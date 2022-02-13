openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cd

coc-db

by Kristijan Husak
0.0.44 (see all)

Database autocompletion powered by https://github.com/tpope/vim-dadbod

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

281

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vim-dadbod-completion

Database auto completion powered by vim-dadbod. Supports:

coc-db

Install

Dependencies:

For coc.nvim

:CocInstall coc-db

For deoplete, completion-nvim, nvim-compe, ddc and omnifunc, install it with your favorite plugin manager.

function! PackagerInit() abort
  packadd vim-packager
  call packager#init()
  call packager#add('kristijanhusak/vim-packager', { 'type': 'opt' })
  call packager#add('tpope/vim-dadbod')
  call packager#add('kristijanhusak/vim-dadbod-completion')

  call packager#add('Shougo/deoplete.nvim')
  "or
  call packager#add('haorenW1025/completion-nvim')
  "or
  call packager#add('hrsh7th/nvim-compe')
  "or
  call packager#add('vim-denops/denops.vim')
  call packager#add('Shougo/ddc.vim')
endfunction

" For built in omnifunc
autocmd FileType sql setlocal omnifunc=vim_dadbod_completion#omni

" hrsh7th/nvim-compe
let g:compe.source.vim_dadbod_completion = v:true

" hrsh7th/nvim-cmp
  autocmd FileType sql,mysql,plsql lua require('cmp').setup.buffer({ sources = {{ name = 'vim-dadbod-completion' }} })

" For completion-nvim
augroup completion
  autocmd!
  autocmd BufEnter * lua require'completion'.on_attach()
  autocmd FileType sql let g:completion_trigger_character = ['.', '"', '`', '[']
augroup END

" Shougo/ddc.vim
call ddc#custom#patch_filetype(['sql', 'mysql', 'plsql'], 'sources', 'dadbod-completion')
call ddc#custom#patch_filetype(['sql', 'mysql', 'plsql'], 'sourceOptions', {
\ 'dadbod-completion': {
\   'mark': 'DB',
\   'isVolatile': v:true,
\ },
\ })

" Source is automatically added, you just need to include it in the chain complete list
let g:completion_chain_complete_list = {
    \   'sql': [
    \    {'complete_items': ['vim-dadbod-completion']},
    \   ],
    \ }
" Make sure `substring` is part of this list. Other items are optional for this completion source
let g:completion_matching_strategy_list = ['exact', 'substring']
" Useful if there's a lot of camel case items
let g:completion_matching_ignore_case = 1

Features

  • Autocomplete table names, with automatic quoting where needed. Works for all schemes that vim-dadbod supports.
  • Autocomplete table columns, context aware. Also knows to read aliases (select * from mytable tbl where tbl.id = 1). Currently works for PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle and SQLserver/MSSQL.
  • Out of the box integration with vim-dadbod-ui

How it works

  • If an sql buffer is created by vim-dadbod-ui, it reads all the configuration from there. It should work out of the box.
  • If vim-dadbod-ui is not used, vim-dadbod g:db or b:db is used. If you want, you can also add b:db_table to limit autocompletions to that table only.

Settings

Default mark for completion items is [DB]. To change it, add this to vimrc:

let g:vim_dadbod_completion_mark = 'MYMARK'

Todo

  • Integration for column autocompletion with more database types

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial