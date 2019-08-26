微信公众平台消息接口服务中间件

升级注意事项

支持 Koa2

如果仍然使用 Koa1，请使用co-wechat@1.x。

middleware 方法变更

middleware() 方法接受一个 async function 作为参数。

app.use(wechat(config).middleware( async (message, ctx) => { }));

上下文与返回值变更

现在的上下文不再是原始的 请求上下文，而仅仅是 message 对象。

业务的返回值现在直接返回即可，无需关注上下文。比如：

async (message, ctx) => { return 'Hello world!' ; }

取消 session 的支持

不再支持 session 的功能。如需使用 session 功能，建议使用 redis 自行处理逻辑，取 message.FromUserName 作为 key，取一个合适的 ttl 时间即可。

功能列表

自动回复（文本、图片、语音、视频、音乐、图文）

Installation

$ npm install co-wechat

Use with koa2

const wechat = require ( 'co-wechat' ); const config = { token : 'THE TOKEN' , appid : 'THE APPID' , encodingAESKey : 'THE ENCODING AES KEY' }; app.use(wechat(config).middleware( async (message, ctx) => { if (message.FromUserName === 'diaosi' ) { return 'hehe' ; } else if (message.FromUserName === 'text' ) { return { content : 'text object' , type : 'text' }; } else if (message.FromUserName === 'hehe' ) { return { type : "music" , content : { title : "来段音乐吧" , description : "一无所有" , musicUrl : "http://mp3.com/xx.mp3" , hqMusicUrl : "http://mp3.com/xx.mp3" } }; } else if (message.FromUserName === 'kf' ) { return { type : "customerService" , kfAccount : "test1@test" }; } else { return [ { title : '你来我家接我吧' , description : '这是女神与高富帅之间的对话' , picurl : 'http://nodeapi.cloudfoundry.com/qrcode.jpg' , url : 'http://nodeapi.cloudfoundry.com/' } ]; } }));

备注：token 在微信平台的开发者中心申请

wechat(config, true )

配置成debug模式后，用微信公众平台接口调试工具发送POST请求(比如消息接口调试-文本消息)时返回结果不会提示Invalid signature

回复消息

当用户发送消息到微信公众账号，自动回复一条消息。这条消息可以是文本、图片、语音、视频、音乐、图文。详见：官方文档

回复文本

async (message, ctx) => { return 'Hello world!' ; } async (message, ctx) => { return { type : "text" , content : 'Hello world!' }; }

回复图片

async (message, ctx) => { return { type : "image" , content : { mediaId : 'mediaId' } }; }

回复语音

async (message, ctx) => { return { type : "voice" , content : { mediaId : 'mediaId' } }; }

回复视频

async (message, ctx) => { return { type : "video" , content : { mediaId : 'mediaId' , thumbMediaId : 'thumbMediaId' } }; }

回复音乐

async (message, ctx) => { return { title : "来段音乐吧" , description : "一无所有" , musicUrl : "http://mp3.com/xx.mp3" , hqMusicUrl : "http://mp3.com/xx.mp3" }; }

回复图文

async (message, ctx) => { return [ { title : '你来我家接我吧' , description : '这是女神与高富帅之间的对话' , picurl : 'http://nodeapi.cloudfoundry.com/qrcode.jpg' , url : 'http://nodeapi.cloudfoundry.com/' } ]; }

回复空串

async (message, ctx) => { return '' ; }

转发到客服接口

async (message, ctx) => { return { type : "customerService" , kfAccount : "test1@test" }; }

集成到 Egg.js

路由设置

; module .exports = app => { app.all( '/' , 'home.wechat' ); };

控制器

; const wechat = require ( 'co-wechat' ); module .exports = app => { class HomeController extends app . Controller {} HomeController.prototype.wechat = wechat({ token : 'token' , appid : 'appid' , encodingAESKey : '' }).middleware( async (message, ctx) => { }); return HomeController; };

相同路由支持多账号

; module .exports = app => { app.all( '/wechat/:appid' , 'home.prehandle' , 'home.wechat' ); };

在前置中间件中预先设置 ctx.wx_token 或 ctx.wx_cryptor：

; const WXBizMsgCrypt = require ( 'wechat-crypto' ); const wechat = require ( 'co-wechat' ); module .exports = app => { class HomeController extends app . Controller { async prehandle(ctx, next) { const appid = ctx.params.appid; const token = getTokenByAppid(appid); ctx.wx_token = token const encodingAESKey = getEncodingAESKeyByAppid(appid); ctx.wx_cryptor = new WXBizMsgCrypt(token, encodingAESKey, appid); await next(); } } HomeController.prototype.wechat = wechat({ }).middleware( async (message, ctx) => { }); return HomeController; };

注意，上述的 getTokenByAppid 和 getEncodingAESKeyByAppid 方法根据自己情况请自行提供。

Show cases

Node.js API 自动回复

欢迎关注。

代码：https://github.com/JacksonTian/api-doc-service

你可以在CloudFoundry、appfog、BAE等搭建自己的机器人。

详细API

原始API文档请参见：消息接口指南。

交流群

QQ群：157964097，使用疑问，开发，贡献代码请加群。

捐赠

如果您觉得Wechat对您有帮助，欢迎请作者一杯咖啡

或者

License

The MIT license.

Contributors