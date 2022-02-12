Authentication for Next.js
NextAuth.js is a complete open source authentication solution for Next.js applications.
It is designed from the ground up to support Next.js and Serverless.
This is a monorepo containing the following packages / projects:
next-auth package
@next-auth/*-adapter packages
npm install --save next-auth
The easiest way to continue getting started, is to follow the getting started section in our docs.
We also have a section of tutorials for those looking for more specific examples.
See next-auth.js.org for more information and documentation.
NextAuth.js can be used with or without a database.
encryption: true (defaults to A256GCM)
Advanced options allow you to define your own routines to handle controlling what accounts are allowed to sign in, for encoding and decoding JSON Web Tokens and to set custom cookie security policies and session properties, so you can control who is able to sign in and how often sessions have to be re-validated.
NextAuth.js comes with built-in types. For more information and usage, check out the TypeScript section in the documentation.
// pages/api/auth/[...nextauth].js
import NextAuth from "next-auth"
import AppleProvider from "next-auth/providers/apple"
import GoogleProvider from "next-auth/providers/google"
import EmailProvider from "next-auth/providers/email"
export default NextAuth({
secret: process.env.SECRET,
providers: [
// OAuth authentication providers
AppleProvider({
clientId: process.env.APPLE_ID,
clientSecret: process.env.APPLE_SECRET,
}),
GoogleProvider({
clientId: process.env.GOOGLE_ID,
clientSecret: process.env.GOOGLE_SECRET,
}),
// Sign in with passwordless email link
EmailProvider({
server: process.env.MAIL_SERVER,
from: "<no-reply@example.com>",
}),
],
})
The
useSession() React Hook in the NextAuth.js client is the easiest way to check if someone is signed in.
import { useSession, signIn, signOut } from "next-auth/react"
export default function Component() {
const { data: session } = useSession()
if (session) {
return (
<>
Signed in as {session.user.email} <br />
<button onClick={() => signOut()}>Sign out</button>
</>
)
}
return (
<>
Not signed in <br />
<button onClick={() => signIn()}>Sign in</button>
</>
)
}
Use the
<SessionProvider> to allow instances of
useSession() to share the session object across components. It also takes care of keeping the session updated and synced between tabs/windows.
import { SessionProvider } from "next-auth/react"
export default function App({
Component,
pageProps: { session, ...pageProps },
}) {
return (
<SessionProvider session={session}>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</SessionProvider>
)
}
NextAuth.js is made possible thanks to all of its contributors.
We're happy to announce we've recently created an OpenCollective for individuals and companies looking to contribute financially to the project!
|
Vercel
🥉 Bronze Financial Sponsor
☁️ Infrastructure Support
|
Prisma
🥉 Bronze Financial Sponsor
|
Clerk
🥉 Bronze Financial Sponsor
|
Lowdefy
🥉 Bronze Financial Sponsor
|
Checkly
☁️ Infrastructure Support
|
superblog
☁️ Infrastructure Support
We're open to all community contributions! If you'd like to contribute in any way, please first read our Contributing Guide.
ISC