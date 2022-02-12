openbase logo
Readme

coc-sources

Some extra completion sources of coc.nvim.

Install what you need by command :CocInstall {name}

  • coc-dictionary

    Words from files in &dictionary.

    :CocInstall coc-dictionary

  • coc-tag

    Words from tagfiles()

    :CocInstall coc-tag

    Note: you need generate the tag files yourself.

    To get the tags of current buffer, use command :echo tagfiles().

  • coc-word

    Words from google 10000 english repo.

    :CocInstall coc-word

  • coc-emoji

    Emoji words, default enabled for markdown file only.

    :CocInstall coc-emoji

    To complete emoji source, type : as trigger character.

    It is also possible to change the emoji trigger character by putting "coc.source.emoji.triggerCharacters": ["TRIGGERCHAR"] in your coc-settings.json

  • coc-omni

    Completion use &omnifunc of current buffer.

    :CocInstall coc-omni

    Note: Using omni completion in coc.nvim is not recommended, it will block vim on completion.

    Note: You must configure coc.source.omni.filetypes with filetypes you want omni source to work.

    Don't enable this source for filetypes that you're using language server for completion.

  • coc-syntax

    Words from syntax list, see :help ft-syntax-omni in your vim.

    :CocInstall coc-syntax

  • coc-gocode

    Completion use gocode for golang.

    :CocInstall coc-gocode

  • coc-ultisnips

    Completion for items from ultisnips

    :CocInstall coc-ultisnips

    Important: this source could be block and not work when ultisnips plugin not loaded in vim.

  • coc-neosnippet

    Completion for items from neosnippet

    :CocInstall coc-neosnippet

    Important: this source could be block and not work when neosnippet plugin not loaded in vim.

Configure

Following properties could be configured:

  • enable set to false to disable source totally.
  • priority priority of source.
  • shortcut shortcut used in menu of completion item.
  • filetypes enabled filetypes, enable for all filetypes when null.
  • disableSyntaxes syntax names used to disable completion, ex: ['string', 'comment'].

Install coc-json by :CocInstall coc-json and Type coc.source settings file opened by :CocConfig to get completion for all available configurations.

F.A.Q

Q: Omni completion not working.

A: Make sure current filetype is included in coc.source.omni.filetypes section of your coc-settings.json, then make sure omnifunc is specified for current buffer by command: :echo &omnifunc.

Q: Completion items of Ultisnips/neosnippet not shown.

A: It won't work when your ultisnips or neosnippet plugin not loaded. For better experience, consider use coc-snippets instead.

LICENSE

MIT

