Explorer extension for coc.nvim
Note: This project is still under development and may be broken.
>= vim 8.1.1418 or
>= neovim 0.3.1
:CocInstall coc-explorer
:nmap <space>e <Cmd>CocCommand explorer<CR>
<space>e
? to show mappings help
More at Quickstart
explorer.openAction.strategy options:
? in explorer to check out the all actions
lsar / unar)
:CocCommand explorer [options] [root-uri]
CocExplorerOpenPre: triggered before open explorer
CocExplorerOpenPost: triggered after open explorer
CocExplorerQuitPre: triggered before quit explorer
CocExplorerQuitPost: triggered after quit explorer
:CocCommand explorer
\ --toggle
\ --sources=buffer+,file+
\ /root/path
Reveal to current buffer for closest coc-explorer
nmap <Leader>er <Cmd>call CocAction('runCommand', 'explorer.doAction', 'closest', ['reveal:0'], [['relative', 0, 'file']])<CR>
let g:coc_explorer_global_presets = {
\ '.vim': {
\ 'root-uri': '~/.vim',
\ },
\ 'cocConfig': {
\ 'root-uri': '~/.config/coc',
\ },
\ 'tab': {
\ 'position': 'tab',
\ 'quit-on-open': v:true,
\ },
\ 'tab:$': {
\ 'position': 'tab:$',
\ 'quit-on-open': v:true,
\ },
\ 'floating': {
\ 'position': 'floating',
\ 'open-action-strategy': 'sourceWindow',
\ },
\ 'floatingTop': {
\ 'position': 'floating',
\ 'floating-position': 'center-top',
\ 'open-action-strategy': 'sourceWindow',
\ },
\ 'floatingLeftside': {
\ 'position': 'floating',
\ 'floating-position': 'left-center',
\ 'floating-width': 50,
\ 'open-action-strategy': 'sourceWindow',
\ },
\ 'floatingRightside': {
\ 'position': 'floating',
\ 'floating-position': 'right-center',
\ 'floating-width': 50,
\ 'open-action-strategy': 'sourceWindow',
\ },
\ 'simplify': {
\ 'file-child-template': '[selection | clip | 1] [indent][icon | 1] [filename omitCenter 1]'
\ },
\ 'buffer': {
\ 'sources': [{'name': 'buffer', 'expand': v:true}]
\ },
\ }
" Use preset argument to open it
nmap <space>ed <Cmd>CocCommand explorer --preset .vim<CR>
nmap <space>ef <Cmd>CocCommand explorer --preset floating<CR>
nmap <space>ec <Cmd>CocCommand explorer --preset cocConfig<CR>
nmap <space>eb <Cmd>CocCommand explorer --preset buffer<CR>
" List all presets
nmap <space>el <Cmd>CocList explPresets<CR>
[root-uri]
Explorer root, default is use
root-strategies
--root-strategies <root-strategies>
Strategies for root uri, types
list of (keep | workspace | cwd | sourceBuffer | reveal | custom:name)
keep: never change the root path
workspace:
workspace.root
cwd:
getcwd()
sourceBuffer: directory of buffer
reveal: directory of reveal path
default is:
workspace,cwd,sourceBuffer,reveal or
"explorer.root.strategies" of coc-settings
Custom root patterns settings
{
"explorer.root.customRules": {
"vcs": {
"patterns": [".git", ".hg", ".projections.json"]
},
"vcs-r": {
"patterns": [".git", ".hg", ".projections.json"],
"bottomUp": true
}
}
}
Using custom root patterns
{
"explorer.root.strategies": ["workspace", "custom:vcs", "custom:vcs-r"]
}
or
:CocCommand explorer --root-strategies workspace,custom:vcs,custom:vcs-r
--preset <name>
Open explorer use presets
--toggle | --no-toggle
Close the explorer if it exists, default:
--toggle
--focus | --no-focus
Focus to explorer when opened, default:
--focus
--open-action-strategy <strategy>
Strategy for open action, types:
select | vsplit | split | tab | previousBuffer | previousWindow | sourceWindow, default:
select
--quit-on-open | --no-quit-on-open
quit explorer when open action, default:
--no-quit-on-open
--sources <sources>
Explorer sources, example:
buffer+,file+, default:
buffer-,file+
expand
collapsed │
↓ ↓
buffer-,file+
└──┬─┘ └─┬┘
