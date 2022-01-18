openbase logo
coc-cssmodules

by Anton
1.1.1

css modules autocompletion and go to definition coc.nvim plugin

Downloads/wk

114

114

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

coc-cssmodules

coc.nvim plugin for autocompletion and go-to-definition functionality for css modules.

The supported languages are css(postcss), sass and scss. styl files are parsed as regular css.

Installation

:CocInstall coc-cssmodules

Settings

Camel cased css class names

If you write kebab-case classes in css files, but want to get camelCase complete items, set following to true.

{
   "cssmodules.camelCase": true
}

Options and transformation

You can set the cssmodules.camelCase option to true, "dashes" or false(default).

Classname in css filetruedashesfalse(default)
.button.button.button.button
.btn__icon--mod.btnIconMod.btn__iconMod.btn__icon--mod

hintName setting

You can change the hint name by setting it in the coc-setting.json file. Default is cssmodules

example

{
   "cssmodules.hintName": "cssmodules"
}

Acknowledgments

This plugin was based on vscode-css-modules plugin.

