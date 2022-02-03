Eslint language server extension for coc.nvim.
Forked from vscode-eslint.
In your vim/neovim run the following command:
:CocInstall coc-eslint
javascript files using eslint.
codeActions for fixing lint issues.
eslint.executeAutofix Fix all auto-fixable Problems.
eslint.createConfig Create ESLint configuration.
eslint.showOutputChannel Show Output Channel.
eslint.restart Restart ESLint Server.
eslint.lintProject Run eslint for current project, add errors to quickfix list.
Note: eslint may not work with files just created, invoke
:CocCommand eslint.restart on that case.
Notice these configuration settings allow you to configure the behaviour of the coc-eslint extension. They should be set in your
coc-settings.json file, which can be opened with the
:CocConfig command.
eslint.enable: Controls whether eslint is enabled or not. default:
true
eslint.execArgv: Arguments of node used on language server start. default:
[]
eslint.packageManager: The package manager you use to install node modules. default:
"npm"
Valid options: ["npm","yarn","pnpm"]
eslint.alwaysShowStatus: Always show the ESlint status bar item. default:
false
eslint.nodeEnv: The value of
NODE_ENV to use when running eslint tasks. default:
null
eslint.nodePath: A path added to
NODE_PATH when resolving the eslint module. default:
null
eslint.options: The eslint options object to provide args normally passed to eslint when executed from a command line (see http://eslint.org/docs/developer-guide/nodejs-api#cliengine). default:
{}
eslint.trace.server: Traces the communication between VSCode and the eslint linter service. default:
"off"
eslint.run: Run the linter on save (onSave) or on type (onType) default:
"onType"
Valid options: ["onSave","onType"]
eslint.autoFixOnSave: Turns auto fix on save on or off. default:
false
eslint.quiet: Turns on quiet mode, which ignores warnings. default:
false
eslint.onIgnoredFiles: Whether ESLint should issue a warning on ignored files. default:
"off"
Valid options: ["warn","off"]
eslint.useESLintClass: Since version 7 ESLint offers a new API call ESLint. Use it even if the old CLIEngine is available. From version 8 on forward on ESLint class is available. default:
false
eslint.workingDirectories: Working directories for files in different folders.
eslint.validate: An array of language ids which should be validated by ESLint. If not installed ESLint will show an error.
eslint.probe: An array of language ids for which the extension should probe if support is installed. default:
["javascript","javascriptreact","typescript","typescriptreact","html","vue","markdown"]
eslint.runtime: The location of the node binary to run ESLint under. default:
null
eslint.debug: Enables ESLint debug mode (same as --debug on the command line) default:
false
eslint.codeAction.disableRuleComment: default:
{"enable":true,"location":"separateLine"}
eslint.codeAction.showDocumentation: default:
{"enable":true}
eslint.codeActionsOnSave.mode: Specifies the code action mode. Possible values are 'all' and 'problems'. default:
"all"
Valid options: ["all","problems"]
eslint.codeActionsOnSave.rules: The rules that should be executed when computing the code actions on save or formatting a file. Defaults to the rules configured via the ESLint configuration.
eslint.format.enable: Enables ESLint as a formatter. default:
false
eslint.lintTask.options: Command line options applied when running the task for linting the whole workspace (see https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/command-line-interface). default:
["."]
The extension supports automatic fixing of warnings to the extent that it is supported by eslint. For warnings which support an auto-fix. You can apply the quick fix by either:
eslint.autoFixOnSave to
true and save your file (recommended).
<Plug>(coc-codeaction) with mapped keys, and select a fix action in the input list.
:CocCommand eslint.executeAutofix.
eslint.executeAutofix from
:CocCommand.
