WARNING: it's recommended to use coc-pyright if you're using python3 or use coc-jedi if you're using jedi, the code of coc-python is too hard to maintain!
Python extension for coc.nvim, fork of vscode-python from commit 16899f6b13477786212f29eb3cb7a459b5ebf0a4.
Built with rich support for the Python language (for all actively supported versions of the language: 2.7, >=3.5), including features such as linting, IntelliSense, code navigation, code formatting, refactoring, snippets, and more!
关于 VS Code 中 python 的智障补全的解决方案，以 pytorch 为例
In your vim/neovim, run command:
:CocInstall coc-python
"python.jediEnabled": false in your settings file, coc-python would download latest stable MPLS for you.
:h coc-status to have statusline integration with coc.nvim, so you can get download status.
:h coc-status.
python.setInterpreter command.
ctags for Workspace Symbols, from here, or using
brew install ctags on macOS.
Open the Command List (use
:CocCommand command in vim) and type in one of the following commands:
|Command
|Description
python.setInterpreter
|Switch between Python interpreters, versions, and environments.
python.startREPL
|Start an interactive Python REPL using the selected interpreter in the VS Code terminal.
python.execInTerminal
|Runs the active Python file in the VS Code terminal.
python.setLinter
|Switch from PyLint to flake8 or other supported linters.
python.upgradePythonLanguageServer
|Upgrade MPLS to latest daily version.
To see all available Python commands, open the Command Palette and type
Python.
Note: to enable multiple linters, edit the configuration file instead of use
python.setLinter command.
Except from
test,
debug and
datascience features of vscode-python.
Python: Sort Imports command)
python.autoComplete.extraPaths = [])
python.autoComplete.addBrackets:Automatically add brackets for functions, not work for MPLS., default:
false
python.autoComplete.extraPaths:List of paths to libraries and the like that need to be imported by auto complete engine. E.g. when using Google App SDK, the paths are not in system path, hence need to be added into this list., default:
[]
python.autoComplete.showAdvancedMembers:Controls appearance of methods with double underscores in the completion list., default:
true
python.autoComplete.typeshedPaths:Specifies paths to local typeshed repository clone(s) for the Python language server., default:
[]
python.autoUpdateLanguageServer:Automatically update the language server., default:
true
python.disableInstallationCheck:Whether to check if Python is installed (also warn when using the macOS-installed Python)., default:
false
python.envFile:Absolute path to a file containing environment variable definitions., default:
"${workspaceFolder}/.env"
python.trace.server:Trace level of tsserver, default:
"off"
python.formatting.autopep8Args:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.formatting.autopep8Path:Path to autopep8, you can use a custom version of autopep8 by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"autopep8"
python.formatting.provider:Provider for formatting. Possible options include 'autopep8', 'black', and 'yapf'., default:
"autopep8"
python.formatting.blackArgs:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.formatting.blackPath:Path to Black, you can use a custom version of Black by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"black"
python.formatting.yapfArgs:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.formatting.yapfPath:Path to yapf, you can use a custom version of yapf by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"yapf"
python.globalModuleInstallation:Whether to install Python modules globally when not using an environment., default:
false
python.jediEnabled:Enables Jedi as IntelliSense engine instead of Microsoft Python Analysis Engine., default:
true
python.jediMemoryLimit:Memory limit for the Jedi completion engine in megabytes. Zero (default) means 1024 MB. -1 means unlimited (disable memory limit check), default:
0
python.jediPath:Path to directory containing the Jedi library (this path will contain the 'Jedi' sub directory)., default:
""
python.analysis.diagnosticEnabled: Enable diagnostic support of language server, default:
true
python.analysis.openFilesOnly:Only show errors and warnings for open files rather than for the entire workspace., default:
true
python.analysis.diagnosticPublishDelay:Delay before diagnostic messages are transferred to the problems list (in milliseconds)., default:
1000
python.analysis.typeshedPaths:Paths to look for typeshed modules., default:
[]
python.analysis.errors:List of diagnostics messages to be shown as errors., default:
[]
python.analysis.warnings:List of diagnostics messages to be shown as warnings., default:
[]
python.analysis.information:List of diagnostics messages to be shown as information., default:
[]
python.analysis.disabled:List of suppressed diagnostic messages., default:
[]
python.analysis.logLevel:Defines type of log messages language server writes into the output window., default:
"Error"
python.analysis.symbolsHierarchyDepthLimit:Limits depth of the symbol tree in the document outline., default:
10
python.linting.enabled:Whether to lint Python files., default:
true
python.linting.flake8Args:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.linting.flake8CategorySeverity.E:Severity of Flake8 message type 'E'., default:
"Error"
python.linting.flake8CategorySeverity.F:Severity of Flake8 message type 'F'., default:
"Error"
python.linting.flake8CategorySeverity.W:Severity of Flake8 message type 'W'., default:
"Warning"
python.linting.flake8Enabled:Whether to lint Python files using flake8, default:
false
python.linting.flake8Path:Path to flake8, you can use a custom version of flake8 by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"flake8"
python.linting.ignorePatterns:Patterns used to exclude files or folders from being linted., default:
[".vscode/*.py","**/site-packages/**/*.py"]
python.linting.lintOnSave:Whether to lint Python files when saved., default:
true
