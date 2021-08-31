openbase logo
coc-texlab

by Heyward Fann
3.2.0 (see all)

TexLab extension for coc.nvim

Documentation
239

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

coc-texlab

fork of texlab-vscode, provides editing support for LaTeX documents, powered by the TexLab language server.

Install

:CocInstall coc-texlab

Requirements

More info in TexLab Docs

Configuration

  • texlab.path: custom path to texlab binary, defaults ""
  • texlab.rootDirectory: Path to the root directory, defaults null
  • texlab.build.executable: path to a LaTeX build tool, defaults latexmk
  • texlab.build.args: additional arguments passed to build tool
  • texlab.build.onSave: build after saving a file, defaults false
  • texlab.build.isContinuous: Set this property to true if the build arguments imply a continuous build (like latexmk -pvc), defaults false
  • texlab.build.forwardSearchAfter: Execute forward search after building, defaults false
  • texlab.auxDirectory: directory containing the build artifacts, defaults "."
  • texlab.forwardSearch.executable: path to a PDF previewer that supports SyncTeX, defaults null
  • texlab.forwardSearch.args: additional arguments passed to the previewer, defaults []
  • texlab.chktex.onOpenAndSave: lint using chktex after opening and saving a file, defaults false
  • texlab.chktex.onEdit: lint using chktex after changing a file, defaults false
  • texlab.bibtexFormatter: BibTeX formatter to use, defaults texlab
  • texlab.formatterLineLength: maximum amount of characters per line, defaults 80
  • texlab.latexFormatter: LaTeX formatter to use, defaults latexindent
  • texlab.latexindent.local: Configures the --local flag of latexindent, defaults null
  • texlab.latexindent.modifyLineBreaks: Configures the --modifylinebreaks flag of latexindent, defaults false

Commands

  • latex.Build: build current file
  • latex.ForwardSearch: performs a forward search from the current file
  • latex.UpdateLanguageServer: upgrade TexLab Server to latest version

License

MIT

