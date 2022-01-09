Elixir language server extension based on elixir-ls for coc.nvim .

Install

CocInstall

Make sure you've got elixir and mix available in $PATH . Inside (neo)vim run this command:

:CocInstall coc-elixir

Make sure you've got elixir , mix and yarn available in $PATH . Inside your plug#begin/end block in your .vimrc (vim) or init.vim (neovim) file, after coc.nvim add:

Plug 'elixir-lsp/coc-elixir' , { 'do' : 'yarn install && yarn prepack' }

Get the latest elixir-ls release from here and unzip it into ~/.vim/plugged/coc-elixir/els-release ( unzip elixir-ls.zip -d ~/.vim/plugged/coc-elixir/els-release ).

Features

Go to definition support

Code completion

Inline diagnostic (Build errors and warning)

Documentation on hover

Smart closing of code blocks

Code formatter

Dialyzer integration

Coc-elixir will automatically analyze your project with Dialyzer after each successful build. It maintains a "manifest" file in .elixir_ls/dialyzer_manifest that stores the results of the analysis.

You can control which warnings are shown using the elixirLS.dialyzerWarnOpts setting in coc-setting.json , found at ~/.config/nvim/coc-settings.json , or use command :CocConfig to open configuration file. You can find available options in Erlang docs at section "Warning options".

To disable Dialyzer completely add setting:

{ "elixirLS.dialyzerEnabled" : false }

You can also set the module attribute @dialyzer to show or hide warnings at a module or function level.

Mix environment and target settings

You can control the settings that ElixirLS uses for Mix environment and target using either the user coc-settings.json or a workspace configuration.

To change the Mix environment and target, add the settings:

{ "elixirLS.mixEnv" : "dev" , "elixirLS.mixTarget" : "test" }

Troubleshooting

Server fails to start

Upon upgrading coc-elixir it is possible that the binary files were compiled using an OTP or Elixir version that differ from the ones you have installed. When this happens, the language server will fail to start.

You can build ElixirLS yourself to solve this:

Start by building a binary of ElixirLS from its source:

git clone https: cd ~/ .elixir-ls mix deps .get && mix compile && mix elixir_ls .release -o release

Afterwards, create or update your coc-settings file and add this line:

{ "elixir.pathToElixirLS" : "~/.elixir-ls/release/language_server.sh" }

To open your coc-settings file directly from Vim or Nvim, you can use this command:

:CocConfig

Doing these steps should make this plugin work with CoC.

coc-elixir is installed correctly but doesn't work

Make sure filetype is set to elixir , or install vim-elixir which sets up file extension associations and syntax highlighting.

License

MIT