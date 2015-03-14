Retries generators that throw an error.

Installation

In your project folder, type:

npm install co-retry

Example

Suppose you have a generator function (or any yieldable object constructors supported by co):

var job = function *( ) { console .log( 'Doing something...' ); throw new Error ( 'Failure!!!' ); };

Just wrap that function with co-retry before yielding it.

var retry = require ( 'co-retry' ); yield retry(job);

API

co-retry will re-run your generator if it throws an error.

yield retry (job) ;

If you need to call fn with a context and some arguments, simply use the ES5 bind feature.

yield retry ( job .bind ( ctx , arg1 , arg2 ));

Options

The following options are available:

retries

The number of times to retry fn before giving up and rethrowing the last error caught. Default: 6.

// In case of error, job will be called 1 + 10 times. yield retry(job, { retries: 10 });

interval

The number of milliseconds to wait between attempts. Default: 1000.

factor

The factor by which the interval should be multiplied per attempt. If set to 2 with an interval of 5000, the first retry will execute after 5 seconds, the second after 10, the third after 20, and so on. Default: 2.

This allows an exponential back-off scheme. For a smaller gap between retries, floats like 1.2 can be used to grow the interval at a slower rate.

Inspiration

API and documentation heavily inspired from node-attempt created by Tom Frost. Thanks to him.

License

co-retry is distributed under the MIT license.