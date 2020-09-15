Spelling Checker for (Neo)vim

fork from vscode-spell-checker v1.7.24 and commit

A basic spell checker that works well with camelCase code.

The goal of this spell checker is to help catch common spelling errors while keeping the number of false positives low.

Functionality

Load a TypeScript, JavaScript, Text, etc. file. Words not in the dictionary files will have a squiggly underline.

To see the list of suggestions:

Paste below configurations to your init.vim or .vimrc

Remap for do codeAction of selected region vmap <leader> a <Plug> (coc-codeaction-selected) nmap <leader> a <Plug> (coc-codeaction-selected)

Then positioning the cursor in the word, any of the following should display the list of suggestions:

<leader>aap for current paragraph

for current paragraph <leader>aw for current word

Or use the coc-actions

Install

:CocInstall coc-spell-checker

Commands and Configurations

Supported Languages

English (US)

English (GB) - turn on by changing "cSpell.language": "en" to "cSpell.language": "en-GB"

Add-On Dictionaries

Enabled File Types

vim

AsciiDoc

C, C++

C#

css, less, scss

Elixir

Go

Html

Java

JavaScript

JSON / JSONC

LaTex

Markdown

PHP

PowerShell

Pug / Jade

Python

reStructuredText

Rust

Scala

Text

TypeScript

YAML

How it works with camelCase

The concept is simple, split camelCase words before checking them against a list of known English words.

camelCase -> camel case

HTMLInput -> html input -- Notice that the I is associated with Input and not HTML

is associated with and not snake_case_words -> snake case words

camel2snake -> camel snake -- (the 2 is ignored)

Special case will ALL CAPS words

There are a few special cases to help will common spelling practices for ALL CAPS words.

Trailing s , ing , ies , es , ed are kept with the previous word.

CURLs -> curls -- trailing s

CURLedRequest -> curled request -- trailing ed

Things to note

This spellchecker is case insensitive. It will not catch errors like english which should be English.

The spellchecker uses a local word dictionary. It does not send anything outside your machine.

The words in the dictionary can and do contain errors.

There are missing words.

Only words longer than 3 characters are checked. "jsj" is ok, while "jsja" is not.

All symbols and punctuation are ignored.

In Document Settings

It is possible to add spell check settings into your source code. This is to help with file specific issues that may not be applicable to the entire project.

All settings are prefixed with cSpell: or spell-checker: .

disable -- turn off the spell checker for a section of code.

-- turn off the spell checker for a section of code. enable -- turn the spell checker back on after it has been turned off.

-- turn the spell checker back on after it has been turned off. ignore -- specify a list of words to be ignored.

-- specify a list of words to be ignored. words -- specify a list of words to be considered correct and will appear in the suggestions list.

-- specify a list of words to be considered correct and will appear in the suggestions list. ignoreRegExp -- Any text matching the regular expression will NOT be checked for spelling.

-- Any text matching the regular expression will NOT be checked for spelling. includeRegExp -- Only text matching the collection of includeRegExp will be checked.

-- Only text matching the collection of includeRegExp will be checked. enableCompoundWords / disableCompoundWords -- Allow / disallow words like: "stringlength".

Enable / Disable checking sections of code

It is possible to disable / enable the spell checker by adding comments to your code.

Disable Checking

/* cSpell:disable */

/* spell-checker: disable */

/* spellchecker: disable */

/* cspell: disable-line */

/* cspell: disable-next-line */

Enable Checking

/* cSpell:enable */

/* spell-checker: enable */

/* spellchecker: enable */

Example

const wackyWord = [ 'zaallano' , 'wooorrdd' , 'zzooommmmmmmm' ]; var liep = 1 ; const str = "goededag" ; const str = "goedemorgen" ;

Ignore

Ignore allows you the specify a list of words you want to ignore within the document.

const wackyWord = [ 'zaallano' , 'wooorrdd' , 'zzooommmmmmmm' ];

Note: words defined with ignore will be ignored for the entire file.

Words

The words list allows you to add words that will be considered correct and will be used as suggestions.

const companyName = 'woorxs sweeetbeat' ;

Note: words defined with words will be used for the entire file.

Enable / Disable compound words

In some programing language it is common to glue words together.

char * errormessage; int errornumber;

Note: Compound word checking cannot be turned on / off in the same file. The last setting in the file determines the value for the entire file.

