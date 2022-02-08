Explorer extension for coc.nvim

Note: This project is still under development and may be broken.

Screenshot

Requirements

>= vim 8.1.1418 or >= neovim 0.3.1

Usage

Install by coc.nvim command: :CocInstall coc-explorer Configuration custom vim mapping :nmap < space > e < Cmd > CocCommand explorer < CR > Open explorer < space > e Press ? to show mappings help

More at Quickstart

Feature

Buffer source Highlight visible buffers in real time

Buffer source File tree source Basic actions Open file in select / vsplit / tab explorer.openAction.strategy options: select: Open action use selection UI vsplit: Open action use vsplit split: Open action use split tab: Open action use tab previousBuffer: Open action use last used buffer previousWindow: Open action use last used window sourceWindow: Open action use the window where explorer opened Selection Cut / Copy / Paste Delete action use trash by default Other actions, press ? in explorer to check out the all actions Git status Automatically reveal the current file Icons, use nerdfont Search files by Coc-list Preview file attributes by floating window LSP diagnostic file rename (won't support, use watchman) Exrename, like defx Archive file (use lsar / unar ) SSH

File tree source Bookmark source (DEPRECATED) (require coc-bookmark)

Git source Git actions

Git source Show help

Command

:CocCommand explorer [options] [root-uri]

User events

CocExplorerOpenPre : triggered before open explorer

: triggered before open explorer CocExplorerOpenPost : triggered after open explorer

: triggered after open explorer CocExplorerQuitPre : triggered before quit explorer

: triggered before quit explorer CocExplorerQuitPost : triggered after quit explorer

Example

:CocCommand explorer \ --toggle \ --sources= buffer +, file + \ /root/path

Reveal to current buffer for closest coc-explorer

nmap <Leader> er <Cmd> call CocAction( 'runCommand' , 'explorer.doAction' , 'closest' , [ 'reveal:0' ], [[ 'relative' , 0 , 'file' ]]) <CR>

Presets

let g:coc_explorer_global_presets = { \ '.vim' : { \ 'root-uri' : '~/.vim' , \ }, \ 'cocConfig' : { \ 'root-uri' : '~/.config/coc' , \ }, \ 'tab' : { \ 'position' : 'tab' , \ 'quit-on-open' : v:true , \ }, \ 'tab:$' : { \ 'position' : 'tab:$' , \ 'quit-on-open' : v:true , \ }, \ 'floating' : { \ 'position' : 'floating' , \ 'open-action-strategy' : 'sourceWindow' , \ }, \ 'floatingTop' : { \ 'position' : 'floating' , \ 'floating-position' : 'center-top' , \ 'open-action-strategy' : 'sourceWindow' , \ }, \ 'floatingLeftside' : { \ 'position' : 'floating' , \ 'floating-position' : 'left-center' , \ 'floating-width' : 50 , \ 'open-action-strategy' : 'sourceWindow' , \ }, \ 'floatingRightside' : { \ 'position' : 'floating' , \ 'floating-position' : 'right-center' , \ 'floating-width' : 50 , \ 'open-action-strategy' : 'sourceWindow' , \ }, \ 'simplify' : { \ 'file-child-template' : '[selection | clip | 1] [indent][icon | 1] [filename omitCenter 1]' \ }, \ 'buffer' : { \ 'sources' : [{ 'name' : 'buffer' , 'expand' : v:true }] \ }, \ } nmap <space> ed <Cmd> CocCommand explorer --preset . vim <CR> nmap <space> ef <Cmd> CocCommand explorer --preset floating <CR> nmap <space> ec <Cmd> CocCommand explorer --preset cocConfig <CR> nmap <space> eb <Cmd> CocCommand explorer --preset buffer <CR> nmap <space> el <Cmd> CocList explPresets <CR>

Options

Explorer root, default is use root-strategies

Strategies for root uri, types list of (keep | workspace | cwd | sourceBuffer | reveal | custom:name)

keep : never change the root path

: never change the root path workspace : workspace.root

: cwd : getcwd()

: sourceBuffer : directory of buffer

: directory of buffer reveal : directory of reveal path

default is: workspace,cwd,sourceBuffer,reveal or "explorer.root.strategies" of coc-settings

Custom root patterns settings

{ "explorer.root.customRules": { "vcs": { "patterns": [".git", ".hg", ".projections.json"] }, "vcs-r": { "patterns": [".git", ".hg", ".projections.json"], "bottomUp": true } } }

