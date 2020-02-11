This repository is no longer maintained. As an alternative, check codacy-coverage-reporter to send your test coverage results to your Codacy dashboard.
Credits to David for creating this! Codacy support for Node.js. Get coverage reporting and code analysis for Node.js from Codacy.
Add the latest version of
codacy-coverage to your package.json:
npm install codacy-coverage --save
If you're using mocha, add
mocha-lcov-reporter to your package.json:
npm install mocha-lcov-reporter --save
To send coverage in the enterprise version you should specify your Codacy installation URL with the option
-e:
codacy-coverage -e <YOUR-CODACY-ENTERPRISE-URL>:16006
This cli can take standard input from any tool that emits the lcov data format (including mocha's LCov reporter) and send it to Codacy to report your code coverage there.
Once your app is instrumented for coverage, and building, you need to pipe the lcov output to
codacy-coverage.
You'll need to provide the secret Project API token from
Codacy Project > Settings > Integrations > Project API via:
--token
Note: You should keep your any API token well protected, as it grants owner permissions to your projects.
"scripts": {
"test-with-coverage": "NODE_ENV=test YOURPACKAGE_COVERAGE=1 mocha --require blanket --reporter mocha-lcov-reporter | codacy-coverage"
}
npm run test-with-coverage
Instrumenting your app for coverage is probably harder than it needs to be (read here), but that's also a necessary step.
"scripts": {
"test-with-coverage": "YOURPACKAGE_COVERAGE=1 mocha test -R mocha-lcov-reporter | codacy-coverage"
}
npm run test-with-coverage
"scripts": {
"test-with-coverage": "istanbul cover _mocha --report lcovonly -- -R spec && cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage && rm -rf ./coverage"
}
npm run test-with-coverage
"scripts": {
"test-with-coverage": "istanbul cover jasmine-node --captureExceptions spec/ && cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage && rm -rf ./coverage"
}
npm run test-with-coverage
Client-side JS code coverage using PhantomJS, Mocha and Blanket:
data-cover html-attribute
"scripts": {
"test-with-coverage": "poncho -R lcov test/test.html | codacy-coverage"
}
npm run test-with-coverage
Note: jest might return exit code 1 if you defined a coverage threshold and the threshold is not met
"scripts": {
"test-with-coverage": "jest --coverage && cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage"
}
npm run test-with-coverage
As an alternative to the Project API token you can also send coverage using your account/api token by following steps:
"scripts": {
"test-with-coverage": "cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage --accountToken <account-token> --username <username> --projectName <project-name>"
}
npm run test-with-coverage
You'll need to provide the secret Account API token from Codacy Account
> API Tokens via:
--accountToken
--language typescript or
--language coffeescript.
If you are running coverage in a windows machine without Unix tools,
you need to change the command to
codacy-coverage < ./test/unit/coverage/lcov.info.
The paths in your coverage file should be relative,
if you are having problems with absolute paths,
you can run our plugin with
-p . to strip the current path from the paths in your coverage file:
"scripts": {
"test-with-coverage": "cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage -p ."
}
To send coverage in the enterprise version you should specify your Codacy installation URL followed by the port 16006 using the -e option, example:
"scripts": {
"test-with-coverage": "cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage -e <YOUR-CODACY-ENTERPRISE-URL>:16006"
}
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-f, --format [value] Coverage input format
-t, --token [value] Codacy Project API Token
-a, --accountToken [value] Codacy Account Token
-u, --username [value] Codacy Username/Organization
-n, --projectName [value] Codacy Project Name
-c, --commit [value] Commit SHA hash
-l, --language [value Project Language
-e, --endpoint [value] Codacy API Endpoint
-p, --prefix [value] Project path prefix
-v, --verbose Display verbose output
-d, --debug Display debug output
-h, --help output usage information
Codacy is an Automated Code Review Tool that monitors your technical debt, helps you improve your code quality, teaches best practices to your developers, and helps you save time in Code Reviews.
Codacy also helps keep track of Code Coverage, Code Duplication, and Code Complexity.
Codacy supports PHP, Python, Ruby, Java, JavaScript, and Scala, among others.
Codacy is free for Open Source projects.