Coconut NodeJS Library

The Coconut NodeJS library provides access to the Coconut API for encoding videos, packaging media files into HLS and MPEG-Dash, generating thumbnails and GIF animation.

This library is only compatible with the Coconut API v2.

Documentation

See the full documentation.

Installation

To install this package, run:

npm install coconutjs

Usage

The library needs you to set your API key which can be found in your dashboard. Notification and storage settings are optional but are very convenient because you set them only once.

const Coconut = require ( 'coconutjs' ); const coconut = new Coconut.Client( 'k-api-key' ); coconut.notification = { 'type' : 'http' , 'url' : 'https://yoursite/api/coconut/webhook' } coconut.storage = { 'service' : 's3' , 'bucket' : 'my-bucket' , 'region' : 'us-east-1' , 'credentials' : { 'access_key_id' : 'access-key' , 'secret_access_key' : 'secret-key' } }

Setting up your region:

coconut.region = "eu-west-1"

Creating a job

coconut.Job.create( { 'input' : { 'url' : 'https://mysite/path/file.mp4' }, 'outputs' : { 'jpg:300x' : { 'path' : '/image.jpg' }, 'mp4:1080p' : { 'path' : '/1080p.mp4' }, 'httpstream' : { 'hls' : { 'path' : 'hls/' } } } }, function ( job, err ) { console .log(job); } )

Getting information about a job

coconut.Job.retrieve( 'OolQXaiU86NFki' , function ( job, err ) { console .log(job); });

Retrieving metadata

coconut.Metadata.retrieve( 'OolQXaiU86NFki' , function ( metadata, err ) { console .log(metadata); })

Released under the MIT license.