Deprecated

This repository is no longer maintained. As an alternative, check codacy-coverage-reporter to send your test coverage results to your Codacy dashboard.

Node Codacy Coverage

Credits to David for creating this! Codacy support for Node.js. Get coverage reporting and code analysis for Node.js from Codacy.

Installation

Add the latest version of codacy-coverage to your package.json:

npm install codacy-coverage --save

If you're using mocha, add mocha-lcov-reporter to your package.json:

npm install mocha-lcov-reporter --save

Enterprise

To send coverage in the enterprise version you should specify your Codacy installation URL with the option -e :

codacy-coverage -e <YOUR-CODACY-ENTERPRISE-URL>:16006

Usage

This cli can take standard input from any tool that emits the lcov data format (including mocha's LCov reporter) and send it to Codacy to report your code coverage there.

Once your app is instrumented for coverage, and building, you need to pipe the lcov output to codacy-coverage .

Identifying the project

You'll need to provide the secret Project API token from Codacy Project > Settings > Integrations > Project API via:

(Recommended) Environment variable: CODACY_PROJECT_TOKEN

CLI parameter variable: --token

Note: You should keep your any API token well protected, as it grants owner permissions to your projects.

Test Coverage

Install blanket.js

Configure blanket according to docs.

Add test with coverage step to your package.json:

"scripts" : { "test-with-coverage" : "NODE_ENV=test YOURPACKAGE_COVERAGE=1 mocha --require blanket --reporter mocha-lcov-reporter | codacy-coverage" }

Run your tests with:

npm run test -with-coverage

Instrumenting your app for coverage is probably harder than it needs to be (read here), but that's also a necessary step.

Add test with coverage step to your package.json:

"scripts" : { "test-with-coverage" : "YOURPACKAGE_COVERAGE=1 mocha test -R mocha-lcov-reporter | codacy-coverage" }

Run your tests with:

npm run test -with-coverage

With Mocha

Add test with coverage step to your package.json:

"scripts" : { "test-with-coverage" : "istanbul cover _mocha --report lcovonly -- -R spec && cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage && rm -rf ./coverage" }

Run your tests with:

npm run test -with-coverage

With Jasmine

Add test with coverage step to your package.json:

"scripts" : { "test-with-coverage" : "istanbul cover jasmine-node --captureExceptions spec/ && cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage && rm -rf ./coverage" }

Run your tests with:

npm run test -with-coverage

Client-side JS code coverage using PhantomJS, Mocha and Blanket:

Configure Mocha for browser

Mark target script(s) with data-cover html-attribute

html-attribute Add test with coverage step to your package.json:

"scripts" : { "test-with-coverage" : "poncho -R lcov test/test.html | codacy-coverage" }

Run your tests with:

npm run test -with-coverage

Add test with coverage step to your package.json:

Note: jest might return exit code 1 if you defined a coverage threshold and the threshold is not met

"scripts" : { "test-with-coverage" : "jest --coverage && cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage" }

Run your tests with:

npm run test -with-coverage

Extras

Account Token

As an alternative to the Project API token you can also send coverage using your account/api token by following steps:

Add test with coverage step to your package.json:

"scripts" : { "test-with-coverage" : "cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage --accountToken <account-token> --username <username> --projectName <project-name>" }

Run your tests with:

npm run test -with-coverage

You'll need to provide the secret Account API token from Codacy Account > API Tokens via:

(Recommended) Environment variable: CODACY_ACCOUNT_TOKEN

CLI parameter variable: --accountToken

Force custom language (e.g. Typescript, Coffeescript, C, ...)

Pass an extra parameter to the codacy-coverage reporter --language typescript or --language coffeescript .

or . If you have multiple languages you need to invoke the reporter for each of them.

Run in Windows

If you are running coverage in a windows machine without Unix tools, you need to change the command to codacy-coverage < ./test/unit/coverage/lcov.info .

Troubleshooting

Path Problems

The paths in your coverage file should be relative, if you are having problems with absolute paths, you can run our plugin with -p . to strip the current path from the paths in your coverage file:

"scripts" : { "test-with-coverage" : "cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage -p ." }

Enterprise Coverage

To send coverage in the enterprise version you should specify your Codacy installation URL followed by the port 16006 using the -e option, example:

"scripts" : { "test-with-coverage" : "cat ./coverage/lcov.info | codacy-coverage -e <YOUR-CODACY-ENTERPRISE-URL>:16006" }

Options

Options: -V, --version output the version number -f, --format [value] Coverage input format -t, --token [value] Codacy Project API Token -a, --accountToken [value] Codacy Account Token -u, --username [value] Codacy Username/Organization -n, --projectName [value] Codacy Project Name -c, --commit [value] Commit SHA hash -l, --language [value Project Language -e, --endpoint [value] Codacy API Endpoint -p, --prefix [value] Project path prefix -v, --verbose Display verbose output -d, --debug Display debug output -h, -- help output usage information

License

MIT

What is Codacy

Codacy is an Automated Code Review Tool that monitors your technical debt, helps you improve your code quality, teaches best practices to your developers, and helps you save time in Code Reviews.

Among Codacy’s features

Identify new Static Analysis issues

Commit and Pull Request Analysis with GitHub, BitBucket/Stash, GitLab (and also direct git repositories)

Auto-comments on Commits and Pull Requests

Integrations with Slack, HipChat, Jira, YouTrack

Track issues Code Style, Security, Error Proneness, Performance, Unused Code and other categories

Codacy also helps keep track of Code Coverage, Code Duplication, and Code Complexity.

Codacy supports PHP, Python, Ruby, Java, JavaScript, and Scala, among others.

Free for Open Source

Codacy is free for Open Source projects.