Cocaine NodeJS Framework

Examples of usage

Create NodeJS app for Cocaine cloud

Let's start with simple NodeJS http application.

var http = require ( 'http' ) var server = new http.Server( function ( req, res ) { var body = [] req.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { body.push(data) }) req.on( 'end' , function ( ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'x-any-header' : 'x-any-value' , 'content-type' : 'text/plain' }) res.end( 'hello, Cocaine!' ) }) }) server.listen( 8080 )

To get our app working in Cocaine cloud, let's add just a couple of things.

var cocaine = require ( 'cocaine' ) var http = cocaine.http var argv = require ( 'optimist' ).argv var worker = new cocaine.Worker(argv) var handle = worker.getListenHandle( "http" ) var server = new http.Server(...) server.listen(handle)

To let the cocaine-runtime know what to run in our app, we put manifest.json:

{ "slave" : "app.js" }

Since the app.js has to be an executable, we put shebang on first line and don't forget about setting an executable bit.

See the complete app here [2].

Deploy app to the cloud

git clone url/the_app cd the_app npm install tar -czf ../the_app.tgz cocaine-tool app upload -n the_app --package ../the_app.tgz --manifest manifest.json >app the_app has been successfully uploaded

then,

cocaine-tool app start -n the_app -r default >app the_app started curl -v http://<cloud.front>/the_app/http/ >...

Make use of Cocaine services

var cocaine = require ( "cocaine" ) var cli = new cocaine.Client([ "localhost" , 10053 ]) var log = new cli.Logger( "myprefix" ) cli.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'client error' , err) }) log.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'logger error' , err) }) log.connect() log.on( "connect" , function ( ) { cli.getServices([ 'geobase' ], function ( err, geo, ua ) { var names log.info( "looking up regionId for ip 1.2.3.4" ) geo.region_id( "1.2.3.4" , function ( err, regionId ) { if (err) return _handleError(err) log.debug( "found region %d for %s" , regionId, "1.2.3.4" ) geo.names(regionId, function ( err, names ) { if (err) return _handleError(err) log.debug( "names for region %d are %s" , regionId, names.join()) geo.coordinates(regionId, function ( coords ) { if (err) return _handleError(err) log.debug( 'coordinates for region %d are %s' , regionId, coords.join()) }) }) }) }) }) function _handleError ( err ) { console .log( 'service error' , err) }

See client-simple for complete source of the simplest cocaine client app.

Use Cocaine services from the outside of the cloud

To fully control a client to services, you can use Client. It resolves services for you, keeps services cache, and resets resolved services cache on locator disconnect.

var cli = new require ( 'cocaine' ).Client() var storage = cli.Service( 'storage' ) storage.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { }) storage.connect() storage.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { storage0.write( 'collection' , 'key' , 'value' , function ( err ) { if (err){ console .log( 'error writing to storage' , err) return } console .log(done 'writing to storage' ) }) })

See client-reconnect for example of handling various socket-level failures when connecting and communicating to locator and target services.

Access your application as a Cocaine service

var cli = new require ( 'cocaine' ).Client() var app = cli.Service( 'the_app' ) app.connect() app.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { app.enqueue( 'handle' , 'anydata' , function ( err, result ) { if (err) { console .log( 'app error' , err) } else { console .log( 'app response is' , result) } }) })

References

[1] http://nodejs.org/api/net.html#net_server_listen_handle_callback