Using custom root patterns

{ "explorer.root.strategies": ["workspace", "custom:vcs", "custom:vcs-r"] }

or :CocCommand explorer --root-strategies workspace,custom:vcs,custom:vcs-r

Open explorer use presets

Close the explorer if it exists, default: --toggle

Focus to explorer when opened, default: --focus

Strategy for open action, types: select | vsplit | split | tab | previousBuffer | previousWindow | sourceWindow , default: select

quit explorer when open action, default: --no-quit-on-open

Explorer sources, example: buffer+,file+ , default: buffer-,file+

expand collapsed │ ↓ ↓ buffer-,file+ └──┬─┘ └─┬┘ buffer source │ file source

Explorer position, supported position: left , right , tab , tab:0 , tab:$ , floating , default: left

Width of Explorer window for open in left or right side, default: 40

Content width, default: 0

Type of content width, types: win-width , vim-width , , default: vim-width

Explorer position for floating window, positions:

left-center

center

right-center

center-top

<number for left>,<number for top>

default: center

Width of Explorer window when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as width - value , default: 0

Height of Explorer window when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as height - value , default: 0

Width of content when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as width - value , default: 0

Template for root node of buffer source

Columns:

icon

hidden

title

default: [icon] [title] [hidden & 1]

Template for child node of buffer source

Columns:

selection

name

bufname

modified

bufnr

readonly

fullpath

default: [selection | 1] [bufnr] [name][modified][readonly] [fullpath]

Labeling template for child node of buffer source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling

Columns: same with --buffer-child-template

default: [name][bufname][fullpath][modified][readonly]

Template for root node of file source

Columns:

icon

hidden

title

root

fullpath

default: [icon] [title] [hidden & 1][root] [fullpath]

Labeling template for root node of file source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling

Columns: same with --file-root-template

default: [fullpath]

Template for child node file source

Columns:

git

selection

icon

filename

linkIcon

link

fullpath

indent

clip

size

readonly

modified

timeModified

timeCreated

timeAccessed

diagnosticError

diagnosticWarning

default: [git | 2] [selection | clip | 1] [indent][icon | 1] [diagnosticError & 1][filename omitCenter 1][modified][readonly] [linkIcon & 1][link growRight 1 omitCenter 5][size]

Labeling template for child node of file source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling

Columns: same with --file-child-template

default: [fullpath][link][diagnosticWarning][diagnosticError][size][timeAccessed][timeModified][timeCreated][readonly][modified]

Template for root node of bookmark source

Columns:

icon

hidden

title

default: [icon] [title] [hidden & 1]

Template for child node of bookmark source

Columns:

selection

position

filename

fullpath

line

annotation

default: [selection | 1] [filename] [position]

Labeling template for child node of bookmark source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling

Columns: same with --bookmark-child-template

default: [filename][fullpath][position][line][annotation]

Explorer will expand to this filepath, default: current buffer

Explorer will automatically reveal to the current buffer when open explorer, default: "explorer.file.reveal.whenOpen"

Template grammar

Example:

[git | 2 ] [selection | clip | 1 ] [diagnosticError & 1 ][filename growRight 1 omitCenter 5 ]

[git] Display git .

[git | 2] If git is not empty, display git , otherwise display 2 spaces .

[selection | clip | 1] Checking selection and clip in turn, if one is not empty, display it, otherwise display 1 spaces .

[diagnosticError & 1] If diagnosticError is empty, display nothing. otherwise display diagnosticError and 1 space .

[filename growRight 1 omitCenter 5] Flexible to display filename , grow right column volume is 1, omit center volume is 5



Grammar:

block ┌──────────────┴───────────────┐ ┌────────┴───────────┐ ┌────────────────┴────────────────┐ [selection | clip | 1 ] [filename growRight 1 omitCenter 5 ] ↑ plain string column ┌─────────┴───────────┐ │ │ volume of modifier │ ┌────┬──────│──────────┴────┬────────────┐ ┌───┴───┐ ┌─┴┐ ↓ ┌──┴───┐ ↓ ↓ [selection | clip | 1 ] [filename growRight 1 omitCenter 5 ] ↑ ↑ └───┬───┘ └────┬───┘ └──────┴───────────┬──────┴────────────┘ modifier

