Git integration of coc.nvim.

Note: many useful features not implemented, it's recommended to use plugin like vim-fugitive at the same time.

Supporting

Install

In your vim/neovim, run command:

:CocInstall coc-git

Why

Always async.

Always refresh on TextChange.

Powerful list support.

Semantic commit and github issues completion support.

Features

Sign support for git status of current buffer.

Git status of current project, by g:coc_git_status .

. Git status of current buffer, by b:coc_git_status .

. Git status of current line, by b:coc_git_blame for statusline, and addGBlameToVirtualText for inline blames.

for statusline, and for inline blames. Git related lists, including issues , gfiles , gstatus , commits , branches & bcommits

, , , , & Keymaps for git chunks, including <Plug>(coc-git-chunkinfo) <Plug>(coc-git-nextchunk) & <Plug>(coc-git-prevchunk) ,

& , Commands for chunks, including git.chunkInfo git.chunkStage git.chunkUndo and more.

and more. Keymaps for git conflicts, including <Plug>(coc-git-nextconflict) , <Plug>(coc-git-prevconflict) , <Plug>(coc-git-keepcurrent) , <Plug>(coc-git-keepincoming) & <Plug>(coc-git-keepboth) .

, , , & . Completion support for semantic commit.

Completion support for GitHub/GitLab issues.

Note for GitHub issues completion support:

GITHUB_API_TOKEN=xxx needs to be set in env to fetch issues from private repositories

Note for GitLab issues completion support:

current only API v4 support, which availabled since GitLab 9.0

support, which availabled since GitLab 9.0 GITLAB_PRIVATE_TOKEN=XXX needs to be set in env, check Personal access tokens

needs to be set in env, check Personal access tokens GitLab host needs to be set in coc-settings.json , for example "git.gitlab.hosts": ["gitlab.example.com", "gitlab.com"]

Configuration

git.command : Command for git, could be absolute path of git executable., default: "git"

git.remoteName : Remote name for fetch github issues., default: "origin"

git.browserRemoteName : Remote name for browserOpen and copyUrl., default: ""

git.browserBranchName : Branch name for browserOpen and copyUrl., default: ""

git.urlMode : URL mode for browserOpen and copyUrl, you can set it to "permalink" . default: "normal"

git.urlFix : a object to configure the url style of copyUrl and browserOpen, make this two command support other git services like gitlab and gitea. default: {}

git.issueFormat : Formatting string for issue completion. Supported interpolation variables: %i - issue id. %r - repository name. %o - organization/owner name. %t - issue title. %b - issue body. %c - issue created at. %a - issue author. %u - issue url., default: "#%i"

git.virtualTextPrefix : Prefix of git blame infomation to virtual text, require virtual text feature of neovim., default: " "

git.addGBlameToVirtualText : Add git blame information to virtual text, require virtual text feature of neovim., default: false

git.addGBlameToBufferVar : Add git blame information to b:coc_git_blame., default: false

git.branchCharacter : Branch character used with g:coc_git_status, default: ""

git.changedDecorator : Git changed decorator used with g:coc_git_status, default: "*"

git.conflictedDecorator : Git conflicted decorator used with g:coc_git_status, default: "x"

git.stagedDecorator : Git staged decorator used with g:coc_git_status, default: "●"

git.untrackedDecorator : Git untracked decorator used with g:coc_git_status, default: "…"

git.enableGlobalStatus : Enable global g:coc_git_status., default: true

git.enableGutters : Enable gutters in sign column., default: true

git.realtimeGutters : Update gutters in realtime, default: true., default: true

git.signPriority : Priority of sign gutters, default to 10 .

git.changedSign.text : Text of changed sign., default: "~"

git.changedSign.hlGroup : Highlight group for changed sign., default: "DiffChange"

git.addedSign.text : Text of added sign., default: "+"

git.addedSign.hlGroup : Highlight group for added sign., default: "DiffAdd"

git.removedSign.text : Text of removed sign., default: "_"

git.removedSign.hlGroup : Highlight group for removed sign., default: "DiffDelete"

git.topRemovedSign.text : Text of top removed sign., default: "‾"

git.topRemovedSign.hlGroup : Highlight group for top removed sign., default: "DiffDelete"

git.changeRemovedSign.text : Text of change removed sign., default: "≃"

git.changeRemovedSign.hlGroup : Highlight group for change removed sign., default: "DiffChange"

git.semanticCommit.filetypes : Enabled filetypes, default: ["gitcommit","gina-commit"]

git.semanticCommit.scope : Commit message with scope field, default: true

git.splitWindowCommand : Command used when split new window for show commit., default: "above sp"

git.showCommitInFloating : Show commit in floating or popup window, default: false

git.gitlab.hosts : Custom GitLab hosts, default: ["gitlab.com"]

git.conflict.enabled : Enable highlight conflict lines, default: true

git.conflict.current.hlGroup : Highlight group for the current version of a merge conflict, default: "DiffChange"

git.conflict.incoming.hlGroup : Highlight group for the incoming version of a merge conflict., default: "DiffAdd"

more information, see package.json

Note for user from vim-gitgutter, if your have highlight groups defined for vim-gitgutter, you can use:

