node-coap is a client and server library for CoAP modeled after the
http module.
What is CoAP?
Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) is a software protocol intended to be used in very simple electronics devices that allows them to communicate interactively over the Internet. - Wikipedia
This library follows:
It does not parse the protocol but it use CoAP-packet instead.
If you need a command line interface for CoAP, check out coap-cli.
node-coap is an OPEN Open Source Project, see the Contributing section to find out what this means.
$ npm install coap --save
The following example opens a UDP server and sends a CoAP message to it:
const coap = require('coap')
const server = coap.createServer()
server.on('request', (req, res) => {
res.end('Hello ' + req.url.split('/')[1] + '\n')
})
// the default CoAP port is 5683
server.listen(() => {
const req = coap.request('coap://localhost/Matteo')
req.on('response', (res) => {
res.pipe(process.stdout)
res.on('end', () => {
process.exit(0)
})
})
req.end()
})
or on IPv6:
const coap = require('coap')
const server = coap.createServer({ type: 'udp6' })
server.on('request', (req, res) => {
res.end('Hello ' + req.url.split('/')[1] + '\n')
})
// the default CoAP port is 5683
server.listen(() => {
const req = coap.request('coap://[::1]/Matteo')
req.on('response', (res) => {
res.pipe(process.stdout)
res.on('end', () => {
process.exit(0)
})
})
req.end()
})
The library now comes with the ability to behave as a COAP proxy for other COAP endpoints. In order to activate the
proxy features, create the server with the
proxy option activated.
A proxy-enabled service behaves as usual for all requests, except for those coming with the
Proxy-Uri option. This
requests will be redirected to the URL specified in the option, and the response from this option will, in turn, be
redirected to the caller. In this case, the proxy server handler is not called at all (redirection is automatic).
You can find an example of how this mechanism works in
examples/proxy.js. This example features one target server
that writes all the information it receives along with the origin port and a proxy server. Once the servers are up:
The example shows that the target server sees the last ten requests as coming from the same port (the proxy), while the first ten come from different ports.
coap.request()
coap.createServer()
IncomingMessage
OutgoingMessage
ObserveReadStream
ObserveWriteStream
coap.registerOption()
coap.ignoreOption()
coap.registerFormat()
coap.Agent
coap.globalAgent
coap.globalAgentIPv6
coap.updateTiming
coap.defaultTiming
Execute a CoAP request.
requestParams can be a string or an object.
If it is a string, it is parsed using
new URL(requestParams).
If it is an object:
host: A domain name or IP address of the server to issue the request
to.
Defaults to
'localhost'.
hostname: To support
URL
hostname is preferred over
host
port: Port of remote server. Defaults to 5683.
method: A string specifying the CoAP request method. Defaults to
'GET'.
confirmable: send a CoAP confirmable message (CON), defaults to
true.
observe: send a CoAP observe message, allowing the streaming of
updates from the server.
pathname: Request path. Defaults to
'/'. Should not include query string
query: Query string. Defaults to
''. Should not include the path,
e.g. 'a=b&c=d'
options: object that includes the CoAP options, for each key-value
pair the setOption() will be called.
headers: alias for
options, but it works only if
options is
missing.
agent: Controls
Agent behavior. Possible values:
undefined (default): use
globalAgent, a single socket for all
concurrent requests.
Agent object: explicitly use the passed in
Agent.
false: opts out of socket reuse with an
Agent, each request uses a
new UDP socket.
proxyUri: adds the Proxy-Uri option to the request, so if the request is sent to a
proxy (or a server with proxy features) the request will be forwarded to the selected URI.
The expected value is the URI of the target. E.g.: 'coap://192.168.5.13:6793'
multicast: If set to
true, it forces request to be multicast. Several
response events
will be emitted for each received response. It's user's responsibility to set proper multicast
host parameter
in request configuration. Default
false.
multicastTimeout: time to wait for multicast reponses in milliseconds. It is only applicable in case if
multicast is
true. Default
20000 ms.
retrySend: overwrite the default maxRetransmit, useful when you want to use a custom retry count for a request
coap.request() returns an instance of
OutgoingMessage.
If you need
to add a payload, just
pipe into it.
Otherwise, you must call
end to submit the request.
If
hostname is a IPv6 address then the payload is sent through a
IPv6 UDP socket, dubbed in node.js as
'udp6'.
function (response) { }
Emitted when a response is received.
response is
an instance of
IncomingMessage.
If the
observe flag is specified, the
'response' event
will return an instance of
ObserveReadStream.
Which represent the updates coming from the server, according to the
observe spec.
Returns a new CoAP Server object.
The
requestListener is a function which is automatically
added to the
'request' event.
