fork from angular/vscode-ng-language-service v13.2.3 commit
An angular language service coc extension for (neo)vim 💖
:CocInstall coc-angular
This extension provides a rich editing experience for Angular templates, both inline and external templates including:
angular.restartNgServer Restart Angular Language server
angular.openLogFile Open Angular Server log
angular.getTemplateTcb View Template Typecheck Block
angular.goToComponentWithTemplateFile go to component
angular.goToTemplateForComponent go to templates
angular.trace.server enable angular language server trace log
angular.log Enables logging of the Angular server to a file. This log can be used to diagnose Angular Server issues. The log may contain file paths, source code, and other potentially sensitive information from your project.
angular.view-engine Use legacy View Engine language service.
angular.suggest.includeAutomaticOptionalChainCompletions Enable/disable showing completions on potentially undefined values that insert an optional chain call. Requires TS 3.7+ and strict null checks to be enabled.
angular.suggest.includeCompletionsWithSnippetText Enable/disable snippet completions from Angular language server. Requires using TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace and the
legacy View Engine option to be disabled.
The Angular Language Service uses the same set of options that are used to compile the application.
To get the most complete information in the editor, set the
strictTemplates option in
tsconfig.json,
as shown in the following example:
"angularCompilerOptions": {
"strictTemplates": true
}
For more information, see the Angular compiler options guide.
The language service extension relies on the
@angular/language-service and
typescript packages
for its backend.
@angular/language-service is always bundled with the extension, and is always
the latest version at the time of the release.
typescript is loaded, in order of priority, from:
typescript.tsdk in project or global settings.
typescript bundled with the Angular Language Service extension.
typescript present in the current workspace's node_modules.
We suggest not specifying
typescript.tsdk in your VSCode settings
per method (1) above. If the
typescript package is loaded by methods (1) or (3), there is a potential
for a mismatch between the API expected by
@angular/language-service and the API provided by
typescript.
This could lead to a failure of the language service extension.
For more information, please see #594.