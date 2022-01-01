openbase logo
cob

cobe

by Shu Ding
0.4.0 (see all)

5kB WebGL globe lib.

Readme

COBE

A lightweight (5kB) WebGL globe lib. The name "COBE" stands for Cosmic Background Explorer.

Quick Start

<canvas
  id="cobe"
  style="width: 500px; height: 500px;"
  width="1000"
  height="1000"
></canvas>

import createGlobe from 'cobe'

let phi = 0
let canvas = document.getElementById("cobe")

const globe = createGlobe(canvas, {
  devicePixelRatio: 2,
  width: 1000,
  height: 1000,
  phi: 0,
  theta: 0,
  dark: 0,
  diffuse: 1.2,
  mapSamples: 16000,
  mapBrightness: 6,
  baseColor: [0.3, 0.3, 0.3],
  markerColor: [1, 0.5, 1],
  glowColor: [1, 1, 1],
  markers: [
    { location: [37.7595, -122.4367], size: 0.03 },
    { location: [40.7128, -74.006], size: 0.1 },
  ],
  onRender: (state) => {
    // Called on every animation frame.
    // `state` will be an empty object, return updated params.
    state.phi = phi
    phi += 0.01
  },
})

// `globe` will be a Phenomenon (https://github.com/vaneenige/phenomenon) instance.
// To pause requestAnimationFrame:
// `globe.toggle()`
// To remove the instance:
// `globe.destroy()`
// ...

Acknowledgment

This project is inspired & based on the great work of:

World map asset from:

License

The MIT License.

