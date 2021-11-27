openbase logo
coc-svelte

by coc-extensions
0.4.1 (see all)

svelte support for (Neo)Vim

Popularity

Downloads/wk

95

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Svelte for (Neo)Vim

fork from svelte-vscode.

Provides rich intellisense for Svelte components in (neo)vim, utilising the svelte language server.

Install

:CocInstall coc-svelte

You have to install syntax plugin to get syntax highlight and get right filetype, for example leafOfTree/vim-svelte-plugin

Setup

If you added "files.associations": {"*.svelte": "html" } to your CoC settings, remove it.

Do you want to use TypeScript/SCSS/Less/..? See the docs.

Features

  • Svelte
    • Diagnostic messages for warnings and errors
    • Support for svelte preprocessors that provide source maps
    • Svelte specific formatting (via prettier-plugin-svelte)
  • HTML
    • Hover info
    • Autocompletions
    • Emmet
    • Symbols in Outline panel
  • CSS / SCSS / LESS
    • Diagnostic messages for syntax and lint errors
    • Hover info
    • Autocompletions
    • Formatting (via prettier)
    • Emmet
    • Color highlighting and color picker
    • Symbols in Outline panel
  • TypeScript / JavaScript
    • Diagnostics messages for syntax errors, semantic errors, and suggestions
    • Hover info
    • Formatting (via prettier)
    • Symbols in Outline panel
    • Autocompletions
    • Go to definition
    • Code Actions
svelte.plugin.XXX

Settings to toggle specific features of the extension. The full list of all settings is here.

Usage with Yarn 2 PnP

  1. Run yarn add -D svelte-language-server to install svelte-language-server as a dev dependency
  2. Run yarn dlx @yarnpkg/pnpify --sdk vim to generate or update the Vim/Yarn integration SDKs.
  3. Set the svelte.language-server.ls-path setting in your user configuration, pointing it to the workspace-installed language server.
  4. Restart vim.
  5. Commit the changes to .yarn/sdks

