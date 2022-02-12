Some extra completion sources of coc.nvim.
Install what you need by command
:CocInstall {name}
coc-dictionary
Words from files in
&dictionary.
:CocInstall coc-dictionary
coc-tag
Words from
tagfiles()
:CocInstall coc-tag
Note: you need generate the tag files yourself.
To get the tags of current buffer, use command
:echo tagfiles().
coc-word
Words from google 10000 english repo.
:CocInstall coc-word
coc-emoji
Emoji words, default enabled for
markdown file only.
:CocInstall coc-emoji
To complete emoji source, type
: as trigger character.
It is also possible to change the emoji trigger character by putting
"coc.source.emoji.triggerCharacters": ["TRIGGERCHAR"] in your
coc-settings.json
coc-omni
Completion use
&omnifunc of current buffer.
:CocInstall coc-omni
Note: Using omni completion in coc.nvim is not recommended, it will block vim on completion.
Note: You must configure
coc.source.omni.filetypes with filetypes you want omni
source to work.
Don't enable this source for filetypes that you're using language server for completion.
coc-syntax
Words from syntax list, see
:help ft-syntax-omni in your vim.
:CocInstall coc-syntax
coc-gocode
Completion use gocode for golang.
:CocInstall coc-gocode
coc-ultisnips
Completion for items from ultisnips
:CocInstall coc-ultisnips
❗Important: this source could be block and not work when ultisnips plugin not loaded in vim.
coc-neosnippet
Completion for items from neosnippet
:CocInstall coc-neosnippet
❗Important: this source could be block and not work when neosnippet plugin not loaded in vim.
Following properties could be configured:
enable set to false to disable source totally.
priority priority of source.
shortcut shortcut used in
menu of completion item.
filetypes enabled filetypes, enable for all filetypes when
null.
disableSyntaxes syntax names used to disable completion, ex:
['string', 'comment'].
Install
coc-json by
:CocInstall coc-json and Type
coc.source settings file
opened by
:CocConfig to get completion for all available configurations.
Q: Omni completion not working.
A: Make sure current filetype is included in
coc.source.omni.filetypes section of your
coc-settings.json, then make sure
omnifunc is specified for current buffer
by command:
:echo &omnifunc.
Q: Completion items of Ultisnips/neosnippet not shown.
A: It won't work when your ultisnips or neosnippet plugin not loaded. For better experience, consider use coc-snippets instead.
MIT