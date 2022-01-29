fzf-preview is a (Neo)vim plugin and coc extension written in TypeScript that provide powerful integration with fzf. It provides multiple presets for fzf and correspondingly powerful preview functionality. It also provides advanced interactive git integration.

Since fzf-preview.vim implements RPC in the Vim script, it will work in both Vim and Neovim if you use the RPC release. It can also be installed as Remote Plugin and coc extensions. If you want to use the integration with coc, install coc extensions.

Introductory Article (Japanese)

This plugin can be easily extended in comparison to fzf.vim.

e.g. Fugitive(launch git commands), bdelete(delete a selected buffer from the buffer list)

TOC

Features

Provides an excellent UI with floating windows by default Supports devicons and output highlighting by default Preview the selected item (with an arbitrary command) Fast file and buffer search by fuzzy matching Search all project files and history Search from file history files using oldfiles and mru Interactive git integration (with Fugitive or Gina) Jump lines from jumplist or changelist Interactive grep and preview from the current project Export the selected items to QuickFix.

Demo

Open file and :bdelete

Interactive git integration (Integrate with Fugitive or Gina)

Grep

Export quickfix and refactor (with vim-qfreplace)

Requirements

Remote Plugin

coc extensions

Optional

Functional

ripgrep (Require FzfPreviewProjectGrep and FzfPreviewDirectoryFiles) (Recommended) https://github.com/BurntSushi/ripgrep

(Recommended) https://github.com/BurntSushi/ripgrep Fugitive (Require git integration) (Recommended) https://github.com/tpope/vim-fugitive

(Recommended) https://github.com/tpope/vim-fugitive Gina (Require git integration) https://github.com/lambdalisue/gina.vim

universal-ctags (Require FzfPreviewCtags and FzfPreviewBufferTags) https://github.com/universal-ctags/ctags

vista.vim (Require FzfPreviewVistaCtags and FzfPreviewVistaBufferCtags) https://github.com/liuchengxu/vista.vim

vim-bookmarks (Require FzfPreviewBookmarks) https://github.com/MattesGroeger/vim-bookmarks

yankround.vim (Require FzfPreviewYankround) https://github.com/LeafCage/yankround.vim

memolist.vim (Require FzfPreviewMemoList and FzfPreviewMemoListGrep) https://github.com/glidenote/memolist.vim

todo-comments.nvim (Require FzfPreviewTodoComments) https://github.com/folke/todo-comments.nvim

GitHub cli (Require FzfPreviewBlamePR) https://github.com/cli/cli

Yarn (Require build latest version) https://classic.yarnpkg.com/

Appearance

When bat is installed you can highlight the preview and see it. Otherwise, head will be used

bat (Add color to the preview) (Recommended) https://github.com/sharkdp/bat

(Recommended) https://github.com/sharkdp/bat vim-devicons (Use devicons) https://github.com/ryanoasis/vim-devicons

Installation

Vim script RPC

Use Dein, vim-plug or any Vim plugin manager of your choice.

Install release/rpc branch.

Plug 'junegunn/fzf' , { 'do' : { -> fzf#install() } } Plug 'yuki-yano/fzf-preview.vim' , { 'branch' : 'release/rpc' }

or

call dein#add( 'junegunn/fzf' , { 'build' : './install --all' , 'merged' : 0 }) call dein#add( 'yuki-yano/fzf-preview.vim' , { 'rev' : 'release/rpc' })

Remote Plugin

Install the npm package neovim to get the remote plugin working.

npm install -g neovim

Use Dein, vim-plug or any Vim plugin manager of your choice.

Install release/remote branch and execute :UpdateRemotePlugins when after installed plugin.

Plug 'junegunn/fzf' , { 'do' : { -> fzf#install() } } Plug 'yuki-yano/fzf-preview.vim' , { 'branch' : 'release/remote' , 'do' : ':UpdateRemotePlugins' }

or

call dein#add( 'junegunn/fzf' , { 'build' : './install --all' , 'merged' : 0 }) call dein#add( 'yuki-yano/fzf-preview.vim' , { 'rev' : 'release/remote' })

coc extensions

Install the fzf, coc.nvim and install coc-fzf-preview

Plug 'junegunn/fzf' , { 'do' : { -> fzf#install() } } Plug 'neoclide/coc.nvim' , { 'branch' : 'release' }

call dein#add( 'junegunn/fzf' , { 'build' : './install --all' , 'merged' : 0 }) call dein#add( 'neoclide/coc.nvim' , { 'rev' : 'release' , 'merged' : 0 })

and

:CocInstall coc-fzf-preview

Usage

Command

Vim script RPC, Remote Plugin, and coc extensions, in that order.

