Fork of vscode-java to works with coc.nvim.

Quick Start

Install this extension by run command:

:CocInstall coc-java

If you do not have a Java Development Kit correctly set Download and install a recent Java Development Kit (latest Java 11 is the minimum requirement). Extension is activated when you first access a Java file Recognizes projects with Maven or Gradle build files in the directory hierarchy.

Note: this extension would download latest jdt.ls for you when not found.

Note: You can manually download jdt.ls and extract the content to data folder of coc-java, get the folder path by :echo coc#util#extension_root().'/coc-java-data/server' in your vim.

Setting the JDK

The path to the Java Development Kit is searched in the following order:

the java.home setting in coc.nvim settings (workspace then user settings)

setting in coc.nvim settings (workspace then user settings) the JDK_HOME environment variable

environment variable the JAVA_HOME environment variable

environment variable on the current system path

This JDK will be used to launch the Java Language Server. And by default, will be used to compile your projects.

If you need to compile your projects against a different JDK version, it's recommended you configure the java.configuration.runtimes property in your user settings, eg:

"java.configuration.runtimes" : [ { "name" : "JavaSE-1.11" , "path" : "/path/to/jdk-11" , }, { "name" : "JavaSE-11" , "path" : "/path/to/jdk-11" , }, { "name" : "JavaSE-14" , "path" : "/path/to/jdk-14" , "default" : true }, ]

The default runtime will be used when you open standalone Java files.

Features

Maven pom.xml project support

Basic Gradle Java project support

As you type reporting of parsing and compilation errors

Code completion

Code actions / Refactoring

Javadoc hovers

Organize imports

Type search

Code outline

Code navigation

Code lens (references/implementations)

Highlights

Code formatting (on-type/selection/file)

Code snippets

Annotation processing support (automatic for Maven projects)

Please note that Gradle-based Android projects are not supported.

Available commands

The following commands are available:

java.updateLanguageServer : download latest jdt.ls from eclipse.org.

: download latest jdt.ls from eclipse.org. java.projectConfiguration.update : is available when the editor is focused on a Maven pom.xml or a Gradle file. It forces project configuration / classpath updates (eg. dependency changes or Java compilation level), according to the project build descriptor.

: is available when the editor is focused on a Maven pom.xml or a Gradle file. It forces project configuration / classpath updates (eg. dependency changes or Java compilation level), according to the project build descriptor. java.open.serverLog : opens the Java Language Server log file, useful for troubleshooting problems.

: opens the Java Language Server log file, useful for troubleshooting problems. java.workspace.compile : manually triggers compilation of the workspace.

: manually triggers compilation of the workspace. java.action.organizeImports : Organize imports in the currently opened Java file.

: Organize imports in the currently opened Java file. java.open.formatter.settings : Open the Eclipse formatter settings. Creates a new settings file if none exists.

: Open the Eclipse formatter settings. Creates a new settings file if none exists. java.clean.workspace : Clean the Java language server workspace.

Supported settings

The following settings are supported:

java.enabled : When false, coc-java is disabled, default true .

: When false, coc-java is disabled, default . java.home : Absolute path to JDK home folder used to launch the Java Language Server. Requires coc server restart.

: Absolute path to JDK home folder used to launch the Java Language Server. Requires coc server restart. java.jdt.ls.vmargs : Extra VM arguments used to launch the Java Language Server. Requires coc server restart.

: Extra VM arguments used to launch the Java Language Server. Requires coc server restart. java.jdt.ls.home : Directory contains jdt.ls server, would be used instead of bundled server when specified.

: Directory contains jdt.ls server, would be used instead of bundled server when specified. java.errors.incompleteClasspath.severity : Specifies the severity of the message when the classpath is incomplete for a Java file. Supported values are ignore , info , warning , error .

: Specifies the severity of the message when the classpath is incomplete for a Java file. Supported values are , , , . java.trace.server : Traces the communication between coc-java and the Java language server.

: Traces the communication between coc-java and the Java language server. java.configuration.updateBuildConfiguration : Specifies how modifications on build files update the Java classpath/configuration. Supported values are disabled (nothing happens), interactive (asks about updating on every modification), automatic (updating is automatically triggered).

: Specifies how modifications on build files update the Java classpath/configuration. Supported values are (nothing happens), (asks about updating on every modification), (updating is automatically triggered). java.configuration.maven.userSettings : Absolute path to Maven's settings.xml.

: Absolute path to Maven's settings.xml. java.configuration.runtimes : Map Java Execution Environments to local JDKs.

: Map Java Execution Environments to local JDKs. java.referencesCodeLens.enabled : Enable/disable the references code lenses.

: Enable/disable the references code lenses. java.implementationsCodeLens.enabled : Enable/disable the implementations code lenses.

