cv

coc-vimlsp

by 年糕小豆汤
0.12.5 (see all)

viml language server

Readme

vim language server extension

vim-language-server extension for coc.nvim

Npm download

image

Features

  • auto completion
  • function signature help
  • hover document
  • go to definition
  • go to references
  • document symbols
  • document highlight
  • folding range
  • select range
  • rename
  • snippets
  • diagnostic

Install

:CocInstall coc-vimlsp

Config

document highlight:

let g:markdown_fenced_languages = [
      \ 'vim',
      \ 'help'
      \]

coc-settings.json

  • vimlsp.trace.server

    "description": "Trace level of vim language server"

  • vimlsp.debug: default: false

    "description": "enable coc-vimlsp service debug"

  • vimlsp.diagnostic.enable: default: true

    "description": "enable diagnostic"

  • vimlsp.indexes.runtimepath: default: true

    "description": "if index vim's runtimepath files, this will effect the suggest"

  • vimlsp.indexes.count: default: 3

    "description": "count of files index at the same time, change to greater will speed up index but will cause high CPU usage for some time"

  • vimlsp.indexes.gap: default: 100

    "description": "time gap between parse file, change to smaller will speed up index but will cause high CPU usage for some time"

  • vimlsp.indexes.projectRootPatterns: default: [".git", "autoload", "plugin"]

    "description": "Names of files used as the mark of project root."

  • vimlsp.suggest.fromVimruntime: default: true

    "description": "completeitems from runtimepath's vim files, if this is true that fromVimruntime is true" > },

  • vimlsp.suggest.fromRuntimepath: default: false

    "description": "completeitems from runtimepath's vim files, if this is true that fromVimruntime is true"

Usage

Auto complete and function signature help:

autocomplete

Hover document:

hover

Go to definition and references:

goto

Document symbols:

symbols

Document highlight:

highlight

Folding range and selection range:

fold

Rename:

rename

Snippets and diagnostic:

dia

