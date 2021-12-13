diagnostic-languageserver extension for CoC
:CocInstall coc-diagnostic
NOTE: If you want to support linter that do not include by default, you should read the README for how to config a new linter.
linters
filetypes
formatters
formatFiletypesfield config are same as diagnostic-languageserver. this extension include all linters config at linters therefor if you use the linter which have included then you don't need to config linters and formatters
If
mergeConfig is
true (default
false) then any configuration for
linters and
formatters is merged with the default
configuration, this allow overriding specific parts of the
configuration only.
To enable this plugin for filetypes you have to config
diagnostic-languageserver.filetypes
for linters and
diagnostic-languageserver.formatFiletypes for formatters.
example coc-settings.json:
{
// diagnostic-languageserver
"diagnostic-languageserver.filetypes": {
"vim": "vint",
"email": "languagetool",
"markdown": [ "write-good", "markdownlint" ],
"sh": "shellcheck",
"elixir": ["mix_credo", "mix_credo_compile"],
"eelixir": ["mix_credo", "mix_credo_compile"],
"php": ["phpstan", "psalm"],
"yaml": [ "yamllint" ],
"cmake": [ "cmake-lint", "cmakelint" ],
"systemd": "systemd-analyze",
...
},
"diagnostic-languageserver.formatFiletypes": {
"dart": "dartfmt",
"elixir": "mix_format",
"eelixir": "mix_format",
"python": ["black", "isort"],
"lua": "lua-format",
"sh": "shfmt",
"blade": "blade-formatter",
"cmake": "cmake-format",
...
}
}
All Options:
"diagnostic-languageserver.enable": {
"type": "boolean",
"default": true,
"description": "enable this extension?"
},
"diagnostic-languageserver.mergeConfig": {
"type": "boolean",
"default": false,
"description": "merge config?"
},
"diagnostic-languageserver.debug": {
"type": "boolean",
"default": true,
"description": "enable debug?"
},
"diagnostic-languageserver.trace.server": {
"type": "string",
"default": "off",
"enum": [
"off",
"messages",
"verbose"
],
"description": "Trace level of diagnostic-languageserver"
},
"diagnostic-languageserver.linters": {
"type": "object",
"default": {},
"description": "linters config same as diagnostic-languageserver's linters config"
},
"diagnostic-languageserver.filetypes": {
"type": "object",
"default": {},
"description": "filetypes config same as diagnostic-languageserver's filetypes config"
},
"diagnostic-languageserver.formatters": {
"type": "object",
"default": {},
"description": "formatters config same as diagnostic-languageserver's formatters config"
},
"diagnostic-languageserver.formatFiletypes": {
"type": "object",
"default": {},
"description": "formatFiletypes config same as diagnostic-languageserver's formatFiletypes config"
}