This extension connects coc.nvim to the clangd language server.
coc.nvim and
coc-clangd run on Node.js.
coc.nvim. Instructions using
vim-plug (check out coc.nvim Wiki other options):
.vimrc:
vim Plug 'neoclide/coc.nvim', {'branch': 'release'}
:PlugInstall
:CocInstall coc-clangd
coc-clangd will try to find
clangd from your
$PATH, if not found, you can run
:CocCommand clangd.install to install the latest release from GitHub
compile_commands.json for your project
Note: If you've configured
clangdas a languageServer in
coc-settings.json, you should remove it to avoid running clangd twice!
clangd supports some extensions that are not in the official Language Server Protocol specification.
coc-clangd adds support for:
:CocCommand clangd.switchSourceHeader
:CocCommand clangd.switchSourceHeader vsplit
:CocCommand clangd.symbolInfo
. to
->)
:CocConfig opens your global
coc-settings.json, or
:CocLocalConfig opens local configuration in your project
.vim/coc-settings.json.
|Configurations
|Description
|Default
|clangd.enabled
|enable
coc-clangd
true
|clangd.arguments
|arguments for
clangd server
[]
|clangd.checkUpdates
|check for clangd language server updates on startup
false
|clangd.disableCompletion
|disable completion source from clangd
false
|clangd.disableDiagnostics
|disable diagnostics from clangd
false
|clangd.disableSnippetCompletion
|disable completion snippet from clangd
false
|clangd.compilationDatabasePath
|specifies the directory containing the compilation database
''
|clangd.fallbackFlags
|extra clang flags used to parse files when no compilation database is found
[]
|clangd.path
|path to
clangd executable
clangd
clangd.switchSourceHeader: switch between source/header files
clangd.symbolInfo: resolve symbol info under the cursor
clangd.memoryUsage: show memory usage
clangd.ast: show AST
clangd.install: install latest clangd release from GitHub
clangd.update: check for updates to clangd from GitHub
Apache 2.0 with LLVM Exception
This is the standard LLVM license.
This extension is built with create-coc-extension