buffer source │
file source
--position <position>
Explorer position, supported position:
left,
right,
tab,
tab:0,
tab:$,
floating, default:
left
--width <number>
Width of Explorer window for open in left or right side, default:
40
--content-width <number>
Content width, default:
0
--content-width-type <type>
Type of content width, types:
win-width,
vim-width, , default:
vim-width
--floating-position <position>
Explorer position for floating window, positions:
left-center
center
right-center
center-top
<number for left>,<number for top>
default:
center
--floating-width <number>
Width of Explorer window when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as
width - value, default:
0
--floating-height <number>
Height of Explorer window when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as
height - value, default:
0
--floating-content-width <number>
Width of content when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as
width - value, default:
0
--buffer-root-template <template>
Template for root node of buffer source
Columns:
default:
[icon] [title] [hidden & 1]
--buffer-child-template <template>
Template for child node of buffer source
Columns:
default:
[selection | 1] [bufnr] [name][modified][readonly] [fullpath]
--buffer-child-labeling-template <template>
Labeling template for child node of buffer source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling
Columns: same with
--buffer-child-template
default:
[name][bufname][fullpath][modified][readonly]
--file-root-template <template>
Template for root node of file source
Columns:
default:
[icon] [title] [hidden & 1][root] [fullpath]
--file-root-labeling-template <template>
Labeling template for root node of file source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling
Columns: same with
--file-root-template
default:
[fullpath]
--file-child-template <template>
Template for child node file source
Columns:
default:
[git | 2] [selection | clip | 1] [indent][icon | 1] [diagnosticError & 1][filename omitCenter 1][modified][readonly] [linkIcon & 1][link growRight 1 omitCenter 5][size]
--file-child-labeling-template <template>
Labeling template for child node of file source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling
Columns: same with
--file-child-template
default:
[fullpath][link][diagnosticWarning][diagnosticError][size][timeAccessed][timeModified][timeCreated][readonly][modified]
--bookmark-root-template <template>
Template for root node of bookmark source
Columns:
default:
[icon] [title] [hidden & 1]
--bookmark-child-template <template>
Template for child node of bookmark source
Columns:
default:
[selection | 1] [filename] [position]
--bookmark-child-labeling-template <template>
Labeling template for child node of bookmark source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling
Columns: same with
--bookmark-child-template
default:
[filename][fullpath][position][line][annotation]
--reveal <filepath>
Explorer will expand to this filepath, default:
current buffer
--reveal-when-open | --no-reveal-when-open
Explorer will automatically reveal to the current buffer when open explorer, default:
"explorer.file.reveal.whenOpen"
Example:
[git | 2] [selection | clip | 1] [diagnosticError & 1][filename growRight 1 omitCenter 5]
[git]
git.
[git | 2]
git is not empty, display
git, otherwise display
2 spaces.
[selection | clip | 1]
selection and
clip in turn, if one is not empty, display it, otherwise display
1 spaces.
[diagnosticError & 1]
diagnosticError is empty, display nothing. otherwise display
diagnosticError and
1 space.
