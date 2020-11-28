WARNING: it's recommended to use coc-pyright if you're using python3 or use coc-jedi if you're using jedi, the code of coc-python is too hard to maintain!

Python extension for coc.nvim, fork of vscode-python from commit 16899f6b13477786212f29eb3cb7a459b5ebf0a4.

Built with rich support for the Python language (for all actively supported versions of the language: 2.7, >=3.5), including features such as linting, IntelliSense, code navigation, code formatting, refactoring, snippets, and more!

关于 VS Code 中 python 的智障补全的解决方案，以 pytorch 为例

Install

In your vim/neovim, run command:

:CocInstall coc-python

Get start

To use Microsoft Python Language Server, add "python.jediEnabled": false in your settings file, coc-python would download latest stable MPLS for you.

in your settings file, coc-python would download latest stable MPLS for you. Checkout :h coc-status to have statusline integration with coc.nvim, so you can get download status.

to have statusline integration with coc.nvim, so you can get download status. When jedi is not enabled, the language server will be downloaded. Make sure you have coc statusline integrated, check out :h coc-status .

. Install a linter to get errors and warnings -- you can further customize linting rules to fit your needs.

Select your preferred Python interpreter/version/environment using the python.setInterpreter command. Note the autoselected python interpreter could be wrong, make sure select the right one for you.

command. Install ctags for Workspace Symbols, from here, or using brew install ctags on macOS.

Useful commands

Open the Command List (use :CocCommand command in vim) and type in one of the following commands:

Command Description python.setInterpreter Switch between Python interpreters, versions, and environments. python.startREPL Start an interactive Python REPL using the selected interpreter in the VS Code terminal. python.execInTerminal Runs the active Python file in the VS Code terminal. python.setLinter Switch from PyLint to flake8 or other supported linters. python.upgradePythonLanguageServer Upgrade MPLS to latest daily version.

To see all available Python commands, open the Command Palette and type Python .

Note: to enable multiple linters, edit the configuration file instead of use python.setLinter command.

Features

Except from test , debug and datascience features of vscode-python.

IDE-like features Automatic indenting Code navigation ("Go to", "Find all" references) Code definition (Peek and hover definition, View signatures) Rename refactoring Sorting import statements (use the Python: Sort Imports command)

Intellisense and autocomplete (including PEP 484 and PEP 526 support) Ability to include custom module paths (e.g. include paths for libraries like Google App Engine, etc.; use the setting python.autoComplete.extraPaths = [] )

Code formatting Auto formatting of code upon saving changes (default to 'Off') Use either yapf, autopep8, or Black for code formatting (defaults to autopep8)

Linting Support for multiple linters with custom settings (default is Pylint, but Prospector, Flake8, pylama, pydocstyle, and mypy are also supported)

Snippets

Miscellaneous Running a file or selected text in python terminal Automatic activation of environments in the terminal

Refactoring Rename refactorings Extract variable refactorings Extract method refactorings Sort imports



Options

python.autoComplete.addBrackets :Automatically add brackets for functions, not work for MPLS., default: false

:Automatically add brackets for functions, not work for MPLS., default: python.autoComplete.extraPaths :List of paths to libraries and the like that need to be imported by auto complete engine. E.g. when using Google App SDK, the paths are not in system path, hence need to be added into this list., default: []

:List of paths to libraries and the like that need to be imported by auto complete engine. E.g. when using Google App SDK, the paths are not in system path, hence need to be added into this list., default: python.autoComplete.showAdvancedMembers :Controls appearance of methods with double underscores in the completion list., default: true

:Controls appearance of methods with double underscores in the completion list., default: python.autoComplete.typeshedPaths :Specifies paths to local typeshed repository clone(s) for the Python language server., default: []

:Specifies paths to local typeshed repository clone(s) for the Python language server., default: python.autoUpdateLanguageServer :Automatically update the language server., default: true

:Automatically update the language server., default: python.disableInstallationCheck :Whether to check if Python is installed (also warn when using the macOS-installed Python)., default: false