: Enable/disable the implementations code lenses. java.signatureHelp.enabled : Enable/disable signature help support (triggered on ( ).

: Enable/disable signature help support (triggered on ). java.contentProvider.preferred : Preferred content provider (see 3rd party decompilers available in vscode-java-decompiler).

: Preferred content provider (see 3rd party decompilers available in vscode-java-decompiler). java.import.exclusions : Exclude folders from import via glob patterns. Use ! to negate patterns to allow subfolders imports. You have to include a parent directory. The order is important.

: Exclude folders from import via glob patterns. Use to negate patterns to allow subfolders imports. You have to include a parent directory. The order is important. java.import.gradle.enabled : Enable/disable the Gradle importer.

: Enable/disable the Gradle importer. Specify the Gradle distribution used by the Java extension: java.import.gradle.wrapper.enabled : Use Gradle from the 'gradle-wrapper.properties' file. Defaults to true . java.import.gradle.version : Use Gradle from the specific version if the Gradle wrapper is missing or disabled. java.import.gradle.home : Use Gradle from the specified local installation directory or GRADLE_HOME if the Gradle wrapper is missing or disabled and no 'java.import.gradle.version' is specified.

java.import.gradle.arguments : Arguments to pass to Gradle.

: Arguments to pass to Gradle. java.import.gradle.java.home : Specifies the location to the JVM used to run the Gradle daemon.

: Specifies the location to the JVM used to run the Gradle daemon. java.import.gradle.jvmArguments : JVM arguments to pass to Gradle.

: JVM arguments to pass to Gradle. java.import.gradle.user.home : setting for GRADLE_USER_HOME.

: setting for GRADLE_USER_HOME. java.import.gradle.offline.enabled : Enable/disable the Gradle offline mode. Defaults to false .

: Enable/disable the Gradle offline mode. Defaults to . java.import.maven.enabled : Enable/disable the Maven importer.

: Enable/disable the Maven importer. java.imports.gradle.wrapper.checksums : Defines allowed/disallowed SHA-256 checksums of Gradle Wrappers.

: Defines allowed/disallowed SHA-256 checksums of Gradle Wrappers. java.autobuild.enabled : Enable/disable the 'auto build'.

: Enable/disable the 'auto build'. java.maxConcurrentBuilds : Set max simultaneous project builds.

: Set max simultaneous project builds. java.clean.workspace : Clean the Java language server workspace.

: Clean the Java language server workspace. java.completion.enabled : Enable/disable code completion support.

: Enable/disable code completion support. java.completion.overwrite : When set to true, code completion overwrites the current text. When set to false, code is simply added instead.

: When set to true, code completion overwrites the current text. When set to false, code is simply added instead. java.completion.guessMethodArguments : When set to true, method arguments are guessed when a method is selected from as list of code assist proposals.

: When set to true, method arguments are guessed when a method is selected from as list of code assist proposals. java.completion.filteredTypes : Defines the type filters. All types whose fully qualified name matches the selected filter strings will be ignored in content assist or quick fix proposals and when organizing imports. For example 'java.awt.*' will hide all types from the awt packages.

: Defines the type filters. All types whose fully qualified name matches the selected filter strings will be ignored in content assist or quick fix proposals and when organizing imports. For example 'java.awt.*' will hide all types from the awt packages. java.completion.favoriteStaticMembers : Defines a list of static members or types with static members.

: Defines a list of static members or types with static members. java.completion.importOrder : Defines the sorting order of import statements.

: Defines the sorting order of import statements. java.completion.maxResults : Maximum number of completion results (not including snippets). 0 (the default value) disables the limit, all results are returned. In case of performance problems, consider setting a sensible limit..

: Maximum number of completion results (not including snippets). (the default value) disables the limit, all results are returned. In case of performance problems, consider setting a sensible limit.. java.progressReports.enabled : [Experimental] Enable/disable progress reports from background processes on the server.

: [Experimental] Enable/disable progress reports from background processes on the server. java.format.enabled : Enable/disable the default Java formatter.

: Enable/disable the default Java formatter. java.format.settings.url : Specifies the url or file path to the Eclipse formatter xml settings.

: Specifies the url or file path to the Eclipse formatter xml settings. java.format.settings.profile : Optional formatter profile name from the Eclipse formatter settings.

: Optional formatter profile name from the Eclipse formatter settings. java.format.comments.enabled : Includes the comments during code formatting.

: Includes the comments during code formatting. java.format.onType.enabled : Enable/disable on-type formatting (triggered on ; , } or <return> ).

: Enable/disable on-type formatting (triggered on , or ). java.foldingRange.enabled : Enable/disable smart folding range support. If disabled, it will use the default indentation-based folding range provided by coc-java.

