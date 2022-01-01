A lightweight (5kB) WebGL globe lib. The name "COBE" stands for Cosmic Background Explorer.

Quick Start

< canvas id = "cobe" style = "width: 500px; height: 500px;" width = "1000" height = "1000" > </ canvas >

import createGlobe from 'cobe' let phi = 0 let canvas = document .getElementById( "cobe" ) const globe = createGlobe(canvas, { devicePixelRatio : 2 , width : 1000 , height : 1000 , phi : 0 , theta : 0 , dark : 0 , diffuse : 1.2 , mapSamples : 16000 , mapBrightness : 6 , baseColor : [ 0.3 , 0.3 , 0.3 ], markerColor : [ 1 , 0.5 , 1 ], glowColor : [ 1 , 1 , 1 ], markers : [ { location : [ 37.7595 , -122.4367 ], size : 0.03 }, { location : [ 40.7128 , -74.006 ], size : 0.1 }, ], onRender : ( state ) => { state.phi = phi phi += 0.01 }, })

Acknowledgment

This project is inspired & based on the great work of:

World map asset from:

License

The MIT License.