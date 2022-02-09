Pyright extension for coc.nvim

Install

:CocInstall coc-pyright

Note: Pyright may not work as expected if can't detect project root correctly, check #521 and Using workspaceFolders in coc.nvim.

Commands

python.runLinting : Run linting

: Run linting python.sortImports : Sort imports by isort

: Sort imports by pyright.version : Show the currently used Pyright version in :messages

: Show the currently used Pyright version in pyright.organizeimports : Organize imports by Pyright

: Organize imports by Pyright pyright.restartserver : This command forces the type checker to discard all of its cached type information and restart analysis. It is useful in cases where new type stubs or libraries have been installed.

: This command forces the type checker to discard all of its cached type information and restart analysis. It is useful in cases where new type stubs or libraries have been installed. pyright.createtypestub : Creates Type Stubs with given module name, for example :CocCommand pyright.createtypestub numpy

Configurations

These configurations are used by coc-pyright , you need to set them in your coc-settings.json .

Configuration Description Default pyright.enable Enable coc-pyright extension true python.analysis.autoImportCompletions Determines whether pyright offers auto-import completions true python.analysis.autoSearchPaths Automatically add common search paths like 'src' true python.analysis.diagnosticMode Analyzes and reports errors for open only or all files in workspace openFilesOnly python.analysis.stubPath Path to directory containing custom type stub files typings python.analysis.typeshedPaths Paths to look for typeshed modules [] python.analysis.diagnosticSeverityOverrides Override the severity levels for individual diagnostics {} python.analysis.typeCheckingMode Defines the default rule set for type checking basic python.analysis.useLibraryCodeForTypes Use library implementations to extract type information true python.pythonPath Path to Python python python.venvPath Path to folder with a list of Virtual Environments "" python.formatting.provider Provider for formatting autopep8 python.formatting.blackPath Custom path to black black python.formatting.blackArgs Arguments passed to black [] python.formatting.blackdPath Custom path to blackd blackd python.formatting.blackdHTTPURL Custom blackd server url "" python.formatting.blackdHTTPHeaders Custom blackd request headers {} python.formatting.yapfPath Custom path to yapf yapf python.formatting.yapfArgs Arguments passed to yapf [] python.formatting.autopep8Path Custom path to autopep8 autopep8 python.formatting.autopep8Args Arguments passed to autopep8 [] python.linting.enabled Whether to lint Python files with external linters true python.linting.flake8Enabled Whether to lint with flake8 false python.linting.banditEnabled Whether to lint with bandit false python.linting.mypyEnabled Whether to lint with mypy false python.linting.pytypeEnabled Whether to lint with pytype false python.linting.pycodestyleEnabled Whether to lint with pycodestyle false python.linting.prospectorEnabled Whether to lint with prospector false python.linting.pydocstyleEnabled Whether to lint with pydocstyleEnabled false python.linting.pylamaEnabled Whether to lint with pylama false python.linting.pylintEnabled Whether to lint with pylint false python.sortImports.path Path to isort script, default using inner version '' python.sortImports.args Arguments passed to isort [] pyright.server Custom pyright-langserver path '' pyright.disableCompletion Disables completion from Pyright, left other LSP features work false pyright.disableDiagnostics Disable diagnostics from Pyright false pyright.completion.importSupport Enable python-import completion source support true pyright.completion.snippetSupport Enable completion snippets support true pyright.organizeimports.provider Organize imports provider, pyright or isort pyright

Additional configuration options can be found in package.json.

Pyright supports pyrightconfig.json that provide granular control over settings.

Python typing and stub files

To provide best experience, Pyright requires packages to be type annotated and/or have stub files. The Python community is currently in a transition phase where package authors are actively looking to provide that. Meanwhile, stub files for well-known packages may also be obtained from 3rd party, for example:

Conda setup

Create the following file:

python " $@ "

Make it executable: chmod +x $path Add the following to your coc-settings.json :

"python.pythonPath" : "<PUT PATH HERE>"

Activate the environment before starting vim

This way python from your currently activated environment will be used

My Workflow with Pyright

create venv in project: python3 -m venv .venv source .venv/bin/activate install modules with pip and work with Pyright deactivate

License

MIT