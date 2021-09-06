Measure the churn/complexity score. Higher values mean hotspots where refactorings should happen.

Quoting Michael Feathers (source here):

Often when we refactor, we look at local areas of code. If we take a wider view, using information from our version control systems, we can get a better sense of the effects of our refactoring efforts.

Note: code-complexity currently measures complexity using lines of code count. While imperfect, this measure gives a good enough idea of what's going on.

Usage

$ npx code-complexity <path-to-git-directory or URL>

Help

Usage: code-complexity <target> [options] Measure the churn/complexity score. Higher values mean hotspots where refactorings should happen. Options: -V, --version output the version number --filter <strings> list of globs (comma separated) to filter -f, --format [format] format results using table, json or csv -l, --limit [limit] limit the number of files to output -i, --since [since] limit analysis to commits more recent in age than date -u, --until [until] limit analysis to commits older in age than date -s, --sort [sort] sort results (allowed valued: score, churn, complexity or file) -h, --help display help for command Examples: $ code-complexity . $ code-complexity https://github.com/simonrenoult/code-complexity $ code-complexity foo --limit 3 $ code-complexity ../foo --sort score $ code-complexity /foo/bar --filter 'src/**,!src/front/**' $ code-complexity . --limit 10 --sort score $ code-complexity . --since=2021-06-01 --limit 100 $ code-complexity . --since=2021-04-01 --until=2021-07-01

Output

$ npx code-complexity https://github.com/simonrenoult/code-complexity --sort=score -- limit =3 ┌──────────────────────────────┬────────────┬───────┬───────┐ │ file │ complexity │ churn │ score │ ├──────────────────────────────┼────────────┼───────┼───────┤ │ src/cli.ts │ 103 │ 8 │ 824 │ ├──────────────────────────────┼────────────┼───────┼───────┤ │ test /code-complexity.test.ts │ 107 │ 7 │ 749 │ ├──────────────────────────────┼────────────┼───────┼───────┤ │ .idea/workspace.xml │ 123 │ 6 │ 738 │ └──────────────────────────────┴────────────┴───────┴───────┘

Troubleshooting