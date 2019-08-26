微信公众平台消息接口服务中间件
如果仍然使用 Koa1，请使用co-wechat@1.x。
middleware() 方法接受一个 async function 作为参数。
app.use(wechat(config).middleware(async (message, ctx) => {
// TODO
}));
现在的上下文不再是原始的 请求上下文，而仅仅是 message 对象。
业务的返回值现在直接返回即可，无需关注上下文。比如：
async (message, ctx) => {
return 'Hello world!';
}
不再支持 session 的功能。如需使用 session 功能，建议使用 redis 自行处理逻辑，取 message.FromUserName 作为 key，取一个合适的 ttl 时间即可。
$ npm install co-wechat
const wechat = require('co-wechat');
const config = {
token: 'THE TOKEN',
appid: 'THE APPID',
encodingAESKey: 'THE ENCODING AES KEY'
};
app.use(wechat(config).middleware(async (message, ctx) => {
// 微信输入信息就是这个 message
if (message.FromUserName === 'diaosi') {
// 回复屌丝(普通回复)
return 'hehe';
} else if (message.FromUserName === 'text') {
//你也可以这样回复text类型的信息
return {
content: 'text object',
type: 'text'
};
} else if (message.FromUserName === 'hehe') {
// 回复一段音乐
return {
type: "music",
content: {
title: "来段音乐吧",
description: "一无所有",
musicUrl: "http://mp3.com/xx.mp3",
hqMusicUrl: "http://mp3.com/xx.mp3"
}
};
} else if (message.FromUserName === 'kf') {
// 转发到客服接口
return {
type: "customerService",
kfAccount: "test1@test"
};
} else {
// 回复高富帅(图文回复)
return [
{
title: '你来我家接我吧',
description: '这是女神与高富帅之间的对话',
picurl: 'http://nodeapi.cloudfoundry.com/qrcode.jpg',
url: 'http://nodeapi.cloudfoundry.com/'
}
];
}
}));
备注：token 在微信平台的开发者中心申请
//构造函数的第二个函数isDebug参数，为true或别的正值时表示开启，推荐用配置或是环境变量的方式传参
wechat(config, true)
配置成debug模式后，用微信公众平台接口调试工具发送POST请求(比如消息接口调试-文本消息)时返回结果不会提示Invalid signature
当用户发送消息到微信公众账号，自动回复一条消息。这条消息可以是文本、图片、语音、视频、音乐、图文。详见：官方文档
async (message, ctx) => {
return 'Hello world!';
}
// 或者
async (message, ctx) => {
return {type: "text", content: 'Hello world!'};
}
async (message, ctx) => {
return {
type: "image",
content: {
mediaId: 'mediaId'
}
};
}
async (message, ctx) => {
return {
type: "voice",
content: {
mediaId: 'mediaId'
}
};
}
async (message, ctx) => {
return {
type: "video",
content: {
mediaId: 'mediaId',
thumbMediaId: 'thumbMediaId'
}
};
}
async (message, ctx) => {
return {
title: "来段音乐吧",
description: "一无所有",
musicUrl: "http://mp3.com/xx.mp3",
hqMusicUrl: "http://mp3.com/xx.mp3"
};
}
async (message, ctx) => {
return [
{
title: '你来我家接我吧',
description: '这是女神与高富帅之间的对话',
picurl: 'http://nodeapi.cloudfoundry.com/qrcode.jpg',
url: 'http://nodeapi.cloudfoundry.com/'
}
];
}
async (message, ctx) => {
return '';
}
async (message, ctx) => {
return {
type: "customerService",
kfAccount: "test1@test" //可选
};
}
路由设置
// app/router.js
'use strict';
module.exports = app => {
// 将 get/post 请求都转给 home.wechat
app.all('/', 'home.wechat');
};
控制器
'use strict';
const wechat = require('co-wechat');
module.exports = app => {
class HomeController extends app.Controller {}
// 因为 Egg 需要用类的形式来组织，而 wechat 是通过 middleware 方法来生成中间件
HomeController.prototype.wechat = wechat({
token: 'token',
appid: 'appid',
encodingAESKey: ''
}).middleware(async (message, ctx) => {
// TODO
});
return HomeController;
};
// app/router.js
'use strict';
module.exports = app => {
// 将 get/post 请求都转给 home.wechat
app.all('/wechat/:appid', 'home.prehandle', 'home.wechat');
};
在前置中间件中预先设置 ctx.wx_token 或 ctx.wx_cryptor：
'use strict';
const WXBizMsgCrypt = require('wechat-crypto');
const wechat = require('co-wechat');
module.exports = app => {
class HomeController extends app.Controller {
async prehandle(ctx, next) {
const appid = ctx.params.appid;
const token = getTokenByAppid(appid);
ctx.wx_token = token
// 或者
const encodingAESKey = getEncodingAESKeyByAppid(appid);
ctx.wx_cryptor = new WXBizMsgCrypt(token, encodingAESKey, appid);
await next();
}
}
HomeController.prototype.wechat = wechat({
// 当有前置中间件设置 ctx.wx_token 和 ctx.wx_cryptor 时，这里配置随意填写
// token: 'token',
// appid: 'appid',
// encodingAESKey: ''
}).middleware(async (message, ctx) => {
// TODO
});
return HomeController;
};
注意，上述的 getTokenByAppid 和 getEncodingAESKeyByAppid 方法根据自己情况请自行提供。
The MIT license.
