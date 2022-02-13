Database auto completion powered by vim-dadbod. Supports:

Install

Dependencies:

For coc.nvim

:CocInstall coc-db

For deoplete , completion-nvim , nvim-compe , ddc and omnifunc , install it with your favorite plugin manager.

function! PackagerInit() abort packadd vim-packager call packager#init() call packager#add('kristijanhusak/vim-packager', { 'type': 'opt' }) call packager#add('tpope/vim-dadbod') call packager#add('kristijanhusak/vim-dadbod-completion') call packager#add('Shougo/deoplete.nvim') "or call packager#add('haorenW1025/completion-nvim') "or call packager#add('hrsh7th/nvim-compe') "or call packager#add('vim-denops/denops.vim') call packager#add('Shougo/ddc.vim') endfunction " For built in omnifunc autocmd FileType sql setlocal omnifunc=vim_dadbod_completion#omni " hrsh7th/nvim-compe let g:compe.source.vim_dadbod_completion = v:true " hrsh7th/nvim-cmp autocmd FileType sql,mysql,plsql lua require('cmp').setup.buffer({ sources = {{ name = 'vim-dadbod-completion' }} }) " For completion-nvim augroup completion autocmd! autocmd BufEnter * lua require'completion'.on_attach() autocmd FileType sql let g:completion_trigger_character = ['.', '"', '`', '['] augroup END " Shougo/ddc.vim call ddc#custom#patch_filetype(['sql', 'mysql', 'plsql'], 'sources', 'dadbod-completion') call ddc#custom#patch_filetype(['sql', 'mysql', 'plsql'], 'sourceOptions', { \ 'dadbod-completion': { \ 'mark': 'DB', \ 'isVolatile': v:true, \ }, \ }) " Source is automatically added, you just need to include it in the chain complete list let g:completion_chain_complete_list = { \ 'sql': [ \ {'complete_items': ['vim-dadbod-completion']}, \ ], \ } " Make sure `substring` is part of this list. Other items are optional for this completion source let g:completion_matching_strategy_list = ['exact', 'substring'] " Useful if there's a lot of camel case items let g:completion_matching_ignore_case = 1

Features

Autocomplete table names, with automatic quoting where needed. Works for all schemes that vim-dadbod supports.

Autocomplete table columns, context aware. Also knows to read aliases ( select * from mytable tbl where tbl.id = 1 ). Currently works for PostgreSQL , MySQL , Oracle and SQLserver/MSSQL .

). Currently works for , , and . Out of the box integration with vim-dadbod-ui

How it works

If an sql buffer is created by vim-dadbod-ui, it reads all the configuration from there. It should work out of the box.

If vim-dadbod-ui is not used, vim-dadbod g:db or b:db is used. If you want, you can also add b:db_table to limit autocompletions to that table only.

Settings

Default mark for completion items is [DB] . To change it, add this to vimrc:

let g:vim_dadbod_completion_mark = 'MYMARK'

Todo