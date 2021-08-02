fork of vscode-xml, provides support for creating and editing XML documents, based on the LemMinX XML Language Server, running with Java.
:CocInstall coc-xml
xml.java.home or
java.home in
coc-settings.json
JAVA_HOME or
JDK_HOME
The following settings are supported:
xml.java.home: Set the Java path required to run the XML Language Server. If not set, falls back to either the
java.home preference or the
JAVA_HOME or
JDK_HOME environment variables.
xml.trace.server: Trace the communication between coc and the XML Language Server in the Output view.
xml.catalogs: Register XML catalog files.
xml.codeLens.enabled: Enable/disable XML CodeLens. Defaults to
true.
xml.logs.client : Enable/disable logging to the Output view.
xml.fileAssociations : Associate XML Schemas to XML file patterns.
xml.format.splitAttributes : Set to
true to split node attributes onto multiple lines during formatting. Defaults to
false.
xml.format.joinCDATALines : Set to
true to join lines in CDATA content during formatting. Defaults to
false.
xml.format.joinContentLines : Set to
true to join lines in node content during formatting. Defaults to
false.
xml.format.joinCommentLines : Set to
true to join lines in comments during formatting. Defaults to
false.
xml.format.preservedNewLines: Set the maximum amount of newlines between elements. Defaults to
2.
xml.format.preserveEmptyContent: Set to
true to preserve standalone whitespace content in an element. Defaults to
false.
xml.format.spaceBeforeEmptyCloseTag: Set to
true to insert space before the end of a self closing tag. Defaults to
true.
xml.format.quotations: Set to
doubleQuotes to format and only use
", or
singleQuotes to format and only use
'. Defaults to
doubleQuotes.
xml.format.enabled : Enable/disable formatting. Defaults to
true.
xml.autoCloseTags.enabled : Enable/disable automatic tag closing. Defaults to
true.
xml.server.vmargs: Extra VM arguments used to launch the XML Language Server. Requires coc restart.
xml.validation.enabled: Set to
false to disable all validation. Defaults to
true.
xml.validation.schema: Set to
false to disable schema validation. Defaults to
true.
xml.validation.noGrammar: The message severity when a document has no associated grammar. Defaults to
hint.
xml.validation.disallowDocTypeDecl: Enable/disable if a fatal error is thrown if the incoming document contains a DOCTYPE declaration. Default is
false.
xml.validation.resolveExternalEntities: Enable/disable resolve of external entities. Default is
false.
xml.server.workDir: Set an absolute path for all cached schemas to be stored. Defaults to
~/.lemminx.
xml.symbols.enabled: Enable/disable document symbols (Outline). Default to
true.
xml.symbols.excluded: Disable document symbols (Outline) for the given file name patterns. Defaults to
[].
More detailed info in the vscode-xml Wiki.
xml.updateLanguageServer: download latest version of LemMinX from repo.eclipse.org
xml.show.references: Show XML references
MIT