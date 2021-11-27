fork from svelte-vscode.
Provides rich intellisense for Svelte components in (neo)vim, utilising the svelte language server.
:CocInstall coc-svelte
You have to install syntax plugin to get syntax highlight and get right filetype, for example
leafOfTree/vim-svelte-plugin
If you added
"files.associations": {"*.svelte": "html" } to your CoC settings, remove it.
Do you want to use TypeScript/SCSS/Less/..? See the docs.
svelte.plugin.XXX
Settings to toggle specific features of the extension. The full list of all settings is here.
yarn add -D svelte-language-server to install svelte-language-server as a dev dependency
yarn dlx @yarnpkg/pnpify --sdk vim to generate or update the Vim/Yarn integration SDKs.
svelte.language-server.ls-path setting in your user configuration, pointing it to the workspace-installed language server.
.yarn/sdks