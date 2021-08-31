fork of texlab-vscode, provides editing support for LaTeX documents, powered by the TexLab language server.
:CocInstall coc-texlab
More info in TexLab Docs
texlab.path: custom path to
texlab binary, defaults
""
texlab.rootDirectory: Path to the root directory, defaults
null
texlab.build.executable: path to a LaTeX build tool, defaults
latexmk
texlab.build.args: additional arguments passed to build tool
texlab.build.onSave: build after saving a file, defaults
false
texlab.build.isContinuous: Set this property to true if the build arguments imply a continuous build (like latexmk -pvc), defaults
false
texlab.build.forwardSearchAfter: Execute forward search after building, defaults
false
texlab.auxDirectory: directory containing the build artifacts, defaults
"."
texlab.forwardSearch.executable: path to a PDF previewer that supports SyncTeX, defaults
null
texlab.forwardSearch.args: additional arguments passed to the previewer, defaults
[]
texlab.chktex.onOpenAndSave: lint using chktex after opening and saving a file, defaults
false
texlab.chktex.onEdit: lint using chktex after changing a file, defaults
false
texlab.bibtexFormatter: BibTeX formatter to use, defaults
texlab
texlab.formatterLineLength: maximum amount of characters per line, defaults
80
texlab.latexFormatter: LaTeX formatter to use, defaults
latexindent
texlab.latexindent.local: Configures the
--local flag of latexindent, defaults
null
texlab.latexindent.modifyLineBreaks: Configures the
--modifylinebreaks flag of latexindent, defaults
false
latex.Build: build current file
latex.ForwardSearch: performs a forward search from the current file
latex.UpdateLanguageServer: upgrade TexLab Server to latest version
MIT