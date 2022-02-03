openbase logo
coc-go

by Josa Gesell
1.0.0 (see all)

Go language server extension using gopls for coc.nvim.

Readme

coc-go

Go language server extension using gopls for coc.nvim.

Install

In your vim/neovim, run this command:

:CocInstall coc-go

Features

See gopls

Commands

Additional to commands provided by gopls, this extensions provides these commands:

KeyDescription
go.gopls.tidyRun gopls.tidy LSP command
go.impl.cursorGenerate interface stubs
go.install.gomodifytagsInstall / update gomodifytags
go.install.goplayInstall / update goplay
go.install.goplsInstall / update gopls
go.install.gotestsInstall / update gotests
go.install.implInstall / update impl
go.install.toolsInstall / update all tools
go.playgroundRun on go playground
go.tags.addAdd tags to struct fields
go.tags.add.lineAdd tags to struct field in current line
go.tags.add.promptAdd tags to struct fields (prompt)
go.tags.clearRemove all tags from struct fields
go.tags.clear.lineRemove all tags from struct fields in current line
go.tags.removeRemove tags from struct fields
go.tags.remove.lineRemove tags from struct field in current line
go.tags.remove.promptRemove tags from struct fields (prompt)
go.test.generate.exportedGenerate unit tests for exported functions in file
go.test.generate.fileGenerate unit tests for file
go.test.generate.functionGenerate unit tests for current function
go.test.toggleToggle test file
go.versionPrint extension version

Examples

  • Add or Remove specific tags

    CocCommand go.tags.add yaml
CocCommand go.tags.add yaml json xml
CocCommand go.tags.remove xml

  • Add missing imports on save

    autocmd BufWritePre *.go :silent call CocAction('runCommand', 'editor.action.organizeImport')

  • Map Keys to command

    autocmd FileType go nmap gtj :CocCommand go.tags.add json<cr>
autocmd FileType go nmap gty :CocCommand go.tags.add yaml<cr>
autocmd FileType go nmap gtx :CocCommand go.tags.clear<cr>

Snippets

Snippets are imported from golang/vscode-go and require coc-snippets to be installed.

