Code writer for JavaScript or TypeScript code.
With Deno:
import CodeBlockWriter from "https://deno.land/x/code_block_writer/mod.ts";
Or with Node:
npm install --save code-block-writer
const writer = new CodeBlockWriter({
// optional options
newLine: "\r\n", // default: "\n"
indentNumberOfSpaces: 2, // default: 4
useTabs: false, // default: false
useSingleQuote: true // default: false
});
writer.write("class MyClass extends OtherClass").block(() => {
writer.writeLine(`@MyDecorator(1, 2)`);
writer.write(`myMethod(myParam: any)`).block(() => {
writer.write("return this.post(").quote("myArgument").write(");");
});
});
console.log(writer.toString());
Outputs (using "\r\n" for newlines):
class MyClass extends OtherClass {
@MyDecorator(1, 2)
myMethod(myParam: any) {
return this.post('myArgument');
}
}
block(block?: () => void) - Indents all the code written within and surrounds it in braces.
inlineBlock(block?: () => void) - Same as block, but doesn't add a space before the first brace and doesn't add a newline at the end.
getLength() - Get the current number of characters.
writeLine(text: string) - Writes some text and adds a newline.
newLine() - Writes a newline.
newLineIfLastNot() - Writes a newline if what was written last wasn't a newline.
blankLine() - Writes a blank line. Does not allow consecutive blank lines.
blankLineIfLastNot() - Writes a blank line if what was written last wasn't a blank line.
quote() - Writes a quote character.
quote(text: string) - Writes text surrounded in quotes.
indent(times?: number) - Indents the current line. Optionally indents multiple times when providing a number.
indent(block?: () => void) - Indents a block of code.
space(times?: number) - Writes a space. Optionally writes multiple spaces when providing a number.
spaceIfLastNot() - Writes a space if the last was not a space.
tab(times?: number) - Writes a tab. Optionally writes multiple tabs when providing a number.
tabIfLastNot() - Writes a tab if the last was not a tab.
write(text: string) - Writes some text.
conditionalNewLine(condition: boolean) - Writes a newline if the condition is matched.
conditionalBlankLine(condition: boolean) - Writes a blank line if the condition is matched.
conditionalWrite(condition: boolean, text: string) - Writes if the condition is matched.
conditionalWrite(condition: boolean, textFunc: () => string) - Writes if the condition is matched.
conditionalWriteLine(condition: boolean, text: string) - Writes some text and adds a newline if the condition is matched.
conditionalWriteLine(condition: boolean, textFunc: () => string) - Writes some text and adds a newline if the condition is matched.
setIndentationLevel(indentationLevel: number) - Sets the current indentation level.
setIndentationLevel(whitespaceText: string) - Sets the current indentation level based on the provided whitespace text.
withIndentationLevel(indentationLevel: number, action: () => void) - Sets the indentation level within the provided action.
withIndentationLevel(whitespaceText: string, action: () => void) - Sets the indentation level based on the provided whitespace text within the action.
getIndentationLevel() - Gets the current indentation level.
queueIndentationLevel(indentationLevel: number) - Queues an indentation level to be used once a new line is written.
queueIndentationLevel(whitespaceText: string) - Queues an indentation level to be used once a new line is written based on the provided whitespace text.
hangingIndent(action: () => void) - Writes the code within the action with hanging indentation.
hangingIndentUnlessBlock(action: () => void) - Writes the code within the action with hanging indentation unless a block is written going from the first line to the second.
closeComment() - Writes text to exit a comment if in a comment.
unsafeInsert(pos: number, text: string) - Inserts text into the writer. This will not update the writer's state. Read more in its jsdoc.
isInComment() - Gets if the writer is currently in a comment.
isAtStartOfFirstLineOfBlock() - Gets if the writer is currently at the start of the first line of the text, block, or indentation block.
isOnFirstLineOfBlock() - Gets if the writer is currently on the first line of the text, block, or indentation block.
isInString() - Gets if the writer is currently in a string.
isLastNewLine() - Gets if the writer last wrote a newline.
isLastBlankLine() - Gets if the writer last wrote a blank line.
isLastSpace() - Gets if the writer last wrote a space.
isLastTab() - Gets if the writer last wrote a tab.
getLastChar() - Gets the last character written.
endsWith(text: string) - Gets if the writer ends with the provided text.
iterateLastChars<T>(action: (char: string, index: number) => T | undefined): T | undefined - Iterates over the writer's characters in reverse order, stopping once a non-null or undefined value is returned and returns that value.
iterateLastCharCodes<T>(action: (charCode: number, index: number) => T | undefined): T | undefined - A slightly faster version of
iterateLastChars that doesn't allocate a string per character.
getOptions() - Gets the writer options.
toString() - Gets the string.
.quote(text).