Custom mappings example

You can use ? to view all actions of current source

// coc-settings.json { "explorer.keyMappings.global": { "i": false, // cancel default mapkey "<c-o>": "noop", "*": "toggleSelection", "<tab>": "actionMenu", "gk": ["wait", "expandablePrev"], "gj": ["wait", "expandableNext"], "h": ["wait", "collapse"], "l": ["wait", "expandable?", "expand", "open"], "J": ["wait", "toggleSelection", "normal:j"], "K": ["wait", "toggleSelection", "normal:k"], "gl": ["wait", "expand:recursive"], "gh": ["wait", "collapse:recursive"], "<2-LeftMouse>": [ "expandable?", ["expanded?", "collapse", "expand"], "open" ], "o": ["wait", "expanded?", "collapse", "expand"], "<cr>": ["wait", "expandable?", "cd", "open"], "e": "open", "s": "open:split", "E": "open:vsplit", "t": "open:tab", "<bs>": ["wait", "gotoParent"], "gs": ["wait", "reveal:select"], "il": "preview:labeling", "ic": "preview:content", "Il": "previewOnHover:toggle:labeling", "Ic": "previewOnHover:toggle:content", "II": "previewOnHover:disable", "yp": "copyFilepath", "yn": "copyFilename", "yy": "copyFile", "dd": "cutFile", "p": "pasteFile", "df": "delete", "dF": "deleteForever", "a": "addFile", "A": "addDirectory", "r": "rename", "zh": "toggleHidden", "g<dot>": "toggleHidden", "R": "refresh", "?": "help", "q": "quit", "<esc>": "esc", "X": "systemExecute", "gd": "listDrive", "f": "search", "F": "searchRecursive", "gf": "gotoSource:file", "gb": "gotoSource:buffer", "[[": ["wait", "sourcePrev"], "]]": ["wait", "sourceNext"], "[i": ["wait", "indentPrev"], "]i": ["wait", "indentNext"], "[m": ["wait", "markPrev:modified"], "]m": ["wait", "markNext:modified"], "[d": ["wait", "markPrev:diagnosticError:diagnosticWarning"], "]d": ["wait", "markNext:diagnosticError:diagnosticWarning"], "[D": ["wait", "markPrev:diagnosticError"], "]D": ["wait", "markNext:diagnosticError"], "[c": ["wait", "markPrev:git"], "]c": ["wait", "markNext:git"], "<<": "gitStage", ">>": "gitUnstage" } }

WIKI

FAQ

Example by Vim API and event hooks

function ! s : explorer_cur_dir () let node_info = CocAction( 'runCommand' , 'explorer.getNodeInfo' , 0 ) return fnamemodify (node_info[ 'fullpath' ], ':h' ) endfunction function ! s : exec_cur_dir (cmd) let dir = s:explorer_cur_dir () execute 'cd ' . dir execute a:cmd endfunction function ! s : init_explorer () set winblend= 10 nmap <buffer> <Leader> fg <Cmd> call <SID> exec_cur_dir( 'CocList -I grep' ) <CR> nmap <buffer> <Leader> fG <Cmd> call <SID> exec_cur_dir( 'CocList -I grep -regex' ) <CR> nmap <buffer> <C-p> <Cmd> call <SID> exec_cur_dir( 'CocList files' ) <CR> nmap <buffer> <Leader> ft <Cmd> call <SID> exec_cur_dir( 'FloatermNew --wintype=floating' ) <CR> endfunction function ! s : enter_explorer () if & filetype == 'coc-explorer' setl statusline=coc-explorer endif endfunction augroup CocExplorerCustom autocmd! autocmd BufEnter * call <SID> enter_explorer() autocmd FileType coc-explorer call <SID> init_explorer() augroup END

more API: https://github.com/weirongxu/coc-explorer/wiki/Vim-API

Settings

Commands

explorer : Open explorer.

Configuration

Definitions

Position : Position. Type: 'left' | 'right' | 'tab' | 'floating'

MappingActionExp : MappingActionExp. Type: MappingAction | MappingActionExp []

MappingAction : MappingAction. Type: string | { name?: string ; args?: string [] ; [k: string ]: unknown; }

PreviewActionStrategy : PreviewActionStrategy. Type: 'labeling' | 'content'

