coc-todolist

by 最上川
1.5.1 (see all)

[Deprecated due to an unfixable bug and crappy design]🕐 Todolist/task manager extension for (Neo)Vim

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

73

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

coc-todolist

publish npm version

Todolist manager extension for coc.nvim

Install

:CocInstall coc-todolist

Features

  • Allow to set a reminder for a todo item
  • Auto upload/download todolists with gist
  • Manage your todolist with CocList

Configuration

"todolist.dateFormat": {
  "type": "string",
  "default": "YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm",
  "description": "dates format"
},
"todolist.monitor": {
  "type": "boolean",
  "default": false,
  "description": "monitor the todolist and remind you at the time"
}

Commands

  • :CocCommand todolist.create: create a new todo
  • :CocCommand todolist.upload: upload todolist to gist
  • :CocCommand todolist.download: download todolist from gist
  • :CocCommand todolist.export: export todolist as a json/yaml file
  • :CocCommand todolist.clear: clear all todos
  • :CocCommand todolist.gist.openBrowser: open todolist gist in gist.github.com
  • :CocCommand todolist.gist.genToken: generate a token used to update gist

CocList

run :CocList todolist to open the todolist

  • Filter your todo items and perform operations via <Tab>
  • Use toggle to toggle todo status between active and completed
  • Use edit to edit a todo item
  • Use preview to preview a todo item
  • Use delete to delete a todo item

F.A.Q

Q: Where is the todolist data stored?

A: Normally the data is saved in ~/.config/coc/extensions/coc-todolist-data/, but if you set g:coc_extension_root to another location, it will change as well

Q: coc-todolist is not loaded after upgrading

A: Remove todolist.json(normally ~/.config/coc/extensions/coc-todolist-data/todolist.json). Don't forget to backup it if necessary.

Q: I want to create a persistent todolist item

A: Leave due value empty or let due be the same as date value(default)

TODO

  • sync
  • Log
  • UI

License

MIT

