Fork of vscode-java to works with coc.nvim.
:CocInstall coc-java
Note: this extension would download latest jdt.ls for you when not found.
Note: You can manually download jdt.ls and extract the content to data
folder of coc-java, get the folder path by
:echo coc#util#extension_root().'/coc-java-data/server' in your vim.
The path to the Java Development Kit is searched in the following order:
java.home setting in coc.nvim settings (workspace then user settings)
JDK_HOME environment variable
JAVA_HOME environment variable
This JDK will be used to launch the Java Language Server. And by default, will be used to compile your projects.
If you need to compile your projects against a different JDK version, it's recommended you configure the
java.configuration.runtimes property in your user settings, eg:
"java.configuration.runtimes": [
{
"name": "JavaSE-1.11",
"path": "/path/to/jdk-11",
},
{
"name": "JavaSE-11",
"path": "/path/to/jdk-11",
},
{
"name": "JavaSE-14",
"path": "/path/to/jdk-14",
"default": true
},
]
The default runtime will be used when you open standalone Java files.
Please note that Gradle-based Android projects are not supported.
The following commands are available:
java.updateLanguageServer: download latest jdt.ls from eclipse.org.
java.projectConfiguration.update: is available when the editor is focused on a Maven pom.xml or a Gradle file. It forces project configuration / classpath updates (eg. dependency changes or Java compilation level), according to the project build descriptor.
java.open.serverLog: opens the Java Language Server log file, useful for troubleshooting problems.
java.workspace.compile: manually triggers compilation of the workspace.
java.action.organizeImports: Organize imports in the currently opened Java file.
java.open.formatter.settings: Open the Eclipse formatter settings. Creates a new settings file if none exists.
java.clean.workspace: Clean the Java language server workspace.
The following settings are supported:
java.enabled: When false, coc-java is disabled, default
true.
java.home : Absolute path to JDK home folder used to launch the Java Language Server. Requires coc server restart.
java.jdt.ls.vmargs : Extra VM arguments used to launch the Java Language Server. Requires coc server restart.
java.jdt.ls.home : Directory contains jdt.ls server, would be used instead of bundled server when specified.
java.errors.incompleteClasspath.severity : Specifies the severity of the message when the classpath is incomplete for a Java file. Supported values are
ignore,
info,
warning,
error.
java.trace.server : Traces the communication between coc-java and the Java language server.
java.configuration.updateBuildConfiguration : Specifies how modifications on build files update the Java classpath/configuration. Supported values are
disabled (nothing happens),
interactive (asks about updating on every modification),
automatic (updating is automatically triggered).
java.configuration.maven.userSettings : Absolute path to Maven's settings.xml.
java.configuration.runtimes: Map Java Execution Environments to local JDKs.
java.referencesCodeLens.enabled : Enable/disable the references code lenses.
java.implementationsCodeLens.enabled : Enable/disable the implementations code lenses.
java.signatureHelp.enabled : Enable/disable signature help support (triggered on
().
java.contentProvider.preferred : Preferred content provider (see 3rd party decompilers available in vscode-java-decompiler).
java.import.exclusions : Exclude folders from import via glob patterns. Use
! to negate patterns to allow subfolders imports. You have to include a parent directory. The order is important.
java.import.gradle.enabled : Enable/disable the Gradle importer.
java.import.gradle.wrapper.enabled: Use Gradle from the 'gradle-wrapper.properties' file. Defaults to
true.
java.import.gradle.version: Use Gradle from the specific version if the Gradle wrapper is missing or disabled.
java.import.gradle.home: Use Gradle from the specified local installation directory or GRADLE_HOME if the Gradle wrapper is missing or disabled and no 'java.import.gradle.version' is specified.
java.import.gradle.arguments: Arguments to pass to Gradle.
java.import.gradle.java.home: Specifies the location to the JVM used to run the Gradle daemon.
java.import.gradle.jvmArguments: JVM arguments to pass to Gradle.
java.import.gradle.user.home: setting for GRADLE_USER_HOME.
java.import.gradle.offline.enabled: Enable/disable the Gradle offline mode. Defaults to
false.
java.import.maven.enabled : Enable/disable the Maven importer.
java.imports.gradle.wrapper.checksums: Defines allowed/disallowed SHA-256 checksums of Gradle Wrappers.
java.autobuild.enabled : Enable/disable the 'auto build'.
java.maxConcurrentBuilds: Set max simultaneous project builds.