RootStrategy : RootStrategy. Type: 'keep' | 'workspace' | 'cwd' | 'sourceBuffer' | 'reveal'

explorer.presets : Explorer presets. Type: { [k: string ]: { 'root-uri' ?: string ; toggle?: boolean ; focus?: boolean ; 'open-action-strategy' ?: 'select' | 'split' | 'split.plain' | 'split.intelligent' | 'vsplit' | 'vsplit.plain' | 'vsplit.intelligent' | 'tab' | 'previousBuffer' | 'previousWindow' | 'sourceWindow' ; 'quit-on-open' ?: boolean ; reveal?: string ; sources?: { name: 'bookmark' | 'buffer' | 'file' ; expand: boolean ; [k: string ]: unknown; }[]; position?: Position | [ Position ] | [ Position, string ]; width?: number ; 'content-width' ?: number ; 'content-width-type' ?: 'win-width' | 'vim-width' ; 'floating-position' ?: ( 'left-center' | 'right-center' | 'center' | 'center-top' ) | [ number , number ]; 'floating-width' ?: number ; 'floating-height' ?: number ; 'floating-content-width' ?: number ; 'buffer-root-template' ?: string ; 'buffer-child-template' ?: string ; 'buffer-child-labeling-template' ?: string ; 'file-root-template' ?: string ; 'file-root-labeling-template' ?: string ; 'file-child-template' ?: string ; 'file-child-labeling-template' ?: string ; [k: string ]: unknown; }; }

explorer.mouseMode : Mouse mode. Type: 'none' | 'singleclick' | 'doubleclick' Default: "doubleclick"

explorer.keyMappingMode : Keymapping mode. Type: 'none' | 'default' Default: "default"

explorer.keyMappings.global : Custom global key mappings. Type: { [k: string ]: MappingActionExp | false ; } Default: {}

explorer.keyMappings.vmap : Custom vmap key mappings. Type: { [k: string ]: MappingActionExp | false ; } Default: {}

explorer.keyMappings.sources : Custom key mappings in source. Type: { [k: string ]: { [k: string ]: MappingActionExp | false ; }; } Default: {}

explorer.toggle : Close the explorer if it exists. Type: boolean Default: true

explorer.focus : Focus to explorer when opened. Type: boolean Default: true

explorer.position : Explorer position. Type: Position | [ Position ] | [ Position, string ] Default: "left"

explorer.width : Width of explorer window for open in left or right side. Type: number Default: 40

explorer.contentWidth : Content width, use negative value or zero to as `width - value`. Type: number Default: 0

explorer.contentWidthType : Type of content width. Type: 'win-width' | 'vim-width' Default: "vim-width"

explorer.floating.position : Position of Explorer for floating window. Type: ( 'left-center' | 'right-center' | 'center' | 'center-top' ) | [ number , number ] Default: "center"

explorer.floating.width : Width of explorer window when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as `width - value`. Type: number Default: - 10

explorer.floating.height : Height of explorer window when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as `height - value`. Type: number Default: - 10

explorer.floating.contentWidth : Width of content when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as `width - value`. Type: number Default: 0

explorer.floating.border.enable : . Type: boolean Default: true

explorer.floating.border.chars : Border chars for floating window, their order is top/right/bottom/left/topleft/topright/botright/botleft. Type: string [] Default: [ "─" , "│" , "─" , "│" , "┌" , "┐" , "┘" , "└" ]

explorer.floating.border.title : . Type: string Default: "coc-explorer"

explorer.floating.hideOnCocList : Hide floating window, when opening CocList. Type: boolean Default: true

explorer.autoExpandMaxDepth : Automatically expand maximum depth of one time. Type: number Default: 20

explorer.autoExpandOptions : Automatically expand options. Type: ( 'recursive' | 'compact' | 'uncompact' | 'recursiveSingle' )[] Default: [ "compact" , "uncompact" ]

explorer.autoCollapseOptions : Automatically collapse options. Type: 'recursive' [] Default: [ "recursive" ]

explorer.quitOnOpen : quit explorer when open action. Type: boolean Default: false

explorer.previewAction.onHover : Open preview when hovering over on node. Type: false | PreviewActionStrategy | [ PreviewActionStrategy, number ] Default: false

explorer.previewAction.content.maxHeight : Preview content maximum height. Type: number Default: 30

explorer.openAction.strategy : Strategy for open action. Type: 'select' | 'split' | 'split.plain' | 'split.intelligent' | 'vsplit' | 'vsplit.plain' | 'vsplit.intelligent' | 'tab' | 'previousBuffer' | 'previousWindow' | 'sourceWindow' Default: "select"

