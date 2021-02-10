Todolist manager extension for coc.nvim
:CocInstall coc-todolist
"todolist.dateFormat": {
"type": "string",
"default": "YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm",
"description": "dates format"
},
"todolist.monitor": {
"type": "boolean",
"default": false,
"description": "monitor the todolist and remind you at the time"
}
:CocCommand todolist.create: create a new todo
:CocCommand todolist.upload: upload todolist to gist
:CocCommand todolist.download: download todolist from gist
:CocCommand todolist.export: export todolist as a json/yaml file
:CocCommand todolist.clear: clear all todos
:CocCommand todolist.gist.openBrowser: open todolist gist in gist.github.com
:CocCommand todolist.gist.genToken: generate a token used to update gist
run
:CocList todolist to open the todolist
<Tab>
toggle to toggle todo status between
active and
completed
edit to edit a todo item
preview to preview a todo item
delete to delete a todo item
Q: Where is the todolist data stored?
A: Normally the data is saved in
~/.config/coc/extensions/coc-todolist-data/,
but if you set
g:coc_extension_root to another location, it will change as
well
Q: coc-todolist is not loaded after upgrading
A: Remove
todolist.json(normally
~/.config/coc/extensions/coc-todolist-data/todolist.json). Don't forget to
backup it if necessary.
Q: I want to create a persistent todolist item
A: Leave
due value empty or let
due be the same as
date value(default)
MIT