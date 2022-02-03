Go language server extension using
gopls
for
coc.nvim.
In your vim/neovim, run this command:
:CocInstall coc-go
See
gopls
Additional to commands provided by gopls, this extensions provides these commands:
|Key
|Description
go.gopls.tidy
|Run gopls.tidy LSP command
go.impl.cursor
|Generate interface stubs
go.install.gomodifytags
|Install / update gomodifytags
go.install.goplay
|Install / update goplay
go.install.gopls
|Install / update gopls
go.install.gotests
|Install / update gotests
go.install.impl
|Install / update impl
go.install.tools
|Install / update all tools
go.playground
|Run on go playground
go.tags.add
|Add tags to struct fields
go.tags.add.line
|Add tags to struct field in current line
go.tags.add.prompt
|Add tags to struct fields (prompt)
go.tags.clear
|Remove all tags from struct fields
go.tags.clear.line
|Remove all tags from struct fields in current line
go.tags.remove
|Remove tags from struct fields
go.tags.remove.line
|Remove tags from struct field in current line
go.tags.remove.prompt
|Remove tags from struct fields (prompt)
go.test.generate.exported
|Generate unit tests for exported functions in file
go.test.generate.file
|Generate unit tests for file
go.test.generate.function
|Generate unit tests for current function
go.test.toggle
|Toggle test file
go.version
|Print extension version
Add or Remove specific tags
CocCommand go.tags.add yaml
CocCommand go.tags.add yaml json xml
CocCommand go.tags.remove xml
Add missing imports on save
autocmd BufWritePre *.go :silent call CocAction('runCommand', 'editor.action.organizeImport')
Map Keys to command
autocmd FileType go nmap gtj :CocCommand go.tags.add json<cr>
autocmd FileType go nmap gty :CocCommand go.tags.add yaml<cr>
autocmd FileType go nmap gtx :CocCommand go.tags.clear<cr>
Snippets are imported from
golang/vscode-go
and require
coc-snippets to be
installed.
|Key
|Description
|Default
go.checkForUpdates
|Check for gopls updates on start.
|install
go.disable
|Disable gopls features
|{}
|‣
completion
|Disable completion feature (Change requires
:CocRestart)
|false
|‣
diagnostics
|Disable handle diagnostics (Change requires
:CocRestart)
|false
|‣
workspaceFolders
|Disable workspaceFolders feature (Change requires
:CocRestart)
|false
go.enable
|Enable Go extension
|true
go.goplsArgs
|Arguments passed to
gopls (Change requires
:CocRestart)
go.goplsEnv
|ENV passed to
gopls (Change requires
:CocRestart)
go.goplsOptions
|See
gopls documentation
|‣
allowImplicitNetworkAccess
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. allowImplicitNetworkAccess disables GOPROXY=off, allowing implicit module downloads rather than requiring user action.
|false
|‣
allowModfileModifications
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. allowModfileModifications disables -mod=readonly, allowing imports from out-of-scope modules.
|false
|‣
analyses
|analyses specify analyses that the user would like to enable or disable.
|‣
annotations
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. annotations specifies the various kinds of optimization diagnostics that should be reported by the gc_details command.
|‣
buildFlags
|buildFlags is the set of flags passed on to the build system when invoked.
|‣
codelenses
|codelenses overrides the enabled/disabled state of code lenses.
|‣
completionBudget
|This setting is for debugging purposes only. completionBudget is the soft latency goal for completion requests.
|100ms
|‣
diagnosticsDelay
|This is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most
gopls users. diagnosticsDelay controls the amount of time that gopls waits after the most recent file modification before computing deep diagnostics.
|250ms
|‣
directoryFilters
|directoryFilters can be used to exclude unwanted directories from the workspace.
|‣
env
|env adds environment variables to external commands run by
gopls, most notably
go list.
|‣
expandWorkspaceToModule
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. expandWorkspaceToModule instructs
gopls to adjust the scope of the workspace to find the best available module root.