[filename growRight 1 omitCenter 5]
filename, grow right column volume is 1, omit center volume is 5
Grammar:
block
┌──────────────┴───────────────┐
┌────────┴───────────┐ ┌────────────────┴────────────────┐
[selection | clip | 1] [filename growRight 1 omitCenter 5]
↑
plain string
column
┌─────────┴───────────┐
│ │ volume of modifier
│ ┌────┬──────│──────────┴────┬────────────┐
┌───┴───┐ ┌─┴┐ ↓ ┌──┴───┐ ↓ ↓
[selection | clip | 1] [filename growRight 1 omitCenter 5]
↑ ↑ └───┬───┘ └────┬───┘
└──────┴───────────┬──────┴────────────┘
modifier
You can use
? to view all actions of current source
// coc-settings.json
{
"explorer.keyMappings.global": {
"i": false, // cancel default mapkey
"<c-o>": "noop",
"*": "toggleSelection",
"<tab>": "actionMenu",
"gk": ["wait", "expandablePrev"],
"gj": ["wait", "expandableNext"],
"h": ["wait", "collapse"],
"l": ["wait", "expandable?", "expand", "open"],
"J": ["wait", "toggleSelection", "normal:j"],
"K": ["wait", "toggleSelection", "normal:k"],
"gl": ["wait", "expand:recursive"],
"gh": ["wait", "collapse:recursive"],
"<2-LeftMouse>": [
"expandable?",
["expanded?", "collapse", "expand"],
"open"
],
"o": ["wait", "expanded?", "collapse", "expand"],
"<cr>": ["wait", "expandable?", "cd", "open"],
"e": "open",
"s": "open:split",
"E": "open:vsplit",
"t": "open:tab",
"<bs>": ["wait", "gotoParent"],
"gs": ["wait", "reveal:select"],
"il": "preview:labeling",
"ic": "preview:content",
"Il": "previewOnHover:toggle:labeling",
"Ic": "previewOnHover:toggle:content",
"II": "previewOnHover:disable",
"yp": "copyFilepath",
"yn": "copyFilename",
"yy": "copyFile",
"dd": "cutFile",
"p": "pasteFile",
"df": "delete",
"dF": "deleteForever",
"a": "addFile",
"A": "addDirectory",
"r": "rename",
"zh": "toggleHidden",
"g<dot>": "toggleHidden",
"R": "refresh",
"?": "help",
"q": "quit",
"<esc>": "esc",
"X": "systemExecute",
"gd": "listDrive",
"f": "search",
"F": "searchRecursive",
"gf": "gotoSource:file",
"gb": "gotoSource:buffer",
"[[": ["wait", "sourcePrev"],
"]]": ["wait", "sourceNext"],
"[i": ["wait", "indentPrev"],
"]i": ["wait", "indentNext"],
"[m": ["wait", "markPrev:modified"],
"]m": ["wait", "markNext:modified"],
"[d": ["wait", "markPrev:diagnosticError:diagnosticWarning"],
"]d": ["wait", "markNext:diagnosticError:diagnosticWarning"],
"[D": ["wait", "markPrev:diagnosticError"],
"]D": ["wait", "markNext:diagnosticError"],
"[c": ["wait", "markPrev:git"],
"]c": ["wait", "markNext:git"],
"<<": "gitStage",
">>": "gitUnstage"
}
}
function! s:explorer_cur_dir()
let node_info = CocAction('runCommand', 'explorer.getNodeInfo', 0)
return fnamemodify(node_info['fullpath'], ':h')
endfunction
function! s:exec_cur_dir(cmd)
let dir = s:explorer_cur_dir()
execute 'cd ' . dir
execute a:cmd
endfunction
function! s:init_explorer()
set winblend=10
" Integration with other plugins
" CocList
nmap <buffer> <Leader>fg <Cmd>call <SID>exec_cur_dir('CocList -I grep')<CR>
nmap <buffer> <Leader>fG <Cmd>call <SID>exec_cur_dir('CocList -I grep -regex')<CR>
nmap <buffer> <C-p> <Cmd>call <SID>exec_cur_dir('CocList files')<CR>
" vim-floaterm
nmap <buffer> <Leader>ft <Cmd>call <SID>exec_cur_dir('FloatermNew --wintype=floating')<CR>
endfunction
function! s:enter_explorer()
if &filetype == 'coc-explorer'
" statusline
setl statusline=coc-explorer
endif
endfunction
augroup CocExplorerCustom
autocmd!
autocmd BufEnter * call <SID>enter_explorer()
autocmd FileType coc-explorer call <SID>init_explorer()
augroup END
more API: https://github.com/weirongxu/coc-explorer/wiki/Vim-API
explorer: Open explorer.
