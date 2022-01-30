Tsserver language server extension for coc.nvim.

Tsserver is part of TypeScript which provide rich features for javascript and typescript.

This extension is a fork of typescript-language-features extension which is bundled with VSCode.

Note: for React to work as expected, you need your JSX filetype to be javascript.jsx or javascriptreact and your TSX filetype to be typescript.jsx or typescript.tsx or typescriptreact . In coc.nvim, these filetypes are mapped to javascriptreact and typescriptreact because that's what tsserver uses. For filetype like typescript.javascript , you need configure g:coc_filetype_map variable in vimrc.

Note for javascript project, configure jsconfig.json to make tsserver understand your code.

Note: for rename import on file rename, you have to install watchman in your \$PATH.

Note: for nvm users, you need configure tsserver.npm to your global npm path or configure "tsserver.disableAutomaticTypeAcquisition": false to disable automatic typings installation.

Note: tsserver could be quite slow to initialize on big project, exclude unnecessary files in your jsconfig.json/tsconfig.json.

Note: if you're using WSL, copy you project files from mounted dirs to linux home otherwise tsserver will not work properly.

Install

In your vim/neovim, run command:

:CocInstall coc-tsserver

For yarn2 ( >= v2.0.0-rc.36) user want to use local typescript module:

Run command yarn dlx @yarnpkg/sdks vim , which will generate .vim/coc-settings.json , with content: { "eslint.packageManager" : "yarn" , "eslint.nodePath" : ".yarn/sdks" , "workspace.workspaceFolderCheckCwd" : false , "tsserver.tsdk" : ".yarn/sdks/typescript/lib" }

Features

Almost the same as VSCode.

Supports javascript & typescript and jsx/tsx.

Installs typings automatically.

Commands to work with tsserver, including: tsserver.reloadProjects tsserver.openTsServerLog tsserver.goToProjectConfig tsserver.restart tsserver.organizeImports tsserver.watchBuild tsserver.findAllFileReferences

Code completion support.

Go to definition (more info in microsoft/TypeScript#37777)

Code validation.

Document highlight.

Document symbols of current buffer.

Folding and folding range of current buffer.

Format current buffer, range format and format on type.

Hover for documentation.

Implementations codeLens and references codeLens.

Organize imports command.

Quickfix using code actions.

Code refactor using code actions.

Find references.

Signature help.

Call hierarchy.

Selection range.

Semantic tokens.

Rename symbols support.

Automatic tag closing.

Rename imports on file rename, require watchman installed in your \$PATH.

Search for workspace symbols.

Inlay hints support using virtual text feature of neovim, which requires: TypeScript >= 4.4.0 Neovim >= 0.4.0 Enabled by options starts with typescript.inlayHints or javascript.inlayHints .



Tsserver module first resolved from your local workspace. If it's not found, use tsserver from tsserver.tsdk configuration or use bundled tsserver with this extension.

Configuration options

Checkout using the configuration file for guide of coc.nvim's configuration.

tsserver.enable :Enable tsserver extension, default: true

:Enable tsserver extension, default: tsserver.locale :Locale of tsserver, default: ""

:Locale of tsserver, default: tsserver.typingsCacheLocation :Folder path for cache typings, default: ""

:Folder path for cache typings, default: tsserver.formatOnType :Run format on type special characters., default: true

:Run format on type special characters., default: tsserver.enableJavascript :Use tsserver for javascript files, default: true

:Use tsserver for javascript files, default: tsserver.maxTsServerMemory :Set the maximum amount of memory to allocate to the TypeScript server process

:Set the maximum amount of memory to allocate to the TypeScript server process tsserver.tsdk :Directory contains tsserver.js,, default: ""

:Directory contains tsserver.js,, default: tsserver.npm :Executable path of npm for download typings, default: ""

:Executable path of npm for download typings, default: tsserver.log :Log level of tsserver, default: "off"

:Log level of tsserver, default: tsserver.trace.server :Trace level of tsserver, default: "off"

:Trace level of tsserver, default: tsserver.pluginPaths :Folders contains tsserver plugins, default: []

:Folders contains tsserver plugins, default: tsserver.watchOptions :Configure which watching strategies should be used to keep track of files and directories. Requires using TypeScript 3.8+ in the workspace, default: undefined

:Configure which watching strategies should be used to keep track of files and directories. Requires using TypeScript 3.8+ in the workspace, default: tsserver.reportStyleChecksAsWarnings default: true

default: tsserver.implicitProjectConfig.checkJs :Enable checkJs for implicit project, default: false

