Git integration of coc.nvim.
Note: many useful features not implemented, it's recommended to use plugin like vim-fugitive at the same time.
In your vim/neovim, run command:
:CocInstall coc-git
g:coc_git_status.
b:coc_git_status.
b:coc_git_blame for statusline, and
addGBlameToVirtualText for inline blames.
issues,
gfiles,
gstatus,
commits,
branches &
bcommits
<Plug>(coc-git-chunkinfo)
<Plug>(coc-git-nextchunk) &
<Plug>(coc-git-prevchunk) ,
git.chunkInfo
git.chunkStage
git.chunkUndo and more.
<Plug>(coc-git-nextconflict),
<Plug>(coc-git-prevconflict),
<Plug>(coc-git-keepcurrent),
<Plug>(coc-git-keepincoming) &
<Plug>(coc-git-keepboth).
Note for GitHub issues completion support:
GITHUB_API_TOKEN=xxx needs to be set in env to fetch issues from private repositories
Note for GitLab issues completion support:
v4 support, which availabled since GitLab 9.0
GITLAB_PRIVATE_TOKEN=XXX needs to be set in env, check Personal access tokens
coc-settings.json, for example
"git.gitlab.hosts": ["gitlab.example.com", "gitlab.com"]
git.command: Command for git, could be absolute path of git executable., default:
"git"
git.remoteName: Remote name for fetch github issues., default:
"origin"
git.browserRemoteName: Remote name for browserOpen and copyUrl., default:
""
git.browserBranchName: Branch name for browserOpen and copyUrl., default:
""
git.urlMode: URL mode for browserOpen and copyUrl, you can set it to
"permalink". default:
"normal"
git.urlFix: a object to configure the url style of copyUrl and browserOpen, make this two command support other git services like gitlab and gitea. default:
{}
git.issueFormat: Formatting string for issue completion. Supported interpolation variables: %i - issue id. %r - repository name. %o - organization/owner name. %t - issue title. %b - issue body. %c - issue created at. %a - issue author. %u - issue url., default:
"#%i"
git.virtualTextPrefix: Prefix of git blame infomation to virtual text, require virtual text feature of neovim., default:
" "
git.addGBlameToVirtualText: Add git blame information to virtual text, require virtual text feature of neovim., default:
false
git.addGBlameToBufferVar: Add git blame information to b:coc_git_blame., default:
false
git.branchCharacter: Branch character used with g:coc_git_status, default:
""
git.changedDecorator: Git changed decorator used with g:coc_git_status, default:
"*"
git.conflictedDecorator: Git conflicted decorator used with g:coc_git_status, default:
"x"
git.stagedDecorator: Git staged decorator used with g:coc_git_status, default:
"●"
git.untrackedDecorator: Git untracked decorator used with g:coc_git_status, default:
"…"
git.enableGlobalStatus: Enable global g:coc_git_status., default:
true
git.enableGutters: Enable gutters in sign column., default:
true
git.realtimeGutters: Update gutters in realtime, default: true., default:
true
git.signPriority: Priority of sign gutters, default to
10.
git.changedSign.text: Text of changed sign., default:
"~"
git.changedSign.hlGroup: Highlight group for changed sign., default:
"DiffChange"
git.addedSign.text: Text of added sign., default:
"+"
git.addedSign.hlGroup: Highlight group for added sign., default:
"DiffAdd"
git.removedSign.text: Text of removed sign., default:
"_"
git.removedSign.hlGroup: Highlight group for removed sign., default:
"DiffDelete"
git.topRemovedSign.text: Text of top removed sign., default:
"‾"
git.topRemovedSign.hlGroup: Highlight group for top removed sign., default:
"DiffDelete"
git.changeRemovedSign.text: Text of change removed sign., default:
"≃"
git.changeRemovedSign.hlGroup: Highlight group for change removed sign., default:
"DiffChange"
git.semanticCommit.filetypes: Enabled filetypes, default:
["gitcommit","gina-commit"]
git.semanticCommit.scope: Commit message with scope field, default:
true
git.splitWindowCommand: Command used when split new window for show commit., default:
"above sp"
git.showCommitInFloating: Show commit in floating or popup window, default:
false
git.gitlab.hosts: Custom GitLab hosts, default:
["gitlab.com"]
git.conflict.enabled: Enable highlight conflict lines, default:
true
git.conflict.current.hlGroup: Highlight group for the current version of a merge conflict, default:
"DiffChange"
git.conflict.incoming.hlGroup: Highlight group for the incoming version of a merge conflict., default:
"DiffAdd"
more information, see package.json
Note for user from vim-gitgutter, if your have highlight groups defined for vim-gitgutter, you can use:
"git.addedSign.hlGroup": "GitGutterAdd",
"git.changedSign.hlGroup": "GitGutterChange",
"git.removedSign.hlGroup": "GitGutterDelete",
"git.topRemovedSign.hlGroup": "GitGutterDelete",
"git.changeRemovedSign.hlGroup": "GitGutterChangeDelete",
g:coc_git_status including git branch and current project status.
