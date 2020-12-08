Note coc.nvim already support floating actions window, use it instead.

Actions menu for coc.nvim (neovim >= v0.4.0 only)

Installation

:CocInstall coc-actions

Commands

:CocCommand actions.open for current cursor position

Mapping

Config as coc.nvim README

function ! s : cocActionsOpenFromSelected (type) abort execute 'CocCommand actions.open ' . a:type endfunction xmap <silent> <leader> a : <C-u> execute 'CocCommand actions.open ' . visualmode () <CR> nmap <silent> <leader> a : <C-u> set operatorfunc= <SID> cocActionsOpenFromSelected <CR> g@

Then

<leader>a for the current selected range

for the current selected range <leader>aw for the current word

for the current word <leader>aas for the current sentence

for the current sentence <leader>aap for the current paragraph

:h text-objects to see more detail

Settings

coc-actions.hideCursor : true Hide cursor when open actions menu

: true coc-actions.showActionKind : true Show action kind

: true coc-actions.useCursorLine : false Using cursorline for active line, this avoids tail whitespace