Excluding and Including Text to be checked.

By default, the entire document is checked for spelling. cSpell:disable / cSpell:enable above allows you to block off sections of the document. ignoreRegExp and includeRegExp give you the ability to ignore or include patterns of text. By default the flags gim are added if no flags are given.

The spell checker works in the following way:

Find all text matching includeRegExp Remove any text matching excludeRegExp Check the remaining text.

Exclude Example

var encodedImage = 'HR+cPzr7XGAOJNurPL0G8I2kU0UhKcqFssoKvFTR7z0T3VJfK37vS025uKroHfJ9nA6WWbHZ/ASn...' ; var email1 = 'emailaddress@myfancynewcompany.com' ; var email2 = '<emailaddress@myfancynewcompany.com>' ;

Note: ignoreRegExp and includeRegExp are applied to the entire file. They do not start and stop.

Include Example

In general you should not need to use includeRegExp . But if you are mixing languages then it could come in helpful.

def sum_it (self, seq) : """This is checked for spelling""" variabele = 0 alinea = 'this is not checked' for num in seq: variabele += num yield variabele

Predefined RegExp expressions

Exclude patterns

Urls 1 -- Matches urls

-- Matches urls HexDigits -- Matches hex digits: /^x?[0-1a-f]+$/i

-- Matches hex digits: HexValues -- Matches common hex format like #aaa, 0xfeef, \u0134

-- Matches common hex format like #aaa, 0xfeef, \u0134 EscapeCharacters 1 -- matches special characters: '

', '\t' etc.

-- matches special characters: '

', '\t' etc. Base64 1 -- matches base64 blocks of text longer than 40 characters.

-- matches base64 blocks of text longer than 40 characters. Email -- matches most email addresses.

Include Patterns

Everything 1 -- By default we match an entire document and remove the excludes.

-- By default we match an entire document and remove the excludes. string -- This matches common string formats like '...', "...", and `...`

-- This matches common string formats like '...', "...", and `...` CStyleComment -- These are C Style comments /* */ and //

-- These are C Style comments /* */ and // PhpHereDoc -- This matches PHPHereDoc strings.

1. These patterns are part of the default include/exclude list for every file.

Customization

Adding words to the Workspace Dictionary

You have the option to add you own words to the workspace dictionary. The easiest, is to put your cursor on the word you wish to add, hit <leader>aw You will get a list of suggestions and the option to add the word.

You can also type in a word you want to add to the dictionary: :CocCommand cSpell.addWordToDictionary and type in the word you wish to add.

Words added to the dictionary are placed in the cSpell.json file in the .vim folder found in the workspace. Note, the settings in cSpell.json will override the equivalent cSpell settings in settings.json.

Example cSpell.json file

{ "version" : "0.1" , "language" : "en" , "words" : [ "mkdirp" , "tsmerge" , "githubusercontent" , "streetsidesoftware" , "vsmarketplacebadge" , "visualstudio" ], "flagWords" : [ "hte" ] }

Configuration Settings

"cSpell.language" : "en" , "cSpell.maxNumberOfProblems" : 100 , "cSpell.numSuggestions" : 8 , "cSpell.minWordLength" : 4 , "cSpell.enabledLanguageIds" : [ "csharp" , "go" , "javascript" , "javascriptreact" , "markdown" , "php" , "plaintext" , "typescript" , "typescriptreact" , "yml" ], "cSpell.enabled" : true , "cSpell.showStatus" : true , "cSpell.words" : [], "cSpell.allowCompoundWords" : false , "cSpell.ignoreWords" : [ "behaviour" ], "cSpell.userWords" : [], "cSpell.ignorePaths" : [ "node_modules" , "**/node_modules" , "**/node_modules/**" , "node_modules/**" , "vscode-extension" , ".git" , "*.dll" , "**/*.dll" ], "cSpell.flagWords" : [ "hte" ], "cSpell.spellCheckDelayMs" : 50 ,

Dictionaries

The spell checker includes a set of default dictionaries.

General Dictionaries

wordsEn - Derived from Hunspell US English words.

- Derived from Hunspell US English words. wordsEnGb - Derived from Hunspell GB English words.

- Derived from Hunspell GB English words. companies - List of well known companies

- List of well known companies softwareTerms - Software Terms and concepts like "coroutine", "debounce", "tree", etc.

