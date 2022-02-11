CoAP-CLI is a command line interface for CoAP, built on node.js and node-coap.
Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) is a software protocol intended to be used in very simple electronics devices that allows them to communicate interactively over the Internet. - Wikipedia
Install node.js, and then from a terminal:
npm install coap-cli -g
Usage: coap command [options] url
Commands:
get performs a GET request
put performs a PUT request
post performs a POST request
delete performs a DELETE request
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-o, --observe Observe the given resource
-n, --no-new-line No new line at the end of the stream
-p, --payload <payload> The payload for POST and PUT requests
-b, --block2 <option> set the block2 size option
-q, --quiet Do not print status codes of received packets
-c, --non-confirmable non-confirmable
-t, --timeout <seconds> The maximum send time in seconds
-T, --show-timing Print request time, handy for simple performance tests
-O, --coap-option <key,value> Add COAP-Option to the request (repeatable)
PUT and POST requests body are sent from the standard input by default. E.g.
echo -n 'hello world' | coap post coap://localhost/message
If you want to type it you can end the standard input by pressing CTRL-D.
Copyright (c) 2013 Matteo Collina
node-coap is licensed under an MIT +no-false-attribs license. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.