Words from files in &dictionary .

To get the tags of current buffer, use command :echo tagfiles() .

Note: you need generate the tag files yourself.

It is also possible to change the emoji trigger character by putting "coc.source.emoji.triggerCharacters": ["TRIGGERCHAR"] in your coc-settings.json

To complete emoji source, type : as trigger character.

Emoji words, default enabled for markdown file only.

coc-omni

Completion use &omnifunc of current buffer.

:CocInstall coc-omni

Note: Using omni completion in coc.nvim is not recommended, it will block vim on completion.

Note: You must configure coc.source.omni.filetypes with filetypes you want omni source to work.

Don't enable this source for filetypes that you're using language server for completion.