cra

coc-rust-analyzer

by Heyward Fann
0.57.0 (see all)

rust-analyzer extension for coc.nvim

Overview

1.3K

GitHub Stars

738

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

coc-rust-analyzer

rust-analyzer for Vim/Neovim, works as an extension with coc.nvim.

10

Install

:CocInstall coc-rust-analyzer

remove rust-analyzer config from coc-settings.json if you've set

Configurations

This extension is configured using a jsonc file. You can open this configuration file using the command :CocConfig, and it is typically located at $HOME/.config/nvim/coc-settings.json.

ConfigurationDescriptionDefault
rust-analyzer.enableEnable coc-rust-analyzer extensiontrue
rust-analyzer.server.pathPath to custom rust-analyzer executable''
rust-analyzer.updates.promptPrompt the user before downloadingtrue
rust-analyzer.updates.channelUse stable or nightly updatesstable
rust-analyzer.updates.checkOnStartupCheck rust-analyzer updates on startuptrue
rust-analyzer.diagnostics.enableWhether to show native rust-analyzer diagnosticstrue
rust-analyzer.diagnostics.enableExperimentalWhether to show experimental rust-analyzer diagnostics that might have more false positives than usualtrue
rust-analyzer.diagnostics.disabledList of rust-analyzer diagnostics to disable[]
rust-analyzer.diagnostics.warningsAsInfoList of warnings that should be displayed with info severity[]
rust-analyzer.diagnostics.warningsAsHintList of warnings that should be displayed with hint severity[]
rust-analyzer.experimental.procAttrMacrosExpand attribute macrosfalse
rust-analyzer.lruCapacityNumber of syntax trees rust-analyzer keeps in memorynull
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.enableWhether to show inlay hintstrue
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.typeHintsWhether to show inlay type hints for variables, Neovim Onlytrue
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.typeHintsSeparatorSeparator text for typeHints in virtual text
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.chainingHintsWhether to show inlay type hints for method chains, Neovim Onlytrue
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.chainingHintsSeparatorSeparator text for chainingHints in virtual text
rust-analyzer.inlayHints.refreshOnInsertModeWhether to refresh inlayHints on insert modefalse
rust-analyzer.files.watcherControls file watching implementationclient
rust-analyzer.notifications.cargoTomlNotFoundWhether to show can't find Cargo.toml error messagetrue
rust-analyzer.cargo.autoreloadAutomatically refresh project info via cargo metadata on Cargo.toml changestrue
rust-analyzer.cargo.allFeaturesActivate all available featuresfalse
rust-analyzer.cargo.featuresList of features to activate[]
rust-analyzer.cargo.noDefaultFeaturesDo not activate the default featurefalse
rust-analyzer.cargo.runBuildScriptsRun build scripts (build.rs) for more precise code analysisfalse
rust-analyzer.procMacro.enableEnable support for procedural macros, implies #rust-analyzer.cargo.runBuildScripts#false
rust-analyzer.rustfmt.extraArgsAdditional arguments to rustfmt[]
rust-analyzer.rustfmt.overrideCommandAdvanced option, fully override the command rust-analyzer uses for formattingnull
rust-analyzer.rustfmt.enableRangeFormattingEnables rustfmt's unstable range formatting, only available on a nightly build.false
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.enableRun specified cargo check command for diagnostics on savetrue
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.targetCheck for a specific targetnull
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.extraArgsExtra arguments for cargo check[]
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.commandCargo command to use for cargo checkcheck
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.overrideCommandAdvanced option, fully override the command rust-analyzer uses for checking. The command should include --message=format=json or similar optionnull
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.allTargetsCheck all targets and tests (will be passed as --all-targets)true
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.noDefaultFeaturesDo not activate the default featurenull
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.allFeaturesCheck with all features (will be passed as --all-features)null
rust-analyzer.checkOnSave.featuresList of features to activatenull
rust-analyzer.completion.addCallParenthesisWhether to add parenthesis when completing functionstrue
rust-analyzer.completion.addCallArgumentSnippetsWhether to add argument snippets when completing functionstrue
rust-analyzer.completion.postfix.enableWhether to show postfix snippets like dbg, if, not, etctrue
rust-analyzer.completion.autoimport.enableWhether to enable additional completions that automatically add imports when completedtrue
rust-analyzer.lens.enableWhether to show CodeLens in Rust files, you also need to enable codeLens.enable in coc-settings.jsontrue
rust-analyzer.lens.runWhether to show Run lenstrue
rust-analyzer.lens.implementationsWhether to show Implementations lenstrue
rust-analyzer.lens.methodReferencesWhether to show Method References lensfalse
rust-analyzer.hoverActions.linksInHoverWhether to show document links in hoverfalse
rust-analyzer.assist.importGranularityHow imports should be grouped into use statementscrate
rust-analyzer.assist.importEnforceGranularityWhether to enforce the import granularity setting for all filesfalse
rust-analyzer.assist.allowMergingIntoGlobImportsWhether to allow import insertion to merge new imports into single path glob imports like use std::fmt::*;true
rust-analyzer.assist.importPrefixThe path structure for newly inserted paths to useplain
rust-analyzer.assist.importGroupGroup inserted imports by the following order. Groups are separated by newlinestrue
rust-analyzer.callInfo.fullShow function name and docs in parameter hintstrue
rust-analyzer.trace.serverTrace requests to serveroff
rust-analyzer.debug.runtimeWhich runtime debug to use, options: vimspector, termdebug. FYI Debugging Rust in (Neo)Vimtermdebug
rust-analyzer.debug.vimspector.configuration.nameThe name of the vimspector configuration. The following variables will be passed to the configuration Executable and Args. Make sure to add them to the configurationlaunch

Settings not specific to rust-analyzer can be found at :help coc-configuration.

Commands

You can use these commands by :CocCommand XYZ.

CommandDescription
rust-analyzer.analyzerStatusShow rust-analyzer status
rust-analyzer.debugList available runnables of current file and debug the selected one
rust-analyzer.expandMacroExpand macro recursively
rust-analyzer.explainErrorExplain the currently hovered error message
rust-analyzer.joinLinesJoin lines
rust-analyzer.matchingBraceFind matching brace
rust-analyzer.memoryUsageMemory Usage (Clears Database)
rust-analyzer.moveItemUpMove item up
rust-analyzer.moveItemDownMove item down
rust-analyzer.openDocsOpen docs under cursor
rust-analyzer.parentModuleLocate parent module
rust-analyzer.peekTestsPeek related tests
rust-analyzer.reloadRestart rust-analyzer server
rust-analyzer.reloadWorkspaceReload workspace
rust-analyzer.runList available runnables of current file and run the selected one
rust-analyzer.serverVersionShow current Rust Analyzer server version
rust-analyzer.ssrStructural Search Replace
rust-analyzer.syntaxTreeShow syntax tree
rust-analyzer.toggleInlayHintsToggle inlay hints on/off
rust-analyzer.upgradeDownload latest rust-analyzer from GitHub release
rust-analyzer.viewHirView Hir
rust-analyzer.viewCrateGraphView Crate Graph
rust-analyzer.viewFullCrateGraphView Crate Graph (Full)

Highlight Group

  • CocRustTypeHint: highlight name for typeHints, default link to CocHintSign
  • CocRustChainingHint: highlight name for chainingHints, default link to CocHintSign

License

MIT

This extension is created by create-coc-extension

