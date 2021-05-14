cobol

COBOL bridge for NodeJS which allows you to run COBOL code from NodeJS.

Can I use this on production?

Of course, you can! It's production ready! If you ever did such a thing, ping me (@IonicaBizau). 💥 💫

Installation

Currently GnuCOBOL is required. If you are using a debian-based distribution you can install it using:

$ sudo apt-get install gnucobol

💡 It would be interesting to fallback into a COBOL compiler written in NodeJS. Contributions are welcome! 😄

Then, install the cobol package.

$ npm i cobol

📋 Example

var Cobol = require ( "cobol" ); Cobol( function ( ) { }, { compileargs :{ free : true } }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(err || data); }); Cobol(__dirname + "/args.cbl" , { args : [ "Alice" ] }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(err || data); }); Cobol( function ( ) { }, { stdin : process.stdin, stdout : process.stdout }, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } });

📝 Documentation

Runs COBOL code from Node.JS side.

Params

Function|String|Path input : A function containing a comment with inline COBOL code, the cobol code itself or a path to a COBOL file.

: A function containing a comment with inline COBOL code, the cobol code itself or a path to a COBOL file. Object options : An object containing the following fields:

: An object containing the following fields: cwd (String): Where the COBOL code will run (by default in the current working directory)

(String): Where the COBOL code will run (by default in the current working directory) args (Array): An array of strings to pass to the COBOL process.

(Array): An array of strings to pass to the COBOL process. compileargs (Object): Use to specificy cobc compiler options

(Object): Use to specificy cobc compiler options stdin (Stream): An optional stdin stream used to pipe data to the stdin stream of the COBOL process.

(Stream): An optional stdin stream used to pipe data to the stdin stream of the COBOL process. stderr (Stream): An optional stderr stream used to pipe data to the stdin stream of the COBOL process.

(Stream): An optional stderr stream used to pipe data to the stdin stream of the COBOL process. stdeout (Stream): An optional stdout stream used to pipe data to the stdin stream of the COBOL process.

(Stream): An optional stdout stream used to pipe data to the stdin stream of the COBOL process. remove (Boolean): Should the compiled executable be removed after running, default is true.

(Boolean): Should the compiled executable be removed after running, default is true. precompiled (Boolean): Run the precompiled executable instead of re-compiling, default is false.

(Boolean): Run the precompiled executable instead of re-compiling, default is false. Function callback : The callback function called with err , stdout and stderr .