explorer.openAction.select.filter : Filter windows for select strategy. Type: BufferFilter & { sources?: { [k: string]: BufferFilter; }; [k: string] : unknown; } Default: { "buftypes" : [ "terminal" ], "filetypes" : [ "vista_kind" , "qf" , "tagbar" ], "floatingWindows" : true , "sources" : { "buffer" : { "buftypes" : [] } } }

explorer.openAction.for.directory : The action when you open a directory of file source. Type: MappingAction | MappingActionExp [] Default: "cd"

explorer.openAction.relativePath : Use relative path when open a file with openAction. Type: boolean Default: false

explorer.expandStores : The expand stores of sources. Type: boolean | { includes: string []; } | { excludes: string []; } Default: true

explorer.sources : Explorer sources. Type: { name: 'bookmark' | 'buffer' | 'file' ; expand: boolean; [k: string] : unknown; } [] Default: [ { "name" : "bookmark" , "expand" : false }, { "name" : "buffer" , "expand" : false }, { "name" : "file" , "expand" : true } ]

explorer.root.strategies : Strategies for root uri. Type: ( RootStrategy | string ) [] Default: [ "workspace" , "cwd" , "sourceBuffer" , "reveal" ]

explorer.root.customRules : Patterns for root uri. Type: { [k: string] : { patterns: string[]; bottomUp?: boolean; [k: string] : unknown; }; }

explorer.enableFloatinput : Enable integrated with coc-floatinput. Type: boolean Default: true

explorer.icon.enableNerdfont : Enable nerdfont. Type: boolean Default: false

explorer.icon.source : The source or file type icon and color. Type: 'builtin' | 'vim-devicons' | 'nvim-web-devicons' | 'nerdfont.vim' Default: "builtin"

explorer.icon.customIcons : Custom icons and color highlights. Type: { icons ?: { [k: string] : { code : string; color : string; [k: string] : unknown ; }; }; extensions ?: { [k: string] : unknown ; }; filenames ?: { [k: string] : unknown ; }; dirnames ?: { [k: string] : unknown ; }; patternMatches ?: { [k: string] : unknown ; }; dirPatternMatches ?: { [k: string] : unknown ; }; [k: string] : unknown ; } Default: { "icons" : {}, "extensions" : {}, "filenames" : {}, "dirnames" : {}, "patternMatches" : {}, "dirPatternMatches" : {} }

explorer.icon.expanded : Icon for expanded node. Type: string Default: "-"

explorer.icon.collapsed : Icon for collapsed node. Type: string Default: "+"

explorer.icon.selected : Selection selected chars for File source. Type: string Default: "✓"

explorer.icon.hidden : Icon for hidden status. Type: string Default: "‥"

explorer.icon.link : Icon for soft link. Type: string Default: "→"

explorer.icon.readonly : Icon for readonly. Type: string Default: "RO"

explorer.bookmark.root.template : Template for root node of bookmark source. Type: string Default: " [icon] [title] [hidden & 1] "

explorer.bookmark.child.template : Template for child node of bookmark source. Type: string Default: " [selection | 1] [filename] [position] - [annotation] "

explorer.bookmark.child.labelingTemplate : Labeling template for child node of bookmark source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling. Type: string Default: " [filename] [fullpath] [position] [line] [annotation] "

explorer.buffer.showHiddenBuffers : Default show hidden buffers. Type: boolean Default: false

explorer.buffer.tabOnly : Default only show buffers in current tab. Type: boolean Default: false

explorer.buffer.root.template : Template for root node of buffer source. Type: string Default: " [icon] [title] [hidden & 1] "

explorer.buffer.child.template : Template for child node of buffer source. Type: string Default: " [git | 2] [selection | 1] [bufnr] [name] [modified] [readonly] [fullpath] "

explorer.buffer.child.labelingTemplate : Labeling template for child node of buffer source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling. Type: string Default: " [name] [bufname] [fullpath] [modified] [readonly] [diagnosticError] [diagnosticWarning] [git] "

explorer.datetime.format : Explorer datetime format, check out https://date-fns.org/v2.9.0/docs/format. Type: string Default: "yy/MM/dd HH:mm:ss"

explorer.file.reveal.whenOpen : Explorer will automatically reveal to the current buffer when open explorer. Type: boolean Default: true

explorer.file.reveal.auto : Explorer will automatically reveal to the current buffer when enter a buffer. Type: boolean Default: false

explorer.file.reveal.filter : Exlorer will not automatically reveal to these buffers. Type: { patterns?: string[]; literals?: string[]; [k: string] : unknown; } Default: {}

