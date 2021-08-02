openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cx

coc-xml

by Heyward Fann
1.14.1 (see all)

XML extension for coc.nvim

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

310

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

coc-xml

fork of vscode-xml, provides support for creating and editing XML documents, based on the LemMinX XML Language Server, running with Java.

Screen Shot 2019-07-26 at 23 26 04

Install

:CocInstall coc-xml

Requirements

  • Java JDK (or JRE) 8 or more recent
  • Ensure Java path is set in either:
    • xml.java.home or java.home in coc-settings.json
    • Environment variable JAVA_HOME or JDK_HOME

Supported settings

The following settings are supported:

  • xml.java.home: Set the Java path required to run the XML Language Server. If not set, falls back to either the java.home preference or the JAVA_HOME or JDK_HOME environment variables.
  • xml.trace.server: Trace the communication between coc and the XML Language Server in the Output view.
  • xml.catalogs: Register XML catalog files.
  • xml.codeLens.enabled: Enable/disable XML CodeLens. Defaults to true.
  • xml.logs.client : Enable/disable logging to the Output view.
  • xml.fileAssociations : Associate XML Schemas to XML file patterns.
  • xml.format.splitAttributes : Set to true to split node attributes onto multiple lines during formatting. Defaults to false.
  • xml.format.joinCDATALines : Set to true to join lines in CDATA content during formatting. Defaults to false.
  • xml.format.joinContentLines : Set to true to join lines in node content during formatting. Defaults to false.
  • xml.format.joinCommentLines : Set to true to join lines in comments during formatting. Defaults to false.
  • xml.format.preservedNewLines: Set the maximum amount of newlines between elements. Defaults to 2.
  • xml.format.preserveEmptyContent: Set to true to preserve standalone whitespace content in an element. Defaults to false.
  • xml.format.spaceBeforeEmptyCloseTag: Set to true to insert space before the end of a self closing tag. Defaults to true.
  • xml.format.quotations: Set to doubleQuotes to format and only use ", or singleQuotes to format and only use '. Defaults to doubleQuotes.
  • xml.format.enabled : Enable/disable formatting. Defaults to true.
  • xml.autoCloseTags.enabled : Enable/disable automatic tag closing. Defaults to true.
  • xml.server.vmargs: Extra VM arguments used to launch the XML Language Server. Requires coc restart.
  • xml.validation.enabled: Set to false to disable all validation. Defaults to true.
  • xml.validation.schema: Set to false to disable schema validation. Defaults to true.
  • xml.validation.noGrammar: The message severity when a document has no associated grammar. Defaults to hint.
  • xml.validation.disallowDocTypeDecl: Enable/disable if a fatal error is thrown if the incoming document contains a DOCTYPE declaration. Default is false.
  • xml.validation.resolveExternalEntities: Enable/disable resolve of external entities. Default is false.
  • xml.server.workDir: Set an absolute path for all cached schemas to be stored. Defaults to ~/.lemminx.
  • xml.symbols.enabled: Enable/disable document symbols (Outline). Default to true.
  • xml.symbols.excluded: Disable document symbols (Outline) for the given file name patterns. Defaults to [].

More detailed info in the vscode-xml Wiki.

Available commands

  • xml.updateLanguageServer: download latest version of LemMinX from repo.eclipse.org
  • xml.show.references: Show XML references

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial