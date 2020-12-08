openbase logo
coc-actions

by 年糕小豆汤
1.5.0 (see all)

Actions menu for Neovim

Overview

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

139

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

coc-actions

Note coc.nvim already support floating actions window, use it instead.

Actions menu for coc.nvim (neovim >= v0.4.0 only)

image

Installation

:CocInstall coc-actions

Commands

  • :CocCommand actions.open for current cursor position

Mapping

Config as coc.nvim README

" Remap for do codeAction of selected region
function! s:cocActionsOpenFromSelected(type) abort
  execute 'CocCommand actions.open ' . a:type
endfunction
xmap <silent> <leader>a :<C-u>execute 'CocCommand actions.open ' . visualmode()<CR>
nmap <silent> <leader>a :<C-u>set operatorfunc=<SID>cocActionsOpenFromSelected<CR>g@

Then

  • <leader>a for the current selected range
  • <leader>aw for the current word
  • <leader>aas for the current sentence
  • <leader>aap for the current paragraph

:h text-objects to see more detail

Settings

  • coc-actions.hideCursor: true

    Hide cursor when open actions menu

  • coc-actions.showActionKind: true

    Show action kind

  • coc-actions.useCursorLine: false

    Using cursorline for active line, this avoids tail whitespace

Buy Me A Coffee ☕️

btc

image