python.linting.maxNumberOfProblems:Controls the maximum number of problems produced by the server., default:
100
python.linting.banditArgs:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.linting.banditEnabled:Whether to lint Python files using bandit., default:
false
python.linting.banditPath:Path to bandit, you can use a custom version of bandit by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"bandit"
python.linting.mypyArgs:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
["--ignore-missing-imports","--follow-imports=silent","--show-column-numbers"]
python.linting.mypyCategorySeverity.error:Severity of Mypy message type 'Error'., default:
"Error"
python.linting.mypyCategorySeverity.note:Severity of Mypy message type 'Note'., default:
"Information"
python.linting.mypyEnabled:Whether to lint Python files using mypy., default:
false
python.linting.mypyPath:Path to mypy, you can use a custom version of mypy by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"mypy"
python.linting.pep8Args:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.linting.pep8CategorySeverity.E:Severity of Pep8 message type 'E'., default:
"Error"
python.linting.pep8CategorySeverity.W:Severity of Pep8 message type 'W'., default:
"Warning"
python.linting.pep8Enabled:Whether to lint Python files using pep8, default:
false
python.linting.pep8Path:Path to pep8, you can use a custom version of pep8 by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"pep8"
python.linting.prospectorArgs:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.linting.prospectorEnabled:Whether to lint Python files using prospector., default:
false
python.linting.prospectorPath:Path to Prospector, you can use a custom version of prospector by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"prospector"
python.linting.pydocstyleArgs:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.linting.pydocstyleEnabled:Whether to lint Python files using pydocstyle, default:
false
python.linting.pydocstylePath:Path to pydocstyle, you can use a custom version of pydocstyle by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"pydocstyle"
python.linting.pylamaArgs:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.linting.pylamaEnabled:Whether to lint Python files using pylama., default:
false
python.linting.pylamaPath:Path to pylama, you can use a custom version of pylama by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"pylama"
python.linting.pylintArgs:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.linting.pylintCategorySeverity.convention:Severity of Pylint message type 'Convention/C'., default:
"Information"
python.linting.pylintCategorySeverity.error:Severity of Pylint message type 'Error/E'., default:
"Error"
python.linting.pylintCategorySeverity.fatal:Severity of Pylint message type 'Fatal/F'., default:
"Error"
python.linting.pylintCategorySeverity.refactor:Severity of Pylint message type 'Refactor/R'., default:
"Hint"
python.linting.pylintCategorySeverity.warning:Severity of Pylint message type 'Warning/W'., default:
"Warning"
python.linting.pylintEnabled:Whether to lint Python files using pylint., default:
true
python.linting.pylintPath:Path to Pylint, you can use a custom version of pylint by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"pylint"
python.linting.pylintUseMinimalCheckers:Whether to run Pylint with minimal set of rules., default:
true
python.pythonPath:Path to Python, you can use a custom version of Python by modifying this setting to include the full path., default:
"python"
python.condaPath:Path to the conda executable to use for activation (version 4.4+)., default:
""
python.pipenvPath:Path to the pipenv executable to use for activation., default:
"pipenv"
python.poetryPath:Path to the poetry executable., default:
"poetry"
python.sortImports.args:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default:
[]
python.sortImports.path:Path to isort script, default using inner version, default:
""
python.terminal.activateEnvironment:Activate Python Environment in Terminal created using the Extension., default:
true
python.terminal.executeInFileDir:When executing a file in the terminal, whether to use execute in the file's directory, instead of the current open folder., default:
false
python.terminal.launchArgs:Python launch arguments to use when executing a file in the terminal., default:
[]
python.venvFolders:Folders in your home directory to look into for virtual environments., default:
["envs",".pyenv",".direnv"]
python.venvPath:Path to folder with a list of Virtual Environments (e.g. ~/.pyenv, ~/Envs, ~/.virtualenvs)., default:
""
python.workspaceSymbols.ctagsPath:Fully qualified path to the ctags executable (else leave as ctags, assuming it is in current path)., default:
"ctags"
python.workspaceSymbols.enabled:Set to 'false' to disable Workspace Symbol provider using ctags., default:
true
python.workspaceSymbols.exclusionPatterns:Pattern used to exclude files and folders from ctags See http://ctags.sourceforge.net/ctags.html., default:
["**/site-packages/**"]
python.workspaceSymbols.rebuildOnFileSave:Whether to re-build the tags file on when changes made to python files are saved., default:
true
python.workspaceSymbols.rebuildOnStart:Whether to re-build the tags file on start (defaults to true)., default:
true
python.workspaceSymbols.tagFilePath:Fully qualified path to tag file (exuberant ctags file), used to provide workspace symbols., default:
"${workspaceFolder}/.vscode/tags"
Q:
"python.linting.enabled": false not work when jedi disabled.
A: That setting only works when python files are used, not MPLS, you have to use
"python.analysis.diagnosticEnabled": false to disable diagnostics from language server.
Q: MPLS using too much memory and CPU.
A: It's bug of MPLS, checkout https://github.com/Microsoft/python-language-server/issues/832.
Q: MPLS doesn't work with unsaved buffer.
A: Yes, it's not. You have to save your buffer to make it work.
Q: Get unable to find document error from MPLS.
A: Some filename would cause MPLS throw this error.
MIT