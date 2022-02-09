Pyright extension for coc.nvim
:CocInstall coc-pyright
Note: Pyright may not work as expected if can't detect project root correctly, check #521 and Using workspaceFolders in coc.nvim.
python.runLinting: Run linting
python.sortImports: Sort imports by
isort
pyright.version: Show the currently used Pyright version in
:messages
pyright.organizeimports: Organize imports by Pyright
pyright.restartserver: This command forces the type checker to discard all of its cached type information and restart analysis. It is useful in cases where new type stubs or libraries have been installed.
pyright.createtypestub: Creates Type Stubs with given module name, for example
:CocCommand pyright.createtypestub numpy
These configurations are used by
coc-pyright, you need to set them in your
coc-settings.json.
|Configuration
|Description
|Default
|pyright.enable
|Enable coc-pyright extension
|true
|python.analysis.autoImportCompletions
|Determines whether pyright offers auto-import completions
|true
|python.analysis.autoSearchPaths
|Automatically add common search paths like 'src'
|true
|python.analysis.diagnosticMode
|Analyzes and reports errors for open only or all files in workspace
|openFilesOnly
|python.analysis.stubPath
|Path to directory containing custom type stub files
|typings
|python.analysis.typeshedPaths
|Paths to look for typeshed modules
|[]
|python.analysis.diagnosticSeverityOverrides
|Override the severity levels for individual diagnostics
|{}
|python.analysis.typeCheckingMode
|Defines the default rule set for type checking
|basic
|python.analysis.useLibraryCodeForTypes
|Use library implementations to extract type information
|true
|python.pythonPath
|Path to Python
|python
|python.venvPath
|Path to folder with a list of Virtual Environments
|""
|python.formatting.provider
|Provider for formatting
|autopep8
|python.formatting.blackPath
|Custom path to black
|black
|python.formatting.blackArgs
|Arguments passed to black
|[]
|python.formatting.blackdPath
|Custom path to blackd
|blackd
|python.formatting.blackdHTTPURL
|Custom blackd server url
|""
|python.formatting.blackdHTTPHeaders
|Custom blackd request headers
|{}
|python.formatting.yapfPath
|Custom path to yapf
|yapf
|python.formatting.yapfArgs
|Arguments passed to yapf
|[]
|python.formatting.autopep8Path
|Custom path to autopep8
|autopep8
|python.formatting.autopep8Args
|Arguments passed to autopep8
|[]
|python.linting.enabled
|Whether to lint Python files with external linters
|true
|python.linting.flake8Enabled
|Whether to lint with flake8
|false
|python.linting.banditEnabled
|Whether to lint with bandit
|false
|python.linting.mypyEnabled
|Whether to lint with mypy
|false
|python.linting.pytypeEnabled
|Whether to lint with pytype
|false
|python.linting.pycodestyleEnabled
|Whether to lint with pycodestyle
|false
|python.linting.prospectorEnabled
|Whether to lint with prospector
|false
|python.linting.pydocstyleEnabled
|Whether to lint with pydocstyleEnabled
|false
|python.linting.pylamaEnabled
|Whether to lint with pylama
|false
|python.linting.pylintEnabled
|Whether to lint with pylint
|false
|python.sortImports.path
|Path to isort script, default using inner version
|''
|python.sortImports.args
|Arguments passed to isort
|[]
|pyright.server
|Custom
pyright-langserver path
|''
|pyright.disableCompletion
|Disables completion from Pyright, left other LSP features work
|false
|pyright.disableDiagnostics
|Disable diagnostics from Pyright
|false
|pyright.completion.importSupport
|Enable
python-import completion source support
|true
|pyright.completion.snippetSupport
|Enable completion snippets support
|true
|pyright.organizeimports.provider
|Organize imports provider,
pyright or
isort
|pyright
Additional configuration options can be found in package.json.
Pyright supports pyrightconfig.json that provide granular control over settings.
To provide best experience, Pyright requires packages to be type annotated and/or have stub files. The Python community is currently in a transition phase where package authors are actively looking to provide that. Meanwhile, stub files for well-known packages may also be obtained from 3rd party, for example:
#!/bin/bash
python "$@"
chmod +x $path
coc-settings.json:
"python.pythonPath": "<PUT PATH HERE>"
This way python from your currently activated environment will be used
python3 -m venv .venv
source .venv/bin/activate
deactivate
