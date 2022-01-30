Tsserver language server extension for coc.nvim.
Tsserver is part of TypeScript which provide rich features for javascript and typescript.
This extension is a fork of
typescript-language-features extension which is
bundled with VSCode.
Note: for React to work as expected, you need your JSX filetype to be
javascript.jsx or
javascriptreact and your TSX filetype to be
typescript.jsx or
typescript.tsx or
typescriptreact. In coc.nvim, these
filetypes are mapped to
javascriptreact and
typescriptreact because that's
what tsserver uses. For filetype like
typescript.javascript, you need
configure
g:coc_filetype_map variable in vimrc.
Note for javascript project, configure jsconfig.json to make tsserver understand your code.
Note: for rename import on file rename, you have to install watchman in your \$PATH.
Note: for nvm users, you need configure
tsserver.npm to your global npm path or configure
"tsserver.disableAutomaticTypeAcquisition": false to disable automatic typings
installation.
Note: tsserver could be quite slow to initialize on big project, exclude unnecessary files in your jsconfig.json/tsconfig.json.
Note: if you're using WSL, copy you project files from mounted dirs to linux home otherwise tsserver will not work properly.
If you like my extension, consider supporting me on Patreon or PayPal:
In your vim/neovim, run command:
:CocInstall coc-tsserver
For yarn2 ( >= v2.0.0-rc.36) user want to use local typescript module:
Run command
yarn dlx @yarnpkg/sdks vim, which will generate
.vim/coc-settings.json, with content:
{
"eslint.packageManager": "yarn",
"eslint.nodePath": ".yarn/sdks",
"workspace.workspaceFolderCheckCwd": false,
"tsserver.tsdk": ".yarn/sdks/typescript/lib"
}
Almost the same as VSCode.
tsserver.reloadProjects
tsserver.openTsServerLog
tsserver.goToProjectConfig
tsserver.restart
tsserver.organizeImports
tsserver.watchBuild
tsserver.findAllFileReferences
typescript.inlayHints or
javascript.inlayHints.
Tsserver module first resolved from your local workspace. If it's not found, use
tsserver from
tsserver.tsdk configuration or use bundled tsserver with this
extension.
Checkout using the configuration file for guide of coc.nvim's configuration.
tsserver.enable:Enable tsserver extension, default:
true
tsserver.locale:Locale of tsserver, default:
""
tsserver.typingsCacheLocation:Folder path for cache typings, default:
""
tsserver.formatOnType:Run format on type special characters., default:
true
tsserver.enableJavascript:Use tsserver for javascript files, default:
true
tsserver.maxTsServerMemory:Set the maximum amount of memory to allocate to
the TypeScript server process
tsserver.tsdk:Directory contains tsserver.js,, default:
""
tsserver.npm:Executable path of npm for download typings, default:
""
tsserver.log:Log level of tsserver, default:
"off"
tsserver.trace.server:Trace level of tsserver, default:
"off"
tsserver.pluginPaths:Folders contains tsserver plugins, default:
[]
tsserver.watchOptions:Configure which watching strategies should be used to
keep track of files and directories. Requires using TypeScript 3.8+ in the
workspace, default:
undefined
tsserver.reportStyleChecksAsWarnings default:
true
tsserver.implicitProjectConfig.checkJs:Enable checkJs for implicit project,
default:
false
tsserver.implicitProjectConfig.experimentalDecorators:Enable
experimentalDecorators for implicit project, default:
false
tsserver.disableAutomaticTypeAcquisition:Disable download of typings,
default:
false
tsserver.useBatchedBufferSync: use batched buffer synchronize support, default:
true
tsserver.enableTracing: Enables tracing TS server performance to a
directory. These trace files can be used to diagnose TS Server performance
issues. The log may contain file paths, source code, and other potentially
sensitive information from your project, default:
false
typescript.check.npmIsInstalled: Check if npm is installed for Automatic
Type
Acquisition.
typescript.updateImportsOnFileMove.enable:Enable update imports on file
move., default:
true
typescript.implementationsCodeLens.enable:Enable codeLens for
implementations, default:
true
typescript.referencesCodeLens.enable:Enable codeLens for references,
default:
true
typescript.referencesCodeLens.showOnAllFunctions: Enable/disable references CodeLens on all functions in typescript files. Default:
false
typescript.preferences.importModuleSpecifier default:
"shortest"
typescript.preferences.importModuleSpecifierEnding default:
"auto"
typescript.preferences.quoteStyle default:
"single"
typescript.preferences.includePackageJsonAutoImports: Enable/disable
searching
package.json dependencies for available auto imports, default:
"auto"
typescript.suggestionActions.enabled:Enable/disable suggestion diagnostics
for TypeScript files in the editor. Requires using TypeScript 2.8 or newer in
the workspace., default:
true
typescript.validate.enable:Enable/disable TypeScript validation., default:
true
typescript.showUnused: show unused variable hint, default:
true.
