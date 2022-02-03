Eslint language server extension for coc.nvim.

Forked from vscode-eslint.

Supporting

If you like my extension, consider supporting me on Patreon or PayPal:

Install

In your vim/neovim run the following command:

:CocInstall coc-eslint

Features

Lint javascript files using eslint.

files using eslint. Provide codeActions for fixing lint issues.

for fixing lint issues. Provide eslint commands: eslint.executeAutofix Fix all auto-fixable Problems. eslint.createConfig Create ESLint configuration. eslint.showOutputChannel Show Output Channel. eslint.restart Restart ESLint Server. eslint.lintProject Run eslint for current project, add errors to quickfix list.



Note: eslint may not work with files just created, invoke :CocCommand eslint.restart on that case.

Configuration options

Notice these configuration settings allow you to configure the behaviour of the coc-eslint extension. They should be set in your coc-settings.json file, which can be opened with the :CocConfig command.

eslint.enable : Controls whether eslint is enabled or not. default: true

: Controls whether eslint is enabled or not. default: eslint.execArgv : Arguments of node used on language server start. default: []

: Arguments of node used on language server start. default: eslint.packageManager : The package manager you use to install node modules. default: "npm" Valid options: ["npm","yarn","pnpm"]

: The package manager you use to install node modules. default: Valid options: ["npm","yarn","pnpm"] eslint.alwaysShowStatus : Always show the ESlint status bar item. default: false

: Always show the ESlint status bar item. default: eslint.nodeEnv : The value of NODE_ENV to use when running eslint tasks. default: null

: The value of to use when running eslint tasks. default: eslint.nodePath : A path added to NODE_PATH when resolving the eslint module. default: null

: A path added to when resolving the eslint module. default: eslint.options : The eslint options object to provide args normally passed to eslint when executed from a command line (see http://eslint.org/docs/developer-guide/nodejs-api#cliengine). default: {}

: The eslint options object to provide args normally passed to eslint when executed from a command line (see http://eslint.org/docs/developer-guide/nodejs-api#cliengine). default: eslint.trace.server : Traces the communication between VSCode and the eslint linter service. default: "off"

: Traces the communication between VSCode and the eslint linter service. default: eslint.run : Run the linter on save (onSave) or on type (onType) default: "onType" Valid options: ["onSave","onType"]

: Run the linter on save (onSave) or on type (onType) default: Valid options: ["onSave","onType"] eslint.autoFixOnSave : Turns auto fix on save on or off. default: false

: Turns auto fix on save on or off. default: eslint.quiet : Turns on quiet mode, which ignores warnings. default: false

: Turns on quiet mode, which ignores warnings. default: eslint.onIgnoredFiles : Whether ESLint should issue a warning on ignored files. default: "off" Valid options: ["warn","off"]

: Whether ESLint should issue a warning on ignored files. default: Valid options: ["warn","off"] eslint.useESLintClass : Since version 7 ESLint offers a new API call ESLint. Use it even if the old CLIEngine is available. From version 8 on forward on ESLint class is available. default: false

: Since version 7 ESLint offers a new API call ESLint. Use it even if the old CLIEngine is available. From version 8 on forward on ESLint class is available. default: eslint.workingDirectories : Working directories for files in different folders.

: Working directories for files in different folders. eslint.validate : An array of language ids which should be validated by ESLint. If not installed ESLint will show an error.

: An array of language ids which should be validated by ESLint. If not installed ESLint will show an error. eslint.probe : An array of language ids for which the extension should probe if support is installed. default: ["javascript","javascriptreact","typescript","typescriptreact","html","vue","markdown"]

: An array of language ids for which the extension should probe if support is installed. default: eslint.runtime : The location of the node binary to run ESLint under. default: null

: The location of the node binary to run ESLint under. default: eslint.debug : Enables ESLint debug mode (same as --debug on the command line) default: false

: Enables ESLint debug mode (same as --debug on the command line) default: eslint.codeAction.disableRuleComment : default: {"enable":true,"location":"separateLine"}

: default: eslint.codeAction.showDocumentation : default: {"enable":true}

: default: eslint.codeActionsOnSave.mode : Specifies the code action mode. Possible values are 'all' and 'problems'. default: "all" Valid options: ["all","problems"]

: Specifies the code action mode. Possible values are 'all' and 'problems'. default: Valid options: ["all","problems"] eslint.codeActionsOnSave.rules : The rules that should be executed when computing the code actions on save or formatting a file. Defaults to the rules configured via the ESLint configuration.

: The rules that should be executed when computing the code actions on save or formatting a file. Defaults to the rules configured via the ESLint configuration. eslint.format.enable : Enables ESLint as a formatter. default: false

: Enables ESLint as a formatter. default: eslint.lintTask.options : Command line options applied when running the task for linting the whole workspace (see https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/command-line-interface). default: ["."]

The extension supports automatic fixing of warnings to the extent that it is supported by eslint. For warnings which support an auto-fix. You can apply the quick fix by either:

Set eslint.autoFixOnSave to true and save your file (recommended).

to and save your file (recommended). Trigger <Plug>(coc-codeaction) with mapped keys, and select a fix action in the input list.

with mapped keys, and select a fix action in the input list. Run command :CocCommand eslint.executeAutofix .

. Trigger command eslint.executeAutofix from :CocCommand .

License

MIT