openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cs

coc-sql

by Heyward Fann
0.9.0 (see all)

SQL extension for coc.nvim

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

400

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

coc-sql

SQL extension for coc.nvim

Features

Install

:CocInstall coc-sql

Commands

  • sql.Format for current file

Configuration

  • sql.lintOnOpen: Lint sql file on opening, default true
  • sql.lintOnChange: Lint sql file on change, default true
  • sql.lintOnSave: Lint sql file on save, default true
  • sql.database: Choose the database syntax flavor, default to guess
  • sql.formatOptions: Format options passed to sql-formatter, checkout https://github.com/zeroturnaround/sql-formatter

Usage

Format document

  • :call CocAction('format')
  • :CocCommand sql.Format

Format selected content

xmap <leader>f  <Plug>(coc-format-selected)
nmap <leader>f  <Plug>(coc-format-selected)

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial