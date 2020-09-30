JSON schema validator, which is designed to be fast and simple to use. JSON Schema versions through draft-07 are fully supported.
Please fork the repository, make the changes in your fork and include tests. Once you're done making changes, send in a pull request.
Please include a test which shows why the code fails.
Simple object validation using JSON schemas.
var Validator = require('jsonschema').Validator;
var v = new Validator();
var instance = 4;
var schema = {"type": "number"};
console.log(v.validate(instance, schema));
var validate = require('jsonschema').validate;
console.log(validate(4, {"type": "number"}));
var Validator = require('jsonschema').Validator;
var v = new Validator();
// Address, to be embedded on Person
var addressSchema = {
"id": "/SimpleAddress",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"lines": {
"type": "array",
"items": {"type": "string"}
},
"zip": {"type": "string"},
"city": {"type": "string"},
"country": {"type": "string"}
},
"required": ["country"]
};
// Person
var schema = {
"id": "/SimplePerson",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {"type": "string"},
"address": {"$ref": "/SimpleAddress"},
"votes": {"type": "integer", "minimum": 1}
}
};
var p = {
"name": "Barack Obama",
"address": {
"lines": [ "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest" ],
"zip": "DC 20500",
"city": "Washington",
"country": "USA"
},
"votes": "lots"
};
v.addSchema(addressSchema, '/SimpleAddress');
console.log(v.validate(p, schema));
var arraySchema = {
"type": "array",
"items": {
"properties": {
"name": { "type": "string" },
"lastname": { "type": "string" }
},
"required": ["name", "lastname"]
}
}
For a comprehensive, annotated example illustrating all possible validation options, see examples/all.js
All schema definitions are supported, $schema is ignored.
All types are supported
undefined
undefined is not a value known to JSON, and by default, the validator treats it as if it is not invalid. i.e., it will return valid.
var res = validate(undefined, {type: 'string'});
res.valid // true
This behavior may be changed with the "required" option:
var res = validate(undefined, {type: 'string'}, {required: true});
res.valid // false
You may disable format validation by providing
disableFormat: true to the validator
options.
All formats are supported, phone numbers are expected to follow the E.123 standard.
You may add your own custom format functions. Format functions accept the input
being validated and return a boolean value. If the returned value is
true, then
validation succeeds. If the returned value is
false, then validation fails.
Validator.prototype.customFormats do not affect previously instantiated
Validators. This is to prevent validator instances from being altered once created.
It is conceivable that multiple validators may be created to handle multiple schemas
with different formats in a program.
validator.customFormats affect only that Validator instance.
Here is an example that uses custom formats:
Validator.prototype.customFormats.myFormat = function(input) {
return input === 'myFormat';
};
var validator = new Validator();
validator.validate('myFormat', {type: 'string', format: 'myFormat'}).valid; // true
validator.validate('foo', {type: 'string', format: 'myFormat'}).valid; // false
By default, results will be returned in a
ValidatorResult object with the following properties:
instance: any.
schema: Schema.
errors: ValidationError[].
valid: boolean.
Each item in
errors is a
ValidationError with the following properties:
instance, and is delimited with a dot (
.).
The validator can be configured to throw in the event of a validation error:
If the
throwFirst option is set, the validator will terminate validation at the first encountered error and throw a
ValidatorResultError object.
If the
throwAll option is set, the validator will throw a
ValidatorResultError object after the entire instance has been validated.
If the
throwError option is set, it will throw at the first encountered validation error (like
throwFirst), but the
ValidationError object itself will be thrown. Note that, despite the name, this does not inherit from Error like
ValidatorResultError does.
The
ValidatorResultError object has the same properties as
ValidatorResult and additionally inherits from Error.
When
oneOf or
anyOf validations fail, errors that caused any of the sub-schemas referenced therein to fail are normally suppressed, because it is not necessary to fix all of them. And in the case of
oneOf, it would itself be an error to fix all of the listed errors.
