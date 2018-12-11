Yet another parser for command line options.
COA is a parser for command line options that aim to get maximum profit from formalization your program API. Once you write definition in terms of commands, options and arguments you automaticaly get:
require('coa').Cmd() // main (top level) command declaration
.name(process.argv[1]) // set top level command name from program name
.title('My awesome command line util') // title for use in text messages
.helpful() // make command "helpful", i.e. options -h --help with usage message
.opt() // add some option
.name('version') // name for use in API
.title('Version') // title for use in text messages
.short('v') // short key: -v
.long('version') // long key: --version
.flag() // for options without value
.act(function(opts) { // add action for option
// return message as result of action
return JSON.parse(require('fs').readFileSync(__dirname + '/package.json'))
.version;
})
.end() // end option chain and return to main command
.cmd().name('subcommand').apply(require('./subcommand').COA).end() // load subcommand from module
.cmd() // inplace subcommand declaration
.name('othercommand').title('Awesome other subcommand').helpful()
.opt()
.name('input').title('input file, required')
.short('i').long('input')
.val(function(v) { // validator function, also for translate simple values
return require('fs').createReadStream(v) })
.req() // make option required
.end() // end option chain and return to command
.end() // end subcommand chain and return to parent command
.run(process.argv.slice(2)); // parse and run on process.argv
// subcommand.js
exports.COA = function() {
this
.title('Awesome subcommand').helpful()
.opt()
.name('output').title('output file')
.short('o').long('output')
.output() // use default preset for "output" option declaration
.end()
};
Command is a top level entity. Commands may have options and arguments.
Returns object containing all its subcommands as methods to use from other programs.
@returns {Object}
Set a canonical command identifier to be used anywhere in the API.
@param String
_name command name
@returns COA.Cmd
this instance (for chainability)
Set a long description for command to be used anywhere in text messages.
@param String
_title command title
@returns COA.Cmd
this instance (for chainability)
Create new or add existing subcommand for current command.
@param COA.Cmd
[cmd] existing command instance
@returns COA.Cmd new or added subcommand instance
Create option for current command.
@returns COA.Opt
new option instance
Create argument for current command.
@returns COA.Opt
new argument instance
Add (or set) action for current command.
@param Function
act action function,
invoked in the context of command instance
and has the parameters:
- *Object* `opts` parsed options<br>
- *Array* `args` parsed arguments<br>
- *Object* `res` actions result accumulator<br>
It can return rejected promise by Cmd.reject (in case of error)
or any other value treated as result.<br>
@param {Boolean} [force=false] flag for set action instead add to existings
@returns COA.Cmd
this instance (for chainability)
Apply function with arguments in context of command instance.
@param Function
fn
@param Array
args
@returns COA.Cmd
this instance (for chainability)
Set custom additional completion for current command.
@param Function
fn completion generation function,
invoked in the context of command instance.
Accepts parameters:
- *Object* `opts` completion options<br>
It can return promise or any other value treated as result.<br>
@returns COA.Cmd
this instance (for chainability)
Make command "helpful", i.e. add -h --help flags for print usage.
@returns COA.Cmd
this instance (for chainability)
Adds shell completion to command, adds "completion" subcommand, that makes all the magic.
Must be called only on root command.
@returns COA.Cmd
this instance (for chainability)
Build full usage text for current command instance.
@returns String
usage text
Parse arguments from simple format like NodeJS process.argv
and run ahead current program, i.e. call process.exit when all actions done.
@param Array
argv
@returns COA.Cmd
this instance (for chainability)
Invoke specified (or current) command using provided options and arguments.
@param String|Array
cmds subcommand to invoke (optional)
@param Object
opts command options (optional)
@param Object
args command arguments (optional)
@returns Q.Promise
Return reject of actions results promise.
Use in .act() for return with error.
@param Object
reason reject reason
You can customize toString() method and exitCode property of reason object.
@returns Q.promise rejected promise
Finish chain for current subcommand and return parent command instance.
@returns COA.Cmd
parent command
Option is a named entity. Options may have short and long keys for use from command line.
@namespace
@class Presents option
Set a canonical option identifier to be used anywhere in the API.
@param String
_name option name
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Set a long description for option to be used anywhere in text messages.
@param String
_title option title
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Set a short key for option to be used with one hyphen from command line.
@param String
_short
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Set a short key for option to be used with double hyphens from command line.
@param String
_long
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Make an option boolean, i.e. option without value.
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Makes an option accepts multiple values.
Otherwise, the value will be used by the latter passed.
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Makes an option req.
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Makes an option to act as a command,
i.e. program will exit just after option action.
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Set a validation (or value) function for argument.
Value from command line passes through before becoming available from API.
Using for validation and convertion simple types to any values.
@param Function
_val validating function,
invoked in the context of option instance
and has one parameter with value from command line
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Set a default value for option.
Default value passed through validation function as ordinary value.
@param Object
_def
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Make option value inputting stream.
It's add useful validation and shortcut for STDIN.
@returns {COA.Opt}
this instance (for chainability)
Make option value outputing stream.
It's add useful validation and shortcut for STDOUT.
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Add action for current option command.
This action is performed if the current option
is present in parsed options (with any value).
@param Function
act action function,
invoked in the context of command instance
and has the parameters:
- *Object* `opts` parsed options<br>
- *Array* `args` parsed arguments<br>
- *Object* `res` actions result accumulator<br>
It can return rejected promise by Cmd.reject (in case of error)
or any other value treated as result.<br>
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Set custom additional completion for current option.
@param Function
fn completion generation function,
invoked in the context of command instance.
Accepts parameters:
- *Object* `opts` completion options<br>
It can return promise or any other value treated as result.<br>
@returns COA.Opt
this instance (for chainability)
Finish chain for current option and return parent command instance.
@returns COA.Cmd
parent command
Argument is a unnamed entity.
From command line arguments passed as list of unnamed values.
Set a canonical argument identifier to be used anywhere in text messages.
@param String
_name argument name
@returns COA.Arg
this instance (for chainability)
Set a long description for argument to be used anywhere in text messages.
@param String
_title argument title
@returns COA.Arg
this instance (for chainability)
Makes an argument accepts multiple values.
Otherwise, the value will be used by the latter passed.
@returns COA.Arg
this instance (for chainability)
Makes an argument req.
@returns COA.Arg
this instance (for chainability)
Set a validation (or value) function for argument.
Value from command line passes through before becoming available from API.
Using for validation and convertion simple types to any values.
@param Function
_val validating function,
invoked in the context of argument instance
and has one parameter with value from command line
@returns COA.Arg
this instance (for chainability)
Set a default value for argument.
Default value passed through validation function as ordinary value.
@param Object
_def
@returns COA.Arg
this instance (for chainability)
Make argument value outputing stream.
It's add useful validation and shortcut for STDOUT.
@returns COA.Arg
this instance (for chainability)
Set custom additional completion for current argument.
@param Function
fn completion generation function,
invoked in the context of command instance.
Accepts parameters:
- *Object* `opts` completion options<br>
It can return promise or any other value treated as result.<br>
@returns COA.Arg
this instance (for chainability)
Finish chain for current option and return parent command instance.
@returns COA.Cmd
parent command