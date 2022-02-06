openbase logo
coc-pairs

by neoclide
1.3.0

Basic auto pairs extension of coc.nvim

Downloads/wk

1.8K

1.8K

240

240

Last Commit

12d ago

12d ago

10

10

Package

0

0

MIT

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

coc-pairs

Auto pair extension for coc.nvim.

Note you can use other vim auto pairs plugins with coc.nvim, it's a simplified implementation to make auto pairs work like in VSCode.

Note b:coc_paires have renamed to b:coc_pairs

For enhanced <CR> experience, checkout :h coc#on_enter().

Tips

  • You should disable/remove other auto pair plugins for this extension work as expected.
  • When you type a paired character which is just the next character, it would just move to the right by one column.
  • When the previous content ends with two inserting characters, the characters would just be inserted without inserting the paired character. This makes inserting triple quotes easier.
  • ' only pairs when the character before is not a word character.
  • for < to insert paired >, the previous character should not be an empty space.

Install

In vim/neovim, run this command:

:CocInstall coc-pairs

Features

  • Insert pair characters automatically.
  • Buffer local pairs, ex: autocmd FileType tex let b:coc_pairs = [["$", "$"]]

Options

  • pairs.disableLanguages, list of language ids to disable this extension, default: [].
  • pairs.enableCharacters, list of enabled characters, default: ["(", "[", "{", "<", "'", "\"", "`"].
  • pairs.enableBackspace, enable imap for backspace to remove paired characters, default: true, won't work when <bs> is already mapped.

To disable characters for a specified filetypes, you can use b:coc_pairs_disabled, ex:

autocmd FileType markdown let b:coc_pairs_disabled = ['`']

License

MIT

