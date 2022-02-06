Auto pair extension for coc.nvim.
Note you can use other vim auto pairs plugins with coc.nvim, it's a simplified implementation to make auto pairs work like in VSCode.
Note
b:coc_paires have renamed to
b:coc_pairs
For enhanced
<CR> experience, checkout
:h coc#on_enter().
' only pairs when the character before is not a word character.
< to insert paired
>, the previous character should not be an empty space.
In vim/neovim, run this command:
:CocInstall coc-pairs
autocmd FileType tex let b:coc_pairs = [["$", "$"]]
pairs.disableLanguages, list of language ids to disable this extension, default:
[].
pairs.enableCharacters, list of enabled characters, default:
["(", "[", "{", "<", "'", "\"", "`"].
pairs.enableBackspace, enable imap for backspace to remove paired characters,
default:
true, won't work when
<bs> is already mapped.
To disable characters for a specified filetypes, you can use
b:coc_pairs_disabled, ex:
autocmd FileType markdown let b:coc_pairs_disabled = ['`']
MIT