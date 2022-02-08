SQL extension for coc.nvim
:CocInstall coc-sql
sql.Format for current file
sql.lintOnOpen: Lint sql file on opening, default
true
sql.lintOnChange: Lint sql file on change, default
true
sql.lintOnSave: Lint sql file on save, default
true
sql.database: Choose the database syntax flavor, default to
guess
sql.formatOptions: Format options passed to
sql-formatter, checkout https://github.com/zeroturnaround/sql-formatter
:call CocAction('format')
:CocCommand sql.Format
xmap <leader>f <Plug>(coc-format-selected)
nmap <leader>f <Plug>(coc-format-selected)
