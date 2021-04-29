Coda - Node API

An eloquent Node API for interacting with your Coda Docs. This API utilizes the Coda REST API.

Features

list or get specific Folder, Section, Doc, Table, Column, Row, and Control information

query, insert, update, or delete table data

more formatting options than Coda's REST API for inserting or retrieving row values

an eloquent API (see examples)

handle Coda error types

Installation

$ yarn add coda-js $ npm install --save coda-js

Usage

This API uses the same method names as found in the Coda Docs. Review them for additional methods. Note that using item IDs is best (doesn't change), but each parameter that accepts an ID also accepts the name for convenience. All methods can be used from the base instance or from their respective parent. For example:

const doc = await coda.getDoc( 'O7d9JvX0GY' ); const table = await doc.getTable( 'grid-_14oaR8gdM' );

could be consolidated into:

await coda.getTable( 'O7d9JvX0GY' , 'grid-_14oaR8gdM' );

Notice

Be aware that inserting, updating, and deleting methods are not synchronous. They return true if the operation successfully added the request to Coda's API queue. It does not directly mean that the operation was successful or that it is complete. As of v1 of the Coda API, there is a way to check if a mutation has finished. See the section on Checking Request Status to learn how to detect when an operation is completed.

Token

Generate your token in your Coda profile settings. Notice: Everyone with this token has full access to all your docs! It is recommended to not use this client-side or anywhere your API token could be found.

Pagination

Coda's v1 API added a more complete pagination system. Read the docs or the Pagination section in the Migration Guide.

TODOs

add formulas API

Examples

Please note that the examples are currently only displaying async/await usage. You may use any strategy to handle the returned promises.

Testing Connection

import { Coda } from 'coda-js' ; const coda = new Coda( '**********-********-*********' ); ( async ( ) => { const whoAmI = await coda.whoAmI(); console .log(whoAmI); })().catch( ( error ) => console .log(error));

Retrieving Data (List/Get)

const docs = await coda.listDocs(); console .log(docs); const firstDoc = docs[ 0 ]; const firstDocTables = await firstDoc.listTables(); console .log(firstDocTables); const columns = await firstDocTables[ 0 ].listColumns(); console .log(columns.map( ( column ) => column.name)); const table = docs.getTable( 'grid-**********' ); const rows = await table.listRows({ useColumnNames : true , }); const firstRow = rows[ 0 ]; console .log(firstRow.values); console .log(firstRow.listValues()); const tableType = table.tableType; const parentTable = tableType === 'view' ? return table.parentTable : table; console .log(parentTable.id); const controls = await coda.listControls( 'some-doc-ID' ); const controls = await firstDoc.listControls();

Inserting

Inserting also has a second parameter of keyColumns that allows for an "upsert". See Coda documentation for details.

await table.insertRows([ { Name : 'Jacob' , Action : 'Take out the trash' , Completed : true , }, ]); await table.insertRows([ [ { column : 'Name' , value : 'Alexis' }, { column : 'Action' , value : 'Do the dishes' }, ], [ { column : 'Name' , value : 'Parker' }, { column : 'Action' , value : 'Make dinner' }, { column : 'Completed' , value : true }, ], ]);

Updating

await table.updateRow( 'i-cpDDo9hAEU' , { Completed : false , }); await table.updateRow( 'i-dF2-OoiiUi' , [{ column : 'Action' , value : 'Make the bed' }]); await row2.update({ 'ai-dRD9afcc8' : 'To the moon, Alice!' , });

Deleting

const row4 = await table.getRow( 'i-Ef2-OoZxIi' ); await row4.delete(); await table.deleteRow( 'i-cpDDoshUEU' ); await table.deleteRows([ 'i-cpDDoshUEU' , 'i-jj81vtosO1' ]);

Checking Request Status

Inserting, updating, and deleting in Coda is not always processed immediately. Check the mutation status if you need to make sure it was completed:

const request = await todo.update({ Completed : !completed, }); const requestCompleted = await request.isCompleted(); const request = await table.deleteRow( 'i-cpDDoshUEU' ); if ( await request.isCompleted()) { } const requestCompleted = await coda.mutationStatus( 'some-request-id' );

Error Handling

Error types:

BadRequestError (400)

UnauthorizedError (401)

ForbiddenError (403)

NotFoundError (404)

GoneError (410)

TooManyRequestsError (429)