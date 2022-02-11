CoAP-CLI is a command line interface for CoAP, built on node.js and node-coap.

What is CoAP?

Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) is a software protocol intended to be used in very simple electronics devices that allows them to communicate interactively over the Internet. - Wikipedia

Install

Install node.js, and then from a terminal:

npm install coap-cli -g

Usage

Usage: coap command [options] url Commands: get performs a GET request put performs a PUT request post performs a POST request delete performs a DELETE request Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - o, --observe Observe the given resource - n, --no-new-line No new line at the end of the stream - p, --payload <payload> The payload for POST and PUT requests - b, --block2 <option> set the block2 size option - q, --quiet Do not print status codes of received packets - c, --non-confirmable non-confirmable - t, --timeout <seconds> The maximum send time in seconds - T, --show-timing Print request time, handy for simple performance tests - O, --coap-option <key,value> Add COAP-Option to the request (repeatable)

PUT and POST

PUT and POST requests body are sent from the standard input by default. E.g.

echo -n 'hello world' | coap post coap://localhost/message

If you want to type it you can end the standard input by pressing CTRL-D.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Matteo Collina

node-coap is licensed under an MIT +no-false-attribs license. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.