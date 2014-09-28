Coco

is a CoffeeScript dialect that aims to be more radical and practical.

Why

On its way to hide JavaScript's bad parts, CoffeeScript has accumulated own quirks: horrible variable scope, awkward ranges, confusing and/or pointless keywords, verbose file extension, and so on. Coco tries to amend them, entwining good parts of both.

Principles

Respect JS semantics and idioms.

Die for DRY.

Perl over Ruby.

Fewer keywords, punctuations and runtime errors.

Differences

Documents

Installation

Get Node.js and npm, then:

npm i -g coco

git clone git://github.com/satyr/coco.git && cd coco && bin/coke i

Changelog

Added if -block. (#151)

-block. (#151) Added for - let . (#164)

- . (#164) Added <> aka lef. (#180)

aka lef. (#180) Gave |> the lowest precedence.

the lowest precedence. Made block constructions directly dot-accessible.

Made JS literal Markdown-esque. To include N ` , close with N+1 ` : ``` '``' ```

, close with N+1 : Quit reusing temporary variables.

File extensions like co.json, coon, or cocoon now imply --json .

. Fixed: #193 #195 #199 #200 gkz/LiveScript#273 gkz/LiveScript#279



Literal & is now used to reference several new targets: Left hand of |> (in place of _ ). Current item of newly added quick map: for [0 1] => &+2 # [2 3] Subject of new with as proposed in #172.

is now used to reference several new targets: Made cascade, now with in disguise, require at least one & in body. (#179)

in disguise, require at least one in body. (#179) Made let accept this = on the first assignment to substitute old with .

accept on the first assignment to substitute old . Made bodyless catch return the catchee.

return the catchee. Made by -1 implied on downward ranges.

implied on downward ranges. Made interpolation apply to #& and #@ .

and . Quit expanding super followed by :: to parent method, so that call to super::anotherMethod works as expected.

followed by to parent method, so that call to works as expected. Fixed: #175 #178 #185 #190 #192 coffee#1188



Allowed hyphenated alphabets within identifiers as alias to their upper case: encode-URI-component => encodeURIComponent

=> Added cascade. (#72

Changed the pipe operator to |> .

. Revised => as another block creation operator.

as another block creation operator. export / import / const / var can now appear anywhere.

/ / / can now appear anywhere. catch ed variables are now function-scoped. (coffee#2422)

ed variables are now function-scoped. (coffee#2422) Generated variables now get postfix $ rather than prefix __ .

Added export const .

. Enabled object splat within brace objects via ...: .

. Allowed array repetition to work on slices and comprehensions.

Disallowed malformed hex/unicode escape sequence in string.

Quit overloading + for array concatenation.

for array concatenation. class can be bodyless again.

can be bodyless again. super no longer auto- .call s more than once.

Implemented implements . (#144)

. (#144) Top-level void s are now simply ignored and usable like Python's pass.

Added import declaration in place of the implicit this import : import a, b => this <<< a <<< b

declaration in place of the implicit : => Made super work in accessor methods.

work in accessor methods. Disallowed redeclarations via var .

. Improved handling of nonexistent files.

Node.js 0.8.x.

Added const and var . (#139)

and . (#139) Made function variables read-only.

variables read-only. Removed -n shorthand for --nodejs . (#142)

shorthand for . (#142) Bug fixes: super with nested classes and methods f a, while b then c etc. and others: #138 #141 #143



Revised accessor. (#5)

Allowed implicit array after some unary operators.

Added named backcall: <-:f g => g(:f ->)

=> Made {[q]:p} short for {p: [q]:p} .

Added export statement. (#121)

statement. (#121) Made {{q}:p} short for {p: {q}:p} .

short for . Allowed keyword literals as object shorthand: {true} => {true: true}

=> Allowed decimals and $ in number comments.

in number comments. Removed uppercase radix prefixes and exponential notation as per coffee#2061.

Labelling a function (literal or IIFE sugar) now names it. E.g. :f -> compiles to (function f(){}) .

compiles to . super call to a bound class now works as expected.

call to a bound class now works as expected. All compiler-generated variables are now double-underscore prefixed.

--interactive no longer implies --bare . Use -bi when you want top-level variables to persist.

Caught up Node.js 0.6.x.

! against function/backcall now suppresses its auto-return.

against function/backcall now suppresses its auto-return. superclass now points to the constructor that the class extends .

now points to the constructor that the . super now relies solely on superclass rather than requiring special forms like C::m = -> .

now relies solely on rather than requiring special forms like . of no longer delegates to Array::indexOf , making it consistent with for - of behavior.

no longer delegates to , making it consistent with - behavior. Inline implicit objects now close at newline or if / for / while / until .

/ / / . --print no longer implies --compile .

no longer implies . --watch now works on Windows.

