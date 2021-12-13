Diagnostic Extension for CoC

diagnostic-languageserver extension for CoC

Install

:CocInstall coc-diagnostic

Config

NOTE: If you want to support linter that do not include by default, you should read the README for how to config a new linter.

linters filetypes formatters formatFiletypes field config are same as diagnostic-languageserver. this extension include all linters config at linters therefor if you use the linter which have included then you don't need to config linters and formatters

If mergeConfig is true (default false ) then any configuration for linters and formatters is merged with the default configuration, this allow overriding specific parts of the configuration only.

To enable this plugin for filetypes you have to config diagnostic-languageserver.filetypes for linters and diagnostic-languageserver.formatFiletypes for formatters.

example coc-settings.json:

{ // diagnostic-languageserver "diagnostic-languageserver.filetypes": { "vim": "vint", "email": "languagetool", "markdown": [ "write-good", "markdownlint" ], "sh": "shellcheck", "elixir": ["mix_credo", "mix_credo_compile"], "eelixir": ["mix_credo", "mix_credo_compile"], "php": ["phpstan", "psalm"], "yaml": [ "yamllint" ], "cmake": [ "cmake-lint", "cmakelint" ], "systemd": "systemd-analyze", ... }, "diagnostic-languageserver.formatFiletypes": { "dart": "dartfmt", "elixir": "mix_format", "eelixir": "mix_format", "python": ["black", "isort"], "lua": "lua-format", "sh": "shfmt", "blade": "blade-formatter", "cmake": "cmake-format", ... } }

All Options:

"diagnostic-languageserver.enable": { "type": "boolean", "default": true, "description": "enable this extension?" }, "diagnostic-languageserver.mergeConfig": { "type": "boolean", "default": false, "description": "merge config?" }, "diagnostic-languageserver.debug": { "type": "boolean", "default": true, "description": "enable debug?" }, "diagnostic-languageserver.trace.server": { "type": "string", "default": "off", "enum": [ "off", "messages", "verbose" ], "description": "Trace level of diagnostic-languageserver" }, "diagnostic-languageserver.linters": { "type": "object", "default": {}, "description": "linters config same as diagnostic-languageserver's linters config" }, "diagnostic-languageserver.filetypes": { "type": "object", "default": {}, "description": "filetypes config same as diagnostic-languageserver's filetypes config" }, "diagnostic-languageserver.formatters": { "type": "object", "default": {}, "description": "formatters config same as diagnostic-languageserver's formatters config" }, "diagnostic-languageserver.formatFiletypes": { "type": "object", "default": {}, "description": "formatFiletypes config same as diagnostic-languageserver's formatFiletypes config" }

Buy Me A Coffee ☕️