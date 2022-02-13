Make your Vim/Neovim as smart as VSCode.

True snippet and additional text editing support

Gold Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

Bronze Sponsors

Quick Start

Install nodejs >= 12.12:

curl -sL install-node.vercel.app/lts | bash

For vim-plug users:

Plug 'neoclide/coc.nvim' , { 'branch' : 'release' } Plug 'neoclide/coc.nvim' , { 'branch' : 'master' , 'do' : 'yarn install --frozen-lockfile' }

in your .vimrc or init.vim , then restart Vim and run :PlugInstall .

Checkout Install coc.nvim for more info.

You have to install coc extension or configure language servers for LSP support.

Install extensions like:

:CocInstall coc-json coc-tsserver

Or configure language server in coc-settings.json opened by :CocConfig , like:

{ "languageserver" : { "go" : { "command" : "gopls" , "rootPatterns" : [ "go.mod" ], "trace.server" : "verbose" , "filetypes" : [ "go" ] } } }

Checkout wiki for more details:

Checkout :h coc-nvim for vim interface.

Example vim configuration

Configuration is required to make coc.nvim easier to work with, since it doesn't change your key-mappings or Vim options. This is done as much as possible to avoid conflict with your other plugins.

❗️Important: Some Vim plugins could change key mappings. Please use command like :verbose imap <tab> to make sure that your keymap has taken effect.

set encoding=utf- 8 set hidden set nobackup set nowritebackup set cmdheight= 2 set updatetime= 300 set shortmess+= c if has ( "nvim-0.5.0" ) || has ( "patch-8.1.1564" ) set signcolumn= number else set signcolumn=yes endif inoremap <silent> <expr> <TAB> \ pumvisible () ? "\<C-n>" : \ <SID> check_back_space() ? "\<TAB>" : \ coc#refresh() inoremap <expr> <S-TAB> pumvisible () ? "\<C-p>" : "\<C-h>" function ! s : check_back_space () abort let col = col ( '.' ) - 1 return !col || getline ( '.' )[ col - 1 ] =~# '\s' endfunction if has ( 'nvim' ) inoremap <silent> <expr> <c-space> coc#refresh() else inoremap <silent> <expr> < c -@> coc#refresh() endif inoremap <silent> <expr> <cr> pumvisible () ? coc#_select_confirm() \: "\<C-g>u\<CR>\<c-r>=coc#on_enter()\<CR>" nmap <silent> [g <Plug> (coc-diagnostic- prev ) nmap <silent> ]g <Plug> (coc-diagnostic- next ) nmap <silent> gd <Plug> (coc-definition) nmap <silent> gy <Plug> (coc- type -definition) nmap <silent> gi <Plug> (coc-implementation) nmap <silent> gr <Plug> (coc-references) nnoremap <silent> K : call <SID> show_documentation() <CR> function ! s : show_documentation () if ( index ([ 'vim' , 'help' ], & filetype ) >= 0 ) execute 'h ' . expand ( '<cword>' ) elseif (coc#rpc#ready()) call CocActionAsync( 'doHover' ) else execute '!' . &keywordprg . " " . expand ( '<cword>' ) endif endfunction autocmd CursorHold * silent call CocActionAsync( 'highlight' ) nmap <leader> rn <Plug> (coc- rename ) xmap <leader> f <Plug> (coc-format-selected) nmap <leader> f <Plug> (coc-format-selected) augroup mygroup autocmd! autocmd FileType typescript,json setl formatexpr=CocAction( 'formatSelected' ) autocmd User CocJumpPlaceholder call CocActionAsync( 'showSignatureHelp' ) augroup end xmap <leader> a <Plug> (coc-codeaction-selected) nmap <leader> a <Plug> (coc-codeaction-selected) nmap <leader> ac <Plug> (coc-codeaction) nmap <leader> qf <Plug> (coc- fix -current) nmap <leader> cl <Plug> (coc-codelens-action) xmap if <Plug> (coc-funcobj-i) omap if <Plug> (coc-funcobj-i) xmap af <Plug> (coc-funcobj- a ) omap af <Plug> (coc-funcobj- a ) xmap ic <Plug> (coc-classobj-i) omap ic <Plug> (coc-classobj-i) xmap ac <Plug> (coc-classobj- a ) omap ac <Plug> (coc-classobj- a ) if has ( 'nvim-0.4.0' ) || has ( 'patch-8.2.0750' ) nnoremap <silent> <nowait> <expr> <C-f> coc#float#has_scroll() ? coc#float#scroll( 1 ) : "\<C-f>" nnoremap <silent> <nowait> <expr> <C-b> coc#float#has_scroll() ? coc#float#scroll( 0 ) : "\<C-b>" inoremap <silent> <nowait> <expr> <C-f> coc#float#has_scroll() ? "\<c-r>=coc#float#scroll(1)\<cr>" : "\<Right>" inoremap <silent> <nowait> <expr> <C-b> coc#float#has_scroll() ? "\<c-r>=coc#float#scroll(0)\<cr>" : "\<Left>" vnoremap <silent> <nowait> <expr> <C-f> coc#float#has_scroll() ? coc#float#scroll( 1 ) : "\<C-f>" vnoremap <silent> <nowait> <expr> <C-b> coc#float#has_scroll() ? coc#float#scroll( 0 ) : "\<C-b>" endif nmap <silent> <C-s> <Plug> (coc- range -select) xmap <silent> <C-s> <Plug> (coc- range -select) command! -nargs= 0 Format : call CocActionAsync( 'format' ) command! -nargs=? Fold : call CocAction( 'fold' , <f-args> ) command! -nargs= 0 OR : call CocActionAsync( 'runCommand' , 'editor.action.organizeImport' ) set statusline^=%{coc#status()}%{ get ( b: , 'coc_current_function' , '' )} nnoremap <silent> <nowait> <space> a : <C-u> CocList diagnostics <cr> nnoremap <silent> <nowait> <space> e : <C-u> CocList extensions <cr> nnoremap <silent> <nowait> <space> c : <C-u> CocList commands <cr> nnoremap <silent> <nowait> <space> o : <C-u> CocList outline <cr> nnoremap <silent> <nowait> <space> s : <C-u> CocList -I symbols <cr> nnoremap <silent> <nowait> <space> j : <C-u> CocNext <CR> nnoremap <silent> <nowait> <space> k : <C-u> CocPrev <CR> nnoremap <silent> <nowait> <space> p : <C-u> CocListResume <CR>

Articles

Trouble shooting

Try these steps when you have problem with coc.nvim.

Make sure your Vim version >= 8.0 by command :version .

. If service failed to start, use command :CocInfo or :checkhealth on Neovim.

or on Neovim. Checkout the log of coc.nvim by command :CocOpenLog .

. When you have issues with the language server, it's recommended to checkout the output.

Feedback

If you think Coc is useful, consider giving it a star.

If you have a question, ask on gitter

中文用户请到 中文 gitter 讨论

If something is not working, create an issue.

Backers

Become a backer and get your image on our README on Github with a link to your site.

Support the project

Buy cloud service from www.vultr.com

License

Anti 996