Definitions
Position: Position.
'left' | 'right' | 'tab' | 'floating'
MappingActionExp: MappingActionExp.
MappingAction | MappingActionExp[]
MappingAction: MappingAction.
string | {
name?: string;
args?: string[];
[k: string]: unknown;
}
PreviewActionStrategy: PreviewActionStrategy.
'labeling' | 'content'
RootStrategy: RootStrategy.
'keep' | 'workspace' | 'cwd' | 'sourceBuffer' | 'reveal'
explorer.presets: Explorer presets.
{
[k: string]: {
'root-uri'?: string;
/**
* Close the explorer if it exists
*/
toggle?: boolean;
/**
* Focus to explorer when opened
*/
focus?: boolean;
/**
* Strategy for open action
*/
'open-action-strategy'?: 'select' | 'split' | 'split.plain' | 'split.intelligent' | 'vsplit' | 'vsplit.plain' | 'vsplit.intelligent' | 'tab' | 'previousBuffer' | 'previousWindow' | 'sourceWindow';
/**
* quit explorer when open action
*/
'quit-on-open'?: boolean;
reveal?: string;
/**
* Explorer sources
*/
sources?: {
/**
* Explorer source name
*/
name: 'bookmark' | 'buffer' | 'file';
/**
* Whether to expand it by default
*/
expand: boolean;
[k: string]: unknown;
}[];
/**
* Explorer position
*/
position?: Position | [
Position
] | [
Position,
string
];
/**
* Width of explorer window for open in left or right side
*/
width?: number;
/**
* Content width, use negative value or zero to as `width - value`
*/
'content-width'?: number;
/**
* Type of content width
*/
'content-width-type'?: 'win-width' | 'vim-width';
/**
* Position of Explorer for floating window
*/
'floating-position'?: ('left-center' | 'right-center' | 'center' | 'center-top') | [
number,
number
];
/**
* Width of explorer window when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as `width - value`
*/
'floating-width'?: number;
/**
* Height of explorer window when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as `height - value`
*/
'floating-height'?: number;
/**
* Width of content when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as `width - value`
*/
'floating-content-width'?: number;
/**
* Template for root node of buffer source
*/
'buffer-root-template'?: string;
/**
* Template for child node of buffer source
*/
'buffer-child-template'?: string;
/**
* Labeling template for child node of buffer source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling
*/
'buffer-child-labeling-template'?: string;
/**
* Template for root node of file source
*/
'file-root-template'?: string;
/**
* Labeling template for root node of file source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling
*/
'file-root-labeling-template'?: string;
/**
* Template for child node file source
*/
'file-child-template'?: string;
/**
* Labeling template for child node of file source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling
*/
'file-child-labeling-template'?: string;
[k: string]: unknown;
};
}
explorer.mouseMode: Mouse mode.
Default:
'none' | 'singleclick' | 'doubleclick'
"doubleclick"
explorer.keyMappingMode: Keymapping mode.
Default:
'none' | 'default'
"default"
explorer.keyMappings.global: Custom global key mappings.
Default:
{
[k: string]: MappingActionExp | false;
}
{}
explorer.keyMappings.vmap: Custom vmap key mappings.
Default:
{
[k: string]: MappingActionExp | false;
}
{}
explorer.keyMappings.sources: Custom key mappings in source.
Default:
{
[k: string]: {
[k: string]: MappingActionExp | false;
};
}
{}
explorer.toggle: Close the explorer if it exists.
Default:
boolean
true
explorer.focus: Focus to explorer when opened.
Default:
boolean
true
explorer.position: Explorer position.
Default:
Position | [
Position
] | [
Position,
string
]
"left"
explorer.width: Width of explorer window for open in left or right side.