:Whether to check if Python is installed (also warn when using the macOS-installed Python)., default: python.envFile :Absolute path to a file containing environment variable definitions., default: "${workspaceFolder}/.env"

:Absolute path to a file containing environment variable definitions., default: python.trace.server :Trace level of tsserver, default: "off"

:Trace level of tsserver, default: python.formatting.autopep8Args :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.formatting.autopep8Path :Path to autopep8, you can use a custom version of autopep8 by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "autopep8"

:Path to autopep8, you can use a custom version of autopep8 by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.formatting.provider :Provider for formatting. Possible options include 'autopep8', 'black', and 'yapf'., default: "autopep8"

:Provider for formatting. Possible options include 'autopep8', 'black', and 'yapf'., default: python.formatting.blackArgs :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.formatting.blackPath :Path to Black, you can use a custom version of Black by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "black"

:Path to Black, you can use a custom version of Black by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.formatting.yapfArgs :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.formatting.yapfPath :Path to yapf, you can use a custom version of yapf by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "yapf"

:Path to yapf, you can use a custom version of yapf by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.globalModuleInstallation :Whether to install Python modules globally when not using an environment., default: false

:Whether to install Python modules globally when not using an environment., default: python.jediEnabled :Enables Jedi as IntelliSense engine instead of Microsoft Python Analysis Engine., default: true

:Enables Jedi as IntelliSense engine instead of Microsoft Python Analysis Engine., default: python.jediMemoryLimit :Memory limit for the Jedi completion engine in megabytes. Zero (default) means 1024 MB. -1 means unlimited (disable memory limit check), default: 0

:Memory limit for the Jedi completion engine in megabytes. Zero (default) means 1024 MB. -1 means unlimited (disable memory limit check), default: python.jediPath :Path to directory containing the Jedi library (this path will contain the 'Jedi' sub directory)., default: ""

:Path to directory containing the Jedi library (this path will contain the 'Jedi' sub directory)., default: python.analysis.diagnosticEnabled : Enable diagnostic support of language server, default: true

: Enable diagnostic support of language server, default: python.analysis.openFilesOnly :Only show errors and warnings for open files rather than for the entire workspace., default: true

:Only show errors and warnings for open files rather than for the entire workspace., default: python.analysis.diagnosticPublishDelay :Delay before diagnostic messages are transferred to the problems list (in milliseconds)., default: 1000

:Delay before diagnostic messages are transferred to the problems list (in milliseconds)., default: python.analysis.typeshedPaths :Paths to look for typeshed modules., default: []

:Paths to look for typeshed modules., default: python.analysis.errors :List of diagnostics messages to be shown as errors., default: []

:List of diagnostics messages to be shown as errors., default: python.analysis.warnings :List of diagnostics messages to be shown as warnings., default: []

:List of diagnostics messages to be shown as warnings., default: python.analysis.information :List of diagnostics messages to be shown as information., default: []

:List of diagnostics messages to be shown as information., default: python.analysis.disabled :List of suppressed diagnostic messages., default: []

:List of suppressed diagnostic messages., default: python.analysis.logLevel :Defines type of log messages language server writes into the output window., default: "Error"

:Defines type of log messages language server writes into the output window., default: python.analysis.symbolsHierarchyDepthLimit :Limits depth of the symbol tree in the document outline., default: 10

:Limits depth of the symbol tree in the document outline., default: python.linting.enabled :Whether to lint Python files., default: true

:Whether to lint Python files., default: python.linting.flake8Args :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.linting.flake8CategorySeverity.E :Severity of Flake8 message type 'E'., default: "Error"

:Severity of Flake8 message type 'E'., default: python.linting.flake8CategorySeverity.F :Severity of Flake8 message type 'F'., default: "Error"

:Severity of Flake8 message type 'F'., default: python.linting.flake8CategorySeverity.W :Severity of Flake8 message type 'W'., default: "Warning"

:Severity of Flake8 message type 'W'., default: python.linting.flake8Enabled :Whether to lint Python files using flake8, default: false