:FzfPreviewProjectFilesRpc :FzfPreviewProjectFiles :CocCommand fzf-preview.ProjectFiles :FzfPreviewGitFilesRpc :FzfPreviewGitFiles :CocCommand fzf-preview.GitFiles :FzfPreviewDirectoryFilesRpc {path or none} :FzfPreviewDirectoryFiles {path or none} :CocCommand fzf-preview.DirectoryFiles :FzfPreviewBuffersRpc :FzfPreviewBuffers :CocCommand fzf-preview.Buffers :FzfPreviewAllBuffersRpc :FzfPreviewAllBuffers :CocCommand fzf-preview.AllBuffers :FzfPreviewProjectOldFilesRpc :CocCommand fzf-preview.ProjectOldFiles :FzfPreviewProjectMruFilesRpc :FzfPreviewProjectMruFiles :CocCommand fzf-preview.ProjectMruFiles :FzfPreviewProjectMrwFilesRpc :FzfPreviewProjectMrwFiles :CocCommand fzf-preview.ProjectMrwFiles :FzfPreviewProjectGrepRpc { args } :FzfPreviewProjectGrep { args } :CocCommand fzf-preview.ProjectGrep { args } :FzfPreviewProjectGrepRecallRpc :FzfPreviewProjectGrepRecall :CocCommand fzf-preview.ProjectGrepRecall :FzfPreviewCtagsRpc :FzfPreviewCtags :CocCommand fzf-preview.Ctags :FzfPreviewBufferTagsRpc :FzfPreviewBufferTags :CocCommand fzf-preview.BufferTags :FzfPreviewOldFilesRpc :FzfPreviewOldFiles :CocCommand fzf-preview.OldFiles :FzfPreviewMruFilesRpc :FzfPreviewMruFiles :CocCommand fzf-preview.MruFiles :FzfPreviewMrwFilesRpc :FzfPreviewMrwFiles :CocCommand fzf-preview.MrwFiles :FzfPreviewQuickFixRpc :FzfPreviewQuickFix :CocCommand fzf-preview.QuickFix :FzfPreviewLocationListRpc :FzfPreviewLocationList :CocCommand fzf-preview.LocationList :FzfPreviewLinesRpc :FzfPreviewLines :CocCommand fzf-preview.Lines :FzfPreviewBufferLinesRpc :FzfPreviewBufferLines :CocCommand fzf-preview.BufferLines :FzfPreviewJumpsRpc :FzfPreviewJumps :CocCommand fzf-preview.Jumps :FzfPreviewChangesRpc :FzfPreviewChanges :CocCommand fzf-preview.Changes :FzfPreviewMarksRpc :CocCommand fzf-preview.Marks :FzfPreviewFromResourcesRpc :FzfPreviewFromResources :CocCommand fzf-preview.FromResources :FzfPreviewCommandPaletteRpc :FzfPreviewCommandPalette :CocCommand fzf-preview.CommandPalette # Grep vim help :FzfPreviewGrepHelpRpc :FzfPreviewGrepHelp :CocCommand fzf-preview.GrepHelp :FzfPreviewGitActionsRpc :FzfPreviewGitActions :CocCommand fzf-preview.GitActions :FzfPreviewGitStatusRpc :FzfPreviewGitStatus :CocCommand fzf-preview.GitStatus :FzfPreviewVimLspReferencesRpc :FzfPreviewVimLspReferences :FzfPreviewVimLspDiagnosticsRpc :FzfPreviewVimLspDiagnostics :FzfPreviewVimLspCurrentDiagnosticsRpc :FzfPreviewVimLspCurrentDiagnostics :FzfPreviewVimLspDefinitionRpc :FzfPreviewVimLspDefinition :FzfPreviewVimLspTypeDefinitionRpc :FzfPreviewVimLspTypeDefinition :FzfPreviewVimLspImplementationsRpc :FzfPreviewVimLspImplementations :FzfPreviewVistaCtagsRpc :FzfPreviewVistaCtags :CocCommand fzf-preview.VistaCtags :FzfPreviewVistaBufferCtagsRpc :FzfPreviewVistaBufferCtags :CocCommand fzf-preview.VistaBufferCtags :FzfPreviewBookmarksRpc :FzfPreviewBookmarks :CocCommand fzf-preview.Bookmarks :FzfPreviewYankroundRpc :FzfPreviewYankround :CocCommand fzf-preview.Yankround :FzfPreviewMemoListRpc :FzfPreviewMemoList :CocCommand fzf-preview.MemoList :FzfPreviewMemoListGrepRpc :FzfPreviewMemoListGrep :CocCommand fzf-preview.MemoListGrep :FzfPreviewTodoCommentsRpc :FzfPreviewTodoComments :CocCommand fzf-preview.TodoComments :FzfPreviewBlamePRRpc :FzfPreviewBlamePR :CocCommand fzf-preview.BlamePR :CocCommand fzf-preview.CocReferences :CocCommand fzf-preview.CocDiagnostics :CocCommand fzf-preview.CocCurrentDiagnostics :CocCommand fzf-preview.CocDefinition :CocCommand fzf-preview.CocTypeDefinition :CocCommand fzf-preview.CocImplementations :CocCommand fzf-preview.CocOutline

