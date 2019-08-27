an optimizing code-128 encoder for node.js, the commandline, and your browser.
this is not a renderer!
this is a specialized encoder, which you can use to write your own renderer see the examples
npm install -g code-128-encoder
npm install --save code-128-encoder
bower install code-128-encoder
encode128 yourText
outputs the encoded version of your input as an ascii string:
ÑyourText,Ó
encode128 -o bars yourText
outputs the encoded version of your input as a series of 0s and 1s where 1 represents a bar and 0 represents a space:
110100100001001101110010001111010101100100001100011101011
encode128 -o weights yourText
outputs the encoded version of your input as a series of weights. each number corespons to a width alternating between bars and spaces:
2112141221321341111122142331112
to see more options use:
encode128 -h
you can pipe data from other commands using
encode128 -.
echo "Test" | encode128 -o weights -
after installing the encoder with bower you can use it like this:
<script src="bower_components/code-128-encoder/code-128-encoder.min.js"></script>
<script>
var encoder = new Code128Generator()
console.log(encoder.encode(text))
</script>
you can use the varoius options to write your own renderer. For your convenience, the bower package comes with a code 128 font which you can use to display the code.
<style>
@font-face { font-family: 'code128'; src: url('bower_components/code-128-encoder/fonts/code128_XL.ttf'); }
.barcode { font-family: code128; font-size:50px; margin-top:10px}
</style>
<script>
var encoder = new Code128Generator()
document.querySelector(".barcode").innerHTML=encoder.encode(text)
</script>
var Encoder = require("code-128-encoder")
var encoder= new Encoder()
console.log(encoder.encode("Test"))
prints:
ÑTestWÓ
you can pass an options parameter to specify the output.
encoder.encode("Text",{output:"ascii",mapping:0})
the output parameter can be one of:
|name
|example
|description
|ascii
|ÑTestWÓ
|the ascii characters of the encoded string
|bars
|11010010000110111000101011001...
|a 1 represents a bar a 0 represents a space
|weights
|2112142133111122141142121241123113212331112
|each number represents a width alternating between bars and spaces
|codes
|[ 104, 52, 69, 83, 84, 55, 106 ]
|an array of code numbers as per the code 128 spec
|array
|[ 209, 84, 101, 115, 116, 87, 211 ]
|the ascii code points of the encoded string
the mapping parameter changes the ascci character mapping and can be one of:
|name
|description
|0
|most common mapping (compatible with google fonts)
|1
|barcodesoft mapping
|2
|mapping used by my old fonds (as due to a wrong/uncommom mapping in wikipedia)
you can use this to write your own renderer. in the examples Folder, there are a few example renderer.
the html folder holds examples for rendering barcodes client side in the browser using a base128 font, canvas or just divs. for the html examples to work, go to the examples/html folder, and do
bower install
in the cli folder there is a ->svg->inkscape->png renderer, a plaintext renderer which renders the barcode using ascii art, and a latext rederer.