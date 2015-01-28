openbase logo
cw

co-ware

by Fangdun Tsai
1.6.0 (see all)

Ware inspired, easily create your own middleware layer using generators via co.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

93

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

co-ware Build Status

Ware inspired, easily create your own middleware layer using generators via co.

Examples

var ware = require('..');
var w = ware()
  .use(function *(next) {
    this.x = 'hello';
    yield next;
  })
  .use(function *(next) {
    this.y = 'world';
    yield next;
  })
  .use(function *(next) {
    yield next;
  });

w.run({}, {}, function *() {
  console.log(this.x, this.y);
});

Print the arguments of input.

var ware = require('..');
var w = ware()
  .use(function *(next) {
    console.log(this.input); // 1, 2, 3
    yield next;
  });

w.run(1, 2, 3);

Handles error.

var ware = require('..');
var w = ware()
  .use(function *(next) {
    if ('42' != this.input[0].life) throw new Error();
    yield next;
  })
  .use(function *(next) {
    console.log('yes!');
  })
  .on('error', function (err) {
    console.log('no!');
  });

w.run({ life: '41' }); // "no!"
w.run({ life: '42' }); // "yes!"

API

ware()

Create a new list of middleware.

.use(*fun)

Push a middleware fn(GeneratorFunction) onto the list. If the middleware has an arity of one more than the input to run it's an error middleware.

.run(input..., [GeneratorFunction])

Runs the middleware functions with input... and optionally calls callback(GeneratorFunction).

.clear()

Clear the middleware.

License

MIT

