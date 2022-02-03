Go language server extension using gopls for coc.nvim .

Install

In your vim/neovim, run this command:

:CocInstall coc-go

Features

See gopls

Commands

Additional to commands provided by gopls, this extensions provides these commands:

Key Description go.gopls.tidy Run gopls.tidy LSP command go.impl.cursor Generate interface stubs go.install.gomodifytags Install / update gomodifytags go.install.goplay Install / update goplay go.install.gopls Install / update gopls go.install.gotests Install / update gotests go.install.impl Install / update impl go.install.tools Install / update all tools go.playground Run on go playground go.tags.add Add tags to struct fields go.tags.add.line Add tags to struct field in current line go.tags.add.prompt Add tags to struct fields (prompt) go.tags.clear Remove all tags from struct fields go.tags.clear.line Remove all tags from struct fields in current line go.tags.remove Remove tags from struct fields go.tags.remove.line Remove tags from struct field in current line go.tags.remove.prompt Remove tags from struct fields (prompt) go.test.generate.exported Generate unit tests for exported functions in file go.test.generate.file Generate unit tests for file go.test.generate.function Generate unit tests for current function go.test.toggle Toggle test file go.version Print extension version

Examples

Add or Remove specific tags CocCommand go .tags .add yaml CocCommand go .tags .add yaml json xml CocCommand go .tags .remove xml

Add missing imports on save autocmd BufWritePre *.go :silent call CocAction('runCommand', 'editor.action.organizeImport')

Map Keys to command autocmd FileType go nmap gtj :CocCommand go.tags.add json<cr> autocmd FileType go nmap gty :CocCommand go.tags.add yaml<cr> autocmd FileType go nmap gtx :CocCommand go.tags.clear<cr>

Snippets

Snippets are imported from golang/vscode-go and require coc-snippets to be installed.

Configuration options

Key Description Default go.checkForUpdates Check for gopls updates on start. install go.disable Disable gopls features {} ‣ completion Disable completion feature (Change requires :CocRestart ) false ‣ diagnostics Disable handle diagnostics (Change requires :CocRestart ) false ‣ workspaceFolders Disable workspaceFolders feature (Change requires :CocRestart ) false go.enable Enable Go extension true go.goplsArgs Arguments passed to gopls (Change requires :CocRestart ) go.goplsEnv ENV passed to gopls (Change requires :CocRestart ) go.goplsOptions See gopls documentation ‣ allowImplicitNetworkAccess This setting is experimental and may be deleted. allowImplicitNetworkAccess disables GOPROXY=off, allowing implicit module downloads rather than requiring user action. false ‣ allowModfileModifications This setting is experimental and may be deleted. allowModfileModifications disables -mod=readonly, allowing imports from out-of-scope modules. false ‣ analyses analyses specify analyses that the user would like to enable or disable. ‣ annotations This setting is experimental and may be deleted. annotations specifies the various kinds of optimization diagnostics that should be reported by the gc_details command. ‣ buildFlags buildFlags is the set of flags passed on to the build system when invoked. ‣ codelenses codelenses overrides the enabled/disabled state of code lenses. ‣ completionBudget This setting is for debugging purposes only. completionBudget is the soft latency goal for completion requests. 100ms ‣ diagnosticsDelay This is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most gopls users. diagnosticsDelay controls the amount of time that gopls waits after the most recent file modification before computing deep diagnostics. 250ms ‣ directoryFilters directoryFilters can be used to exclude unwanted directories from the workspace. ‣ env env adds environment variables to external commands run by gopls , most notably go list . ‣ expandWorkspaceToModule This setting is experimental and may be deleted. expandWorkspaceToModule instructs gopls to adjust the scope of the workspace to find the best available module root. true ‣ experimentalPackageCacheKey This setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalPackageCacheKey controls whether to use a coarser cache key for package type information to increase cache hits. true ‣ experimentalPostfixCompletions This setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalPostfixCompletions enables artifical method snippets such as "someSlice.sort!". true ‣ experimentalUseInvalidMetadata This setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalUseInvalidMetadata enables gopls to fall back on outdated package metadata to provide editor features if the go command fails to load packages for some reason (like an invalid go.mod file). false ‣ experimentalWatchedFileDelay This setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalWatchedFileDelay controls the amount of time that gopls waits for additional workspace/didChangeWatchedFiles notifications to arrive, before processing all such notifications in a single batch. 0s ‣ experimentalWorkspaceModule This setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalWorkspaceModule opts a user into the experimental support for multi-module workspaces. false ‣ gofumpt gofumpt indicates if we should run gofumpt formatting. false ‣ hoverKind hoverKind controls the information that appears in the hover text. FullDocumentation ‣ importShortcut importShortcut specifies whether import statements should link to documentation or go to definitions. Both ‣ linkTarget linkTarget controls where documentation links go. pkg.go.dev ‣ linksInHover linksInHover toggles the presence of links to documentation in hover. true ‣ local local is the equivalent of the goimports -local flag, which puts imports beginning with this string after third-party packages. ‣ matcher This is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most gopls users. matcher sets the algorithm that is used when calculating completion candidates. Fuzzy ‣ memoryMode This setting is experimental and may be deleted. memoryMode controls the tradeoff gopls makes between memory usage and correctness. Normal ‣ semanticTokens This setting is experimental and may be deleted. semanticTokens controls whether the LSP server will send semantic tokens to the client. false ‣ staticcheck This setting is experimental and may be deleted. staticcheck enables additional analyses from staticcheck.io. false ‣ symbolMatcher This is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most gopls users. symbolMatcher sets the algorithm that is used when finding workspace symbols. FastFuzzy ‣ symbolStyle This is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most gopls users. symbolStyle controls how symbols are qualified in symbol responses. Dynamic ‣ templateExtensions templateExtensions gives the extensions of file names that are treateed as template files. ‣ usePlaceholders placeholders enables placeholders for function parameters or struct fields in completion responses. false ‣ verboseOutput This setting is for debugging purposes only. verboseOutput enables additional debug logging. false go.goplsPath Path to gopls bin (Change requires :CocRestart ) go.goplsUseDaemon Run gopls as daemon true go.tags ‣ options Comma separated tag=options pairs to be used by go.tags.add command json=omitempty ‣ skipUnexported If true, skip unexported fields false ‣ tags Comma separated tags to be used by go.tags.add command json ‣ transform Transformation rule used by go.tags.add command to add tags snakecase go.tests ‣ generateFlags Additional command line flags to pass to gotests for generating tests. [] go.trace.server Trace level of gopls off

Trigger completion in coc-settings.json to get complete list.

Example Configuration

{ "go.goplsOptions" : { "completeUnimported" : true } }

Development

Run yarn build or yarn build:watch Link extension: yarn run link / yarn run unlink

FAQ

How does coc-go compare to vim-go ?

With coc-go I do not aim to recreate the features of vim-go . For now, the main goal is to provide a convenient way to install gopls and use it with coc.nvim .

If you need more than the features provided by gopls , you are probably better of with vim-go or govim .

How to use coc-go with wasm?

Add this to you (local) coc-settings.json (run :CocLocalConfig ).

{ "go.goplsEnv" : { "GOOS" : "js" , "GOARCH" : "wasm" , } }

Running gopls as a daemon

coc-go runs gopls as shared daemon by passing -remote=auto to gopls . To disable this behavior set go.goplsUseDaemon to false .

See Running gopls as a daemon for more information.

License

MIT © Josa Gesell.