|true
|‣
experimentalPackageCacheKey
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalPackageCacheKey controls whether to use a coarser cache key for package type information to increase cache hits.
|true
|‣
experimentalPostfixCompletions
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalPostfixCompletions enables artifical method snippets such as "someSlice.sort!".
|true
|‣
experimentalUseInvalidMetadata
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalUseInvalidMetadata enables gopls to fall back on outdated package metadata to provide editor features if the go command fails to load packages for some reason (like an invalid go.mod file).
|false
|‣
experimentalWatchedFileDelay
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalWatchedFileDelay controls the amount of time that gopls waits for additional workspace/didChangeWatchedFiles notifications to arrive, before processing all such notifications in a single batch.
|0s
|‣
experimentalWorkspaceModule
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. experimentalWorkspaceModule opts a user into the experimental support for multi-module workspaces.
|false
|‣
gofumpt
|gofumpt indicates if we should run gofumpt formatting.
|false
|‣
hoverKind
|hoverKind controls the information that appears in the hover text.
|FullDocumentation
|‣
importShortcut
|importShortcut specifies whether import statements should link to documentation or go to definitions.
|Both
|‣
linkTarget
|linkTarget controls where documentation links go.
|pkg.go.dev
|‣
linksInHover
|linksInHover toggles the presence of links to documentation in hover.
|true
|‣
local
|local is the equivalent of the
goimports -local flag, which puts imports beginning with this string after third-party packages.
|‣
matcher
|This is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most
gopls users. matcher sets the algorithm that is used when calculating completion candidates.
|Fuzzy
|‣
memoryMode
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. memoryMode controls the tradeoff
gopls makes between memory usage and correctness.
|Normal
|‣
semanticTokens
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. semanticTokens controls whether the LSP server will send semantic tokens to the client.
|false
|‣
staticcheck
|This setting is experimental and may be deleted. staticcheck enables additional analyses from staticcheck.io.
|false
|‣
symbolMatcher
|This is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most
gopls users. symbolMatcher sets the algorithm that is used when finding workspace symbols.
|FastFuzzy
|‣
symbolStyle
|This is an advanced setting and should not be configured by most
gopls users. symbolStyle controls how symbols are qualified in symbol responses.
|Dynamic
|‣
templateExtensions
|templateExtensions gives the extensions of file names that are treateed as template files.
|‣
usePlaceholders
|placeholders enables placeholders for function parameters or struct fields in completion responses.
|false
|‣
verboseOutput
|This setting is for debugging purposes only. verboseOutput enables additional debug logging.
|false
go.goplsPath
|Path to
gopls bin (Change requires
:CocRestart)
go.goplsUseDaemon
|Run gopls as daemon
|true
go.tags
|‣
options
|Comma separated tag=options pairs to be used by
go.tags.add command
|json=omitempty
|‣
skipUnexported
|If true, skip unexported fields
|false
|‣
tags
|Comma separated tags to be used by
go.tags.add command
|json
|‣
transform
|Transformation rule used by
go.tags.add command to add tags
|snakecase
go.tests
|‣
generateFlags
|Additional command line flags to pass to
gotests for generating tests.
|[]
go.trace.server
|Trace level of gopls
|off
Trigger completion in
coc-settings.json to get complete list.
{
"go.goplsOptions": {
"completeUnimported": true
}
}
yarn build or
yarn build:watch
yarn run link /
yarn run unlink
coc-go compare to
vim-go?
With
coc-go I do not aim to recreate the features of
vim-go. For now, the
main goal is to provide a convenient way to install
gopls and use it with
coc.nvim.
If you need more than the features provided by
gopls, you are probably better
of with
vim-go or
govim.
coc-go with wasm?
Add this to you (local)
coc-settings.json (run
:CocLocalConfig).
{
"go.goplsEnv": {
"GOOS": "js",
"GOARCH": "wasm",
}
}
gopls as a daemon
coc-go runs
gopls as shared daemon by passing
-remote=auto to
gopls. To
disable this behavior set
go.goplsUseDaemon to
false.
See Running gopls as a daemon for more information.