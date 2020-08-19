fork from vscode-tailwindcss v0.2.0
Tailwind CSS class name completion for coc.nvim
CocInstall coc-tailwindcss
or with vim-plug,
in your
.vimrc/
init.vim inside the
plug#begin/end block:
Plug 'iamcco/coc-tailwindcss', {'do': 'yarn install --frozen-lockfile && yarn run build'}
Create tailwindCSS configuration in your project
this extension need the configuration exists in your project
tailwind init
tailwindCSS.trace.server Trace level of tailwindCSS language server, default:
off
tailwindCSS.emmetCompletions Enable class name completions for Emmet-style syntax, default:
false
tailwindCSS.cssLanguages css languages completion support, default:
[ "css", "less", "postcss", "sass", "scss", "stylus", "vue" ]
tailwindCSS.jsLanguages javascript languages completion support, default:
[ "javascript", "javascriptreact", "reason", "typescriptreact" ]
tailwindCSS.htmlLanguages html languages completion support, default:
[ "blade", "edge", "eelixir", "ejs", "elixir", "elm", "erb", "eruby", "haml", "handlebars", "htmldjango", "html", "HTML (EEx)", "HTML (Eex)", "html.twig", "jade", "leaf", "markdown", "njk", "nunjucks", "php", "razor", "slim", "svelte", "twig", "vue" ]
Tailwind CSS IntelliSense uses your projects Tailwind installation and configuration to provide suggestions as you type.
@apply and
config()
@screen directive
@apply and
config()
fork from headwind
Headwind is an opinionated Tailwind CSS class sorter for coc.nvim. It enforces consistent ordering of classes by parsing your code and reprinting class tags to follow a given order.
Headwind runs on save, will remove duplicate classes and can even sort entire workspaces.
You can trigger Headwind by:
Commands
tailwindCSS.headwind.sortTailwindClasses Sort Tailwind CSS Classes
tailwindCSS.headwind.sortTailwindClassesOnWorkspace Sort Tailwind CSS Classes on Entire Workspace
Headwind can sort individual files by running
tailwindCSS.headwind.sortTailwindClasses via the Command Palette.
Workspaces can also be sorted by running
tailwindCSS.headwind.sortTailwindClassesOnWorkspace.
Any breakpoints or unknown classes will be moved to the end of the class list, whilst duplicate classes will be removed.
Headwind ships with a default class order (located in package.json). You can edit this (and other settings) to your liking on the extension settings page.
tailwindCSS.headwind.classRegex:
An object with language IDs as keys and their values determining the regex to search for Tailwind CSS classes. The default is located in package.json but this can be customized to suit your needs.
There can be multiple capturing groups, that should only contain a string with Tailwind CSS
classes (without any apostrophies etc.). If a new group, which doesn't contain the
class string,
is created, ensure that it is non-capturing by using
(?:).
Example from
package.json:
"tailwindCSS.headwind.classRegex": {
"html": "\\bclass\\s*=\\s*[\\\"\\']([_a-zA-Z0-9\\s\\-\\:\\/]+)[\\\"\\']",
"javascriptreact": "(?:\\bclassName\\s*=\\s*[\\\"\\']([_a-zA-Z0-9\\s\\-\\:\\/]+)[\\\"\\'])|(?:\\btw\\s*`([_a-zA-Z0-9\\s\\-\\:\\/]*)`)"
}
tailwindCSS.headwind.sortTailwindClasses:
An array that determines Headwind's default sort order.
tailwindCSS.headwind.removeDuplicates:
Headwind will remove duplicate class names by default. This can be toggled on or off.
"tailwindCSS.headwind.removeDuplicates": false
tailwindCSS.headwind.runOnSave:
Headwind will run on save by default (if a
tailwind.config.js file is present within your working directory). This can be toggled on or off.
"tailwindCSS.headwind.runOnSave": false