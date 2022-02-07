Angular Language Service

fork from angular/vscode-ng-language-service v13.2.3 commit

An angular language service coc extension for (neo)vim 💖

Install

:CocInstall coc-angular

Using

This extension provides a rich editing experience for Angular templates, both inline and external templates including:

Completions lists

AOT Diagnostic messages

Quick info

Go to definition

Commands

angular.restartNgServer Restart Angular Language server

Restart Angular Language server angular.openLogFile Open Angular Server log

Open Angular Server log angular.getTemplateTcb View Template Typecheck Block

View Template Typecheck Block angular.goToComponentWithTemplateFile go to component

go to component angular.goToTemplateForComponent go to templates

Configuration

angular.trace.server enable angular language server trace log

enable angular language server trace log angular.log Enables logging of the Angular server to a file. This log can be used to diagnose Angular Server issues. The log may contain file paths, source code, and other potentially sensitive information from your project.

Enables logging of the Angular server to a file. This log can be used to diagnose Angular Server issues. The log may contain file paths, source code, and other potentially sensitive information from your project. angular.view-engine Use legacy View Engine language service.

Use legacy View Engine language service. angular.suggest.includeAutomaticOptionalChainCompletions Enable/disable showing completions on potentially undefined values that insert an optional chain call. Requires TS 3.7+ and strict null checks to be enabled.

Enable/disable showing completions on potentially undefined values that insert an optional chain call. Requires TS 3.7+ and strict null checks to be enabled. angular.suggest.includeCompletionsWithSnippetText Enable/disable snippet completions from Angular language server. Requires using TypeScript 4.3+ in the workspace and the legacy View Engine option to be disabled.

Configuring compiler options for the Angular Language Service

The Angular Language Service uses the same set of options that are used to compile the application. To get the most complete information in the editor, set the strictTemplates option in tsconfig.json , as shown in the following example:

"angularCompilerOptions": { "strictTemplates": true }

For more information, see the Angular compiler options guide.

Versioning

The language service extension relies on the @angular/language-service and typescript packages

for its backend. @angular/language-service is always bundled with the extension, and is always the latest version at the time of the release. typescript is loaded, in order of priority, from:

The path specified by typescript.tsdk in project or global settings. (Recommended) The version of typescript bundled with the Angular Language Service extension. The version of typescript present in the current workspace's node_modules.

We suggest not specifying typescript.tsdk in your VSCode settings per method (1) above. If the typescript package is loaded by methods (1) or (3), there is a potential for a mismatch between the API expected by @angular/language-service and the API provided by typescript . This could lead to a failure of the language service extension.

For more information, please see #594.

Buy Me A Coffee ☕️