The constructor can be given an optional options object, containing one of the following options:
type: indicates if the server should create IPv4 connections (
udp4) or IPv6 connections (
udp6). Defaults
to
udp4.
proxy: indicates that the server should behave like a proxy for incoming requests containing the
Proxy-Uri header.
An example of how the proxy feature works, refer to the example in the
/examples folder. Defaults to
false.
multicastAddress: Optional. Use this in order to force server to listen on multicast address
multicastInterface: Optional. Use this in order to force server to listen on multicast interface. This is only applicable
if
multicastAddress is set. If absent, server will try to listen
multicastAddress on all available interfaces
piggybackReplyMs: set the number of milliseconds to wait for a
piggyback response. Default 50.
sendAcksForNonConfirmablePackets: Optional. Use this to suppress sending ACK messages for non-confirmable packages
clientIdentifier: Optional. If specified, it should be a callback function with a signature like
clientIdentifier(request), where request is an
IncomingMessage. The function should return a string that the caches can assume will uniquely identify the client.
reuseAddr: Optional. Use this to specify whether it should be possible to have multiple server instances listening to the same port. Default
true.
function (request, response) { }
Emitted each time there is a request.
request is an instance of
IncomingMessage and
response is
an instance of
OutgoingMessage.
If the
observe flag is specified, the
response variable
will return an instance of
ObserveWriteStream.
Each
write(data) to the stream will cause a new observe message sent
to the client.
Begin accepting connections on the specified port and hostname. If the
hostname is omitted, the server will accept connections directed to any
IPv4 or IPv6 address by passing
null as the address to the underlining socket.
To listen to a unix socket, supply a filename instead of port and hostname.
A custom socket object can be passed as a
port parameter. This custom socket
must be an instance of
EventEmitter which emits
message,
error and
close events and implements
send(msg, offset, length, port, address, callback)
function, just like
dgram.Socket.
In such case, the custom socket must be pre-configured manually, i.e. CoAP server
will not bind, add multicast groups or do any other configuration.
This function is asynchronous.
Closes the server.
This function is synchronous, but it provides an asynchronous callback for convenience.
An
OutgoingMessage object is returned by
coap.request or
emitted by the
coap.createServer
'response' event.
It may be used to access response status, headers and data.
It implements the Writable Stream interface, as well as the following additional properties, methods and events.
The CoAP code of the message.
It is HTTP-compatible, as it can be passed
404.
(same as message.code)
Sets a single option value.
All the options are in binary format, except for
'Content-Format',
'Accept',
'Max-Age' and
'ETag'.
See
registerOption
to know how to register more.
Use an array of buffers if you need to send multiple options with the same name.
If you need to pass a custom option, pass a string containing a
a number as key and a
Buffer as value.
Example:
message.setOption('Content-Format', 'application/json')
or
message.setOption('555', [Buffer.from('abcde'), Buffer.from('ghi')])
setOption is also aliased as
setHeader for HTTP API
compatibility.
Also,
'Content-Type' is aliased to
'Content-Format' for HTTP
compatibility.
Since v0.7.0, this library supports blockwise transfers, you can trigger
them by adding a
req.setOption('Block2', Buffer.of(0x2)) to the
output of request.
And since v0.25.0, this library supports rudimentry type 1 blockwise transfers, you can trigger
them by adding a
req.setOption('Block1', Buffer.of(0x2)) to the
options of request.
(The hex value 0x2 specifies the size of the blocks to transfer with. Use values 0 to 6 for 16 to 1024 byte block sizes respectively.)
See the spec for all the possible options.
Returns a Reset COAP Message to the sender. The RST message will appear as an empty message with code
0.00 and the
reset flag set to
true to the caller. This action ends the interaction with the caller.
Functions somewhat like
http's
writeHead() function. If
code is does not match the CoAP code mask of
#.##, it is coerced into this mask.
headers is an object with keys being the header names, and values being the header values.
Emitted when the request does not receive a response or acknowledgement within a transaction lifetime.
Error object with message
No reply in XXXs and
retransmitTimeout property is provided as a parameter.
Emitted when an error occurs. This can be due to socket error, confirmable message timeout or any other generic error.
Error object is provided, that describes the error.
An
IncomingMessage object is created by
coap.createServer or
coap.request
and passed as the first argument to the
'request' and
'response' event
respectively. It may be used to access response status, headers and data.
It implements the Readable Stream interface, as well as the following additional methods and properties.
The full payload of the message, as a Buffer.
All the CoAP options, as parsed by CoAP-packet.
All the options are in binary format, except for
'Content-Format',
'Accept' and
'ETag'.
See
registerOption() to know how to register more.
See the spec for all the possible options.
All the CoAP options that can be represented in a human-readable format.
Currently they are only
'Content-Format',
'Accept' and
'ETag'.
See to know how to register more.
