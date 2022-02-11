openbase logo
coap-cli

by avency
0.9.2

A command line interface for CoAP built on node-coap

Readme

CoAP-CLI

Tests npm version

CoAP-CLI is a command line interface for CoAP, built on node.js and node-coap.

What is CoAP?

Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) is a software protocol intended to be used in very simple electronics devices that allows them to communicate interactively over the Internet. - Wikipedia

Install

Install node.js, and then from a terminal:

npm install coap-cli -g

Usage

  Usage: coap command [options] url


  Commands:

    get      performs a GET request
    put      performs a PUT request
    post     performs a POST request
    delete   performs a DELETE request

  Options:

    -h, --help                    output usage information
    -V, --version                 output the version number
    -o, --observe                 Observe the given resource
    -n, --no-new-line             No new line at the end of the stream
    -p, --payload <payload>       The payload for POST and PUT requests
    -b, --block2 <option>         set the block2 size option
    -q, --quiet                   Do not print status codes of received packets
    -c, --non-confirmable         non-confirmable
    -t, --timeout <seconds>       The maximum send time in seconds
    -T, --show-timing             Print request time, handy for simple performance tests
    -O, --coap-option <key,value> Add COAP-Option to the request (repeatable)

PUT and POST

PUT and POST requests body are sent from the standard input by default. E.g.

echo -n 'hello world' | coap post coap://localhost/message

If you want to type it you can end the standard input by pressing CTRL-D.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Matteo Collina

node-coap is licensed under an MIT +no-false-attribs license. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.

