openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cp

coc-pyright

by Heyward Fann
1.1.194 (see all)

Pyright extension for coc.nvim

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

770

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

coc-pyright

GitHub Sponsors Patreon donate button PayPal donate button

Pyright extension for coc.nvim

1

Install

:CocInstall coc-pyright

Note: Pyright may not work as expected if can't detect project root correctly, check #521 and Using workspaceFolders in coc.nvim.

Commands

  • python.runLinting: Run linting
  • python.sortImports: Sort imports by isort
  • pyright.version: Show the currently used Pyright version in :messages
  • pyright.organizeimports: Organize imports by Pyright
  • pyright.restartserver: This command forces the type checker to discard all of its cached type information and restart analysis. It is useful in cases where new type stubs or libraries have been installed.
  • pyright.createtypestub: Creates Type Stubs with given module name, for example :CocCommand pyright.createtypestub numpy

Configurations

These configurations are used by coc-pyright, you need to set them in your coc-settings.json.

ConfigurationDescriptionDefault
pyright.enableEnable coc-pyright extensiontrue
python.analysis.autoImportCompletionsDetermines whether pyright offers auto-import completionstrue
python.analysis.autoSearchPathsAutomatically add common search paths like 'src'true
python.analysis.diagnosticModeAnalyzes and reports errors for open only or all files in workspaceopenFilesOnly
python.analysis.stubPathPath to directory containing custom type stub filestypings
python.analysis.typeshedPathsPaths to look for typeshed modules[]
python.analysis.diagnosticSeverityOverridesOverride the severity levels for individual diagnostics{}
python.analysis.typeCheckingModeDefines the default rule set for type checkingbasic
python.analysis.useLibraryCodeForTypesUse library implementations to extract type informationtrue
python.pythonPathPath to Pythonpython
python.venvPathPath to folder with a list of Virtual Environments""
python.formatting.providerProvider for formattingautopep8
python.formatting.blackPathCustom path to blackblack
python.formatting.blackArgsArguments passed to black[]
python.formatting.blackdPathCustom path to blackdblackd
python.formatting.blackdHTTPURLCustom blackd server url""
python.formatting.blackdHTTPHeadersCustom blackd request headers{}
python.formatting.yapfPathCustom path to yapfyapf
python.formatting.yapfArgsArguments passed to yapf[]
python.formatting.autopep8PathCustom path to autopep8autopep8
python.formatting.autopep8ArgsArguments passed to autopep8[]
python.linting.enabledWhether to lint Python files with external linterstrue
python.linting.flake8EnabledWhether to lint with flake8false
python.linting.banditEnabledWhether to lint with banditfalse
python.linting.mypyEnabledWhether to lint with mypyfalse
python.linting.pytypeEnabledWhether to lint with pytypefalse
python.linting.pycodestyleEnabledWhether to lint with pycodestylefalse
python.linting.prospectorEnabledWhether to lint with prospectorfalse
python.linting.pydocstyleEnabledWhether to lint with pydocstyleEnabledfalse
python.linting.pylamaEnabledWhether to lint with pylamafalse
python.linting.pylintEnabledWhether to lint with pylintfalse
python.sortImports.pathPath to isort script, default using inner version''
python.sortImports.argsArguments passed to isort[]
pyright.serverCustom pyright-langserver path''
pyright.disableCompletionDisables completion from Pyright, left other LSP features workfalse
pyright.disableDiagnosticsDisable diagnostics from Pyrightfalse
pyright.completion.importSupportEnable python-import completion source supporttrue
pyright.completion.snippetSupportEnable completion snippets supporttrue
pyright.organizeimports.providerOrganize imports provider, pyright or isortpyright

Additional configuration options can be found in package.json.

pyrightconfig.json

Pyright supports pyrightconfig.json that provide granular control over settings.

Python typing and stub files

To provide best experience, Pyright requires packages to be type annotated and/or have stub files. The Python community is currently in a transition phase where package authors are actively looking to provide that. Meanwhile, stub files for well-known packages may also be obtained from 3rd party, for example:

Conda setup

  1. Create the following file:
#!/bin/bash
python "$@"
  1. Make it executable: chmod +x $path
  2. Add the following to your coc-settings.json:
"python.pythonPath": "<PUT PATH HERE>"
  1. Activate the environment before starting vim

This way python from your currently activated environment will be used

My Workflow with Pyright

  1. create venv in project: python3 -m venv .venv
  2. source .venv/bin/activate
  3. install modules with pip and work with Pyright
  4. deactivate

License

MIT

This extension is built with create-coc-extension

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial