Ware inspired, easily create your own middleware layer using generators via co.

Examples

var ware = require ( '..' ); var w = ware() .use( function *( next ) { this .x = 'hello' ; yield next; }) .use( function *( next ) { this .y = 'world' ; yield next; }) .use( function *( next ) { yield next; }); w.run({}, {}, function *( ) { console .log( this .x, this .y); });

Print the arguments of input.

var ware = require ( '..' ); var w = ware() .use( function *( next ) { console .log( this .input); yield next; }); w.run( 1 , 2 , 3 );

Handles error.

var ware = require ( '..' ); var w = ware() .use( function *( next ) { if ( '42' != this .input[ 0 ].life) throw new Error (); yield next; }) .use( function *( next ) { console .log( 'yes!' ); }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'no!' ); }); w.run({ life : '41' }); w.run({ life : '42' });

API

Create a new list of middleware.

Push a middleware fn(GeneratorFunction) onto the list. If the middleware has an arity of one more than the input to run it's an error middleware.

.run(input..., [GeneratorFunction])

Runs the middleware functions with input... and optionally calls callback(GeneratorFunction).

Clear the middleware.

License

MIT