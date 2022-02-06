Auto pair extension for coc.nvim.

Note you can use other vim auto pairs plugins with coc.nvim, it's a simplified implementation to make auto pairs work like in VSCode.

Note b:coc_paires have renamed to b:coc_pairs

For enhanced <CR> experience, checkout :h coc#on_enter() .

Tips

You should disable/remove other auto pair plugins for this extension work as expected.

When you type a paired character which is just the next character, it would just move to the right by one column.

When the previous content ends with two inserting characters, the characters would just be inserted without inserting the paired character. This makes inserting triple quotes easier.

' only pairs when the character before is not a word character.

only pairs when the character before is not a word character. for < to insert paired > , the previous character should not be an empty space.

Install

In vim/neovim, run this command:

:CocInstall coc-pairs

Features

Insert pair characters automatically.

Buffer local pairs, ex: autocmd FileType tex let b:coc_pairs = [["$", "$"]]

Options

pairs.disableLanguages , list of language ids to disable this extension, default: [] .

, list of language ids to disable this extension, default: . pairs.enableCharacters , list of enabled characters, default: ["(", "[", "{", "<", "'", "\"", "`"] .

, list of enabled characters, default: . pairs.enableBackspace , enable imap for backspace to remove paired characters, default: true , won't work when <bs> is already mapped.

To disable characters for a specified filetypes, you can use b:coc_pairs_disabled , ex:

autocmd FileType markdown let b:coc_pairs_disabled = [ '`' ]

License

MIT