coc.nvim plugin for
autocompletion and
go-to-definition functionality for css modules.
The supported languages are
css(postcss),
sass and
scss.
styl files are parsed as regular
css.
:CocInstall coc-cssmodules
If you write kebab-case classes in css files, but want to get camelCase complete items, set following to true.
{
"cssmodules.camelCase": true
}
You can set the
cssmodules.camelCase option to
true,
"dashes" or
false(default).
|Classname in css file
true
dashes
false(default)
.button
.button
.button
.button
.btn__icon--mod
.btnIconMod
.btn__iconMod
.btn__icon--mod
You can change the hint name by setting it in the
coc-setting.json file. Default is
cssmodules
example
{
"cssmodules.hintName": "cssmodules"
}
This plugin was based on vscode-css-modules plugin.