:Whether to lint Python files using flake8, default: python.linting.flake8Path :Path to flake8, you can use a custom version of flake8 by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "flake8"

:Path to flake8, you can use a custom version of flake8 by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.linting.ignorePatterns :Patterns used to exclude files or folders from being linted., default: [".vscode/*.py","**/site-packages/**/*.py"]

:Patterns used to exclude files or folders from being linted., default: python.linting.lintOnSave :Whether to lint Python files when saved., default: true

:Whether to lint Python files when saved., default: python.linting.maxNumberOfProblems :Controls the maximum number of problems produced by the server., default: 100

:Controls the maximum number of problems produced by the server., default: python.linting.banditArgs :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.linting.banditEnabled :Whether to lint Python files using bandit., default: false

:Whether to lint Python files using bandit., default: python.linting.banditPath :Path to bandit, you can use a custom version of bandit by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "bandit"

:Path to bandit, you can use a custom version of bandit by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.linting.mypyArgs :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: ["--ignore-missing-imports","--follow-imports=silent","--show-column-numbers"]

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.linting.mypyCategorySeverity.error :Severity of Mypy message type 'Error'., default: "Error"

:Severity of Mypy message type 'Error'., default: python.linting.mypyCategorySeverity.note :Severity of Mypy message type 'Note'., default: "Information"

:Severity of Mypy message type 'Note'., default: python.linting.mypyEnabled :Whether to lint Python files using mypy., default: false

:Whether to lint Python files using mypy., default: python.linting.mypyPath :Path to mypy, you can use a custom version of mypy by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "mypy"

:Path to mypy, you can use a custom version of mypy by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.linting.pep8Args :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.linting.pep8CategorySeverity.E :Severity of Pep8 message type 'E'., default: "Error"

:Severity of Pep8 message type 'E'., default: python.linting.pep8CategorySeverity.W :Severity of Pep8 message type 'W'., default: "Warning"

:Severity of Pep8 message type 'W'., default: python.linting.pep8Enabled :Whether to lint Python files using pep8, default: false

:Whether to lint Python files using pep8, default: python.linting.pep8Path :Path to pep8, you can use a custom version of pep8 by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "pep8"

:Path to pep8, you can use a custom version of pep8 by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.linting.prospectorArgs :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.linting.prospectorEnabled :Whether to lint Python files using prospector., default: false

:Whether to lint Python files using prospector., default: python.linting.prospectorPath :Path to Prospector, you can use a custom version of prospector by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "prospector"

:Path to Prospector, you can use a custom version of prospector by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.linting.pydocstyleArgs :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.linting.pydocstyleEnabled :Whether to lint Python files using pydocstyle, default: false

:Whether to lint Python files using pydocstyle, default: python.linting.pydocstylePath :Path to pydocstyle, you can use a custom version of pydocstyle by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "pydocstyle"

:Path to pydocstyle, you can use a custom version of pydocstyle by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.linting.pylamaArgs :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.linting.pylamaEnabled :Whether to lint Python files using pylama., default: false

:Whether to lint Python files using pylama., default: python.linting.pylamaPath :Path to pylama, you can use a custom version of pylama by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "pylama"

:Path to pylama, you can use a custom version of pylama by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.linting.pylintArgs :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.linting.pylintCategorySeverity.convention :Severity of Pylint message type 'Convention/C'., default: "Information"

:Severity of Pylint message type 'Convention/C'., default: python.linting.pylintCategorySeverity.error :Severity of Pylint message type 'Error/E'., default: "Error"

:Severity of Pylint message type 'Error/E'., default: python.linting.pylintCategorySeverity.fatal :Severity of Pylint message type 'Fatal/F'., default: "Error"

:Severity of Pylint message type 'Fatal/F'., default: python.linting.pylintCategorySeverity.refactor :Severity of Pylint message type 'Refactor/R'., default: "Hint"

:Severity of Pylint message type 'Refactor/R'., default: python.linting.pylintCategorySeverity.warning :Severity of Pylint message type 'Warning/W'., default: "Warning"

