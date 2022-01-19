Html language server extension for coc.nvim.

Code changed from html extension of VSCode

In your vim/neovim, run command:

html.enable: default: true

html.execArgv: default: []

html.filetypes: default: ["html","handlebars","htmldjango","blade"]

html.customData: A list of relative file paths pointing to JSON files following the custom data format.



coc-html loads custom data on startup to enhance its HTML support for the custom HTML tags, attributes and attribute values you specify in the JSON files.



The file paths are relative to workspace and only workspace folder settings are considered. default: []

html.completion.attributeDefaultValue: Controls the default value for attributes when completion is accepted, default: "doublequotes" Valid options: ["doublequotes", "singlequotes", "empty"]

html.format.enable: Enable/disable default HTML formatter, default: true

html.format.wrapLineLength: Maximum amount of characters per line (0 = disable)., default: 120

html.format.unformatted: List of tags, comma separated, that shouldn't be reformatted. 'null' defaults to all tags listed at https://www.w3.org/TR/html5/dom.html#phrasing-content., default: "wbr"

html.format.contentUnformatted: List of tags, comma separated, where the content shouldn't be reformatted. 'null' defaults to the 'pre' tag., default: "pre,code,textarea"

html.format.indentInnerHtml: Indent <head> and <body> sections, default: false

html.format.preserveNewLines: Controls whether existing line breaks before elements should be preserved. Only works before elements, not inside tags or for text, default: true

html.format.maxPreserveNewLines: List of tags, comma separated, that should have an extra newline before them. 'null', default: null

html.format.indentHandlebars: Format and indent {{#foo}} and {{/foo}} , default: false

html.format.endWithNewline: End with a newline, default: false

html.format.extraLiners: List of tags, comma separated, that should have an extra newline before them. null defaults to \"head, body, /html\" , default: "head, body, /html"

html.format.wrapAttributes: Wrap attributes, default: "auto" Valid options: ["auto", "force", "force-aligned", "force-expand-multiline", "aligned-multiple", "preserve", "preserve-aligned"]

html.format.wrapAttributesIndentSize: Alignment size when using 'force aligned' and 'aligned multiple' in #html.format.wrapAttributes# or null to use the default indent size, default: null

html.format.templating: Honor django, erb, handlebars and php templating language tags, default: false

html.format.unformattedContentDelimiter: Keep text content together between this string, default: ""

html.suggest.html5: Configures if the built-in HTML language support suggests HTML5 tags, properties and values., default: true

html.validate.scripts: Configures if the built-in HTML language support validates embedded scripts., default: true

html.validate.styles: Configures if the built-in HTML language support validates embedded styles., default: true

html.validate.html: Configures if the built-in HTML language support validates HTML., default: true

html.autoClosingTags: Enable/disable autoClosing of HTML tags, default: true

html.autoCreateQuotes: Enable/disable auto creation of quotes for HTML attribute assignment, default: true

html.hover.documentation: Show tag and attribute documentation in hover, default: true

html.hover.references: Show references to MDN in hover, default: true