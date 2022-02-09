This extension connects coc.nvim to the clangd language server.

Quick Start

install Node.js. coc.nvim and coc-clangd run on Node.js. install coc.nvim . Instructions using vim-plug (check out coc.nvim Wiki other options): add to .vimrc : vim Plug 'neoclide/coc.nvim', {'branch': 'release'}

: in vim, run :PlugInstall in vim, run :CocInstall coc-clangd coc-clangd will try to find clangd from your $PATH , if not found, you can run :CocCommand clangd.install to install the latest release from GitHub follow Project setup to generate compile_commands.json for your project

Note: If you've configured clangd as a languageServer in coc-settings.json , you should remove it to avoid running clangd twice!

Protocol extensions

clangd supports some extensions that are not in the official Language Server Protocol specification.

coc-clangd adds support for:

Switching between header and implementation file: :CocCommand clangd.switchSourceHeader You can open in split buffer by :CocCommand clangd.switchSourceHeader vsplit

File status monitor, shows on NeoVim statusline

Describe symbol under the cursor: :CocCommand clangd.symbolInfo

Completions that adjust text near the cursor (e.g. correcting . to -> )

Configurations

:CocConfig opens your global coc-settings.json , or :CocLocalConfig opens local configuration in your project .vim/coc-settings.json .

Configurations Description Default clangd.enabled enable coc-clangd true clangd.arguments arguments for clangd server [] clangd.checkUpdates check for clangd language server updates on startup false clangd.disableCompletion disable completion source from clangd false clangd.disableDiagnostics disable diagnostics from clangd false clangd.disableSnippetCompletion disable completion snippet from clangd false clangd.compilationDatabasePath specifies the directory containing the compilation database '' clangd.fallbackFlags extra clang flags used to parse files when no compilation database is found [] clangd.path path to clangd executable clangd

Commands

clangd.switchSourceHeader : switch between source/header files

: switch between source/header files clangd.symbolInfo : resolve symbol info under the cursor

: resolve symbol info under the cursor clangd.memoryUsage : show memory usage

: show memory usage clangd.ast : show AST

: show AST clangd.install : install latest clangd release from GitHub

: install latest clangd release from GitHub clangd.update : check for updates to clangd from GitHub

License

Apache 2.0 with LLVM Exception

This is the standard LLVM license.