jsonschema

JSON schema validator, which is designed to be fast and simple to use. JSON Schema versions through draft-07 are fully supported.

Usage

Simple

Simple object validation using JSON schemas.

var Validator = require ( 'jsonschema' ).Validator; var v = new Validator(); var instance = 4 ; var schema = { "type" : "number" }; console .log(v.validate(instance, schema));

Even simpler

var validate = require ( 'jsonschema' ).validate; console .log(validate( 4 , { "type" : "number" }));

Complex example, with split schemas and references

var Validator = require ( 'jsonschema' ).Validator; var v = new Validator(); var addressSchema = { "id" : "/SimpleAddress" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "lines" : { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "string" } }, "zip" : { "type" : "string" }, "city" : { "type" : "string" }, "country" : { "type" : "string" } }, "required" : [ "country" ] }; var schema = { "id" : "/SimplePerson" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" }, "address" : { "$ref" : "/SimpleAddress" }, "votes" : { "type" : "integer" , "minimum" : 1 } } }; var p = { "name" : "Barack Obama" , "address" : { "lines" : [ "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest" ], "zip" : "DC 20500" , "city" : "Washington" , "country" : "USA" }, "votes" : "lots" }; v.addSchema(addressSchema, '/SimpleAddress' ); console .log(v.validate(p, schema));

Example for Array schema

var arraySchema = { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" }, "lastname" : { "type" : "string" } }, "required" : [ "name" , "lastname" ] } }

For a comprehensive, annotated example illustrating all possible validation options, see examples/all.js

Features

Definitions

All schema definitions are supported, $schema is ignored.

Types

All types are supported

Handling undefined

undefined is not a value known to JSON, and by default, the validator treats it as if it is not invalid. i.e., it will return valid.

var res = validate( undefined , { type : 'string' }); res.valid

This behavior may be changed with the "required" option:

var res = validate( undefined , { type : 'string' }, { required : true }); res.valid

Formats

Disabling the format keyword.

You may disable format validation by providing disableFormat: true to the validator options.

String Formats

All formats are supported, phone numbers are expected to follow the E.123 standard.

Custom Formats

You may add your own custom format functions. Format functions accept the input being validated and return a boolean value. If the returned value is true , then validation succeeds. If the returned value is false , then validation fails.

Formats added to Validator.prototype.customFormats do not affect previously instantiated Validators. This is to prevent validator instances from being altered once created. It is conceivable that multiple validators may be created to handle multiple schemas with different formats in a program.

do not affect previously instantiated Validators. This is to prevent validator instances from being altered once created. It is conceivable that multiple validators may be created to handle multiple schemas with different formats in a program. Formats added to validator.customFormats affect only that Validator instance.

Here is an example that uses custom formats:

Validator.prototype.customFormats.myFormat = function ( input ) { return input === 'myFormat' ; }; var validator = new Validator(); validator.validate( 'myFormat' , { type : 'string' , format : 'myFormat' }).valid; validator.validate( 'foo' , { type : 'string' , format : 'myFormat' }).valid;

Results

By default, results will be returned in a ValidatorResult object with the following properties:

instance : any.

: any. schema : Schema.

: Schema. errors : ValidationError[].

: ValidationError[]. valid : boolean.

Each item in errors is a ValidationError with the following properties:

path: array. An array of property keys or array offsets, indicating where inside objects or arrays the instance was found.

property: string. Describes the property path. Starts with instance , and is delimited with a dot ( . ).

, and is delimited with a dot ( ). message: string. A human-readable message for debugging use. Provided in English and subject to change.

schema: object. The schema containing the keyword that failed

instance: any. The instance that failed

name: string. The keyword within the schema that failed.

argument: any. Provides information about the keyword that failed.

The validator can be configured to throw in the event of a validation error:

If the throwFirst option is set, the validator will terminate validation at the first encountered error and throw a ValidatorResultError object.

If the throwAll option is set, the validator will throw a ValidatorResultError object after the entire instance has been validated.

If the throwError option is set, it will throw at the first encountered validation error (like throwFirst ), but the ValidationError object itself will be thrown. Note that, despite the name, this does not inherit from Error like ValidatorResultError does.

The ValidatorResultError object has the same properties as ValidatorResult and additionally inherits from Error.

"nestedErrors" option

When oneOf or anyOf validations fail, errors that caused any of the sub-schemas referenced therein to fail are normally suppressed, because it is not necessary to fix all of them. And in the case of oneOf , it would itself be an error to fix all of the listed errors.

