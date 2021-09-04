This extension will display inline in the editor the size of the imported package. The extension utilizes webpack in order to detect the imported size.
I detail the Why and How in this blog post: https://citw.dev/posts/import-cost
In this project we use lerna for managing the multiple packages.
In order to start working all you need to do is:
$ git clone git@github.com:wix/import-cost.git
$ npm install
$ code packages/import-cost
$ code packages/vscode-import-cost
Once VSCode workspaces are open:
F5 to run tests in
import-cost
F5 to run the
vscode-import-cost extension in debug mode
Thanks to lerna, we have a symbolic link in the
vscode-import-cost node modules folder to the local
import-cost, which makes applying changes very easy. You can verify that link exists by running the following command:
$ ls -la packages/vscode-import-cost/node_modules | grep import-cost
lrwxr-xr-x 1 shahar staff 17 Aug 6 09:38 import-cost -> ../../import-cost
If anything goes wrong and link does not exist, just run the following commands at the root of this project and lerna will sort it out:
$ git clean -xdf
$ npm install
After you make any changes to the
import-cost node module, don't forget to trigger transpilation in order to see those changes when running the
vscode-import-cost extension:
$ npm test
When you are ready to publish a new version of the extension, you first need to publish a new version of
import-cost (unless nothing changed there). This is done by first commiting all your changes, then simply run the following commands:
$ cd packages/import-cost
$ npm version patch | minor | major
$ git commit -a -m "releasing version X.X.X"
$ git push
$ npm publish
Then go ahead and release the extension with almost same steps (except for last one):
$ cd packages/vscode-import-cost
$ npm version patch | minor | major
$ git commit -a -m "releasing version X.X.X"
$ git push
$ git clean -xdf && npm install && vsce publish
See how in the last step we had to clean everything and do a clean
npm install in the extension folder? This is an important step so that
vsce publish will bundle everything correctly when publishing the extension. After that's done, you'll need to run following command so that lerna will sort everything out again:
$ cd ../..
$ git clean -xdf
$ npm install
Don't forget to update README.md with details of what is new in the released version...