Also,
'Content-Type' is aliased to
'Content-Format' for HTTP
compatibility.
The CoAP code of the message.
The method of the message, it might be
'GET',
'POST',
'PUT',
'DELETE' or
null.
It is null if the CoAP code cannot be parsed into a method, i.e. it is
not in the '0.' range.
The URL of the request, e.g.
'coap://localhost:12345/hello/world?a=b&b=c'.
The sender informations, as emitted by the socket.
See [the
dgram docs](http://nodejs.org/api/dgram.html#dgram_event_message) for details
Information about the socket used for the communication (address and port).
An
ObserveReadStream object is created by
coap.request to handle
observe requests.
It is passed as the first argument to the
'response' event.
It may be used to access response status, headers and data as they are
sent by the server.
Each new observe message from the server is a new
'data' event.
It implements the Readable Stream and IncomingMessage interfaces, as well as the following additional methods, events and properties.
Closes the stream.
The sender's information, as emitted by the socket.
See the
dgram docs for details
Information about the socket used for the communication (address and port).
An
ObserveWriteStream object is
emitted by the
coap.createServer
'response' event as a response
object.
It may be used to set response status, headers and stream changing data
to the client.
Each new
write() call is a new message being sent to the client.
It implements the Writable Stream interface, as well as the following additional methods and properties.
Emitted when the client is not sending 'acks' anymore for the sent messages.
Returns a Reset COAP Message to the sender. The RST message will appear as an empty message with code
0.00 and the
reset flag set to
true to the caller. This action ends the interaction with the caller.
Register a new option to be converted to string and added to the
message.headers.
toBinary is a function that accept a string and returns a
Buffer.
toString is a function that accept a
Buffer and returns a
String.
Explicitly ignore an option; useful for compatibility with
http-based
modules.
Register a new format to be interpreted and sent in CoAP
Content-Format option.
Each format is identified by a number, see the Content-Format
registry.
These are the defaults formats:
| Media Type | ID |
| :-------------------------------------------------------: | :---: |
|
text/plain | 0 |
|
application/cose; cose-type="cose-encrypt0" | 16 |
|
application/cose; cose-type="cose-mac0" | 17 |
|
application/cose; cose-type="cose-sign1" | 18 |
|
application/link-format | 40 |
|
application/xml | 41 |
|
application/octet-stream | 42 |
|
application/exi | 47 |
|
application/json | 50 |
|
application/json-patch+json | 51 |
|
application/merge-patch+json | 52 |
|
application/cbor | 60 |
|
application/cwt | 61 |
|
application/multipart-core | 62 |
|
application/cbor-seq | 63 |
|
application/cose-key | 101 |
|
application/cose-key-set | 102 |
|
application/senml+json | 110 |
|
application/sensml+json | 111 |
|
application/senml+cbor | 112 |
|
application/sensml+cbor | 113 |
|
application/senml-exi | 114 |
|
application/sensml-exi | 115 |
|
application/coap-group+json | 256 |
|
application/dots+cbor | 271 |
|
application/missing-blocks+cbor-seq | 272 |
|
application/pkcs7-mime; smime-type=server-generated-key | 280 |
|
application/pkcs7-mime; smime-type=certs-only | 281 |
|
application/pkcs8 | 284 |
|
application/csrattrs | 285 |
|
application/pkcs10 | 286 |
|
application/pkix-cert | 287 |
|
application/senml+xml | 310 |
|
application/sensml+xml | 311 |
|
application/senml-etch+json | 320 |
|
application/senml-etch+cbor | 322 |
|
application/td+json | 432 |
|
application/vnd.ocf+cbor | 10000 |
|
application/oscore | 10001 |
|
application/javascript | 10002 |
|
application/vnd.oma.lwm2m+tlv | 11542 |
|
application/vnd.oma.lwm2m+json | 11543 |
|
application/vnd.oma.lwm2m+cbor | 11544 |
|
text/css | 20000 |
|
image/svg+xml | 30000 |
An Agent encapsulate an UDP Socket. It uses a combination of
messageId
and
token to distinguish between the different exchanges.
The socket will auto-close itself when no more exchange are in place.
By default, no UDP socket are open, and it is opened on demand to send the messages.
Opts is an optional object with the following optional properties:
type:
'udp4' or
'udp6' if we want an Agent on an IPv4 or IPv6
UDP socket.
socket: use existing socket instead of creating a new one.
The default
Agent for IPv4.
The default
Agent for IPv6.
You can update the CoAP timing settings, take a look at the examples:
const coapTiming = {
ackTimeout: 0.25,
ackRandomFactor: 1.0,
maxRetransmit: 3,
maxLatency: 2,
piggybackReplyMs: 10
}
coap.updateTiming(coapTiming)
Reset the CoAP timings to the default values
node-coap is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.