:Enable checkJs for implicit project, default: tsserver.implicitProjectConfig.experimentalDecorators :Enable experimentalDecorators for implicit project, default: false

:Enable experimentalDecorators for implicit project, default: tsserver.disableAutomaticTypeAcquisition :Disable download of typings, default: false

:Disable download of typings, default: tsserver.useBatchedBufferSync : use batched buffer synchronize support, default: true

: use batched buffer synchronize support, default: tsserver.enableTracing : Enables tracing TS server performance to a directory. These trace files can be used to diagnose TS Server performance issues. The log may contain file paths, source code, and other potentially sensitive information from your project, default: false

: Enables tracing TS server performance to a directory. These trace files can be used to diagnose TS Server performance issues. The log may contain file paths, source code, and other potentially sensitive information from your project, default: typescript.check.npmIsInstalled : Check if npm is installed for Automatic Type Acquisition.

: Check if npm is installed for Automatic Type Acquisition. typescript.updateImportsOnFileMove.enable :Enable update imports on file move., default: true

:Enable update imports on file move., default: typescript.implementationsCodeLens.enable :Enable codeLens for implementations, default: true

:Enable codeLens for implementations, default: typescript.referencesCodeLens.enable :Enable codeLens for references, default: true

:Enable codeLens for references, default: typescript.referencesCodeLens.showOnAllFunctions : Enable/disable references CodeLens on all functions in typescript files. Default: false

: Enable/disable references CodeLens on all functions in typescript files. Default: typescript.preferences.importModuleSpecifier default: "shortest"

default: typescript.preferences.importModuleSpecifierEnding default: "auto"

default: typescript.preferences.quoteStyle default: "single"

default: typescript.preferences.includePackageJsonAutoImports : Enable/disable searching package.json dependencies for available auto imports, default: "auto"

: Enable/disable searching dependencies for available auto imports, default: typescript.suggestionActions.enabled :Enable/disable suggestion diagnostics for TypeScript files in the editor. Requires using TypeScript 2.8 or newer in the workspace., default: true

:Enable/disable suggestion diagnostics for TypeScript files in the editor. Requires using TypeScript 2.8 or newer in the workspace., default: typescript.validate.enable :Enable/disable TypeScript validation., default: true

:Enable/disable TypeScript validation., default: typescript.showUnused : show unused variable hint, default: true .

: show unused variable hint, default: . typescript.autoClosingTags : Enable/disable autoClosing of JSX tags, default: true

: Enable/disable autoClosing of JSX tags, default: typescript.suggest.enabled default: true

default: typescript.suggest.paths :Enable/disable suggest paths in import statement and require calls, default: true

:Enable/disable suggest paths in import statement and require calls, default: typescript.suggest.autoImports :Enable/disable auto import suggests, default: true

:Enable/disable auto import suggests, default: typescript.suggest.completeFunctionCalls :Enable snippet for method suggestion, default: true

:Enable snippet for method suggestion, default: typescript.suggest.includeCompletionsForImportStatements : Enable/disable auto-import-style completions on partially-typed import statements. Requires using TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace, default: true

: Enable/disable auto-import-style completions on partially-typed import statements. Requires using TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace, default: typescript.suggest.includeCompletionsWithSnippetText : Enable snippet completions from TS Server. Requires using TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace, default: true

: Enable snippet completions from TS Server. Requires using TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace, default: typescript.suggest.classMemberSnippets.enabled : Enable/disable snippet completions for class members. Requires using TypeScript 4.5+ in the workspace, default: true

: Enable/disable snippet completions for class members. Requires using TypeScript 4.5+ in the workspace, default: typescript.suggest.jsdoc.generateReturns : Enable/disable generating @return annotations for JSDoc templates. Requires using TypeScript 4.2+ in the workspace. default: true

: Enable/disable generating annotations for JSDoc templates. Requires using TypeScript 4.2+ in the workspace. default: typescript.suggest.includeAutomaticOptionalChainCompletions : default: true

: default: typescript.format.enabled :Enable/disable format of typescript files.

:Enable/disable format of typescript files. typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterCommaDelimiter default: true

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterConstructor default: false

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterSemicolonInForStatements default: true

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceBeforeAndAfterBinaryOperators default: true

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterKeywordsInControlFlowStatements default: true

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterFunctionKeywordForAnonymousFunctions default: true

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceBeforeFunctionParenthesis default: false

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBrackets default: false

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingEmptyBraces default: false

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBraces default: false

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyParenthesis default: false

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingTemplateStringBraces default: false

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingJsxExpressionBraces default: false

default: typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterTypeAssertion default: false

default: typescript.format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForFunctions default: false

default: typescript.format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForControlBlocks default: false

default: typescript.inlayHints : inlayHints related options.

