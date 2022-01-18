coc.nvim plugin for autocompletion and go-to-definition functionality for css modules.

The supported languages are css (postcss), sass and scss . styl files are parsed as regular css .

Installation

:CocInstall coc-cssmodules

Settings

Camel cased css class names

If you write kebab-case classes in css files, but want to get camelCase complete items, set following to true.

{ "cssmodules.camelCase" : true }

Options and transformation

You can set the cssmodules.camelCase option to true , "dashes" or false (default).

Classname in css file true dashes false (default) .button .button .button .button .btn__icon--mod .btnIconMod .btn__iconMod .btn__icon--mod

hintName setting

You can change the hint name by setting it in the coc-setting.json file. Default is cssmodules

example

{ "cssmodules.hintName" : "cssmodules" }

Acknowledgments

This plugin was based on vscode-css-modules plugin.