:Severity of Pylint message type 'Warning/W'., default: python.linting.pylintEnabled :Whether to lint Python files using pylint., default: true

:Whether to lint Python files using pylint., default: python.linting.pylintPath :Path to Pylint, you can use a custom version of pylint by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "pylint"

:Path to Pylint, you can use a custom version of pylint by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.linting.pylintUseMinimalCheckers :Whether to run Pylint with minimal set of rules., default: true

:Whether to run Pylint with minimal set of rules., default: python.pythonPath :Path to Python, you can use a custom version of Python by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: "python"

:Path to Python, you can use a custom version of Python by modifying this setting to include the full path., default: python.condaPath :Path to the conda executable to use for activation (version 4.4+)., default: ""

:Path to the conda executable to use for activation (version 4.4+)., default: python.pipenvPath :Path to the pipenv executable to use for activation., default: "pipenv"

:Path to the pipenv executable to use for activation., default: python.poetryPath :Path to the poetry executable., default: "poetry"

:Path to the poetry executable., default: python.sortImports.args :Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: []

:Arguments passed in. Each argument is a separate item in the array., default: python.sortImports.path :Path to isort script, default using inner version, default: ""

:Path to isort script, default using inner version, default: python.terminal.activateEnvironment :Activate Python Environment in Terminal created using the Extension., default: true

:Activate Python Environment in Terminal created using the Extension., default: python.terminal.executeInFileDir :When executing a file in the terminal, whether to use execute in the file's directory, instead of the current open folder., default: false

:When executing a file in the terminal, whether to use execute in the file's directory, instead of the current open folder., default: python.terminal.launchArgs :Python launch arguments to use when executing a file in the terminal., default: []

:Python launch arguments to use when executing a file in the terminal., default: python.venvFolders :Folders in your home directory to look into for virtual environments., default: ["envs",".pyenv",".direnv"]

:Folders in your home directory to look into for virtual environments., default: python.venvPath :Path to folder with a list of Virtual Environments (e.g. ~/.pyenv, ~/Envs, ~/.virtualenvs)., default: ""

:Path to folder with a list of Virtual Environments (e.g. ~/.pyenv, ~/Envs, ~/.virtualenvs)., default: python.workspaceSymbols.ctagsPath :Fully qualified path to the ctags executable (else leave as ctags, assuming it is in current path)., default: "ctags"

:Fully qualified path to the ctags executable (else leave as ctags, assuming it is in current path)., default: python.workspaceSymbols.enabled :Set to 'false' to disable Workspace Symbol provider using ctags., default: true

:Set to 'false' to disable Workspace Symbol provider using ctags., default: python.workspaceSymbols.exclusionPatterns :Pattern used to exclude files and folders from ctags See http://ctags.sourceforge.net/ctags.html., default: ["**/site-packages/**"]

:Pattern used to exclude files and folders from ctags See http://ctags.sourceforge.net/ctags.html., default: python.workspaceSymbols.rebuildOnFileSave :Whether to re-build the tags file on when changes made to python files are saved., default: true

:Whether to re-build the tags file on when changes made to python files are saved., default: python.workspaceSymbols.rebuildOnStart :Whether to re-build the tags file on start (defaults to true)., default: true

:Whether to re-build the tags file on start (defaults to true)., default: python.workspaceSymbols.tagFilePath :Fully qualified path to tag file (exuberant ctags file), used to provide workspace symbols., default: "${workspaceFolder}/.vscode/tags"

Q: "python.linting.enabled": false not work when jedi disabled.

A: That setting only works when python files are used, not MPLS, you have to use "python.analysis.diagnosticEnabled": false to disable diagnostics from language server.

Q: MPLS using too much memory and CPU.

A: It's bug of MPLS, checkout https://github.com/Microsoft/python-language-server/issues/832.

Q: MPLS doesn't work with unsaved buffer.

A: Yes, it's not. You have to save your buffer to make it work.

Q: Get unable to find document error from MPLS.

A: Some filename would cause MPLS throw this error.

License

MIT