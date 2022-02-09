rust-analyzer for Vim/Neovim, works as an extension with coc.nvim.

Install

:CocInstall coc-rust-analyzer

remove rust-analyzer config from coc-settings.json if you've set

Configurations

This extension is configured using a jsonc file. You can open this configuration file using the command :CocConfig , and it is typically located at $HOME/.config/nvim/coc-settings.json .

Configuration Description Default rust-analyzer.enable Enable coc-rust-analyzer extension true rust-analyzer.server.path Path to custom rust-analyzer executable '' rust-analyzer.updates.prompt Prompt the user before downloading true rust-analyzer.updates.channel Use stable or nightly updates stable rust-analyzer.updates.checkOnStartup Check rust-analyzer updates on startup true rust-analyzer.diagnostics.enable Whether to show native rust-analyzer diagnostics true rust-analyzer.diagnostics.enableExperimental Whether to show experimental rust-analyzer diagnostics that might have more false positives than usual true rust-analyzer.diagnostics.disabled List of rust-analyzer diagnostics to disable [] rust-analyzer.diagnostics.warningsAsInfo List of warnings that should be displayed with info severity [] rust-analyzer.diagnostics.warningsAsHint List of warnings that should be displayed with hint severity [] rust-analyzer.experimental.procAttrMacros Expand attribute macros false rust-analyzer.lruCapacity Number of syntax trees rust-analyzer keeps in memory null rust-analyzer.inlayHints.enable Whether to show inlay hints true rust-analyzer.inlayHints.typeHints Whether to show inlay type hints for variables, Neovim Only true rust-analyzer.inlayHints.typeHintsSeparator Separator text for typeHints in virtual text ‣ rust-analyzer.inlayHints.chainingHints Whether to show inlay type hints for method chains, Neovim Only true rust-analyzer.inlayHints.chainingHintsSeparator Separator text for chainingHints in virtual text ‣ rust-analyzer.inlayHints.refreshOnInsertMode Whether to refresh inlayHints on insert mode false rust-analyzer.files.watcher Controls file watching implementation client rust-analyzer.notifications.cargoTomlNotFound Whether to show can't find Cargo.toml error message true rust-analyzer.cargo.autoreload Automatically refresh project info via cargo metadata on Cargo.toml changes true rust-analyzer.cargo.allFeatures Activate all available features false rust-analyzer.cargo.features List of features to activate [] rust-analyzer.cargo.noDefaultFeatures Do not activate the default feature false rust-analyzer.cargo.runBuildScripts Run build scripts ( build.rs ) for more precise code analysis false rust-analyzer.procMacro.enable Enable support for procedural macros, implies #rust-analyzer.cargo.runBuildScripts# false rust-analyzer.rustfmt.extraArgs Additional arguments to rustfmt [] rust-analyzer.rustfmt.overrideCommand Advanced option, fully override the command rust-analyzer uses for formatting null rust-analyzer.rustfmt.enableRangeFormatting Enables rustfmt's unstable range formatting, only available on a nightly build. false rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.enable Run specified cargo check command for diagnostics on save true rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.target Check for a specific target null rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.extraArgs Extra arguments for cargo check [] rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.command Cargo command to use for cargo check check rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.overrideCommand Advanced option, fully override the command rust-analyzer uses for checking. The command should include --message=format=json or similar option null rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.allTargets Check all targets and tests (will be passed as --all-targets ) true rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.noDefaultFeatures Do not activate the default feature null rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.allFeatures Check with all features (will be passed as --all-features ) null rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.features List of features to activate null rust-analyzer.completion.addCallParenthesis Whether to add parenthesis when completing functions true rust-analyzer.completion.addCallArgumentSnippets Whether to add argument snippets when completing functions true rust-analyzer.completion.postfix.enable Whether to show postfix snippets like dbg , if , not , etc true rust-analyzer.completion.autoimport.enable Whether to enable additional completions that automatically add imports when completed true rust-analyzer.lens.enable Whether to show CodeLens in Rust files, you also need to enable codeLens.enable in coc-settings.json true rust-analyzer.lens.run Whether to show Run lens true rust-analyzer.lens.implementations Whether to show Implementations lens true rust-analyzer.lens.methodReferences Whether to show Method References lens false rust-analyzer.hoverActions.linksInHover Whether to show document links in hover false rust-analyzer.assist.importGranularity How imports should be grouped into use statements crate rust-analyzer.assist.importEnforceGranularity Whether to enforce the import granularity setting for all files false rust-analyzer.assist.allowMergingIntoGlobImports Whether to allow import insertion to merge new imports into single path glob imports like use std::fmt::*; true rust-analyzer.assist.importPrefix The path structure for newly inserted paths to use plain rust-analyzer.assist.importGroup Group inserted imports by the following order. Groups are separated by newlines true rust-analyzer.callInfo.full Show function name and docs in parameter hints true rust-analyzer.trace.server Trace requests to server off rust-analyzer.debug.runtime Which runtime debug to use, options: vimspector , termdebug . FYI Debugging Rust in (Neo)Vim termdebug rust-analyzer.debug.vimspector.configuration.name The name of the vimspector configuration. The following variables will be passed to the configuration Executable and Args . Make sure to add them to the configuration launch

Settings not specific to rust-analyzer can be found at :help coc-configuration .

Commands

You can use these commands by :CocCommand XYZ .

Command Description rust-analyzer.analyzerStatus Show rust-analyzer status rust-analyzer.debug List available runnables of current file and debug the selected one rust-analyzer.expandMacro Expand macro recursively rust-analyzer.explainError Explain the currently hovered error message rust-analyzer.joinLines Join lines rust-analyzer.matchingBrace Find matching brace rust-analyzer.memoryUsage Memory Usage (Clears Database) rust-analyzer.moveItemUp Move item up rust-analyzer.moveItemDown Move item down rust-analyzer.openDocs Open docs under cursor rust-analyzer.parentModule Locate parent module rust-analyzer.peekTests Peek related tests rust-analyzer.reload Restart rust-analyzer server rust-analyzer.reloadWorkspace Reload workspace rust-analyzer.run List available runnables of current file and run the selected one rust-analyzer.serverVersion Show current Rust Analyzer server version rust-analyzer.ssr Structural Search Replace rust-analyzer.syntaxTree Show syntax tree rust-analyzer.toggleInlayHints Toggle inlay hints on/off rust-analyzer.upgrade Download latest rust-analyzer from GitHub release rust-analyzer.viewHir View Hir rust-analyzer.viewCrateGraph View Crate Graph rust-analyzer.viewFullCrateGraph View Crate Graph (Full)

Highlight Group

CocRustTypeHint : highlight name for typeHints , default link to CocHintSign

: highlight name for , default link to CocRustChainingHint : highlight name for chainingHints , default link to CocHintSign

License

MIT