rust-analyzer for Vim/Neovim, works as an extension with coc.nvim.
:CocInstall coc-rust-analyzer
This extension is configured using a jsonc file. You can open this configuration file using the command
:CocConfig, and it is typically located at
$HOME/.config/nvim/coc-settings.json.
|Configuration
|Description
|Default
rust-analyzer.enable
|Enable coc-rust-analyzer extension
true
rust-analyzer.server.path
|Path to custom
rust-analyzer executable
''
rust-analyzer.updates.prompt
|Prompt the user before downloading
true
rust-analyzer.updates.channel
|Use
stable or
nightly updates
stable
rust-analyzer.updates.checkOnStartup
|Check rust-analyzer updates on startup
true
rust-analyzer.diagnostics.enable
|Whether to show native rust-analyzer diagnostics
true
rust-analyzer.diagnostics.enableExperimental
|Whether to show experimental rust-analyzer diagnostics that might have more false positives than usual
true
rust-analyzer.diagnostics.disabled
|List of rust-analyzer diagnostics to disable
[]
rust-analyzer.diagnostics.warningsAsInfo
|List of warnings that should be displayed with info severity
[]
rust-analyzer.diagnostics.warningsAsHint
|List of warnings that should be displayed with hint severity
[]
rust-analyzer.experimental.procAttrMacros
|Expand attribute macros
false
rust-analyzer.lruCapacity
|Number of syntax trees rust-analyzer keeps in memory
null
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.enable
|Whether to show inlay hints
true
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.typeHints
|Whether to show inlay type hints for variables, Neovim Only
true
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.typeHintsSeparator
|Separator text for typeHints in virtual text
‣
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.chainingHints
|Whether to show inlay type hints for method chains, Neovim Only
true
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.chainingHintsSeparator
|Separator text for chainingHints in virtual text
‣
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.refreshOnInsertMode
|Whether to refresh inlayHints on insert mode
false
rust-analyzer.files.watcher
|Controls file watching implementation
client
rust-analyzer.notifications.cargoTomlNotFound
|Whether to show
can't find Cargo.toml error message
true
rust-analyzer.cargo.autoreload
|Automatically refresh project info via
cargo metadata on Cargo.toml changes
true
rust-analyzer.cargo.allFeatures
|Activate all available features
false
rust-analyzer.cargo.features
|List of features to activate
[]
rust-analyzer.cargo.noDefaultFeatures
|Do not activate the
default feature
false
rust-analyzer.cargo.runBuildScripts
|Run build scripts (
build.rs) for more precise code analysis
false
rust-analyzer.procMacro.enable
|Enable support for procedural macros, implies
#rust-analyzer.cargo.runBuildScripts#
false
rust-analyzer.rustfmt.extraArgs
|Additional arguments to rustfmt
[]
rust-analyzer.rustfmt.overrideCommand
|Advanced option, fully override the command rust-analyzer uses for formatting
null
rust-analyzer.rustfmt.enableRangeFormatting
|Enables rustfmt's unstable range formatting, only available on a nightly build.
false
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.enable
|Run specified
cargo check command for diagnostics on save
true
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.target
|Check for a specific target
null
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.extraArgs
|Extra arguments for
cargo check
[]
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.command
|Cargo command to use for
cargo check
check
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.overrideCommand
|Advanced option, fully override the command rust-analyzer uses for checking. The command should include
--message=format=json or similar option
null
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.allTargets
|Check all targets and tests (will be passed as
--all-targets)
true
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.noDefaultFeatures
|Do not activate the
default feature
null
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.allFeatures
|Check with all features (will be passed as
--all-features)
null
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.features
|List of features to activate
null
rust-analyzer.completion.addCallParenthesis
|Whether to add parenthesis when completing functions
true
rust-analyzer.completion.addCallArgumentSnippets
|Whether to add argument snippets when completing functions
true
rust-analyzer.completion.postfix.enable
|Whether to show postfix snippets like
dbg,
if,
not, etc
true
rust-analyzer.completion.autoimport.enable
|Whether to enable additional completions that automatically add imports when completed
true
rust-analyzer.lens.enable
|Whether to show CodeLens in Rust files, you also need to enable
codeLens.enable in coc-settings.json
true
rust-analyzer.lens.run
|Whether to show Run lens
true
rust-analyzer.lens.implementations
|Whether to show Implementations lens
true
rust-analyzer.lens.methodReferences
|Whether to show
Method References lens
false
rust-analyzer.hoverActions.linksInHover
|Whether to show document links in hover
false
rust-analyzer.assist.importGranularity
|How imports should be grouped into use statements
crate
rust-analyzer.assist.importEnforceGranularity
|Whether to enforce the import granularity setting for all files
false
rust-analyzer.assist.allowMergingIntoGlobImports
|Whether to allow import insertion to merge new imports into single path glob imports like
use std::fmt::*;
|true
rust-analyzer.assist.importPrefix
|The path structure for newly inserted paths to use
plain
rust-analyzer.assist.importGroup
|Group inserted imports by the following order. Groups are separated by newlines
true
rust-analyzer.callInfo.full
|Show function name and docs in parameter hints
true
rust-analyzer.trace.server
|Trace requests to server
off
rust-analyzer.debug.runtime
|Which runtime debug to use, options:
vimspector,
termdebug. FYI Debugging Rust in (Neo)Vim
termdebug
rust-analyzer.debug.vimspector.configuration.name
|The name of the vimspector configuration. The following variables will be passed to the configuration
Executable and
Args. Make sure to add them to the configuration
launch
Settings not specific to
rust-analyzer can be found at
:help coc-configuration.
You can use these commands by
:CocCommand XYZ.
|Command
|Description
|rust-analyzer.analyzerStatus
|Show rust-analyzer status
|rust-analyzer.debug
|List available runnables of current file and debug the selected one
|rust-analyzer.expandMacro
|Expand macro recursively
|rust-analyzer.explainError
|Explain the currently hovered error message
|rust-analyzer.joinLines
|Join lines
|rust-analyzer.matchingBrace
|Find matching brace
|rust-analyzer.memoryUsage
|Memory Usage (Clears Database)
|rust-analyzer.moveItemUp
|Move item up
|rust-analyzer.moveItemDown
|Move item down
|rust-analyzer.openDocs
|Open docs under cursor
|rust-analyzer.parentModule
|Locate parent module
|rust-analyzer.peekTests
|Peek related tests
|rust-analyzer.reload
|Restart rust-analyzer server
|rust-analyzer.reloadWorkspace
|Reload workspace
|rust-analyzer.run
|List available runnables of current file and run the selected one
|rust-analyzer.serverVersion
|Show current Rust Analyzer server version
|rust-analyzer.ssr
|Structural Search Replace
|rust-analyzer.syntaxTree
|Show syntax tree
|rust-analyzer.toggleInlayHints
|Toggle inlay hints on/off
|rust-analyzer.upgrade
|Download latest
rust-analyzer from GitHub release
|rust-analyzer.viewHir
|View Hir
|rust-analyzer.viewCrateGraph
|View Crate Graph
|rust-analyzer.viewFullCrateGraph
|View Crate Graph (Full)
CocRustTypeHint: highlight name for
typeHints, default link to
CocHintSign
CocRustChainingHint: highlight name for
chainingHints, default link to
CocHintSign
MIT
This extension is created by create-coc-extension