Recommended mappings

Vim script RPC

nmap <Leader> f [fzf- p ] xmap <Leader> f [fzf- p ] nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] p : <C-u> FzfPreviewFromResourcesRpc project_mru git <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]gs : <C-u> FzfPreviewGitStatusRpc <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]ga : <C-u> FzfPreviewGitActionsRpc <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] b : <C-u> FzfPreviewBuffersRpc <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]B : <C-u> FzfPreviewAllBuffersRpc <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] o : <C-u> FzfPreviewFromResourcesRpc buffer project_mru <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] <C-o> : <C-u> FzfPreviewJumpsRpc <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]g; : <C-u> FzfPreviewChangesRpc <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]/ : <C-u> FzfPreviewLinesRpc -- add -fzf-arg=-- no - sort -- add -fzf-arg=--query= "'" <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]* : <C-u> FzfPreviewLinesRpc -- add -fzf-arg=-- no - sort -- add -fzf-arg=--query= "'<C-r>=expand('<cword>')<CR>" <CR> nnoremap [fzf- p ] gr : <C-u> FzfPreviewProjectGrepRpc <Space> xnoremap [fzf- p ] gr "sy:FzfPreviewProjectGrepRpc<Space>-F<Space>" <C-r> = substitute ( substitute (@s, '

' , '' , 'g' ), '/' , '\\/' , 'g' ) <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]t : <C-u> FzfPreviewBufferTagsRpc <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]q : <C-u> FzfPreviewQuickFixRpc <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] l : <C-u> FzfPreviewLocationListRpc <CR>

Remote Plugin

nmap <Leader> f [fzf- p ] xmap <Leader> f [fzf- p ] nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] p : <C-u> FzfPreviewFromResources project_mru git <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]gs : <C-u> FzfPreviewGitStatus <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]ga : <C-u> FzfPreviewGitActions <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] b : <C-u> FzfPreviewBuffers <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]B : <C-u> FzfPreviewAllBuffers <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] o : <C-u> FzfPreviewFromResources buffer project_mru <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] <C-o> : <C-u> FzfPreviewJumps <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]g; : <C-u> FzfPreviewChanges <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]/ : <C-u> FzfPreviewLines -- add -fzf-arg=-- no - sort -- add -fzf-arg=--query= "'" <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]* : <C-u> FzfPreviewLines -- add -fzf-arg=-- no - sort -- add -fzf-arg=--query= "'<C-r>=expand('<cword>')<CR>" <CR> nnoremap [fzf- p ] gr : <C-u> FzfPreviewProjectGrep <Space> xnoremap [fzf- p ] gr "sy:FzfPreviewProjectGrep<Space>-F<Space>" <C-r> = substitute ( substitute (@s, '