Configuration options

KeyDescriptionDefault
go.checkForUpdatesCheck for gopls updates on start.install
go.disableDisable gopls features{}
‣ completionDisable completion feature (Change requires :CocRestart)false
‣ diagnosticsDisable handle diagnostics (Change requires :CocRestart)false
‣ workspaceFoldersDisable workspaceFolders feature (Change requires :CocRestart)false
go.enableEnable Go extensiontrue
go.goplsArgsArguments passed to gopls (Change requires :CocRestart)
go.goplsEnvENV passed to gopls (Change requires :CocRestart)
go.goplsOptionsSee gopls documentation
‣ allowImplicitNetworkAccessThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. allowImplicitNetworkAccess disables GOPROXY=off, allowing implicit module downloads rather than requiring user action.false
‣ allowModfileModificationsThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. allowModfileModifications disables -mod=readonly, allowing imports from out-of-scope modules.false
‣ analysesanalyses specify analyses that the user would like to enable or disable.
‣ annotationsThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. annotations specifies the various kinds of optimization diagnostics that should be reported by the gc_details command.
‣ buildFlagsbuildFlags is the set of flags passed on to the build system when invoked.
‣ codelensescodelenses overrides the enabled/disabled state of code lenses.
‣ completionBudgetThis setting is for debugging purposes only. completionBudget is the soft latency goal for completion requests.100ms
‣ diagnosticsDelayThis is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most gopls users. diagnosticsDelay controls the amount of time that gopls waits after the most recent file modification before computing deep diagnostics.250ms
‣ directoryFiltersdirectoryFilters can be used to exclude unwanted directories from the workspace.
‣ envenv adds environment variables to external commands run by gopls, most notably go list.
‣ expandWorkspaceToModuleThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. expandWorkspaceToModule instructs gopls to adjust the scope of the workspace to find the best available module root.true
‣ experimentalPackageCacheKeyThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalPackageCacheKey controls whether to use a coarser cache key for package type information to increase cache hits.true
‣ experimentalPostfixCompletionsThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalPostfixCompletions enables artifical method snippets such as "someSlice.sort!".true
‣ experimentalUseInvalidMetadataThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalUseInvalidMetadata enables gopls to fall back on outdated package metadata to provide editor features if the go command fails to load packages for some reason (like an invalid go.mod file).false
‣ experimentalWatchedFileDelayThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalWatchedFileDelay controls the amount of time that gopls waits for additional workspace/didChangeWatchedFiles notifications to arrive, before processing all such notifications in a single batch.0s
‣ experimentalWorkspaceModuleThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalWorkspaceModule opts a user into the experimental support for multi-module workspaces.false
‣ gofumptgofumpt indicates if we should run gofumpt formatting.false
‣ hoverKindhoverKind controls the information that appears in the hover text.FullDocumentation
‣ importShortcutimportShortcut specifies whether import statements should link to documentation or go to definitions.Both
‣ linkTargetlinkTarget controls where documentation links go.pkg.go.dev
‣ linksInHoverlinksInHover toggles the presence of links to documentation in hover.true
‣ locallocal is the equivalent of the goimports -local flag, which puts imports beginning with this string after third-party packages.
‣ matcherThis is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most gopls users. matcher sets the algorithm that is used when calculating completion candidates.Fuzzy
‣ memoryModeThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. memoryMode controls the tradeoff gopls makes between memory usage and correctness.Normal
‣ semanticTokensThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. semanticTokens controls whether the LSP server will send semantic tokens to the client.false
‣ staticcheckThis setting is experimental and may be deleted. staticcheck enables additional analyses from staticcheck.io.false
‣ symbolMatcherThis is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most gopls users. symbolMatcher sets the algorithm that is used when finding workspace symbols.FastFuzzy
‣ symbolStyleThis is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most gopls users. symbolStyle controls how symbols are qualified in symbol responses.Dynamic
‣ templateExtensionstemplateExtensions gives the extensions of file names that are treateed as template files.
‣ usePlaceholdersplaceholders enables placeholders for function parameters or struct fields in completion responses.false
‣ verboseOutputThis setting is for debugging purposes only. verboseOutput enables additional debug logging.false
go.goplsPathPath to gopls bin (Change requires :CocRestart)
go.goplsUseDaemonRun gopls as daemontrue
go.tags
‣ optionsComma separated tag=options pairs to be used by go.tags.add commandjson=omitempty
‣ skipUnexportedIf true, skip unexported fieldsfalse
‣ tagsComma separated tags to be used by go.tags.add commandjson
‣ transformTransformation rule used by go.tags.add command to add tagssnakecase
go.tests
‣ generateFlagsAdditional command line flags to pass to gotests for generating tests.[]
go.trace.serverTrace level of goplsoff

Trigger completion in coc-settings.json to get complete list.

Example Configuration

{
  "go.goplsOptions": {
    "completeUnimported": true
  }
}

Development

  1. Run yarn build or yarn build:watch
  2. Link extension: yarn run link / yarn run unlink

Tools

FAQ

How does coc-go compare to vim-go?

With coc-go I do not aim to recreate the features of vim-go. For now, the main goal is to provide a convenient way to install gopls and use it with coc.nvim.

If you need more than the features provided by gopls, you are probably better of with vim-go or govim.

How to use coc-go with wasm?

Add this to you (local) coc-settings.json (run :CocLocalConfig).

{
  "go.goplsEnv": {
    "GOOS": "js",
    "GOARCH": "wasm",
  }
}

Running gopls as a daemon

coc-go runs gopls as shared daemon by passing -remote=auto to gopls. To disable this behavior set go.goplsUseDaemon to false.

See Running gopls as a daemon for more information.

License

MIT © Josa Gesell.

