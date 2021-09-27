vim-language-server extension for coc.nvim
:CocInstall coc-vimlsp
let g:markdown_fenced_languages = [
\ 'vim',
\ 'help'
\]
coc-settings.json
vimlsp.trace.server
"description": "Trace level of vim language server"
vimlsp.debug: default: false
"description": "enable coc-vimlsp service debug"
vimlsp.diagnostic.enable: default: true
"description": "enable diagnostic"
vimlsp.indexes.runtimepath: default: true
"description": "if index vim's runtimepath files, this will effect the suggest"
vimlsp.indexes.count: default: 3
"description": "count of files index at the same time, change to greater will speed up index but will cause high CPU usage for some time"
vimlsp.indexes.gap: default: 100
"description": "time gap between parse file, change to smaller will speed up index but will cause high CPU usage for some time"
vimlsp.indexes.projectRootPatterns: default: [".git", "autoload", "plugin"]
"description": "Names of files used as the mark of project root."
vimlsp.suggest.fromVimruntime:
default: true
"description": "completeitems from runtimepath's vim files, if this is true that fromVimruntime is true" > },
vimlsp.suggest.fromRuntimepath: default: false
"description": "completeitems from runtimepath's vim files, if this is true that fromVimruntime is true"