' , '' , 'g' ), '/' , '\\/' , 'g' ) <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]t : <C-u> FzfPreviewBufferTags <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]q : <C-u> FzfPreviewQuickFix <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] l : <C-u> FzfPreviewLocationList <CR>

coc extensions

nmap <Leader> f [fzf- p ] xmap <Leader> f [fzf- p ] nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] p : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.FromResources project_mru git <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]gs : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.GitStatus <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]ga : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.GitActions <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] b : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.Buffers <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]B : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.AllBuffers <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] o : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.FromResources buffer project_mru <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] <C-o> : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.Jumps <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]g; : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.Changes <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]/ : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.Lines -- add -fzf-arg=-- no - sort -- add -fzf-arg=--query= "'" <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]* : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.Lines -- add -fzf-arg=-- no - sort -- add -fzf-arg=--query= "'<C-r>=expand('<cword>')<CR>" <CR> nnoremap [fzf- p ] gr : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.ProjectGrep <Space> xnoremap [fzf- p ] gr "sy:CocCommand fzf-preview.ProjectGrep<Space>-F<Space>" <C-r> = substitute ( substitute (@s, '

' , '' , 'g' ), '/' , '\\/' , 'g' ) <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]t : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.BufferTags <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ]q : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.QuickFix <CR> nnoremap <silent> [fzf- p ] l : <C-u> CocCommand fzf-preview.LocationList <CR>

Base Fzf window Keymaps

<C-g>, <Esc> Cancel fzf <C-x> Open split <C-v> Open vsplit <C-t> Open tabedit <C-o> Jump to buffer if already open. See :drop. If g:fzf_preview_buffers_jump is set to 1 then it will open the buffer in current window instead. <C-q> Build QuickFix in open-file processes. Execute :bdelete! command from open-buffer and open-bufnr processes. <C-d> Preview page down <C-u> Preview page up ? Toggle display of preview screen

Customization

Optional Configuration Tips

Increase the size of file history:

set viminfo= '1000

Set values for each variable. The default settings are as follows.

let g:fzf_preview_floating_window_rate = 0.9 let g:fzf_preview_direct_window_option = '' let g:fzf_preview_default_fzf_options = { '--reverse' : v:true , '--preview-window' : 'wrap' } let g:fzf_preview_quit_map = 1 let g:fzf_preview_buffers_jump = 0 let g:fzf_preview_command = 'cat' " let g:fzf_preview_command = 'bat --color=always --plain {-1}' " Installed bat let g:fzf_preview_if_binary_command = '[[ "$(file --mime {})" =~ binary ]]' let g:fzf_binary_preview_command = 'echo "{} is a binary file"' let g:fzf_preview_filelist_command = 'git ls-files --exclude-standard' " let g:fzf_preview_filelist_command = 'rg --files --hidden --follow --no-messages -g \!" * * "' " Installed ripgrep let g:fzf_preview_git_files_command = 'git ls-files --exclude-standard' let g:fzf_preview_directory_files_command = 'rg --files --hidden --follow --no-messages -g \!"* *"' let g:fzf_preview_git_status_command = 'git -c color.status=always status --short --untracked-files=all' let g:fzf_preview_git_status_preview_command = "[[ $(git diff --cached -- {-1}) != \"\" ]] && git diff --cached --color=always -- {-1} || " . \ "[[ $(git diff -- {-1}) != \"\" ]] && git diff --color=always -- {-1} || " . \ g:fzf_preview_command let g:fzf_preview_grep_cmd = 'rg --line-number --no-heading --color=never --hidden' let g:fzf_preview_cache_directory = expand ( '~/.cache/vim/fzf_preview' ) let g:fzf_preview_disable_mru = 0 let g:fzf_preview_mru_limit = 1000 let g:fzf_preview_lines_command = 'cat -n' " let g:fzf_preview_lines_command = 'bat --color=always --plain --number' " Installed bat let g:fzf_preview_grep_preview_cmd = expand ( '<sfile>:h:h' ) . '/bin/preview_fzf_grep' let g:fzf_preview_cache_directory = expand ( '~/.cache/vim/fzf_preview' ) let g:fzf_preview_preview_key_bindings = '' let g:fzf_preview_fzf_color_option = '' let g:fzf_preview_custom_processes = {} let g:fzf_preview_fzf_preview_window_option = '' let g:fzf_preview_use_dev_icons = 0 let g:fzf_preview_history_dir = false let g:fzf_preview_dev_icon_prefix_string_length = 3 let g:fzf_preview_dev_icons_limit = 5000 $FZF_PREVIEW_PREVIEW_BAT_THEME = 'OneHalfDark'

Command Options

Commented-out lines are settings for the coc extension.