- Software Terms and concepts like "coroutine", "debounce", "tree", etc. misc - Terms that do not belong in the other dictionaries.

Programming Language Dictionaries

typescript - keywords for Typescript and Javascript

- keywords for Typescript and Javascript node - terms related to using nodejs.

- terms related to using nodejs. php - php keywords and library methods

- php keywords and library methods go - go keywords and library methods

- go keywords and library methods python - python keywords

- python keywords powershell - powershell keywords

- powershell keywords html - html related keywords

- html related keywords css - css, less, and scss related keywords

Miscellaneous Dictionaries

fonts - long list of fonts - to assist with css

Based upon the programming language, different dictionaries will be loaded.

Here are the default rules: "*" matches any language. "local" is used to filter based upon the "cSpell.language" setting.

{ "cSpell.languageSettings" : [ { "languageId" : '*' , "local" : 'en' , "dictionaries" : [ 'wordsEn' ] }, { "languageId" : '*' , "local" : 'en-US' , "dictionaries" : [ 'wordsEn' ] }, { "languageId" : '*' , "local" : 'en-GB' , "dictionaries" : [ 'wordsEnGb' ] }, { "languageId" : '*' , "dictionaries" : [ 'companies' , 'softwareTerms' , 'misc' ] }, { "languageId" : "python" , "allowCompoundWords" : true , "dictionaries" : [ "python" ]}, { "languageId" : "go" , "allowCompoundWords" : true , "dictionaries" : [ "go" ] }, { "languageId" : "javascript" , "dictionaries" : [ "typescript" , "node" ] }, { "languageId" : "javascriptreact" , "dictionaries" : [ "typescript" , "node" ] }, { "languageId" : "typescript" , "dictionaries" : [ "typescript" , "node" ] }, { "languageId" : "typescriptreact" , "dictionaries" : [ "typescript" , "node" ] }, { "languageId" : "html" , "dictionaries" : [ "html" , "fonts" , "typescript" , "css" ] }, { "languageId" : "php" , "dictionaries" : [ "php" , "html" , "fonts" , "css" , "typescript" ] }, { "languageId" : "css" , "dictionaries" : [ "fonts" , "css" ] }, { "languageId" : "less" , "dictionaries" : [ "fonts" , "css" ] }, { "languageId" : "scss" , "dictionaries" : [ "fonts" , "css" ] }, ]; }

How to add your own Dictionaries

Global Dictionary

To add a global dictionary, you will need change your user settings.

Define the Dictionary

In your user settings, you will need to tell the spell checker where to find your word list.

Example adding medical terms, so words like acanthopterygious can be found.

"cSpell.dictionaryDefinitions" : [ { "name" : "medicalTerms" , "path" : "/Users/guest/projects/cSpell-WordLists/dictionaries/medicalterms-en.txt" } ], "cSpell.dictionaries" : [ "medicalTerms" ]

Explained: In this example, we have told the spell checker where to find the word list file. Since it is in the user settings, we have to use absolute paths.

Once the dictionary is defined. We need to tell the spell checker when to use it. Adding it to cSpell.dictionaries advises the spell checker to always include the medical terms when spell checking.

Note: Adding large dictionary files to be always used will slow down the generation of suggestions.

Project / Workspace Dictionary

To add a dictionary at the project level, it needs to be in the cSpell.json file. This file can be either at the project root or in the .vim directory.

Example adding medical terms, where the terms are checked into the project and we only want to use it for .md files.

{ "dictionaryDefinitions" : [ { "name" : "medicalTerms" , "path" : "./dictionaries/medicalterms-en.txt" }, { "name" : "cities" , "path" : "./dictionaries/cities.txt" } ], "dictionaries" : [ "cities" ], "languageSettings" : [ { "languageId" : "markdown" , "dictionaries" : [ "medicalTerms" ] }, { "languageId" : "plaintext" , "dictionaries" : [ "medicalTerms" ] } ] }

Explained: In this example, two dictionaries were defined: cities and medicalTerms. The paths are relative to the location of the cSpell.json file. This allows for dictionaries to be checked into the project.

The cities dictionary is used for every file type, because it was added to the list to dictionaries. The medicalTerms dictionary is only used when editing markdown or plaintext files.

FAQ

See: FAQ

Buy Me A Coffee ☕️