Fixed coffee#1715 etc.

Trivial improvements.

Added unary assignments: !! = x => x = !!x

=> Made a? <<< b short for a <<< b if a? .

short for . Improved stack traces from directly run .co files.

case / of / instanceof now works better with array slice.

/ / now works better with array slice. instanceof now rejects invalid right operands.

Unary operators now spread into an array operand: +[a, b] => [+a, +b]

=> .. now points to the constructor under class .

now points to the constructor under . coke now works from subdirectories. (coffee#1687)

Added pipe operator: f! => g _ => _ = f!; g _

=> Fixed identifier lexing as per ES5.

Improved label handlings.

Helper functions are now declared last. (coffee#1638)

Added character ranges: [\a to \d] => [\a \b \c \d]

=> Added named destructuring: {p, q}:o = f! => o = f!; {p, q} = o

=> Numbers can no longer start with . .

. function can no longer prefix -> / ~> . Use ~function to declare bound functions instead.

Allowed line folding after for prepositions.

prepositions. import ing onto a soaked expression is now safe.

ing onto a soaked expression is now safe. --json now modifies --ast or --compile .

now modifies or . Fixed #81 etc.

Additions

Added soak assign.

Added <? and >? operators.

and operators. Loops can now have else clause.

clause. import x is now short for this <<< x .

is now short for . , after ( , [ or another , now implies void .

Changes

Added object slice.

Added bang call: f! => f()

=> Revised clone syntax from x{} to ^x .

to . Revised semiautovivification syntax from .! / .@ to .@ / .@@ .

/ to / . Variable interpolations no longer require braces: "(#id)" => "(" + id + ")"

=> Spaced dots now close implicit calls. See coffee#1407.

Direct calls to super now delegate this .

now delegate . extended hook is back.

hook is back. from of for is now optional, meaning from 0 . til less from is no longer allowed.

while / until can now have update clause after test clause: continue while f(), g() => for (; f(); g()) {}

/ can now have update clause after test clause: => that no longer triggers anaphoric conversion under unless / until .

no longer triggers anaphoric conversion under / . Disallowed a.=b = c p:~ (a, b) -> f ..., a etc.

etc. Fixed coffee#1416.

Added do - while / until construction.

- / construction. Added $ flag to regexes. Same as .source , but more efficient.

flag to regexes. Same as , but more efficient. Suppressed implicit return on new ed/setter functions.

ed/setter functions. Sped up lexer.

Added !? (inexistence) operator.

(inexistence) operator. function no longer requires parens around parameters.

no longer requires parens around parameters. class block is now mandatory.

block is now mandatory. Bug fixes: coffee#1352 coffee#1354

a.b.c?.=d.e now works as expected.

now works as expected. a[b, c] = d now works as expected.

now works as expected. extras/coco.js works again on WSH.

--output implies --compile again.

Added ** operator.

operator. Overloaded + / - / / (in addition to * ) for arrays and strings.

/ / (in addition to ) for arrays and strings. Revised let : let (a) ~> => let a then

: => Allowed underscores within number literals.

Major regex changes: Dieted heregex: /// re /// => // re // Allowed leading whitespace in normal regex literals when unambiguous. No longer accepts invalid regexes.

-> is now optional when function is used.

is now optional when is used. case accepts comma-separated tests again.

accepts comma-separated tests again. return / throw can now take a block.

/ can now take a block. REPL now uses ^J to continue lines.

Enabled: ADI on ?. ACI on ++ / -- conditional destructuring assignments colors and tab completion in REPL

Made leading * s serve like list markers.

Added string/array multiplication.

Added label support.

Aliased constructor as .. .

Added let . Unary do is back at being simple call.

. Unary is back at being simple call. Added with .

. Added semiautovivification.

Made :: a pure sugar for prototype , which can now directly refer to @:: under class body.

a pure sugar for , which can now directly refer to under class body. ?. can now appear anywhere a normal dot can be used.

can now appear anywhere a normal dot can be used. ~. is changed to . ~ .

is changed to . new no longer accepts splatted arguments.

no longer accepts splatted arguments. --interactive now works with --compile and --bare .

now works with and . Renamed --nodes option and .nodes method to --ast / .ast .

option and method to / . Fixed the performance bug wrt long method chains.

Quit supporting Node.js 0.3.x or lower.

Unrestricted ADI for identifiers beyond @ and :: .

and . Expanded property shorthands beyond @foo .

. Added typeof! , which inspects the internal [[Class]] property.

, which inspects the internal [[Class]] property. Added shebang support.

REPL results now evaluate more intuitively.

Disallowed whitespace mixup for indentations.

debugger now works anywhere.

now works anywhere. Revised heregex flag syntax: ///#{x}#{y}///? -> RegExp('' + x, y);

-> Removed Coco.eval .