--processes -- add -fzf-arg nnoremap <Leader> g : <C-u> FzfPreviewProjectGrep -- add -fzf-arg=--nth= 3 <Space> --resume nnoremap <Leader> G : <C-u> FzfPreviewProjectGrep . --resume <Space>

Function

call fzf_preview#remote#process#get_default_processes({processes_name}, {plugin_type})

Release note

Changes history 2021/12/05 version 2.12.0 Implement vim-lsp resources.

2021/10/15 version 2.9.0 Implement coc outline resource.

2021/09/10 version 2.7.0 Implement vim help resource.

2021/09/08 version 2.6.0 Improve project files performance

2021/06/06 version 2.5.0 Implement --experimental-fast option.

2021/06/04 version 2.4.0 Implement todo-comments.nvim resource.

2021/05/19 version 2.3.0 Implement fzf history option.

2021/05/18 version 2.2.0 Implement grep recall.

2021/01/16 version 2.0.7 Implement coc implementations resource.

2021/01/16 version 2.0.6 Implement memolist.vim resource.

2021/01/10 version 2.0.0 Release of stable version. Change release from github actions. Update latest npm packages.

2021/01/06 version 0.6.0 Update coc.nvim package version to 0.0.80.

2020/12/31 version 0.5.0 Implement Vim script RPC Only need Vim and Node Breaking change : The release branch of the Remote Plugin has been changed to release/remote.

2020/11/08 version 0.4.27 Add g:fzf_preview_direct_window_option option.

2020/11/07 version 0.4.26 Change buffer sort with mru order. Add mru and mrw limit settings. Improve grep preview highlight.

2020/10/30 version 0.4.24 Improved grep etc previews to scroll to the top of the file.

2020/10/4 version 0.4.20 Implement CommandPalette resource.

2020/10/4 version 0.4.17 Implement CocTypeDefinitions resource.

2020/07/30 version 0.4.7 Implement git reflog integration.

2020/07/30 version 0.4.6 Implement git stash integration. Implement rename git branch.

2020/07/27 version 0.4.1 Implement create git branch.

2020/07/27 version 0.4.0 Implement interactive git integration. ( :FzfPreviewGitActions and :CocCommand fzf-preview.GitActions )

2020/07/24 version 0.3.2 Remove g:fzf_preview_filelist_postprocess_command and to colorize the fzf window by default

2020/07/24 version 0.2.1 Change g:fzf_preview_default_fzf_options and g:fzf_preview_fzf_preview_window_option default value. Fix export quickfix bug in grep.

2020/07/23 version 0.2.0 Improving the internal data structure. Remove FzfPreviewProjectCommandGrep command. (Changes to the data structure have made implementation difficult) Some bug fixes.



Others

How to use fish user? Set the set shell and $SHELL .



set shell =/bin/zsh let $SHELL = "/bin/zsh"

Use true color preview in Neovim Set the preview command to COLORTERM=truecolor



augroup fzf_preview autocmd! autocmd User fzf_preview#rpc#initialized call s:fzf_preview_settings () augroup END function ! s : fzf_preview_settings () abort let g:fzf_preview_command = 'COLORTERM=truecolor ' . g:fzf_preview_command let g:fzf_preview_grep_preview_cmd = 'COLORTERM=truecolor ' . g:fzf_preview_grep_preview_cmd endfunction

FzfPreviewVistaBufferCtags does not work Vista must be initialized. Run the Vista command once or write the following settings.

does not work

autocmd VimEnter * call vista#RunForNearestMethodOrFunction()

License

The MIT License (MIT)