Html language server extension for coc.nvim.
Code changed from html extension of VSCode
In your vim/neovim, run command:
:CocInstall coc-html
html.enable:
default:
true
html.execArgv:
default:
[]
html.filetypes:
default:
["html","handlebars","htmldjango","blade"]
html.customData:
A list of relative file paths pointing to JSON files following the custom data format.\n\ncoc-html loads custom data on startup to enhance its HTML support for the custom HTML tags, attributes and attribute values you specify in the JSON files.\n\nThe file paths are relative to workspace and only workspace folder settings are considered.
default:
[]
html.completion.attributeDefaultValue:
Controls the default value for attributes when completion is accepted, default:
"doublequotes"
Valid options: ["doublequotes", "singlequotes", "empty"]
html.format.enable:
Enable/disable default HTML formatter, default:
true
html.format.wrapLineLength:
Maximum amount of characters per line (0 = disable)., default:
120
html.format.unformatted:
List of tags, comma separated, that shouldn't be reformatted. 'null' defaults to all tags listed at https://www.w3.org/TR/html5/dom.html#phrasing-content., default:
"wbr"
html.format.contentUnformatted:
List of tags, comma separated, where the content shouldn't be reformatted. 'null' defaults to the 'pre' tag., default:
"pre,code,textarea"
html.format.indentInnerHtml:
Indent
<head> and
<body> sections, default:
false
html.format.preserveNewLines:
Controls whether existing line breaks before elements should be preserved. Only works before elements, not inside tags or for text, default:
true
html.format.maxPreserveNewLines:
List of tags, comma separated, that should have an extra newline before them. 'null', default:
null
html.format.indentHandlebars:
Format and indent
{{#foo}} and
{{/foo}}, default:
false
html.format.endWithNewline:
End with a newline, default:
false
html.format.extraLiners:
List of tags, comma separated, that should have an extra newline before them.
null defaults to
\"head, body, /html\", default:
"head, body, /html"
html.format.wrapAttributes:
Wrap attributes, default:
"auto"
Valid options: ["auto", "force", "force-aligned", "force-expand-multiline", "aligned-multiple", "preserve", "preserve-aligned"]
html.format.wrapAttributesIndentSize:
Alignment size when using 'force aligned' and 'aligned multiple' in
#html.format.wrapAttributes# or
null to use the default indent size, default:
null
html.format.templating:
Honor django, erb, handlebars and php templating language tags, default:
false
html.format.unformattedContentDelimiter:
Keep text content together between this string, default:
""
html.suggest.html5:
Configures if the built-in HTML language support suggests HTML5 tags, properties and values., default:
true
html.validate.scripts:
Configures if the built-in HTML language support validates embedded scripts., default:
true
html.validate.styles:
Configures if the built-in HTML language support validates embedded styles., default:
true
html.validate.html:
Configures if the built-in HTML language support validates HTML., default:
true
html.autoClosingTags:
Enable/disable autoClosing of HTML tags, default:
true
html.autoCreateQuotes:
Enable/disable auto creation of quotes for HTML attribute assignment, default:
true
html.hover.documentation:
Show tag and attribute documentation in hover, default:
true
html.hover.references:
Show references to MDN in hover, default:
true
html.trace.server:
Traces the communication between coc.nvim and the HTML language server, default:
"off"
Valid options: ["off","messages","verbose"]
Trigger completion in
coc-settings.json for complete list.
Q: I can't select the complete item by
<C-n> and
<C-p>
A: Some completion item requires insert position after current cursor position
which is invalid for
<C-n> and
<C-p> on vim, you can use
<up> and
<down>
key for selection, or use api
coc#_select_confirm() to select and confirm
selection which is recommended.
MIT