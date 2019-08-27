an optimizing code-128 encoder for node.js, the commandline, and your browser.

live example

this is not a renderer!

this is a specialized encoder, which you can use to write your own renderer see the examples

install the command line interface

npm install -g code- 128 -encoder

install node module

npm install --save code- 128 -encoder

install for browser usage

bower install code- 128 -encoder

Examples

use the cli

encode128 yourText

outputs the encoded version of your input as an ascii string: ÑyourText,Ó

encode128 -o bars yourText

outputs the encoded version of your input as a series of 0s and 1s where 1 represents a bar and 0 represents a space: 110100100001001101110010001111010101100100001100011101011

encode128 -o weights yourText

outputs the encoded version of your input as a series of weights. each number corespons to a width alternating between bars and spaces: 2112141221321341111122142331112

to see more options use:

encode128 -h

you can pipe data from other commands using encode128 - .

echo "Test" | encode128 -o weights -

use in your Browser

after installing the encoder with bower you can use it like this:

< script src = "bower_components/code-128-encoder/code-128-encoder.min.js" > </ script > < script > var encoder = new Code128Generator() console .log(encoder.encode(text)) </ script >

you can use the varoius options to write your own renderer. For your convenience, the bower package comes with a code 128 font which you can use to display the code.

< style > @ font-face { font-family : 'code128' ; src : url ( 'bower_components/code-128-encoder/fonts/code128_XL.ttf' ); } .barcode { font-family : code128; font-size : 50px ; margin-top : 10px } </ style > < script > var encoder = new Code128Generator() document .querySelector( ".barcode" ).innerHTML=encoder.encode(text) </ script >

use in your node.js app

var Encoder = require ( "code-128-encoder" ) var encoder= new Encoder() console .log(encoder.encode( "Test" ))

prints: ÑTestWÓ

you can pass an options parameter to specify the output.

encoder .encode (" Text ",{ output : "ascii" ,mapping: 0 })

the output parameter can be one of:

name example description ascii ÑTestWÓ the ascii characters of the encoded string bars 11010010000110111000101011001... a 1 represents a bar a 0 represents a space weights 2112142133111122141142121241123113212331112 each number represents a width alternating between bars and spaces codes [ 104, 52, 69, 83, 84, 55, 106 ] an array of code numbers as per the code 128 spec array [ 209, 84, 101, 115, 116, 87, 211 ] the ascii code points of the encoded string

the mapping parameter changes the ascci character mapping and can be one of:

name description 0 most common mapping (compatible with google fonts) 1 barcodesoft mapping 2 mapping used by my old fonds (as due to a wrong/uncommom mapping in wikipedia)

Examples Folder

you can use this to write your own renderer. in the examples Folder, there are a few example renderer.

the html folder holds examples for rendering barcodes client side in the browser using a base128 font, canvas or just divs. for the html examples to work, go to the examples/html folder, and do bower install

in the cli folder there is a ->svg->inkscape->png renderer, a plaintext renderer which renders the barcode using ascii art, and a latext rederer.