b:coc_git_status including changed lines of current buffer.
b:coc_git_blame including blame info of current line.
Example for lightline user:
" lightline
let g:lightline = {
\ 'active': {
\ 'left': [
\ [ 'mode', 'paste' ],
\ [ 'ctrlpmark', 'git', 'diagnostic', 'cocstatus', 'filename', 'method' ]
\ ],
\ 'right':[
\ [ 'filetype', 'fileencoding', 'lineinfo', 'percent' ],
\ [ 'blame' ]
\ ],
\ },
\ 'component_function': {
\ 'blame': 'LightlineGitBlame',
\ }
\ }
function! LightlineGitBlame() abort
let blame = get(b:, 'coc_git_blame', '')
" return blame
return winwidth(0) > 120 ? blame : ''
endfunction
If you're not using statusline plugin, you can add them to statusline by:
set statusline^=%{get(g:,'coc_git_status','')}%{get(b:,'coc_git_status','')}%{get(b:,'coc_git_blame','')}
autocmd User CocGitStatusChange {command}
Triggered after the
g:coc_git_status
b:coc_git_status
b:coc_git_blame has changed.
Could be used for update the statusline.
Create keymappings like:
" navigate chunks of current buffer
nmap [g <Plug>(coc-git-prevchunk)
nmap ]g <Plug>(coc-git-nextchunk)
" navigate conflicts of current buffer
nmap [c <Plug>(coc-git-prevconflict)
nmap ]c <Plug>(coc-git-nextconflict)
" show chunk diff at current position
nmap gs <Plug>(coc-git-chunkinfo)
" show commit contains current position
nmap gc <Plug>(coc-git-commit)
" create text object for git chunks
omap ig <Plug>(coc-git-chunk-inner)
xmap ig <Plug>(coc-git-chunk-inner)
omap ag <Plug>(coc-git-chunk-outer)
xmap ag <Plug>(coc-git-chunk-outer)
Use command
:CocCommand to open commands and type
git. to get all git
related commands.
:CocCommand git.copyUrl Copy url of current line to clipboard
:CocCommand git.chunkInfo Show chunk info under cursor.
:CocCommand git.chunkUndo Undo current chunk.
:CocCommand git.chunkStage Stage current chunk.
:CocCommand git.diffCached Show cached diff in preview window.
:CocCommand git.showCommit Show commit of current chunk.
:CocCommand git.browserOpen Open current line in browser
:CocCommand git.foldUnchanged Fold unchanged lines of current buffer.
:CocCommand git.toggleGutters Toggle git gutters in sign column.
:CocCommand git.push push code of current branch to remote.
To open a specified coc list, you have different ways:
Run
:CocList and select the list by
<CR>.
Run
:CocList and type name of list for completion.
Create keymap for open specified list with list options, like:
nnoremap <silent> <space>g :<C-u>CocList --normal gstatus<CR>
To toggle list mode, use
<C-o> and
i.
To move up&down on insertmode, use
<C-j> and
<C-k>
To run a action, press
<tab> and select the action.
For more advance usage, checkout
:h coc-list.
To enable autocompletion of issues from multiple GitHub repositories, put a comma-separated list of issue repository specifiers in the git config variable
coc-git.issuesources.
An issue repository specifier looks like this:
github/neoclide/coc-git.
Multiple repositories can be specified using comma separation, like this:
github/neoclide/coc-git,github/neoclide/coc.nvim
Q: Virtual text not working.
A: Make sure your neovim support virtual text by command
:echo exists('*nvim_buf_set_virtual_text').
MIT