Elixir language server extension based on elixir-ls for
coc.nvim.
Make sure you've got
elixir and
mix available in
$PATH.
Inside (neo)vim run this command:
:CocInstall coc-elixir
Make sure you've got
elixir,
mix and
yarn available in
$PATH.
Inside your
plug#begin/end block in your
.vimrc (vim) or
init.vim (neovim) file, after
coc.nvim add:
Plug 'elixir-lsp/coc-elixir', {'do': 'yarn install && yarn prepack'}
~/.vim/plugged/coc-elixir/els-release (
unzip elixir-ls.zip -d ~/.vim/plugged/coc-elixir/els-release).
Coc-elixir will automatically analyze your project with Dialyzer after each successful build. It maintains a "manifest" file in
.elixir_ls/dialyzer_manifest that stores the results of the analysis.
You can control which warnings are shown using the
elixirLS.dialyzerWarnOpts setting in
coc-setting.json, found at
~/.config/nvim/coc-settings.json, or use command
:CocConfig to open configuration file.
You can find available options in Erlang docs at section "Warning options".
To disable Dialyzer completely add setting:
{
"elixirLS.dialyzerEnabled": false
}
You can also set the module attribute @dialyzer to show or hide warnings at a module or function level.
You can control the settings that ElixirLS uses for Mix environment and target using either the user
coc-settings.json or a workspace configuration.
To change the Mix environment and target, add the settings:
{
"elixirLS.mixEnv": "dev",
"elixirLS.mixTarget": "test"
}
Upon upgrading
coc-elixir it is possible that the binary files were compiled
using an OTP or Elixir version that differ from the ones you have installed.
When this happens, the language server will fail to start.
You can build ElixirLS yourself to solve this:
Start by building a binary of ElixirLS from its source:
git clone https://github.com/elixir-lsp/elixir-ls.git ~/.elixir-ls
cd ~/.elixir-ls
mix deps.get && mix compile && mix elixir_ls.release -o release
Afterwards, create or update your coc-settings file and add this line:
{
"elixir.pathToElixirLS": "~/.elixir-ls/release/language_server.sh"
}
To open your coc-settings file directly from Vim or Nvim, you can use this command:
:CocConfig
Doing these steps should make this plugin work with CoC.
Make sure
filetype is set to
elixir, or install vim-elixir which sets up file extension associations and syntax highlighting.
MIT