Default:
number
40
explorer.contentWidth: Content width, use negative value or zero to as `width - value`.
Default:
number
0
explorer.contentWidthType: Type of content width.
Default:
'win-width' | 'vim-width'
"vim-width"
explorer.floating.position: Position of Explorer for floating window.
Default:
('left-center' | 'right-center' | 'center' | 'center-top') | [
number,
number
]
"center"
explorer.floating.width: Width of explorer window when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as `width - value`.
Default:
number
-10
explorer.floating.height: Height of explorer window when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as `height - value`.
Default:
number
-10
explorer.floating.contentWidth: Width of content when position is floating, use negative value or zero to as `width - value`.
Default:
number
0
explorer.floating.border.enable: .
Default:
boolean
true
explorer.floating.border.chars: Border chars for floating window, their order is top/right/bottom/left/topleft/topright/botright/botleft.
Default:
string[]
[
"─",
"│",
"─",
"│",
"┌",
"┐",
"┘",
"└"
]
explorer.floating.border.title: .
Default:
string
"coc-explorer"
explorer.floating.hideOnCocList: Hide floating window, when opening CocList.
Default:
boolean
true
explorer.autoExpandMaxDepth: Automatically expand maximum depth of one time.
Default:
number
20
explorer.autoExpandOptions: Automatically expand options.
Default:
('recursive' | 'compact' | 'uncompact' | 'recursiveSingle')[]
[
"compact",
"uncompact"
]
explorer.autoCollapseOptions: Automatically collapse options.
Default:
'recursive'[]
[
"recursive"
]
explorer.quitOnOpen: quit explorer when open action.
Default:
boolean
false
explorer.previewAction.onHover: Open preview when hovering over on node.
Default:
false | PreviewActionStrategy | [
PreviewActionStrategy,
number
]
false
explorer.previewAction.content.maxHeight: Preview content maximum height.
Default:
number
30
explorer.openAction.strategy: Strategy for open action.
Default:
'select' | 'split' | 'split.plain' | 'split.intelligent' | 'vsplit' | 'vsplit.plain' | 'vsplit.intelligent' | 'tab' | 'previousBuffer' | 'previousWindow' | 'sourceWindow'
"select"
explorer.openAction.select.filter: Filter windows for select strategy.
Default:
BufferFilter & {
/**
* Filter windows for select strategy in source
*/
sources?: {
[k: string]: BufferFilter;
};
[k: string]: unknown;
}
{
"buftypes": [
"terminal"
],
"filetypes": [
"vista_kind",
"qf",
"tagbar"
],
"floatingWindows": true,
"sources": {
"buffer": {
"buftypes": []
}
}
}
explorer.openAction.for.directory: The action when you open a directory of file source.
Default:
MappingAction | MappingActionExp[]
"cd"
explorer.openAction.relativePath: Use relative path when open a file with openAction.
Default:
boolean
false
explorer.expandStores: The expand stores of sources.
Default:
boolean | {
includes: string[];
} | {
excludes: string[];
}
true
explorer.sources: Explorer sources.
Default:
{
/**
* Explorer source name
*/
name: 'bookmark' | 'buffer' | 'file';
/**
* Whether to expand it by default
*/
expand: boolean;
[k: string]: unknown;
}[]
[
{
"name": "bookmark",
"expand": false
},
{
"name": "buffer",
"expand": false
},
{
"name": "file",
"expand": true
}
]
explorer.root.strategies: Strategies for root uri.
Default:
(RootStrategy | string)[]
[
"workspace",
"cwd",
"sourceBuffer",
"reveal"
]
explorer.root.customRules: Patterns for root uri.
{
[k: string]: {
patterns: string[];
/**
* Search outward from the current buffer, default is false
*/
bottomUp?: boolean;
[k: string]: unknown;
};
}
explorer.enableFloatinput: Enable integrated with coc-floatinput.
Default:
boolean
true
explorer.icon.enableNerdfont: Enable nerdfont.
