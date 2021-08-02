fork of vscode-xml, provides support for creating and editing XML documents, based on the LemMinX XML Language Server, running with Java.

Install

:CocInstall coc-xml

Requirements

Java JDK (or JRE) 8 or more recent

Ensure Java path is set in either: xml.java.home or java.home in coc-settings.json Environment variable JAVA_HOME or JDK_HOME



Supported settings

The following settings are supported:

xml.java.home : Set the Java path required to run the XML Language Server. If not set, falls back to either the java.home preference or the JAVA_HOME or JDK_HOME environment variables.

: Set the Java path required to run the XML Language Server. If not set, falls back to either the preference or the or environment variables. xml.trace.server : Trace the communication between coc and the XML Language Server in the Output view.

: Trace the communication between coc and the XML Language Server in the Output view. xml.catalogs : Register XML catalog files.

: Register XML catalog files. xml.codeLens.enabled : Enable/disable XML CodeLens. Defaults to true .

: Enable/disable XML CodeLens. Defaults to . xml.logs.client : Enable/disable logging to the Output view.

: Enable/disable logging to the Output view. xml.fileAssociations : Associate XML Schemas to XML file patterns.

: Associate XML Schemas to XML file patterns. xml.format.splitAttributes : Set to true to split node attributes onto multiple lines during formatting. Defaults to false .

: Set to to split node attributes onto multiple lines during formatting. Defaults to . xml.format.joinCDATALines : Set to true to join lines in CDATA content during formatting. Defaults to false .

: Set to to join lines in CDATA content during formatting. Defaults to . xml.format.joinContentLines : Set to true to join lines in node content during formatting. Defaults to false .

: Set to to join lines in node content during formatting. Defaults to . xml.format.joinCommentLines : Set to true to join lines in comments during formatting. Defaults to false .

: Set to to join lines in comments during formatting. Defaults to . xml.format.preservedNewLines : Set the maximum amount of newlines between elements. Defaults to 2 .

: Set the maximum amount of newlines between elements. Defaults to . xml.format.preserveEmptyContent : Set to true to preserve standalone whitespace content in an element. Defaults to false .

: Set to to preserve standalone whitespace content in an element. Defaults to . xml.format.spaceBeforeEmptyCloseTag : Set to true to insert space before the end of a self closing tag. Defaults to true .

: Set to to insert space before the end of a self closing tag. Defaults to . xml.format.quotations : Set to doubleQuotes to format and only use " , or singleQuotes to format and only use ' . Defaults to doubleQuotes .

: Set to to format and only use , or to format and only use . Defaults to . xml.format.enabled : Enable/disable formatting. Defaults to true .

: Enable/disable formatting. Defaults to . xml.autoCloseTags.enabled : Enable/disable automatic tag closing. Defaults to true .

: Enable/disable automatic tag closing. Defaults to . xml.server.vmargs : Extra VM arguments used to launch the XML Language Server. Requires coc restart.

: Extra VM arguments used to launch the XML Language Server. Requires coc restart. xml.validation.enabled : Set to false to disable all validation. Defaults to true .

: Set to to disable all validation. Defaults to . xml.validation.schema : Set to false to disable schema validation. Defaults to true .

: Set to to disable schema validation. Defaults to . xml.validation.noGrammar : The message severity when a document has no associated grammar. Defaults to hint .

: The message severity when a document has no associated grammar. Defaults to . xml.validation.disallowDocTypeDecl : Enable/disable if a fatal error is thrown if the incoming document contains a DOCTYPE declaration. Default is false .

: Enable/disable if a fatal error is thrown if the incoming document contains a DOCTYPE declaration. Default is . xml.validation.resolveExternalEntities : Enable/disable resolve of external entities. Default is false .

: Enable/disable resolve of external entities. Default is . xml.server.workDir : Set an absolute path for all cached schemas to be stored. Defaults to ~/.lemminx .

: Set an absolute path for all cached schemas to be stored. Defaults to . xml.symbols.enabled : Enable/disable document symbols (Outline). Default to true .

: Enable/disable document symbols (Outline). Default to . xml.symbols.excluded : Disable document symbols (Outline) for the given file name patterns. Defaults to [] .

More detailed info in the vscode-xml Wiki.

Available commands

xml.updateLanguageServer : download latest version of LemMinX from repo.eclipse.org

: download latest version of LemMinX from repo.eclipse.org xml.show.references : Show XML references

License

MIT