: inlayHints related options. javascript.format.enabled : Enable/disable format for javascript files, default: true

: Enable/disable format for javascript files, default: javascript.showUnused : show unused variable hint, default: true

: show unused variable hint, default: javascript.autoClosingTags : Enable/disable autoClosing of JSX tags, default: true

: Enable/disable autoClosing of JSX tags, default: javascript.updateImportsOnFileMove.enable default: true

default: javascript.implementationsCodeLens.enable default: true

default: javascript.referencesCodeLens.enable default: true

default: javascript.referencesCodeLens.showOnAllFunctions : Enable/disable references CodeLens on all functions in JavaScript files default: false

: Enable/disable references CodeLens on all functions in JavaScript files default: javascript.preferences.importModuleSpecifier default: "shortest"

default: javascript.preferences.importModuleSpecifierEnding default: "auto"

default: javascript.preferences.quoteStyle default: "single"

default: javascript.validate.enable : Enable/disable JavaScript validation., default: true

: Enable/disable JavaScript validation., default: javascript.suggestionActions.enabled : Enable/disable suggestion diagnostics for JavaScript files in the editor. Requires using TypeScript 2.8 or newer in the workspace., default: true

: Enable/disable suggestion diagnostics for JavaScript files in the editor. Requires using TypeScript 2.8 or newer in the workspace., default: javascript.suggest.names : default true

: default javascript.suggest.enabled : default true

: default javascript.suggest.paths : Enable/disable suggest paths in import statement and require calls, default: true

: Enable/disable suggest paths in import statement and require calls, default: javascript.suggest.autoImports : Enable/disable auto import suggests., default: true

: Enable/disable auto import suggests., default: javascript.suggest.completeFunctionCalls :Enable snippet for method suggestion, default: true

:Enable snippet for method suggestion, default: javascript.suggest.includeCompletionsForImportStatements : Enable/disable auto-import-style completions on partially-typed import statements. Requires using TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace, default: true

: Enable/disable auto-import-style completions on partially-typed import statements. Requires using TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace, default: javascript.suggest.jsdoc.generateReturns : Enable/disable generating @return annotations for JSDoc templates. Requires using TypeScript 4.2+ in the workspace. default: true

: Enable/disable generating annotations for JSDoc templates. Requires using TypeScript 4.2+ in the workspace. default: javascript.suggest.classMemberSnippets.enabled : Enable/disable snippet completions for class members. Requires using TypeScript 4.5+ in the workspace, default: true

: Enable/disable snippet completions for class members. Requires using TypeScript 4.5+ in the workspace, default: javascript.suggest.includeAutomaticOptionalChainCompletions : default: true

: default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterCommaDelimiter default: true

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterConstructor default: false

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterSemicolonInForStatements default: true

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceBeforeAndAfterBinaryOperators default: true

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterKeywordsInControlFlowStatements default: true

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterFunctionKeywordForAnonymousFunctions default: true

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceBeforeFunctionParenthesis default: false

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBrackets default: false

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingEmptyBraces default: false

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBraces default: false

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyParenthesis default: false

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingTemplateStringBraces default: false

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingJsxExpressionBraces default: false

default: javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterTypeAssertion default: false

default: javascript.format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForFunctions default: false

default: javascript.format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForControlBlocks default: false

default: javascript.inlayHints : inlayHints related options.

Configurations are the same as with VSCode. Install coc-json and try completion with tsserver , typescript or javascript in your coc-settings.json .

Related extensions

coc-eslint: enable eslint plugin for tsserver to lint TypeScript and JavaScript files.

coc-tslint-plugin: enable tslint plugin for tsserver (deprecated).

coc-styled-components: Styled component for coc.nvim as a tsserver plugin.

coc-react-refactor: React refactor extension for coc.nvim, forked from vscode-react-refactor.

coc-vetur: vue extension.

coc-angular: angular extension.

Troubleshooting

Add "tsserver.log": "verbose" to your coc-settings.json (opened by command :CocConfig )

to your (opened by command ) To trace LSP communication, add "tsserver.trace.server": "verbose" to your coc-settings.json

to your Restart coc server by command :CocRestart

Make the issue happen.

Open tsserver log file by command CocCommand tsserver.openTsServerLog

Open tsserver output channel by command CocCommand workspace.showOutput tsserver

If you find any issues, please create an issue.

License

MIT