. Made extras/coco.js work as a mini-compiler on WSH.

Added extras/mode-coco.js, an editing mode for Ace.

Added --json option.

Pure Additions

Added backcall, a sugar to flatten nested callbacks.

do block can now work as a pair of normal parentheses.

block can now work as a pair of normal parentheses. Improved ACI (automatic comma insertion): f {} [] x -> f({}, [], x);

-> Improved ADI (automatic dot insertion): @@0'!' -> arguments[0]['!'];

-> Multiline block on the RHS of object property now works as an implicit array.

Heregexes now support dynamic flags: /// x #{? y } /// -> RegExp('x', y);

-> Enabled compound accessigns: a.+=b -> a += a.b;

-> ... in array destructuring (same as ...[] ) now skips items rather than slice ing them. (coffee#870)

in array destructuring (same as ) now skips items rather than ing them. (coffee#870) Compilation errors now report line numbers.

Coco object now emits more events for use with --require .

Incompatible Changes

=> -> ~>

-> &. -> ~.

-> Braceless objects no longer consume property shorthands. (coffee#618)

Indentations within non-here strings are now stripped.

Fixed block comment syntax to good ol' /* */ .

. @0 is now this[0] rather than arguments[0] .

is not is the new isnt .

is the new . @'++' is now valid as a shorthand for @['++'] .

is now valid as a shorthand for . Commas between primitive values are now optional.

coke now automatically aliases tasks.

extras/coco.js now works as a Gecko JS Module.

Grouped documentation suite into doc/ for portability.

Rewrote src/optparse.co.

Added numeric ranges.

Destructuring assignments can now specify default values using logical operators. Default arguments syntax has been changed accordingly. ( (a || b) -> instead of (a ||= b) -> )

instead of ) do now performs special conversions against function literals with parameters, making it work as pseudo- let and Coffee 1.0.0 compliant.

now performs special conversions against function literals with parameters, making it work as pseudo- and Coffee 1.0.0 compliant. Allowed for i from x then as a sugar for for i from 0 til x then .

as a sugar for . Disallowed duplicate formal arguments.

Improved syntax-highlight in src/index.html.

Version bump for Xmas, in concert with Coffee 1.0.0.

@@ is now a shorthand for arguments .

is now a shorthand for . do can now indicate a call against indented arguments.

can now indicate a call against indented arguments. and and or now close implicit calls, making you write even less parens: f x and g y or z -> f(x) && g(y) || z;

and now close implicit calls, making you write even less parens: -> catch 's variable declaration is no longer required.

's variable declaration is no longer required. a<[ b c ]> is now equivalent to a[\b, \c] (was a(\b, \c) ).

is now equivalent to (was ). case now requires brackets to have multiple conditions.

now requires brackets to have multiple conditions. Added --nodejs option. See coffee#910.

option. See coffee#910. Renamed --stdio to --stdin .

Added character/word literal: \C + \++ -> 'C' + '++';

-> Retrieving multiple properties at once is now possible: a[b, c] -> [a[b], a[c]];

-> Destructuring into an object's properties is now possible: a[b, c] = d -> a[b] = d[0], a[c] = d[1]; a{b, c} = d -> a.b = d.b, a.c = d.c;

Compound assignments can now destructure: [@a, @b] /= c -> this.a /= c[0], this.b /= c[1];

Conditional control structures can now be anaphoric; that within if , while or case block now refers to the condition value.

within , or block now refers to the condition value. Decimal numbers can now have arbitrary trailing alphabets as comments. e.g. 9times , 1.5s

, Added <<< / <<<< as aliases to import / import all

/ as aliases to / non-ASCII identifiers are now allowed.

. and its families can now be used with numbers and strings, instead of [] . a.0.'0' compiles to a[0]['0'] .

and its families can now be used with numbers and strings, instead of . compiles to . Added syntax for cloning objects; obj{key:val} acts like a simple version of ES5 Object.create , creating a prototypal child of obj and assigning to .key with val .

acts like a simple version of ES5 , creating a prototypal child of and assigning to with . default arguments can now choose to use || / && .

/ . super under a class block now refers to the superclass.

under a class block now refers to the superclass. .coffee extension is no longer supported.

Compilation now prefers single quotes.

AST now compiles faster, roughly 1.4 times than 0.1.2.

[] / {} can now be safely used as an placeholder within array destructuring.

/ can now be safely used as an placeholder within array destructuring. Improved --nodes output.

... is now prefix.

is now prefix. {0: first, (*-1): last} = array now works.

now works. Added --lex to the coco utility. Removed --lint .

to the utility. Removed . src/ now has doc view.

Release.