.
Note:
code-complexity currently measures complexity using lines of code count.
While imperfect, this measure gives a good enough idea of what's going on.
$ npx code-complexity <path-to-git-directory or URL>
Usage: code-complexity <target> [options]
Measure the churn/complexity score. Higher values mean hotspots where refactorings should happen.
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
--filter <strings> list of globs (comma separated) to filter
-f, --format [format] format results using table, json or csv
-l, --limit [limit] limit the number of files to output
-i, --since [since] limit analysis to commits more recent in age than date
-u, --until [until] limit analysis to commits older in age than date
-s, --sort [sort] sort results (allowed valued: score,
churn, complexity or file)
-h, --help display help for command
Examples:
$ code-complexity .
$ code-complexity https://github.com/simonrenoult/code-complexity
$ code-complexity foo --limit 3
$ code-complexity ../foo --sort score
$ code-complexity /foo/bar --filter 'src/**,!src/front/**'
$ code-complexity . --limit 10 --sort score
$ code-complexity . --since=2021-06-01 --limit 100
$ code-complexity . --since=2021-04-01 --until=2021-07-01
$ npx code-complexity https://github.com/simonrenoult/code-complexity --sort=score --limit=3
┌──────────────────────────────┬────────────┬───────┬───────┐
│ file │ complexity │ churn │ score │
├──────────────────────────────┼────────────┼───────┼───────┤
│ src/cli.ts │ 103 │ 8 │ 824 │
├──────────────────────────────┼────────────┼───────┼───────┤
│ test/code-complexity.test.ts │ 107 │ 7 │ 749 │
├──────────────────────────────┼────────────┼───────┼───────┤
│ .idea/workspace.xml │ 123 │ 6 │ 738 │
└──────────────────────────────┴────────────┴───────┴───────┘
Error: stdout maxBuffer exceeded: use the flag
--since to limit the number of commits to analyze.