This behavior may be configured with
options.nestedErrors. If truthy, it will emit all the errors from the subschemas. This option may be useful when troubleshooting validation errors in complex schemas:
var schema = {
oneOf: [
{ type: 'string', minLength: 32, maxLength: 32 },
{ type: 'string', maxLength: 16 },
{ type: 'number' },
]
};
var validator = new Validator();
var result = validator.validate('This string is 28 chars long', schema, {nestedErrors: true});
// result.toString() reads out:
// 0: instance does not meet minimum length of 32
// 1: instance does not meet maximum length of 16
// 2: instance is not of a type(s) number
// 3: instance is not exactly one from [subschema 0],[subschema 1],[subschema 2]
To provide localized, human-readable errors, use the
name string as a translation key. Feel free to open an issue for support relating to localizing error messages. For example:
var localized = result.errors.map(function(err){
return localeService.translate(err.name);
});
Specify your own JSON Schema keywords with the validator.attributes property:
validator.attributes.contains = function validateContains(instance, schema, options, ctx) {
if(typeof instance !== 'string') return;
if(typeof schema.contains !== 'string') throw new jsonschema.SchemaError('"contains" expects a string', schema);
if(instance.indexOf(schema.contains)<0){
return 'does not contain the string ' + JSON.stringify(schema.contains);
}
}
var result = validator.validate("I am an instance", { type:"string", contains: "I am" });
// result.valid === true;
The instance passes validation if the function returns nothing. A single validation error is produced
if the function returns a string. Any number of errors (maybe none at all) may be returned by passing a
ValidatorResult object, which may be used like so:
var result = new ValidatorResult(instance, schema, options, ctx);
while(someErrorCondition()){
result.addError('fails some validation test');
}
return result;
Sometimes you may want to download schemas from remote sources, like a database, or over HTTP. When importing a schema,
unknown references are inserted into the
validator.unresolvedRefs Array. Asynchronously shift elements off this array and import
them:
var Validator = require('jsonschema').Validator;
var v = new Validator();
v.addSchema(initialSchema);
function importNextSchema(){
var nextSchema = v.unresolvedRefs.shift();
if(!nextSchema){ done(); return; }
databaseGet(nextSchema, function(schema){
v.addSchema(schema);
importNextSchema();
});
}
importNextSchema();
Schemas should typically have an
id with an absolute, full URI. However if the schema you are using contains only relative URI references, the
base option will be used to resolve these.
This following example would throw a
SchemaError if the
base option were unset:
var result = validate(["Name"], {
id: "/schema.json",
type: "array",
items: { $ref: "http://example.com/schema.json#/definitions/item" },
definitions: {
item: { type: "string" },
},
}, { base: 'http://example.com/' });
The
rewrite option lets you change the value of an instance after it has successfully been validated. This will mutate the
instance passed to the validate function. This can be useful for unmarshalling data and parsing it into native instances, such as changing a string to a
Date instance.
The
rewrite option accepts a function with the following arguments:
The value may be removed by returning
undefined.
If you don't want to change the value, call
return instance.
Here is an example that can convert a property expecting a date into a Date instance:
const schema = {
properties: {
date: {id: 'http://example.com/date', type: 'string'},
},
};
const value = {
date: '2020-09-30T23:39:27.060Z',
};
function unmarshall(instance, schema){
if(schema.id === 'http://example.com/date'){
return new Date(instance);
}
return instance;
}
const v = new Validator();
const res = v.validate(value, schema, {rewrite: unmarshall});
assert(res.instance.date instanceof Date);
If some processing of properties is required prior to validation a function may be passed via the options parameter of the validate function. For example, say you needed to perform type coercion for some properties:
// See examples/coercion.js
function preValidateProperty(object, key, schema, options, ctx) {
var value = object[key];
if (typeof value === 'undefined') return;
// Test if the schema declares a type, but the type keyword fails validation
if (schema.type && validator.attributes.type.call(validator, value, schema, options, ctx.makeChild(schema, key))) {
// If the type is "number" but the instance is not a number, cast it
if(schema.type==='number' && typeof value!=='number'){
object[key] = parseFloat(value);
return;
}
// If the type is "string" but the instance is not a string, cast it
if(schema.type==='string' && typeof value!=='string'){
object[key] = String(value).toString();
return;
}
}
};
// And now, to actually perform validation with the coercion hook!
v.validate(instance, schema, { preValidateProperty });
Use the "skipAttributes" option to skip validation of certain keywords. Provide an array of keywords to ignore.
For skipping the "format" keyword, see the disableFormat option.
By default, JSON Schema is supposed to ignore unknown schema keywords.
You can change this behavior to require that all keywords used in a schema have a defined behavior, by using setting the "allowUnknownAttributes" option to false.
This example will throw a
SchemaError:
var schema = {
type: "string",
format: "email",
example: "foo",
};
var result = validate("Name", schema, { allowUnknownAttributes: false });
Uses JSON Schema Test Suite as well as our own tests. You'll need to update and init the git submodules:
git submodule update --init
npm test
This library would not be possible without the valuable contributions by:
... and many others!
jsonschema is licensed under MIT license.
Copyright (C) 2012-2019 Tom de Grunt <tom@degrunt.nl>