"git.addedSign.hlGroup" : "GitGutterAdd" , "git.changedSign.hlGroup" : "GitGutterChange" , "git.removedSign.hlGroup" : "GitGutterDelete" , "git.topRemovedSign.hlGroup" : "GitGutterDelete" , "git.changeRemovedSign.hlGroup" : "GitGutterChangeDelete" ,

Usage

Statusline integration

g:coc_git_status including git branch and current project status.

including git branch and current project status. b:coc_git_status including changed lines of current buffer.

including changed lines of current buffer. b:coc_git_blame including blame info of current line.

Example for lightline user:

" lightline let g:lightline = { \ 'active': { \ 'left': [ \ [ 'mode', 'paste' ], \ [ 'ctrlpmark', 'git', 'diagnostic', 'cocstatus', 'filename', 'method' ] \ ], \ 'right':[ \ [ 'filetype', 'fileencoding', 'lineinfo', 'percent' ], \ [ 'blame' ] \ ], \ }, \ 'component_function': { \ 'blame': 'LightlineGitBlame', \ } \ } function! LightlineGitBlame() abort let blame = get(b:, 'coc_git_blame', '') " return blame return winwidth(0) > 120 ? blame : '' endfunction

If you're not using statusline plugin, you can add them to statusline by:

set statusline^=%{ get ( g: , 'coc_git_status' , '' )}%{ get ( b: , 'coc_git_status' , '' )}%{ get ( b: , 'coc_git_blame' , '' )}

User autocmd

autocmd User CocGitStatusChange { command }

Triggered after the g:coc_git_status b:coc_git_status b:coc_git_blame has changed.

Could be used for update the statusline.

Keymaps

Create keymappings like:

nmap [g <Plug> (coc-git-prevchunk) nmap ]g <Plug> (coc-git-nextchunk) nmap [ c <Plug> (coc-git-prevconflict) nmap ] c <Plug> (coc-git-nextconflict) nmap gs <Plug> (coc-git-chunkinfo) nmap gc <Plug> (coc-git-commit) omap ig <Plug> (coc-git-chunk-inner) xmap ig <Plug> (coc-git-chunk-inner) omap ag <Plug> (coc-git-chunk-outer) xmap ag <Plug> (coc-git-chunk-outer)

Commands

Use command :CocCommand to open commands and type git. to get all git related commands.

:CocCommand git.copyUrl Copy url of current line to clipboard

Copy url of current line to clipboard :CocCommand git.chunkInfo Show chunk info under cursor.

Show chunk info under cursor. :CocCommand git.chunkUndo Undo current chunk.

Undo current chunk. :CocCommand git.chunkStage Stage current chunk.

Stage current chunk. :CocCommand git.diffCached Show cached diff in preview window.

Show cached diff in preview window. :CocCommand git.showCommit Show commit of current chunk.

Show commit of current chunk. :CocCommand git.browserOpen Open current line in browser

Open current line in browser :CocCommand git.foldUnchanged Fold unchanged lines of current buffer.

Fold unchanged lines of current buffer. :CocCommand git.toggleGutters Toggle git gutters in sign column.

Toggle git gutters in sign column. :CocCommand git.push push code of current branch to remote.

Work with git lists

To open a specified coc list, you have different ways:

Run :CocList and select the list by <CR> .

Run :CocList and type name of list for completion.

Create keymap for open specified list with list options, like: nnoremap <silent> <space> g : <C-u> CocList -- normal gstatus <CR>

To toggle list mode, use <C-o> and i .

To move up&down on insertmode, use <C-j> and <C-k>

To run a action, press <tab> and select the action.

For more advance usage, checkout :h coc-list .

Issue autocomplete from multiple GitHub repositories

To enable autocompletion of issues from multiple GitHub repositories, put a comma-separated list of issue repository specifiers in the git config variable coc-git.issuesources . An issue repository specifier looks like this: github/neoclide/coc-git .

The first part specifies the issue provider, currently only "github" is supported

The second part specifies the organization or owner of the repository

The third part specifies the repository name

Multiple repositories can be specified using comma separation, like this: github/neoclide/coc-git,github/neoclide/coc.nvim

Q: Virtual text not working.

A: Make sure your neovim support virtual text by command :echo exists('*nvim_buf_set_virtual_text') .