Default:
boolean
false
explorer.icon.source: The source or file type icon and color.
Default:
'builtin' | 'vim-devicons' | 'nvim-web-devicons' | 'nerdfont.vim'
"builtin"
explorer.icon.customIcons: Custom icons and color highlights.
Default:
{
/**
* Icons for extension groups
*/
icons?: {
/**
* Icon for an extension group
*/
[k: string]: {
/**
* Group icon
*/
code: string;
/**
* Group icon color
*/
color: string;
[k: string]: unknown;
};
};
/**
* File extension to icon group
*/
extensions?: {
[k: string]: unknown;
};
/**
* Filename to icon group
*/
filenames?: {
[k: string]: unknown;
};
/**
* Filename to icon group
*/
dirnames?: {
[k: string]: unknown;
};
/**
* Pattern to icon group
*/
patternMatches?: {
[k: string]: unknown;
};
/**
* Pattern to icon group
*/
dirPatternMatches?: {
[k: string]: unknown;
};
[k: string]: unknown;
}
{
"icons": {},
"extensions": {},
"filenames": {},
"dirnames": {},
"patternMatches": {},
"dirPatternMatches": {}
}
explorer.icon.expanded: Icon for expanded node.
Default:
string
"-"
explorer.icon.collapsed: Icon for collapsed node.
Default:
string
"+"
explorer.icon.selected: Selection selected chars for File source.
Default:
string
"✓"
explorer.icon.hidden: Icon for hidden status.
Default:
string
"‥"
explorer.icon.link: Icon for soft link.
Default:
string
"→"
explorer.icon.readonly: Icon for readonly.
Default:
string
"RO"
explorer.bookmark.root.template: Template for root node of bookmark source.
Default:
string
"[icon] [title] [hidden & 1]"
explorer.bookmark.child.template: Template for child node of bookmark source.
Default:
string
"[selection | 1] [filename] [position] - [annotation]"
explorer.bookmark.child.labelingTemplate: Labeling template for child node of bookmark source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling.
Default:
string
"[filename][fullpath][position][line][annotation]"
explorer.buffer.showHiddenBuffers: Default show hidden buffers.
Default:
boolean
false
explorer.buffer.tabOnly: Default only show buffers in current tab.
Default:
boolean
false
explorer.buffer.root.template: Template for root node of buffer source.
Default:
string
"[icon] [title] [hidden & 1]"
explorer.buffer.child.template: Template for child node of buffer source.
Default:
string
"[git | 2] [selection | 1] [bufnr] [name][modified][readonly] [fullpath]"
explorer.buffer.child.labelingTemplate: Labeling template for child node of buffer source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling.
Default:
string
"[name][bufname][fullpath][modified][readonly][diagnosticError][diagnosticWarning][git]"
explorer.datetime.format: Explorer datetime format, check out https://date-fns.org/v2.9.0/docs/format.
Default:
string
"yy/MM/dd HH:mm:ss"
explorer.file.reveal.whenOpen: Explorer will automatically reveal to the current buffer when open explorer.
Default:
boolean
true
explorer.file.reveal.auto: Explorer will automatically reveal to the current buffer when enter a buffer.
Default:
boolean
false
explorer.file.reveal.filter: Exlorer will not automatically reveal to these buffers.
Default:
{
/**
* Filter buffer by RegExp
*/
patterns?: string[];
/**
* Filter buffer by literal string
*/
literals?: string[];
[k: string]: unknown;
}
{}
explorer.file.hiddenRules: Custom hidden rules for file.
Default:
{
extensions?: string[];
filenames?: string[];
/**
* Pattern to icon group
*/
patternMatches?: unknown[];
[k: string]: unknown;
}
{
"extensions": [
"o",
"a",
"obj",
"pyc"
],
"filenames": [],
"patternMatches": [
"^\\."
]
}
explorer.file.showHiddenFiles: Default show hidden files.
Default:
boolean
false
explorer.file.root.template: Template for root node of file source.