explorer.file.hiddenRules : Custom hidden rules for file. Type: { extensions?: string[]; filenames?: string[]; patternMatches?: unknown[]; [k: string] : unknown; } Default: { "extensions" : [ "o" , "a" , "obj" , "pyc" ], "filenames" : [], "patternMatches" : [ "^\\." ] }

explorer.file.showHiddenFiles : Default show hidden files. Type: boolean Default: false

explorer.file.root.template : Template for root node of file source. Type: string Default: " [icon] [title] [git & 1] [hidden & 1] [root] [fullpath] "

explorer.file.root.labelingTemplate : Labeling template for root node of file source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling. Type: string Default: " [fullpath] [git] "

explorer.file.child.template : Template for child node file source. Type: string Default: " [git | 2] [selection | clip | 1] [indent] [icon | 1] [diagnosticError & 1] [filename omitCenter 1] [modified] [readonly] [linkIcon & 1] [link growRight 1 omitCenter 5] [size] "

explorer.file.child.labelingTemplate : Labeling template for child node of file source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling. Type: string Default: " [fullpath] [link] [diagnosticError] [diagnosticWarning] [git] [size] [timeAccessed] [timeModified] [timeCreated] [readonly] [modified] "

explorer.file.column.link.copy : Whether the file has been copied. Type: string

explorer.file.column.clip.copy : Whether the file has been copied. Type: string

explorer.file.column.clip.cut : Whether the file has been cut. Type: string

explorer.file.column.indent.chars : Indent chars for file source. Type: string Default: " "

explorer.file.column.indent.indentLine : Whether to display the alignment line. Type: boolean

explorer.file.cdCommand : Change directory when performing the cd action. Type: false | 'cd' | 'tcd' Default: false

explorer.filename.colored.enable : Enable colored filenames based on status. Type: boolean | { diagnosticError?: boolean ; diagnosticWarning?: boolean ; git?: boolean ; [k: string]: unknown ; } Default: true

explorer.file.git.showUntrackedFiles : Show untracked file in git. Type: boolean | 'system'

explorer.trash.command : Trash command template, arguments(%s source filepath, %l source filepath list), example: 'trash-put %l', 'mv --backup=t %l ~/.trash/'. Type: ( 'nodejs :module' | 'trash -put %s') | string Default: "nodejs:module"

explorer.diagnostic.displayMax : Maximum count of diagnostic column. Type: number Default: 99

explorer.diagnostic.enableSubscriptNumber : Subscript number for diagnostic count. Type: boolean Default: false

explorer.git.enable : Enable git. Type: boolean Default: true

explorer.git.command : Git command. Type: string Default: "git"

explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.stashed : Icon for a stash exists for the local repository. Type: string Default: "$"

explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.ahead : Icon for current branch ahead of upstream. Type: string Default: "⇡"

explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.behind : Icon for current branch behind upstream. Type: string Default: "⇣"

explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.conflicted : Icon for current branch has merge conflicts. Type: string Default: "="

explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.untracked : Icon for there are untracked files in the working directory. Type: string Default: "?"

explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.modified : Icon for there are file modifications in the working directory. Type: string Default: "~"

explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.added : Icon for a new file has been added to the staging area. Type: string Default: "+"

explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.renamed : Icon for a renamed file has been added to the staging area. Type: string Default: "→"

explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.deleted : Icon for a file's deletion has been added to the staging area. Type: string Default: "✗"

explorer.git.icon.status.mixed : Icon for git mixed status. Type: string Default: "*"

explorer.git.icon.status.unmodified : Icon for git unmodified status. Type: string Default: " "

explorer.git.icon.status.modified : Icon for git modified status. Type: string Default: "M"

explorer.git.icon.status.added : Icon for git added status. Type: string Default: "A"

explorer.git.icon.status.deleted : Icon for git removed status. Type: string Default: "D"

explorer.git.icon.status.renamed : Icon for git renamed status. Type: string Default: "R"

explorer.git.icon.status.copied : Icon for git copied status. Type: string Default: "C"

explorer.git.icon.status.unmerged : Icon for git unmerged status. Type: string Default: "U"

explorer.git.icon.status.untracked : Icon for git untracked status. Type: string Default: "?"

explorer.git.icon.status.ignored : Icon for git ignored status. Type: string Default: "!"

explorer.git.showIgnored : Show ignored files in git. Type: boolean Default: true

explorer.debug : Enable debug. Type: boolean Default: false

Inspired by