java.clean.workspace : Clean the Java language server workspace.
java.completion.enabled : Enable/disable code completion support.
java.completion.overwrite : When set to true, code completion overwrites the current text. When set to false, code is simply added instead.
java.completion.guessMethodArguments : When set to true, method arguments are guessed when a method is selected from as list of code assist proposals.
java.completion.filteredTypes: Defines the type filters. All types whose fully qualified name matches the selected filter strings will be ignored in content assist or quick fix proposals and when organizing imports. For example 'java.awt.*' will hide all types from the awt packages.
java.completion.favoriteStaticMembers : Defines a list of static members or types with static members.
java.completion.importOrder : Defines the sorting order of import statements.
java.completion.maxResults: Maximum number of completion results (not including snippets).
0 (the default value) disables the limit, all results are returned. In case of performance problems, consider setting a sensible limit..
java.progressReports.enabled : [Experimental] Enable/disable progress reports from background processes on the server.
java.format.enabled : Enable/disable the default Java formatter.
java.format.settings.url : Specifies the url or file path to the Eclipse formatter xml settings.
java.format.settings.profile : Optional formatter profile name from the Eclipse formatter settings.
java.format.comments.enabled : Includes the comments during code formatting.
java.format.onType.enabled : Enable/disable on-type formatting (triggered on
;,
} or
<return>).
java.foldingRange.enabled: Enable/disable smart folding range support. If disabled, it will use the default indentation-based folding range provided by coc-java.
java.maven.downloadSources: Enable/disable eager download of Maven source artifacts.
java.maven.updateSnapshots: Force update of Snapshots/Releases. Defaults to
false.
java.codeGeneration.hashCodeEquals.useInstanceof: Use 'instanceof' to compare types when generating the hashCode and equals methods. Defaults to
false.
java.codeGeneration.hashCodeEquals.useJava7Objects: Use Objects.hash and Objects.equals when generating the hashCode and equals methods. This setting only applies to Java 7 and higher. Defaults to
false.
java.codeGeneration.useBlocks: Use blocks in 'if' statements when generating the methods. Defaults to
false.
java.codeGeneration.generateComments: Generate method comments when generating the methods. Defaults to
false.
java.codeGeneration.toString.template: The template for generating the toString method. Defaults to
${object.className} [${member.name()}=${member.value}, ${otherMembers}].
java.codeGeneration.toString.codeStyle: The code style for generating the toString method. Defaults to
STRING_CONCATENATION.
java.codeGeneration.toString.skipNullValues: Skip null values when generating the toString method. Defaults to
false.
java.codeGeneration.toString.listArrayContents: List contents of arrays instead of using native toString(). Defaults to
true.
java.codeGeneration.toString.limitElements: Limit number of items in arrays/collections/maps to list, if 0 then list all. Defaults to
0.
java.saveActions.organizeImports : Enable/disable auto organize imports on save action.
java.selectionRange.enabled: Enable/disable Smart Selection support for Java. Disabling this option will not affect the coc-java built-in word-based and bracket-based smart selection.
java.project.referencedLibraries: Configure glob patterns for referencing local libraries to a Java project.
java.references.includeAccessors: Include getter, setter and builder/constructor when finding references. Default to true.
java.sources.organizeImports.starThreshold: Specifies the number of imports added before a star-import declaration is used, default is 99.
java.sources.organizeImports.staticStarThreshold: Specifies the number of static imports added before a star-import declaration is used, default is 99.
java.project.resourceFilters: Excludes files and folders from being refreshed by the Java Language Server, which can improve the overall performance. For example, ["node_modules",".git"] will exclude all files and folders named 'node_modules' or '.git'. Defaults to ["node_modules",".git"].
java.templates.fileHeader: Specifies the file header comment for new Java file. Supports configuring multi-line comments with an array of strings, and using \${variable} to reference the predefined variables.
java.templates.typeComment: Specifies the type comment for new Java type. Supports configuring multi-line comments with an array of strings, and using \${variable} to reference the predefined variables.
:messages to get echoed messages in vim.
JDT.LS would be in your statusline when you have statusline integration with coc.nvim.
"java.trace.server": "verbose" in
your settings file, then check output by
:CocCommand workspace.showOutput java
:CocCommand java.open.serverLog to open log of jdt.ls.
:CocCommand java.clean.workspace to clean workspace cache.
EPL 1.0, See LICENSE for more information.