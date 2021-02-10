Todolist manager extension for coc.nvim

Install

:CocInstall coc-todolist

Features

Allow to set a reminder for a todo item

Auto upload/download todolists with gist

Manage your todolist with CocList

Configuration

"todolist.dateFormat": { "type": "string", "default": "YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm", "description": "dates format" }, "todolist.monitor": { "type": "boolean", "default": false, "description": "monitor the todolist and remind you at the time" }

Commands

:CocCommand todolist.create : create a new todo

: create a new todo :CocCommand todolist.upload : upload todolist to gist

: upload todolist to gist :CocCommand todolist.download : download todolist from gist

: download todolist from gist :CocCommand todolist.export : export todolist as a json/yaml file

: export todolist as a json/yaml file :CocCommand todolist.clear : clear all todos

: clear all todos :CocCommand todolist.gist.openBrowser : open todolist gist in gist.github.com

: open todolist gist in gist.github.com :CocCommand todolist.gist.genToken : generate a token used to update gist

CocList

run :CocList todolist to open the todolist

Filter your todo items and perform operations via <Tab>

Use toggle to toggle todo status between active and completed

to toggle todo status between and Use edit to edit a todo item

to edit a todo item Use preview to preview a todo item

to preview a todo item Use delete to delete a todo item

Q: Where is the todolist data stored?

A: Normally the data is saved in ~/.config/coc/extensions/coc-todolist-data/ , but if you set g:coc_extension_root to another location, it will change as well

Q: coc-todolist is not loaded after upgrading

A: Remove todolist.json (normally ~/.config/coc/extensions/coc-todolist-data/todolist.json ). Don't forget to backup it if necessary.

Q: I want to create a persistent todolist item

A: Leave due value empty or let due be the same as date value(default)

TODO

sync

Log

UI

License

MIT