Default:
string
"[icon] [title] [git & 1][hidden & 1][root] [fullpath]"
explorer.file.root.labelingTemplate: Labeling template for root node of file source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling.
Default:
string
"[fullpath][git]"
explorer.file.child.template: Template for child node file source.
Default:
string
"[git | 2] [selection | clip | 1] [indent][icon | 1] [diagnosticError & 1][filename omitCenter 1][modified][readonly] [linkIcon & 1][link growRight 1 omitCenter 5][size]"
explorer.file.child.labelingTemplate: Labeling template for child node of file source, use for preview when previewAction is labeling.
Default:
string
"[fullpath][link][diagnosticError][diagnosticWarning][git][size][timeAccessed][timeModified][timeCreated][readonly][modified]"
explorer.file.column.link.copy: Whether the file has been copied.
string
explorer.file.column.clip.copy: Whether the file has been copied.
string
explorer.file.column.clip.cut: Whether the file has been cut.
string
explorer.file.column.indent.chars: Indent chars for file source.
Default:
string
" "
explorer.file.column.indent.indentLine: Whether to display the alignment line.
boolean
explorer.file.cdCommand: Change directory when performing the cd action.
Default:
false | 'cd' | 'tcd'
false
explorer.filename.colored.enable: Enable colored filenames based on status.
Default:
boolean | {
diagnosticError?: boolean;
diagnosticWarning?: boolean;
git?: boolean;
[k: string]: unknown;
}
true
explorer.file.git.showUntrackedFiles: Show untracked file in git.
boolean | 'system'
explorer.trash.command: Trash command template, arguments(%s source filepath, %l source filepath list), example: 'trash-put %l', 'mv --backup=t %l ~/.trash/'.
Default:
('nodejs:module' | 'trash-put %s') | string
"nodejs:module"
explorer.diagnostic.displayMax: Maximum count of diagnostic column.
Default:
number
99
explorer.diagnostic.enableSubscriptNumber: Subscript number for diagnostic count.
Default:
boolean
false
explorer.git.enable: Enable git.
Default:
boolean
true
explorer.git.command: Git command.
Default:
string
"git"
explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.stashed: Icon for a stash exists for the local repository.
Default:
string
"$"
explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.ahead: Icon for current branch ahead of upstream.
Default:
string
"⇡"
explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.behind: Icon for current branch behind upstream.
Default:
string
"⇣"
explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.conflicted: Icon for current branch has merge conflicts.
Default:
string
"="
explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.untracked: Icon for there are untracked files in the working directory.
Default:
string
"?"
explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.modified: Icon for there are file modifications in the working directory.
Default:
string
"~"
explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.added: Icon for a new file has been added to the staging area.
Default:
string
"+"
explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.renamed: Icon for a renamed file has been added to the staging area.
Default:
string
"→"
explorer.git.icon.rootStatus.deleted: Icon for a file's deletion has been added to the staging area.
Default:
string
"✗"
explorer.git.icon.status.mixed: Icon for git mixed status.
Default:
string
"*"
explorer.git.icon.status.unmodified: Icon for git unmodified status.
Default:
string
" "
explorer.git.icon.status.modified: Icon for git modified status.
Default:
string
"M"
explorer.git.icon.status.added: Icon for git added status.
Default:
string
"A"
explorer.git.icon.status.deleted: Icon for git removed status.
Default:
string
"D"
explorer.git.icon.status.renamed: Icon for git renamed status.
Default:
string
"R"
explorer.git.icon.status.copied: Icon for git copied status.
Default:
string
"C"
explorer.git.icon.status.unmerged: Icon for git unmerged status.
Default:
string
"U"
explorer.git.icon.status.untracked: Icon for git untracked status.
Default:
string
"?"
explorer.git.icon.status.ignored: Icon for git ignored status.
Default:
string
"!"
explorer.git.showIgnored: Show ignored files in git.
Default:
boolean
true
explorer.debug: Enable debug.
Default:
boolean
false