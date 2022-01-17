Code writer for JavaScript or TypeScript code.

With Deno:

import CodeBlockWriter from "https://deno.land/x/code_block_writer/mod.ts" ;

Or with Node:

npm install --save code-block-writer

Example

import CodeBlockWriter from "https://deno.land/x/code_block_writer/mod.ts" ; const writer = new CodeBlockWriter({ newLine: "\r

" , indentNumberOfSpaces: 2 , useTabs: false , useSingleQuote: true }); writer.write( "class MyClass extends OtherClass" ).block( () => { writer.writeLine( `@MyDecorator(1, 2)` ); writer.write( `myMethod(myParam: any)` ).block( () => { writer.write( "return this.post(" ).quote( "myArgument" ).write( ");" ); }); }); console .log(writer.toString());

Outputs (using "\r

" for newlines):

class MyClass extends OtherClass { @MyDecorator( 1 , 2 ) myMethod(myParam: any) { return this .post( 'myArgument' ); } }

Methods

block(block?: () => void) - Indents all the code written within and surrounds it in braces.

- Indents all the code written within and surrounds it in braces. inlineBlock(block?: () => void) - Same as block, but doesn't add a space before the first brace and doesn't add a newline at the end.

- Same as block, but doesn't add a space before the first brace and doesn't add a newline at the end. getLength() - Get the current number of characters.

- Get the current number of characters. writeLine(text: string) - Writes some text and adds a newline.

- Writes some text and adds a newline. newLine() - Writes a newline.

- Writes a newline. newLineIfLastNot() - Writes a newline if what was written last wasn't a newline.

- Writes a newline if what was written last wasn't a newline. blankLine() - Writes a blank line. Does not allow consecutive blank lines.

- Writes a blank line. Does not allow consecutive blank lines. blankLineIfLastNot() - Writes a blank line if what was written last wasn't a blank line.

- Writes a blank line if what was written last wasn't a blank line. quote() - Writes a quote character.

- Writes a quote character. quote(text: string) - Writes text surrounded in quotes.

- Writes text surrounded in quotes. indent(times?: number) - Indents the current line. Optionally indents multiple times when providing a number.

- Indents the current line. Optionally indents multiple times when providing a number. indent(block?: () => void) - Indents a block of code.

- Indents a block of code. space(times?: number) - Writes a space. Optionally writes multiple spaces when providing a number.

- Writes a space. Optionally writes multiple spaces when providing a number. spaceIfLastNot() - Writes a space if the last was not a space.

- Writes a space if the last was not a space. tab(times?: number) - Writes a tab. Optionally writes multiple tabs when providing a number.

- Writes a tab. Optionally writes multiple tabs when providing a number. tabIfLastNot() - Writes a tab if the last was not a tab.

- Writes a tab if the last was not a tab. write(text: string) - Writes some text.

- Writes some text. conditionalNewLine(condition: boolean) - Writes a newline if the condition is matched.

- Writes a newline if the condition is matched. conditionalBlankLine(condition: boolean) - Writes a blank line if the condition is matched.

- Writes a blank line if the condition is matched. conditionalWrite(condition: boolean, text: string) - Writes if the condition is matched.

- Writes if the condition is matched. conditionalWrite(condition: boolean, textFunc: () => string) - Writes if the condition is matched.

- Writes if the condition is matched. conditionalWriteLine(condition: boolean, text: string) - Writes some text and adds a newline if the condition is matched.

- Writes some text and adds a newline if the condition is matched. conditionalWriteLine(condition: boolean, textFunc: () => string) - Writes some text and adds a newline if the condition is matched.

- Writes some text and adds a newline if the condition is matched. setIndentationLevel(indentationLevel: number) - Sets the current indentation level.

- Sets the current indentation level. setIndentationLevel(whitespaceText: string) - Sets the current indentation level based on the provided whitespace text.

- Sets the current indentation level based on the provided whitespace text. withIndentationLevel(indentationLevel: number, action: () => void) - Sets the indentation level within the provided action.

- Sets the indentation level within the provided action. withIndentationLevel(whitespaceText: string, action: () => void) - Sets the indentation level based on the provided whitespace text within the action.

- Sets the indentation level based on the provided whitespace text within the action. getIndentationLevel() - Gets the current indentation level.

- Gets the current indentation level. queueIndentationLevel(indentationLevel: number) - Queues an indentation level to be used once a new line is written.

- Queues an indentation level to be used once a new line is written. queueIndentationLevel(whitespaceText: string) - Queues an indentation level to be used once a new line is written based on the provided whitespace text.

- Queues an indentation level to be used once a new line is written based on the provided whitespace text. hangingIndent(action: () => void) - Writes the code within the action with hanging indentation.

- Writes the code within the action with hanging indentation. hangingIndentUnlessBlock(action: () => void) - Writes the code within the action with hanging indentation unless a block is written going from the first line to the second.

- Writes the code within the action with hanging indentation unless a block is written going from the first line to the second. closeComment() - Writes text to exit a comment if in a comment.

- Writes text to exit a comment if in a comment. unsafeInsert(pos: number, text: string) - Inserts text into the writer. This will not update the writer's state. Read more in its jsdoc.

- Inserts text into the writer. This will not update the writer's state. Read more in its jsdoc. isInComment() - Gets if the writer is currently in a comment.

- Gets if the writer is currently in a comment. isAtStartOfFirstLineOfBlock() - Gets if the writer is currently at the start of the first line of the text, block, or indentation block.

- Gets if the writer is currently at the start of the first line of the text, block, or indentation block. isOnFirstLineOfBlock() - Gets if the writer is currently on the first line of the text, block, or indentation block.

- Gets if the writer is currently on the first line of the text, block, or indentation block. isInString() - Gets if the writer is currently in a string.

- Gets if the writer is currently in a string. isLastNewLine() - Gets if the writer last wrote a newline.

- Gets if the writer last wrote a newline. isLastBlankLine() - Gets if the writer last wrote a blank line.

- Gets if the writer last wrote a blank line. isLastSpace() - Gets if the writer last wrote a space.

- Gets if the writer last wrote a space. isLastTab() - Gets if the writer last wrote a tab.

- Gets if the writer last wrote a tab. getLastChar() - Gets the last character written.

- Gets the last character written. endsWith(text: string) - Gets if the writer ends with the provided text.

- Gets if the writer ends with the provided text. iterateLastChars<T>(action: (char: string, index: number) => T | undefined): T | undefined - Iterates over the writer's characters in reverse order, stopping once a non-null or undefined value is returned and returns that value.

- Iterates over the writer's characters in reverse order, stopping once a non-null or undefined value is returned and returns that value. iterateLastCharCodes<T>(action: (charCode: number, index: number) => T | undefined): T | undefined - A slightly faster version of iterateLastChars that doesn't allocate a string per character.

- A slightly faster version of that doesn't allocate a string per character. getOptions() - Gets the writer options.

- Gets the writer options. toString() - Gets the string.

Other Features

Does not indent within strings.

Escapes newlines within double and single quotes created with .quote(text) .

C# Version

See CodeBlockWriterSharp.