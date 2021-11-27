Svelte for (Neo)Vim

fork from svelte-vscode.

Provides rich intellisense for Svelte components in (neo)vim, utilising the svelte language server.

Install

:CocInstall coc-svelte

You have to install syntax plugin to get syntax highlight and get right filetype, for example leafOfTree/vim-svelte-plugin

Setup

If you added "files.associations": {"*.svelte": "html" } to your CoC settings, remove it.

Do you want to use TypeScript/SCSS/Less/..? See the docs.

Features

Svelte Diagnostic messages for warnings and errors Support for svelte preprocessors that provide source maps Svelte specific formatting (via prettier-plugin-svelte)

HTML Hover info Autocompletions Emmet Symbols in Outline panel

CSS / SCSS / LESS Diagnostic messages for syntax and lint errors Hover info Autocompletions Formatting (via prettier) Emmet Color highlighting and color picker Symbols in Outline panel

TypeScript / JavaScript Diagnostics messages for syntax errors, semantic errors, and suggestions Hover info Formatting (via prettier) Symbols in Outline panel Autocompletions Go to definition Code Actions



Settings to toggle specific features of the extension. The full list of all settings is here.

Usage with Yarn 2 PnP