: Enable/disable smart folding range support. If disabled, it will use the default indentation-based folding range provided by coc-java. java.maven.downloadSources : Enable/disable eager download of Maven source artifacts.

: Enable/disable eager download of Maven source artifacts. java.maven.updateSnapshots : Force update of Snapshots/Releases. Defaults to false .

: Force update of Snapshots/Releases. Defaults to . java.codeGeneration.hashCodeEquals.useInstanceof : Use 'instanceof' to compare types when generating the hashCode and equals methods. Defaults to false .

: Use 'instanceof' to compare types when generating the hashCode and equals methods. Defaults to . java.codeGeneration.hashCodeEquals.useJava7Objects : Use Objects.hash and Objects.equals when generating the hashCode and equals methods. This setting only applies to Java 7 and higher. Defaults to false .

: Use Objects.hash and Objects.equals when generating the hashCode and equals methods. This setting only applies to Java 7 and higher. Defaults to . java.codeGeneration.useBlocks : Use blocks in 'if' statements when generating the methods. Defaults to false .

: Use blocks in 'if' statements when generating the methods. Defaults to . java.codeGeneration.generateComments : Generate method comments when generating the methods. Defaults to false .

: Generate method comments when generating the methods. Defaults to . java.codeGeneration.toString.template : The template for generating the toString method. Defaults to ${object.className} [${member.name()}=${member.value}, ${otherMembers}] .

: The template for generating the toString method. Defaults to . java.codeGeneration.toString.codeStyle : The code style for generating the toString method. Defaults to STRING_CONCATENATION .

: The code style for generating the toString method. Defaults to . java.codeGeneration.toString.skipNullValues : Skip null values when generating the toString method. Defaults to false .

: Skip null values when generating the toString method. Defaults to . java.codeGeneration.toString.listArrayContents : List contents of arrays instead of using native toString(). Defaults to true .

: List contents of arrays instead of using native toString(). Defaults to . java.codeGeneration.toString.limitElements : Limit number of items in arrays/collections/maps to list, if 0 then list all. Defaults to 0 .

: Limit number of items in arrays/collections/maps to list, if 0 then list all. Defaults to . java.saveActions.organizeImports : Enable/disable auto organize imports on save action.

: Enable/disable auto organize imports on save action. java.selectionRange.enabled : Enable/disable Smart Selection support for Java. Disabling this option will not affect the coc-java built-in word-based and bracket-based smart selection.

: Enable/disable Smart Selection support for Java. Disabling this option will not affect the coc-java built-in word-based and bracket-based smart selection. java.project.referencedLibraries : Configure glob patterns for referencing local libraries to a Java project.

: Configure glob patterns for referencing local libraries to a Java project. java.references.includeAccessors : Include getter, setter and builder/constructor when finding references. Default to true.

: Include getter, setter and builder/constructor when finding references. Default to true. java.sources.organizeImports.starThreshold : Specifies the number of imports added before a star-import declaration is used, default is 99.

: Specifies the number of imports added before a star-import declaration is used, default is 99. java.sources.organizeImports.staticStarThreshold : Specifies the number of static imports added before a star-import declaration is used, default is 99.

: Specifies the number of static imports added before a star-import declaration is used, default is 99. java.project.resourceFilters : Excludes files and folders from being refreshed by the Java Language Server, which can improve the overall performance. For example, ["node_modules",".git"] will exclude all files and folders named 'node_modules' or '.git'. Defaults to ["node_modules",".git"].

: Excludes files and folders from being refreshed by the Java Language Server, which can improve the overall performance. For example, ["node_modules",".git"] will exclude all files and folders named 'node_modules' or '.git'. Defaults to ["node_modules",".git"]. java.templates.fileHeader : Specifies the file header comment for new Java file. Supports configuring multi-line comments with an array of strings, and using \${variable} to reference the predefined variables.

: Specifies the file header comment for new Java file. Supports configuring multi-line comments with an array of strings, and using \${variable} to reference the predefined variables. java.templates.typeComment : Specifies the type comment for new Java type. Supports configuring multi-line comments with an array of strings, and using \${variable} to reference the predefined variables.

Troubleshooting

Run :messages to get echoed messages in vim.

to get echoed messages in vim. Text JDT.LS would be in your statusline when you have statusline integration with coc.nvim.

would be in your statusline when you have statusline integration with coc.nvim. Enable verbose trace for jdt.ls by add "java.trace.server": "verbose" in your settings file, then check output by :CocCommand workspace.showOutput java

in your settings file, then check output by Run :CocCommand java.open.serverLog to open log of jdt.ls.

to open log of jdt.ls. Try :CocCommand java.clean.workspace to clean workspace cache.

License

EPL 1.0, See LICENSE for more information.