typescript.autoClosingTags: Enable/disable autoClosing of JSX tags, default:
true
typescript.suggest.enabled default:
true
typescript.suggest.paths:Enable/disable suggest paths in import statement
and require calls, default:
true
typescript.suggest.autoImports:Enable/disable auto import suggests,
default:
true
typescript.suggest.completeFunctionCalls:Enable snippet for method
suggestion, default:
true
typescript.suggest.includeCompletionsForImportStatements: Enable/disable
auto-import-style completions on partially-typed import statements. Requires using
TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace, default:
true
typescript.suggest.includeCompletionsWithSnippetText: Enable snippet completions
from TS Server. Requires using TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace, default:
true
typescript.suggest.classMemberSnippets.enabled: Enable/disable
snippet completions for class members. Requires using TypeScript 4.5+ in the
workspace, default:
true
typescript.suggest.jsdoc.generateReturns: Enable/disable generating
@return annotations for JSDoc templates. Requires using TypeScript 4.2+ in
the workspace. default:
true
typescript.suggest.includeAutomaticOptionalChainCompletions: default:
true
typescript.format.enabled:Enable/disable format of typescript files.
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterCommaDelimiter default:
true
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterConstructor default:
false
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterSemicolonInForStatements default:
true
typescript.format.insertSpaceBeforeAndAfterBinaryOperators default:
true
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterKeywordsInControlFlowStatements default:
true
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterFunctionKeywordForAnonymousFunctions
default:
true
typescript.format.insertSpaceBeforeFunctionParenthesis default:
false
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBrackets
default:
false
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingEmptyBraces
default:
false
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBraces
default:
false
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyParenthesis
default:
false
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingTemplateStringBraces
default:
false
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingJsxExpressionBraces
default:
false
typescript.format.insertSpaceAfterTypeAssertion default:
false
typescript.format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForFunctions default:
false
typescript.format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForControlBlocks default:
false
typescript.inlayHints: inlayHints related options.
javascript.format.enabled: Enable/disable format for javascript files, default:
true
javascript.showUnused: show unused variable hint, default:
true
javascript.autoClosingTags: Enable/disable autoClosing of JSX tags, default:
true
javascript.updateImportsOnFileMove.enable default:
true
javascript.implementationsCodeLens.enable default:
true
javascript.referencesCodeLens.enable default:
true
javascript.referencesCodeLens.showOnAllFunctions: Enable/disable references CodeLens on all functions in JavaScript files default:
false
javascript.preferences.importModuleSpecifier default:
"shortest"
javascript.preferences.importModuleSpecifierEnding default:
"auto"
javascript.preferences.quoteStyle default:
"single"
javascript.validate.enable: Enable/disable JavaScript validation., default:
true
javascript.suggestionActions.enabled: Enable/disable suggestion diagnostics
for JavaScript files in the editor. Requires using TypeScript 2.8 or newer in
the workspace., default:
true
javascript.suggest.names: default
true
javascript.suggest.enabled: default
true
javascript.suggest.paths: Enable/disable suggest paths in import statement
and require calls, default:
true
javascript.suggest.autoImports: Enable/disable auto import suggests.,
default:
true
javascript.suggest.completeFunctionCalls:Enable snippet for method
suggestion, default:
true
javascript.suggest.includeCompletionsForImportStatements: Enable/disable
auto-import-style completions on partially-typed import statements. Requires
using TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace, default:
true
javascript.suggest.jsdoc.generateReturns: Enable/disable generating
@return annotations for JSDoc templates. Requires using TypeScript 4.2+ in
the workspace. default:
true
javascript.suggest.classMemberSnippets.enabled: Enable/disable
snippet completions for class members. Requires using TypeScript 4.5+ in the
workspace, default:
true
javascript.suggest.includeAutomaticOptionalChainCompletions: default:
true
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterCommaDelimiter default:
true
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterConstructor default:
false
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterSemicolonInForStatements default:
true
javascript.format.insertSpaceBeforeAndAfterBinaryOperators default:
true
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterKeywordsInControlFlowStatements default:
true
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterFunctionKeywordForAnonymousFunctions
default:
true
javascript.format.insertSpaceBeforeFunctionParenthesis default:
false
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBrackets
default:
false
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingEmptyBraces
default:
false
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyBraces
default:
false
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingNonemptyParenthesis
default:
false
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingTemplateStringBraces
default:
false
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterOpeningAndBeforeClosingJsxExpressionBraces
default:
false
javascript.format.insertSpaceAfterTypeAssertion default:
false
javascript.format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForFunctions default:
false
javascript.format.placeOpenBraceOnNewLineForControlBlocks default:
false
javascript.inlayHints: inlayHints related options.
Configurations are the same as with VSCode. Install
coc-json and try completion with
tsserver,
typescript or
javascript in your
coc-settings.json.
"tsserver.log": "verbose" to your
coc-settings.json (opened by command
:CocConfig)
"tsserver.trace.server": "verbose" to your
coc-settings.json
:CocRestart
CocCommand tsserver.openTsServerLog
CocCommand workspace.showOutput tsserver
If you find any issues, please create an issue.
MIT