This behavior may be configured with options.nestedErrors . If truthy, it will emit all the errors from the subschemas. This option may be useful when troubleshooting validation errors in complex schemas:

var schema = { oneOf : [ { type : 'string' , minLength : 32 , maxLength : 32 }, { type : 'string' , maxLength : 16 }, { type : 'number' }, ] }; var validator = new Validator(); var result = validator.validate( 'This string is 28 chars long' , schema, { nestedErrors : true });

Localizing Error Messages

To provide localized, human-readable errors, use the name string as a translation key. Feel free to open an issue for support relating to localizing error messages. For example:

var localized = result.errors.map( function ( err ) { return localeService.translate(err.name); });

Custom keywords

Specify your own JSON Schema keywords with the validator.attributes property:

validator.attributes.contains = function validateContains ( instance, schema, options, ctx ) { if ( typeof instance !== 'string' ) return ; if ( typeof schema.contains !== 'string' ) throw new jsonschema.SchemaError( '"contains" expects a string' , schema); if (instance.indexOf(schema.contains)< 0 ){ return 'does not contain the string ' + JSON .stringify(schema.contains); } } var result = validator.validate( "I am an instance" , { type : "string" , contains : "I am" });

The instance passes validation if the function returns nothing. A single validation error is produced if the function returns a string. Any number of errors (maybe none at all) may be returned by passing a ValidatorResult object, which may be used like so:

var result = new ValidatorResult(instance, schema, options, ctx); while (someErrorCondition()){ result.addError( 'fails some validation test' ); } return result;

Dereferencing schemas

Sometimes you may want to download schemas from remote sources, like a database, or over HTTP. When importing a schema, unknown references are inserted into the validator.unresolvedRefs Array. Asynchronously shift elements off this array and import them:

var Validator = require ( 'jsonschema' ).Validator; var v = new Validator(); v.addSchema(initialSchema); function importNextSchema ( ) { var nextSchema = v.unresolvedRefs.shift(); if (!nextSchema){ done(); return ; } databaseGet(nextSchema, function ( schema ) { v.addSchema(schema); importNextSchema(); }); } importNextSchema();

Default base URI

Schemas should typically have an id with an absolute, full URI. However if the schema you are using contains only relative URI references, the base option will be used to resolve these.

This following example would throw a SchemaError if the base option were unset:

var result = validate([ "Name" ], { id : "/schema.json" , type : "array" , items : { $ref : "http://example.com/schema.json#/definitions/item" }, definitions : { item : { type : "string" }, }, }, { base : 'http://example.com/' });

Rewrite Hook

The rewrite option lets you change the value of an instance after it has successfully been validated. This will mutate the instance passed to the validate function. This can be useful for unmarshalling data and parsing it into native instances, such as changing a string to a Date instance.

The rewrite option accepts a function with the following arguments:

instance: any

schema: object

options: object

ctx: object

return value: any new value for the instance

The value may be removed by returning undefined . If you don't want to change the value, call return instance .

Here is an example that can convert a property expecting a date into a Date instance:

const schema = { properties : { date : { id : 'http://example.com/date' , type : 'string' }, }, }; const value = { date : '2020-09-30T23:39:27.060Z' , }; function unmarshall ( instance, schema ) { if (schema.id === 'http://example.com/date' ){ return new Date (instance); } return instance; } const v = new Validator(); const res = v.validate(value, schema, { rewrite : unmarshall}); assert(res.instance.date instanceof Date );

Pre-Property Validation Hook

If some processing of properties is required prior to validation a function may be passed via the options parameter of the validate function. For example, say you needed to perform type coercion for some properties:

function preValidateProperty ( object, key, schema, options, ctx ) { var value = object[key]; if ( typeof value === 'undefined' ) return ; if (schema.type && validator.attributes.type.call(validator, value, schema, options, ctx.makeChild(schema, key))) { if (schema.type=== 'number' && typeof value!== 'number' ){ object[key] = parseFloat (value); return ; } if (schema.type=== 'string' && typeof value!== 'string' ){ object[key] = String (value).toString(); return ; } } }; v.validate(instance, schema, { preValidateProperty });

Skip validation of certain keywords

Use the "skipAttributes" option to skip validation of certain keywords. Provide an array of keywords to ignore.

For skipping the "format" keyword, see the disableFormat option.

Fail on unknown keywords

By default, JSON Schema is supposed to ignore unknown schema keywords.

You can change this behavior to require that all keywords used in a schema have a defined behavior, by using setting the "allowUnknownAttributes" option to false.

This example will throw a SchemaError :

var schema = { type : "string" , format : "email" , example : "foo" , }; var result = validate( "Name" , schema, { allowUnknownAttributes : false });

Tests

Uses JSON Schema Test Suite as well as our own tests. You'll need to update and init the git submodules:

git submodule update npm test

